Low-GI breakfast recipes (2024)

A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.24 ratings
If you're in need of a healthy protein boost, try making this healthy omelette for breakfast – using fewer yolks lowers the cholesterol
- 25 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Perfect scrambled eggs recipe
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.123 ratings
Learn how to make scrambled eggs in a pan with this easy, foolproof recipe. This speedy breakfast is packed with protein and takes just 10 minutes.
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.130 ratings
Menemen is a traditional Turkish dish that's healthy and brilliant for brunch, lunch or supper. Serve with warm pitta bread for scooping up the delicious sauce and runny egg yolks
- 35 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
- One-pan summer eggs
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.50 ratings
Satisfy your hunger with this fresh and easy vegetarian supper, or brunch if you prefer
- 17 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.38 ratings
Cooking up eggs with cheese and tomato makes for a super-quick meal for one that's ready in 10 minutes
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
A low fat, vitamin C-packed smoothie to start your day
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Gluten-free
- Veggie breakfast bakes
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.27 ratings
Hit 3 of your 5-a-day with this alternative fry-up - it's packed with vegetables and oven-baked
- 45 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 4 out of 5.39 ratings
A rustic dish with a delicious combination of flavours and just four ingredients, try whipping it up for brunch
- 20 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Gluten-free
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.13 ratings
Start the day the right way with a nutrient-packed oaty breakfast - full of stomach-friendly fibre, great for digestion
- 11 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
- Easy ratatouille with poached eggs
A star rating of 4 out of 5.61 ratings
This gutsy one-pot can mostly be prepared in advance - just crack in the eggs at the end
- 1 hr 5 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
- Shakshuka
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.124 ratings
Make our easy shakshuka for a comforting brunch. Vary this dish by flavouring the simple tomato sauce with whatever you have to hand - curry powder, pesto or fresh herbs
- 25 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-free
- Homemade granola bars
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.118 ratings
These easy granola bars are great for lunchboxes, breakfast on the run or just with a cup of coffee as a mid-morning snack
- 45 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 5 out of 5.1 rating
Fruit salads are quick to whip up and one of the healthiest ways to start the day - sweeten with a sugar alternative
- 5 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegan
- Seven-cup muesli
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.19 ratings
Mary's muesli will set you up for a busy day, it counts as one of your 5-a-day and is high in iron and packed with fibre
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- High-fibre muesli
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.17 ratings
Make your own muesli packed with fibre and great flavour using jumbo oats for slow-release energy, linseed and apricots. An easy, healthy breakfast
- 15 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.39 ratings
A tasty twist on flapjacks with a luscious
layer of apricots inside
- 45 mins
- Easy
- Winter fruit salad
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.18 ratings
Make the most of autumnal fruits in this refreshing and nourishing salad - make a batch and eat during the week
- 30 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian
- Dippy eggs with Marmite soldiers
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.22 ratings
Start the day the right way, with this quick, easy and nutritious breakfast
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
A star rating of 3.9 out of 5.10 ratings
This recipe is great for a standby supper, as you'll probably find all the ingredients in your fridge
- 25 mins
- Easy
- Vegetarian
- Perfect porridge
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.84 ratings
Learn how to make porridge on the hob and in the microwave using our easy recipe. Serve with a dollop Greek yogurt and honey for the perfect breakfast.
- 15 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- On-the-run breakfast bars
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.27 ratings
No time for breakfast? Save time and money - make your own breakfast bars
- 40 mins
- Easy
- Tropical treat
A star rating of 5 out of 5.3 ratings
Kick start your day with a fruit and nut muesli treat
- 35 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 4 out of 5.4 ratings
Make your own muesli and boost it with fresh fruit for a wholly satisfying and healthy breakfast to keep you going through the day
- 20 mins
- Easy
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
A super-simple fruit salad for breakfast and beyond, sweetened with honey and packed with nutrients
- 10 mins
- Easy
- Healthy
- Vegetarian