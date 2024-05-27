Easy Aloo Paratha Recipe | Potato Flatbread (No Yeast) - Cook with Kushi (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Aloo Parathais a delicious and popular Indian stuffed flatbread that is crispy on the outside, with soft and flavorful melt-in-mouth mashed potato filling on the inside. This quick recipe is for all bread and potato lovers.

What is Paratha?

Parathas are popular unleavened (no yeast, no baking soda, or baking powder) layered flatbread from Indian cuisine prepared using wheat flour (atta), salt, oil (ghee or butter), and water. Another popular variation of paratha is prepared using all-purpose flour (maida) and eggs, known as Malabar parotta or Mughlai paratha.

There are two kinds of paratha - plain and stuffed. Today, I am sharing a stuffed version of paratha prepared using my family's favorite vegetable, i.e., potatoes or aloo.

What is the difference between naan, roti, and paratha?

Naan is a soft, leavened Indian bread prepared using all-purpose flour (maida) and traditionally cooked in an oven or tandoor (a traditional oven). This flatbread can be served plain, slathered with butter, or stuffed with potatoes (aloo), cheese, mixed vegetables, minced mutton (also known as keema naan), etc., or with toppings such as garlic, coriander leaves, onion seeds, etc. Naan is served with Indian curry or gravy.

Roti and Chapati are unleavened flatbread prepared using whole wheat flour and rolled out much thinner than naan, similar to tortillas. These are cooked on a cast-iron skillet, griddle, or pan (also known as tava or tawa). Rotis are served with Indian curry or alongside cooked vegetables (known as sabji or bhaji).

Paratha is another unleavened flatbread prepared using whole wheat flour, stuffed with aloo, paneer, vegetables, or egg, which is then pan-fried on tawa or cast-iron skillet. This bread is rich and is a standalone dish. It can be served alone and along with Indian curry or gravy.

Ingredients

To make the dough, whole wheat flour is used along with salt to taste, oil, and water for kneading.

For the stuffing: For the aloo paratha filling, use mashed potatoes and minimal spices that are readily available, like cilantro, salt, lemon juice, green chilies, and garam masala, or all of them from the list given in the recipe and tips.

Step-by-step instructions

Prepare the dough for paratha

In a bowl, add wheat flour, salt, and oil. Now add water gradually and knead it to form a soft and smooth dough. The dough should not be moist or stiff.

Cover and keep it aside for 15 to 30 minutes.

Make the filling or stuffing for paratha

Peel and boil the potatoes using any method of your choice. For example, you can pressure cook, microwave, or boil them in a vessel. I have microwaved potatoes for 5 to 6 mins on high with a splash of water, and then the potatoes were mashed.

See that the potatoes are mashed properly and there are no lumps.

Add coriander leaves, green chilies, chat masala, and salt to taste, and mix well with the mashed potatoes.

Check the taste and adjust any spices as needed.(You can also add ½ teaspoon each of any of these: garam masala powder (curry powder), red chile powder, amchur powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and freshly grated ginger if desired. Some even add ¼ cup of chopped onions. These ingredients will enhance the taste but are totally optional)

How to roll parathas?

Divide the dough into 10 equal portions.

Using both palms, make a smooth ball out of each portion and then flatten it.

Dust the working surface and, using a rolling pin, roll it into a 4-inch diameter circle.

Now place the filling at the center, keeping 1-inch space at the sides.

Take one edge and start sealing or pleating it to bring the edges to the center and pinch the edges together. See that the sealing is done properly to avoid any filling from coming out.

Roll this again using some flour to form a 6- to 7-inch circle.

How to cook paratha?

Heat the tava or skillet on medium-high heat. The skillet should be hot, and the parathas should be cooked on high flame to remain soft and crispy. If cooked on low flame, it will harden up.

Place the rolled paratha on the skillet.

Flip and cook on the other side once you see the bubbles on the top.

Apply ghee or oil on the partially cooked side.

Flip again and cook the partially cooked side until you see golden brown spots.

Flip once or twice, apply ghee or oil, and cook evenly till you see golden brown spots on both sides.

Repeat this for all the parathas.

Serve them hot with butter, pickles, sour cream, or chole masala.

Chef tips

See that the potatoes are mashed properly and there are no lumps.

Check the taste for filling and adjust any spices as needed.

See that the sealing is done correctly to avoid any filling from coming out.

The skillet should be hot & parathas should be cooked on high flame for it to remain soft. If cooked on low flame, it will harden up.

You can also add ½ teaspoon each of any of these: garam masala powder (curry powder), red chile powder, amchur powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and freshly grated ginger if desired. Some even add ¼ cup of chopped onions. These ingredients will enhance the taste but are totally optional.

The dough should be soft and smooth. If the dough becomes sticky, add some flour and knead it. If the dough becomes hard and stiff, moisten your fingers and knead until it is soft and smooth.

One of the best no onion no garlic recipes that you can try for fasting, upvas, and vrat days.

Tips to keep parathas soft

The pan (tava or skillet) should be hot & parathas should be cooked on high flame to remain soft. If cooked on low flame, it will harden up.

Stack them and keep them covered in a hot box as they are cooked.

Punjabi Aloo Paratha or Dhaba Style Aloo Paratha

If you want to make Punjabi Dhaba-style aloo paratha, follow the same recipe for paratha dough. For the filling, along with the ingredients mentioned, add ½ teaspoon garam masala powder, ½ teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds), and ½ teaspoon anardana (dry pomegranate seeds).

Variations

Avocado paratha , Paneer paratha , and Mediterranean paratha with Feta Cheese and Mushrooms - MUST TRY!!

, and Add boiled vegetables like carrot, peas, and beetroot to make vegetable paratha.

Chop methi or fenugreek leaves and add directly to the dough along with spices to make methi paratha or parantha.

Add grated mooli (radish) to make Punjabi mooli paratha.

If you want to make green paratha for clean eating and diet, then simply blend some spinach (palak) along with mint and coriander leaves to form a thick paste. Add it while preparing the dough, adjust the water as needed, and make spinach paratha.

Like methi paratha, you can add mint leaves to make pudina paratha.

If you like eggs, then you can make egg parantha or paratha - a protein-rich lunch or dinner recipe. I will share the recipe for the same soon.

I can go on because I prepare parathas often and with only those ingredients available in my pantry. It still tastes amazingly delicious every single time. What is your favorite paratha? Do comment below, and I would love to try it.

Serving suggestions

Parathas can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and sometimes even as an evening snack. These are also perfect for lunch boxes.

Some of the accompaniments for Aloo paratha arechole (chana masala), chutney, dal, curds or yogurt, an Indian yogurt-based salad made with beetroot, bhindi, pickles or achar, a couple of green chilies, or simply a cup of coffee or tea.

Check out some of thebest and easy to make potato recipesorquick potato bread loaf recipe.

Store, Make Ahead and Reheat

Once the parathas are cooled down completely, if there are any leftovers after serving or you want to make ahead parathas for weekday or weeknight meals and store for the next couple of days, stack them by placing butter paper or parchment paper between each paratha and place them in the freezer within Ziploc bags.

if there are any leftovers after serving or you want to make ahead parathas for weekday or weeknight meals and store for the next couple of days, stack them by placing butter paper or parchment paper between each paratha and place them in the freezer within Ziploc bags. Parathas remain fresh for about 8 hours at room temperature.

Heat tava or skillet on medium flame and drizzle oil and butter. Place the parathas and cook them on each side for a minute or two or until heated through.

More Indian flatbread recipes to try

Note: We originally posted this vegan aloo paratha recipe in March 2021. It has now been modified in Jan 2024 with Expert Chef Tips, FAQs, Storage Instructions, etc.