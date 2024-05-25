iFi Audio GO Bar Portable USB DAC & Headphone Amplifier (2024)

Whether you’re commuting, working remotely or simply traveling for pleasure, the iFi Audio GO Bar is designed to be the perfectly portable way to make headphones sound great whether they are connected to a desktop PC, laptop, phone, tablet or any other digital source that has a USB port

Pocketsize, ultraportable hi-res USB DAC, preamp and headphone amp. The iFi Audio GO bar is the world's most powerful headphone amp of its size.

Highlights

Pocketsize hi-res USB DAC, preamp, and headphone amp

True balanced circuit design with symmetrical twin-channel output stage

Advanced hi-res digital audio support: 32-bit/384kHz PCM, native DSD and full MQA decoding

Four digital Filter options, XBass+ and XSpace analogue processing modes – tailor sound to suit your music and headphone type

iEMatch and Turbo power tuning – perfect output matching for sensitive earphones or power-hungry headphones

Two ultra-low noise headphone outputs – 4.4mm fully balanced and 3.5mm S-Balanced

Robust and lightweight alloy enclosure with precision volume control and format/sample rate LED indicators

Leather travel case included, with pockets for GO bar and connecting cable

Sensational sound at home, in the office, on the move – everywhere you go, the GO bar goes too

Most ultraportable USB DAC/headphone amps offer little or no control on the actual device, with volume adjustable only via software running on the connected source device. The GO bar is different. Its alloy case has physical buttons for precise volume adjustment which can be synchronized with the volume controls on the source device – together with controls to select between the various sonic tuning options. A column of colored LEDs provides a handy guide to the format and sample rate of the digital audio currently playing, plus whether XBass+ and/or XSpace are engaged.

X Bass+ is a sophisticated form of ‘bass boost’ that enhances low frequencies without muddying the midrange. It’s useful for use with earphones and open-back headphones that may lack deep bass. XSpace is designed to compensate for the ‘in-head localization’ effect that can occur when using headphones to listen to music that was mixed using a pair of speakers, effectively widening the headphone soundstage to create a more spacious and speaker-like experience.

TheGO baris our top-of-the-line ultraportable USB DAC/headphone amp.

Whether you are commuting, working remotely or at your desk or simply travelling for pleasure, theGO baris the perfectly portable way to make headphones sound heavenly.

Connect to your laptop, MacBook, tablet or smartphone or any other digital device with a USB port for sensational sound at home, in the office, or on the move.

Accessories include a leather travel case and a Lightening to USB-C, no need to buy a Camera Connection Kit, plus a USB-C OTG cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

Small. But mighty.

The DAC section of theGO baruses a powerful16-core XMOS micro controllerto process the audio data received at the USB input. Our in-house team has programmed the XMOS firmware to optimise sound quality and ensure a perfect partnership with theGO bar‘s 32-bit Cirrus Logic DAC chipset.

A customised digital filter minimises pre-echoes and ringing artefacts. OurGMT (Global Master Timing)precision clock system ensures ultra-low jitter.

Ultra-res PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz via USB ​

​ Native playback up to DSD256 ​

​ 2x DXD ​

​ Full MQA decoding

