Banana Bread Starbucks Copycat Recipe - Butter Your Biscuit (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Wendie
Starbucks Copycat Banana Bread is super moist, loaded with sweet bananas, and topped with walnuts. Perfect for breakfast or dessert! This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policyhere.
Seriously, there’s nothing more delicious than a warm slice of banana bread slathered in butter. This banana bread has an amazing flavor and texture, and I know you'll agree that it's the best you've ever had! This copycat recipe is spot on like my Copycat In n Out Burger.
Starbucks is a super popular coffee shop, pretty sure there's one or two in every neighborhood their pink drink is so refreshing and one of my favorites. Of course, what goes great with a latte? Well, banana bread of course, and their banana bread is delicious! So you can imagine how thrilled I was when I came across this recipe.
I am such a sucker for some warm banana bread. Apparently so is my Father-in-law because he can't get enough of this banana bread. I seriously make him a loaf or two every week.
Recipe Tips
- The batter will be super thick and that is normal.
- If you don't like nuts or are allergic just leave them out.
- You can make your own buttermilk by adding 1/2 tablespoon white vinegar to 1/2 cup of whole milk and let it sit for 10 minutes, mix and then use accordingly.
- I bake it in an 8x4 loaf pan you can use a 9x5 loaf pan but you'll need to watch the baking time.
Some of my favorite baked recipes!
- Chocolate Zucchini Bread
- Lemon Zucchini Bread
- Banana Blueberry Cream Cheese Bread
- Sour Cream Blueberry Muffins
- Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Muffins
- Double Chocolate Banana Cake
Can I freeze ripe bananas?
Absolutely! Once the bananas get those brown freckles, It's time to bake with them. If your bananas are ripe and ready but not ready to bake, just put the whole banana, in a ziplock freezer bag. Then when you're ready to use them just defrost them in the refrigerator overnight or in the microwave on defrost and you're good to go! They will be mushy once they have been frozen and that's normal.
Recipe Faq's
Can I freeze banana bread?
Yes, Cool completely. Tightly wrap the loaf in plastic wrap. Then wrap them in aluminum foil or a large ziplock freezer bag. Freeze for up to 3-4 months—Thaw in the refrigerator or at room temperature.
How long will it last?
Store in an airtight container on the counter for 2-3 days or in the refrigerator for 5-6 days.
Starbucks Copycat Banana Nut Bread
Wendie
Starbucks Copycat Banana Bread is super moist, loaded with sweet bananas and topped with walnuts. Perfect for breakfast or dessert!
4.43 from 871 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 1 hour hr
Total Time 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins
Course Breakfast
Cuisine American
Servings 8
Calories 443 kcal
Ingredients
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 egg
- 1 1/8 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 extra ripe bananas
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Instructions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees, spray an 8x5 loaf pan with nonstick spray and line it with parchment paper if desired.
In a medium bowl add flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon and whisk just until combined.
In another medium bowl add egg, sugar, and oil and whisk until combined.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix well, the mixture will be thick and dry.
Add in the buttermilk, vanilla, and mashed bananas and mix until combined.
Pour into a loaf pan, and sprinkle walnuts over the top.
Bake on the center oven rack for 60-75 minutes or until the knife comes out clean.
Video
Notes
- You can make your own buttermilk by adding 1/2 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice to 1/2 cup milk and let sit for 5 minutes. (The recipe only uses 2 tablespoons)
- To freeze let the banana bread cool completely then wrap the loaf in plastic wrap followed by aluminum foil or a large ziplock freezer bag. Freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition
Serving: 1ServingsCalories: 443kcalCarbohydrates: 63gProtein: 6gFat: 20gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 17gCholesterol: 23mgSodium: 241mgFiber: 3gSugar: 34g
Keyword banana bread
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Veronica
This is the best banana bread I have ever tried. My entire family loved it.
Wendie
So happy you enjoy it Susana 🙂
« Older Comments