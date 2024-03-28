Turkish Gozleme Recipe - Give Recipe (2024)

What is Gozleme?

Gozleme is one of the traditional Turkish foods. It is a type of stuffed flatbread like pide and lahmacun. The bread itself can be made from either unleavened dough, or yeast leavened dough. This dough is rolled into a very thin sheet, filled with toppings, sealed and then cooked.

Where it differs most from pide, gozleme is cooked on a griddle called saj or in a skillet whereas pide is baked in oven.

Gozleme is one of the most famous Turkish foods known by tourists visiting our country. How has it become that famous? Local people make and sell it at almost all tourist attractions. You can see them everywhere you visit in Turkey. It doesn’t matter where you go, it could be a historical place, beach or a plateau. You can even find gozleme at roadside restaurants when your bus has a break.

Local people don’t need to have a restaurant for this. Just a stand and fire will be enough for them. It’s not surprising to see women making gozleme even at the back of a pickup truck. They generally use a very thin iron plate on fire to bake pastries. It works with electricity and very practical. People use wood fire in villages and gozleme baked on it is absolutely more tasty.