How to Setup A VPN on Sony Smart TV? | Online Security Tips (2024)

With a wide variety of models to choose from, Sony Bravia TVs are perfect for any home. Sony Bravia TVs are some of the most popular television brands known for their high quality and cutting-edge technology.

The Sony Bravia XBR-X950G is one of the best options if you’re in the market for a new television. Thanks to its full array of local dimming technology, it has excellent picture quality. Using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa support, you can also control your TV with just your voice.

Why Sony Smart TV is the Best Choice

Sony’s most excellent innovative TVsstanding features are their apps and services. For example, you can access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, etc. Also, from the PlayStation Store, downloadable content becomes way more than gaming options, including newly released movies or TV shows!

Besides the great features already mentioned, you can connect to other devices using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This makes it a breeze to share photos, videos, and music with your loved ones. You might even find yourself utilizing your smart TV as a second screen for work purposes.



Although Sony Bravia televisions are some of the most advanced on the market, they cannot access geo-restricted titles on popular streaming services like Amazon Prime or Google TV. Many Bravia owners pair their TV with a VPN to get around this issue.

How To Pair Up a VPN With a Sony Bravia TV

You’re not the only one considering a VPN for your Sony Bravia TV. A VPN can offer many benefits, like increased online privacy or accessing geo-blocked content from other countries. Fortunately, setting up a VPN with your Sony Bravia TV is easy.

Before we get started, please make sure you have the following items so that you can set up a VPN on your Sony Bravia TV:

A VPN service that we recommend is ExpressVPN, but NordVPN and CyberGhost are also choices you could make.

A router that is VPN friendly. Not all routers can run a VPN, so please check to see if your router can before beginning set-up.

Now that you’re equipped with everything you need let’s get started.

Sign up for a VPN service

You’ll first need to download and install the app on your router to use a VPN service. Configure your router

After you have installed the VPN app on your router, follow these steps to configure it:

1) Enter your VPN credentials.

2) Choose a server location. Connect your Sony Bravia TV to your router

After configuring your router, connect your Sony Bravia TV to it. The process might be different depending on the router model, but most likely, you’ll find directions in the documentation that came with the router. Enjoy your VPN-protected Sony Bravia TV!

Completing the steps above allows your Sony Bravia TV to function with a VPN. This means you now have increased privacy and security and access to geo-blocked content from other countries.

VPN App for Sony Smart TV

A VPN app will allow you to connect to a virtual private network, giving you a secure and personal connection to the internet. Your data will be encrypted, and your online activity will be hidden from your ISP and other third parties.

With many VPN apps available for Sony smart TVs, it’s tough to decide which one is right for you. To help, we’ve gathered some of the best options and put them in a list form so that you can pick them according to your needs.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a fantastic option if you need a quick and dependable VPN connection. With servers in 94 countries, there’s an ExpressVPN server situated nearly anywhere you might need to connect to the internet.

NordVPN

NordVPN is another excellent choice for a VPN on Sony smart TVs. You’ll get a fast and secure connection with servers in 62 countries. And, NordVPN has a “strict no-logs policy,” so your data will be completely safe.

CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN is perfect if you need a user-friendly VPN app. Its interface is easy to use, and it comes in 24 languages. If you’re not satisfied with the product, CyberGhost offers a 45-day money-back guarantee so that you can test it without any risk.

IPVanish

If you’re looking for a reliable VPN app for your Sony smart TV, IPVanish is a great option. It has servers in over 60 countries and offers a fast and reliable connection. Plus, it comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

Choosing a VPN app for your Sony smart TV doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are some of the best options available, so you can pick the one that’s right for you and enjoy a fast and secure connection.