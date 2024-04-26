Banana Bread Starbucks Copycat Recipe - Butter Your Biscuit (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Starbucks Copycat Banana Bread is super moist, loaded with sweet bananas, and topped with walnuts. Perfect for breakfast or dessert!



Seriously, there’s nothing more delicious than a warm slice of banana bread slathered in butter. This banana bread has an amazing flavor and texture, and I know you'll agree that it's the best you've ever had! This copycat recipe is spot on like my Copycat In n Out Burger.



Starbucks is a super popular coffee shop, pretty sure there's one or two in every neighborhood their pink drink is so refreshing and one of my favorites. Of course, what goes great with a latte? Well, banana bread of course, and their banana bread is delicious! So you can imagine how thrilled I was when I came across this recipe.

I am such a sucker for some warm banana bread. Apparently so is my Father-in-law because he can't get enough of this banana bread. I seriously make him a loaf or two every week.

Recipe Tips

The batter will be super thick and that is normal.

If you don't like nuts or are allergic just leave them out.

You can make your own buttermilk by adding 1/2 tablespoon white vinegar to 1/2 cup of whole milk and let it sit for 10 minutes, mix and then use accordingly.

8x4 loaf pan 9x5 loaf pan I bake it in anyou can use abut you'll need to watch the baking time.

Can I freeze ripe bananas? Absolutely! Once the bananas get those brown freckles, It's time to bake with them. If your bananas are ripe and ready but not ready to bake, just put the whole banana, in a ziplock freezer bag. Then when you're ready to use them just defrost them in the refrigerator overnight or in the microwave on defrost and you're good to go! They will be mushy once they have been frozen and that's normal.

