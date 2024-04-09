Flaky Gluten Free Pop Tarts Recipe (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Get ready for gluten free pop tarts that are so flaky. You are not going to believe all of the flaky layers! Fill these homemade pop tarts with your favorite jam, Nutella, or anything you like! They are sure to please everyone in the family!

The Best Gluten Free Pop Tarts

If I had to think about what I have missed since going gluten-free, I would say pop tarts are at the top of my list. I don’t mean the gluten free pop tarts that you can buy in a store…those lack the flaky layers that make pop tarts so memorable!

I mean the gluten free pop tarts that you make from scratch and fill with your favorite fillings. Do you love Nutella? Use that. You can make one batch of my easy gluten free pop tarts and fill them with all sorts of things. Each batch will make 6-8 pop tarts, depending on how large you make them.

I have tons of delicious gluten free dessert recipes on the blog. Let me know which ones you try :-).

Why These Pop Tarts Are Great: There are lots of light, flaky layers wrapped around a fruity jam filling. You can drizzle on icing, decorate them with sprinkles, or enjoy them plain! My homemade gluten free pop tarts recipe is fun to customize with lots of fun fillings. I share a long list below. Not only can you make these pop-tarts gluten free, but also dairy-free, sugar-free, and vegan! There are many healthy variations, so you can eat these healthy pop tarts with no guilt! These gluten free pop tarts make a fun treat with all of your favorite flavors. Use large cookie cutters to make shapes for the holidays! I use all wholesome ingredients that are easy to find at any grocery store. There are no artificial dyes or ingredients.

If you love pop-tarts, you will also love other pastries. Check out my Gluten Free Flaky Pastries!

Ingredient Notes:

Gluten Free Flour Blend – I tested this recipe using Cup4Cup and King Arthur’s Measure for Measure Gluten Free Blend. That doesn’t mean others will not work. I just have not tested other flours. I will tell you that the Cup4Cup was superior in this recipe. The King Arthur gf blend was good, but it didn’t make as many flaky layers as the Cup4Cup.

Xanthan Gum – If your gluten free flour blenddoesn’t contain xanthan gum or guar gum, please add one teaspoon.

Butter – I recommend unsalted butter. To make this recipe dairy-free, substitute the butter for vegan butter.

Eggs – Use size large

Vanilla Extract – I recommend using pure vanilla extract.

Filling – Jam, Nutella, brown sugar, and cinnamon, something savory. Use what you like

Sprinkles – Not all sprinkles are gluten free; make sure to use gluten free sprinkles . (This link has a good list for you to use.)

. (This link has a good list for you to use.) Icing – A simple combination of powdered sugar and water or milk. If you omit this, you have a delicious pop-tart alternative!!

Recipe Step-By-Step Directions:

Step 1: Add your dry ingredients to a large bowl and mix them together with a wire whisk.

Step 2: Dump in the cold butter chunks. (You want your butter cold!) Again, use vegan butter if you are dairy-free.

Step 3: Use a pastry blender or pastry cutter to cut in the butter. (You could use a food processor, but this tends to make the butter pieces too small, and you will not get the same flaky layers.)

Step 4: In a small bowl, whisk your wet ingredients together.

Step 5: Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.

Step 6: Mix the ingredients the best you can. You don’t want the dough to be too wet so that it will take some effort.

Step 7: I like to do the final mix by hand. It helps to get the bits of dough into one ball.

Step 8: Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30-45 minutes. Getting it cold will help you get those flaky layers!

Step 9: Layout a piece of wax paper and place the dough ball on top. Optional: Sprinkle a little flour on the wax paper to prevent sticking.

Step 10: Roll the dough with a rolling pin to ¼-inch thickness. Use a pizza wheel or sharp knife to cut the uneven edges off. Cut into evenly sized rectangles.

Step 11: Place jam or filling in the middle of a square. Use the back of a spoon to spread it around, but leave a good amount of dough around the edges. This is important so you can seal the edges together.

Step 12: Place a square the same size over the jam.

Step 13: Press the edges down around the square using a fork.

Step 14: Gently move each pop tart to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Step 15: Brush the top of each pop tart with milk or egg wash.

Step 16: Bake at 350º F for 20 minutes until the outside is golden. Your actual bake time will vary depending on the size of your pop tarts, so start checking at 18 minutes for the golden color.

Remove them to a cooling rack so they can cool. The inside filling will be very hot, so you need them to cool before eating or decorating.

Step 17: Mix the powdered sugar, pure vanilla extract, and milk to make your icing. Drizzle it over the top of each pastry and decorate with sprinkles if you like.

Fun Filling Ideas: Fill them with Nutella and seedless raspberry jam.

Make a homemade jam by heating 3 cups of chopped fruit (I used plums) with 3 TBSP of sugar and 1 TBSP of lemon juice. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes until it is very soft and the juices flow out of the fruit. Sprinkle the tapioca starch, reduce the heat, and simmer for another 5-10 minutes. Allow cooling.

Fill them with brown sugar cinnamon (½ cup dark brown sugar, 1 ½ tsp cinnamon, and 1 TBSP gluten free flour).

Make them savory by adding some of my chicken pot pie filling !

Tips and Recipe FAQ:

Are pop tarts gluten free? Unfortunately, pop tarts are not gluten free unless the package you buy says gluten free. This is why I developed this gluten free pop tart recipe. How do you get the pop tart pastry to be flaky? I have found two tips to help keep your pastry flaky: very cold butter and Cup4Cup gluten-free flour. Again, most gluten free blends should work, but of the ones I tested, Cup4Cup was the flakiest. How do you reheat pop tarts? Reheat these pop tarts in the toaster oven on a tray. Heat at 250ºF for 5-8 minutes. You can use a microwave, but note the filling will get very hot, and the pastry will soften and lose some flakiness. How long will homemade pop tarts keep fresh? These pop tarts will keep fresh for up to 4 days in the refrigerator. Can you freeze these gluten free pop tarts? You can easily freeze these in a freezer bag. To thaw, use the directions to reheat, but if frozen, you will need to bake them longer to heat them up. Can you make these pop tarts sugar-free? Yes, you can make these sugar-free by omitting the sugar in the dough, using a sugar-free jam, and skipping the icing! Can you make this vegan? You can easily make vegan pop tarts by using an egg replacer.

The Best Gluten Free Pop Tarts Sandi Gaertner Light and flaky gluten free pop tarts that you can fill with your favorite jam, Nutella, or anything you like. Easy step by step directions to walk you through making them! Love this recipe?Give it a star rating! 5 from 11 votes Print Pin it Save me Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Chill Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Course Gluten Free Dessert Recipes Cuisine American Servings 8 pop tarts Calories 324 kcal *As an Amazon Associate, I earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Ingredients ▢ 2 cups gluten free flour blend * see note

▢ 1 tablespoon sugar

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ 1 egg, large

▢ 8 tablespoons butter cold!

▢ 1 teaspoon lemon juice

▢ ⅓ cup water cold For Icing: ▢ 2 cups powdered sugar

▢ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

▢ 2-3 tablespoons water depending on how runny you want your icing. Instructions ▢ Add your dry ingredients to a large bowl and whisk to blend them all together.

▢ Dump in the cold butter chunks. (You want your butter cold!) Again, use vegan butter if you are dairy-free.

▢ Use a pastry cutter to cut in the butter. (You could use a food processor, but this tends to make the butter pieces too small and you will not get the same flaky layers.) Your flour mixture will look crumbly.

▢ In a small bowl, whisk your wet ingredients together. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.

▢ Mix the ingredients the best you can. You don't want the dough too wet so it will take a bit of effort.

▢ I like to do the final mix by hand. It helps to really get the bits of dough all into one ball.

▢ Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30-45 minutes. Getting it cold will help you get those flaky layers!

▢ Preheat the oven to 350º F

▢ Layout a piece of wax paper and place the dough ball on top. Optional: sprinkle a little flour on the wax paper to prevent sticking.

▢ Roll the dough to ¼-inch thickness. Use a pizza cutter to cut the uneven edges off. Cut into evenly sized squares or rectangles.

▢ Place jam or filling in the middle of a square. Spread it around but leave a good amount of dough around the edges. This is important so you can seal the edges together.

▢ Place a square the same size over the jam. Use a fork to press the edges down all around the square.

▢ Gently move each pop tart to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

▢ Optional: Brush each pop tart with egg wash or milk to allow it to get golden.

▢ Bake at 350º F for 20 minutes until the outside is golden. Your actual bake time will vary depending on the size of your pop tarts so start checking at 18 minutes for the golden color.

▢ Mix the powdered sugar, pure vanilla extract, and milk to make your icing. Drizzle it over the top and decorate with sprinkles if you like. Video Notes Gluten free flour blend – I tested this recipe using Cup4Cup and King Arthur’s Measure for Measure Gluten Free Blend. That doesn’t mean others will not work, I just have not tested other flours. I will tell you that the Cup4Cup was superior in this recipe. The King Arthur gf blend was good, but it didn’t make as many flaky layers as the Cup4Cup. Xanthan gum – If your gluten free flour blenddoesn’t contain xanthan gum or guar gum, please add 1 teaspoon. To make this recipe dairy-free, substitute the butter for vegan butter. The pop tarts will keep up to 4 days in an airtight container. SPECIAL NOTE Please know that every gluten free flour blend has a different starch to grain ratio. If you use a blend I didn’t test, you may need to adjust your moisture levels in your baked goods. Nutrition Serving: 1pop tartCalories: 324kcalCarbohydrates: 53gProtein: 3gFat: 12gSaturated Fat: 7gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 30mgSodium: 3638mgPotassium: 6mgFiber: 3gSugar: 32gVitamin A: 350IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 26mgIron: 1mg Tried this Recipe? Pin it for Later!Mention @FearlessDining or tag #FearlessDining! Nutrition Disclaimer Nutritional information is an estimate provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the actual nutritional information with the products and brands you are using with your preferred nutritional calculator. See Also Homemade Chocolate Frosting Recipe

This post was updated from an older July 2021 post with more detailed directions.