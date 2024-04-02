How to set up a VPN on your router: Protect all your home devices at one go | Expert Reviews (2024)

Most VPN services come with certain limitations. For example, you might only be allowed to connect a maximum of five devices at once, so you’ll have to decide which devices in your home get the protection of a VPN, and which don’t. What’s more, client software is often only offered for the most popular operating systems, making it tricky or impossible to set up a VPN connection on a games console or Raspberry Pi.

There’s a simple solution, though: set up a VPN on your router instead. This way, all your household traffic is tunnelled via a secure server, so every device on your network is covered. What’s more, you don’t need to worry about configuring apps or keeping track of how many connections you’re using at once.

How easy is it to set up a VPN on your router? That depends. With some routers, it’s a fairly simple process of stepping through the provider’s tutorial and entering a few technical details, while other setups might require you to flash new firmware and work out some of the details yourself.

How to set up a VPN on your router: Tips and caveats

Before you get started, be aware that using your router as a VPN gateway is less flexible than using an app. For one thing, it means that all your traffic from all your devices will be routed through the same remote server, but this doesn’t have to be a problem.

If you pick a server in a nearby country with good internet infrastructure – the Netherlands is a popular choice – your online activity will be effectively concealed from your ISP (and from the UK authorities), while the impact on performance should be negligible. However, if you choose to use a server in the US or further afield – say, to access geo-blocked streaming services – the slowdown could be quite noticeable.

One way to get around this is by installing the native VPN app on any specific devices that need a different virtual location. You can then, for example, configure your router to use a server in Amsterdam, while traffic from one particular client gets forwarded on to San Francisco. This will create an indirect “double-VPN” connection for that device, so performance may suffer – but if you have a fibre broadband connection, you should still have enough bandwidth to enjoy streaming video in high-definition, and possibly even 4K.

Another approach is to set up a second router as a standalone VPN gateway, with its own wireless network. You can then make a given device use or bypass the VPN simply by connecting it to one network or the other. Note, though, that if you want different devices to connect to different servers, you’ll still have to use the double-VPN technique.

