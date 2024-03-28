Bobby Flay's Italian Meatball Recipe (2024)

by Stephanie on October 17, 2019 (Updated September 17, 2020)312*This post may contain affiliate links. Read more »

Bobby Flay’s famous Italian Meatball Recipe has a 3-meat combo that you can make on the stove top or in the Crock Pot. Simmer the meatballs in his homemade marinara sauce and serve with spaghetti or in a sub!

There are thousands of meatball recipes out there, I know. But this recipe is one that stands out to me the most with the 3-meat combo, Parmesan cheese, and homemade marinara sauce.

The cooking method is also perfect. It leaves you with super flavorful meatballs that hold their shape but are also super tender.

What Makes a Great Meatball

3-Meat Combo

Bobby Flay’s meatball recipe calls for an even combination of ground beef, pork, and veal which makes for the best flavor and texture.

I use Catelli Meatball & Meatloaf mix, it’s located near the ground beef and pork. You can also use 50% pork and 50% beef. See below for my recommendation on fat content for the beef.

High-quality Parmesan cheese

Be sure to shred it from a block at home to the best flavor and texture.

The Cooking Method.

Brown them first, then let them finish cooking in the marinara sauce.

This results in a nice texture on the outside of the meatball but keeps it juicy and tender on the inside. It also adds more flavor to the tomato sauce.

Fresh garlic

Mince your own garlic from a fresh bulb. It’s much better than the jarred stuff. This garlic twister makes it easy.

Homemade Breadcrumbs.

Not totally mandatory, bu if you have a little extra time, check out my recipe for homemade breadcrumbs.

Best Kind of Beef for Meatballs

The fat content in the beef that you use for meatballs depends on what other meats are included.

In this recipe, ground pork and ground veal are also being used, which contain a higher fat percentage than ground beef, so 90% lean is a good proportion to use.

Otherwise, 70% lean is a good choice if using just beef.

Do You Put Raw Meatballs in Sauce to Cook?

Although youcan,I recommend browning the meatballs in a skillet with a little olive oil first.

This creates a nice texture on the outside of the meatball, while allowing the middle to remain tender and juicy as it finishes cooking in the tomato sauce.

How to Freeze Meatballs

Meatballs freeze well and can be frozen before or after they’ve cooked in sauce.

If you freeze them beforethey are cooked in sauce:

Place the uncooked rolled meatballs on a plate and flash freeze them 30minutes . This will prevent them from sticking together.

them . This will prevent them from sticking together. Store them in a freezer bag or airtight container in the freezer for 3-4 months.

When you’re ready to cook them, add the frozen meatballs to marinara sauce and let them simmer until they’re cooked through, about 80 minutes.

If you freeze the meatballs after cooking them in sauce:

Place them in an airtight container along with some sauce. Let it cool completely.

Freeze for 3-4 months.

Defrost in the microwave and reheat on the stove until heated through.

Make-Ahead Method

I like to prepare these meatballs 1 day ahead of time:

Brown the outside of the meatballs in a cast iron skillet with oil. (This is optional, but creates a nice texture on the outside.)

Let them cool and refrigerate them in an airtight freezer bag until ready to serve. Note: Do not eat until you have finished cooking them in the Slow Cooker or Stove Top.

To Finish Cooking:

Stove Top:

Please the meatballs in a large saucepan and cover them with marinara sauce.

and cover them with marinara sauce. Heat simmer over medium-low heat for 55 minutes, with the lid cracker slightly.

Slow Cooker:

Cover them with sauce.

Heat them on low for 6-7 hours or on high for 3-4 hours.

for or on for If the sauce begins to bubble, decrease the heat to warm.

Storage

Refrigerator

Cooked meatballs should be stored in an airtight container and will remain good for 3-4 days in the refrigerator.

Freezer

Meatballs maintain their best quality for the first 3-4 months in the freezer, but can still be cooked and eaten after that time.