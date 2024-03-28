Indian Fry Bread Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Indian Fry Bread Recipe only requires a few ingredients making it super easy to make. This fry bread recipe is fried to a golden crisp and delicious with your favorite toppings.

If you are anything like me, my entire family loves to go to the State Fair to get their Indian Tacos. With this recipe, I can easily make Indian Tacos at home for a fraction of the cost.

This simple bread recipe is loaded with flavor and made with simple pantry ingredients.

What is Fry bread?

Navajo Fry bread is a type of flat bread fried in oil until it is crispy on the outside. The dough gets puffy from frying and tastes delicious.

You can make this native American fry bread in just minutes.

Ingredients

All Purpose Flour

Salt

Baking Powder

Warm Water

Oil for Frying

How to Make Fried Bread

Step 1 – First, you need a large bowl. Add the flour baking powder and salt to the bowl and combine together. We recommend mixing with a wooden spoon. Step 2 – Then slowly stir in the warm water until the dough starts to form. Make sure to gradually add in the water because you may not need all of it. You don't want to use hot water but warm water instead. Let dough sit for 5 minutes.

Step 3 – Then roll the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut it into 6 pieces. Step 4 – Next, roll out each piece into a approximately 7 inch wide circles that are 1/4-⅛ inch thick.

Step 5 – Get out a large pot or cast iron skillet and add 3 inches of oil to it. Heat the oil until it's approximately 350-375 degrees Fahrenheit. Step 6 – Start to fry bread dough in the oil until the dough is golden brown and starts to poofs up slightly.

Step 7 – Then flip the dough to fry the other side.

Step 8 – Line a plate with a paper towel and put the fried dough on it. This will help to drain any excess grease.

Step 9 – Enjoy plain or add your favorite toppings. It is delicious either way.

Step 10 – You can keep them warm if you wrap the bread in foil and bake.

Recipe Tips

Combining Ingredients – When you are making the dough, do not knead it too much. This will result in the bread being tough.

Thickness – You can make the thickness of the bread to suit your needs. If you are using this for tacos, I would roll the dough thinner.

Keep Warm – Keep the fry bread warm by putting it on a baking sheet in the oven. This is so handy if you are cooking for a crowd and need to keep it warm while frying.

Hot Oil – Make sure the oil is 350 degrees before frying the bread.

Are Elephant Ears the same as Fry Bread?

They are both very similar and consist of fried dough. The main difference is toppings.

Elephant Ears are normally sweet and topped with cinnamon and sugar. Navajo Fry bread is traditionally savory and can even be turned into a taco shell.

Topping Ideas

Savory : Add ground beef such as taco meat to this bread. You can also add all of your favorite topping such as lettuce, sour cream and more. This bread makes delicious tacos.

Sweet: Powdered sugar and honey or cinnamon sugar taste amazing. My kids also like when I drizzle chocolate syrup on top. You can also serve with cups of sauce for dipping. Some ideas include: honey, chocolate, caramel or Nutella.

Make Indian Tacos – Use Indian fry bread to make delicious Navajo tacos. Some ideas for meat include ground beef with taco seasoning, shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork. Top with black olives, beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, cheese, guacamole or salsa. Basically anything you like.

Check out our Indian Fry Bread Tacos Recipe .

What Oil is Best

Peanut Oil, Vegetable Oil or Canola Oil would be great for frying. It is best to use a neutral oil so the flavor of the bread is not altered.

You also need to use an hot oil with a high smoke point for frying. For example, don’t use olive oil. It does not have a high smoke point and your bread will easily burn and your house will be smoky.

As you can see, it is very important to use the correct oil when frying.

Can Fry Bread be Made Ahead of Time?

It is best served fresh as soon as you fry the dough. If you need to make it in advance, I would suggest making the dough the day before.

Just put in a bowl and cover overnight in the fridge. Take out the next day and allow to come to room temperature.

Roll, cut and fry as normal.

I know life gets busy so if you must fry them in advance, here is a trick to reheat them. Wrap in foil to prevent them from drying out and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

How to Store

Put leftovers in the refrigerator in an air tight container for up to 2 to 3 days.

How to Freeze Fry Bread

Make sure there isn’t any excess oil or moisture. You may need to pat the bread with a paper towel.

Wrap each piece in plastic wrap and put in an airtight container in the freezer. It will last up to 3 to 4 months.

To reheat, place in the oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes. I like to wrap each piece of bread in foil.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Indian fry bread the same as fried dough? Yes, it is the same thing. It may be called something different depending on what you are making. Why is my Indian fry bread tough? If you knead or mix the dough to much it could cause the fry bread to be to tough. Is Indian fry bread the same as funnel cake? Fry bread is bubbly and chewy but funnel cake is has a layered shape.

More Easy Bread Recipes

