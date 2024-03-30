Low-GI breakfast recipes (2024)

  • A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.24 ratings

    If you're in need of a healthy protein boost, try making this healthy omelette for breakfast – using fewer yolks lowers the cholesterol

    • 25 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
  • Perfect scrambled eggs recipe

    A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.123 ratings

    Learn how to make scrambled eggs in a pan with this easy, foolproof recipe. This speedy breakfast is packed with protein and takes just 10 minutes.

    • 10 mins
    • Easy
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.130 ratings

    In association with ASDA

    Menemen is a traditional Turkish dish that's healthy and brilliant for brunch, lunch or supper. Serve with warm pitta bread for scooping up the delicious sauce and runny egg yolks

    • 35 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Vegetarian
  • One-pan summer eggs

    A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.50 ratings

    Satisfy your hunger with this fresh and easy vegetarian supper, or brunch if you prefer

    • 17 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.38 ratings

    Cooking up eggs with cheese and tomato makes for a super-quick meal for one that's ready in 10 minutes

    • 10 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
    • Gluten-free
  • Veggie breakfast bakes

    A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.27 ratings

    Hit 3 of your 5-a-day with this alternative fry-up - it's packed with vegetables and oven-baked

    • 45 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 4 out of 5.39 ratings

    A rustic dish with a delicious combination of flavours and just four ingredients, try whipping it up for brunch

    • 20 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.13 ratings

    Start the day the right way with a nutrient-packed oaty breakfast - full of stomach-friendly fibre, great for digestion

    • 11 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Vegetarian
  • Easy ratatouille with poached eggs

    A star rating of 4 out of 5.61 ratings

    This gutsy one-pot can mostly be prepared in advance - just crack in the eggs at the end

    • 1 hr 5 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Vegetarian
  • Shakshuka

    A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.124 ratings

    Make our easy shakshuka for a comforting brunch. Vary this dish by flavouring the simple tomato sauce with whatever you have to hand - curry powder, pesto or fresh herbs

    • 25 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
    • Gluten-free

  • A star rating of 5 out of 5.1 rating

    Fruit salads are quick to whip up and one of the healthiest ways to start the day - sweeten with a sugar alternative

    • 5 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Vegan
  • Seven-cup muesli

    A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.19 ratings

    Mary's muesli will set you up for a busy day, it counts as one of your 5-a-day and is high in iron and packed with fibre

    • 10 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • High-fibre muesli

    A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.17 ratings

    Make your own muesli packed with fibre and great flavour using jumbo oats for slow-release energy, linseed and apricots. An easy, healthy breakfast

    • 15 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.39 ratings

    A tasty twist on flapjacks with a luscious
    layer of apricots inside

    • 45 mins
    • Easy
  • Winter fruit salad

    A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.18 ratings

    Make the most of autumnal fruits in this refreshing and nourishing salad - make a batch and eat during the week

    • 30 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Vegetarian
  • Dippy eggs with Marmite soldiers

    A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.22 ratings

    Start the day the right way, with this quick, easy and nutritious breakfast

    • 10 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian

  • A star rating of 3.9 out of 5.10 ratings

    This recipe is great for a standby supper, as you'll probably find all the ingredients in your fridge

    • 25 mins
    • Easy
    • Vegetarian
  • Perfect porridge

    A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.84 ratings

    Learn how to make porridge on the hob and in the microwave using our easy recipe. Serve with a dollop Greek yogurt and honey for the perfect breakfast.

    • 15 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
  • On-the-run breakfast bars

    A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.27 ratings

    No time for breakfast? Save time and money - make your own breakfast bars

    • 40 mins
    • Easy
  • Tropical treat

    A star rating of 5 out of 5.3 ratings

    Kick start your day with a fruit and nut muesli treat

    • 35 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 4 out of 5.4 ratings

    Make your own muesli and boost it with fresh fruit for a wholly satisfying and healthy breakfast to keep you going through the day

    • 20 mins
    • Easy

  • A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings

    A super-simple fruit salad for breakfast and beyond, sweetened with honey and packed with nutrients

    • 10 mins
    • Easy
    • Healthy
    • Vegetarian
