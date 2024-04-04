iPhone 8 Troubleshooting (2024)

iPhone 8 glass is shattered

Oh no! Your iPhone's glass did not survive your unintentional drop test!

Broken front panel

Take a deep breath and see if your iPhone will turn on and operate normally. In most cases, the iPhone is still functional but now a cosmetic disaster. Unfortunately, the iPhone 8 front glass and LCD are fused together and must be replaced as one piece.

You can purchase a new display assembly here.

The guide to replace the iPhone 8 front panel assembly can be found here.

iPhone is frozen or unresponsive

Even after furious button mashing and screen smashing, your iPhone 8 doesn't respond.

Restart iPhone

Sometimes all it takes is a restart for the iPhone to become responsive again. To restart your iPhone when it is unresponsive, press and hold the volume down and power buttons until the Apple logo appears (~10 seconds).

Very low battery

It is possible for an iPhone to become unresponsive if the battery drops to an extremely low level. Plug the iPhone into your computer or wall charger and allow it to charge for at least 20 minutes before using it again.

iPhone 8 will not charge

Plugging in your iPhone 8 does not bring it life.

Bad cable connection

Check the USB cable for damage and dirt, especially at the ends. Then try using the wall charger, as this will provide greater power input than the computer/USB.

Broken charger or USB cord

Try using different chords, chargers and different wall outlets to see if there is a problem with your charger, cord, or wall outlet.

Obstructed/bad lightning connector

Inspect the Lightning connector at the bottom of the iPhone for dirt, lint, and damaged pins. Clean out the connector very carefully with a tooth pick or soft toothbrush. If the lightning connector is broken, you will have to replace it.

iPhone will not turn on

You cannot get your beloved iPhone 8 to turn on.

Drained/dead battery/bad charging port

Plug your iPhone into your computer or wall adapter to charge. If the phone does not charge when connected, the phone likely has a dead battery or a bad charging port. Replace the battery (using this guide here) with a partially charged one and see if the phone will turn on. If not, there may be a power button or logic board issue. If the phone does turn on, plug it in and see if the charging indication comes on. If the phone says it is charging, then the lightning connector works, and the problem is either the old battery or the logic board.

Bad power button

If the power button doesn't seem to work, plug the phone into the wall or a computer and let it charge. If the phone turns on and has power, then there might be a problem with either the power button or the power button cable.

Bad display

It is possible that it appears nothing is happening because the display is bad. If the iPhone sounds like it is working properly but nothing is visible, it is possible the display is bad and must be replaced. Unfortunately, the LCD and glass panel are fused together, and must be replaced as one unit. An easy way to test this is to turn the phone on and listen for a sound. Also, you can move the mute toggle switch back and forth to see if it vibrates. If it vibrates or you hear a sound but nothing displays on the screen, then the screen is most likely the problem. Try replacing it and see if the display is still black.

Bad logic board

If nothing else works, your logic board is probably faulty and needs to be replaced. Now it is time to either replace it or diagnose if and what components are bad on the board and replace them, using microsoldering techniques. That is a whole 'nother beast!

If you have interest in chip level repair, you can start your investigation here!

You can get the materials to practice microsoldering here.

"This accessory is not optimized for this iPhone" message

An error message appears as if you have connected an unsupported accessory to your iPhone.

Check the Lightning connector at the bottom of the iPhone for dirt, lint, and damaged pins. Clean out the connector very carefully with a tooth pick or soft toothbrush. Use high concentration isopropyl alcohol (at least 90%) and a cotton swab to clean any debris that does not come off with a tooth pick or soft toothbrush. If the connector is broken, you will have to replace it.

Dirty or corroded logic board connections

After an iPhone has been submerged in a liquid, there may be some corrosion or debris on the logic board connections that cause this error message. Remove the logic board and clean all of the contacts with a soft cotton swab and high concentration isopropyl alcohol (at least 90%).

Weak or lost wireless connections

You have trouble connecting to a wireless network.

Dirty antenna grounds

If your iPhone has been disassembled before, it's possible that finger oils were left on the grounding locations for the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth antennas. These oils will cause grounding issues for the antennas, which could lead to a weak signal or no connectivity at all. Be sure to clean all grounding points with an electronics cleaning solution before reassembling your iPhone to prevent grounding issues.

No audio or distorted audio through speakers or headphones

Your iPhone 8 turns on and appears to work, but when you plug in headphones or speakers, the audio doesn't play properly.

Bad headphones/speakers

It's unlikely your headphones or speakers are bad, but it's worthwhile to eliminate these as the source of your problem at the beginning. Try your iPhone with different sets of headphones and speakers just to make sure that the problem is with the iPhone and not an external device.

Bad audio jack

The most likely cause of audio output problems on an iPhone 8 is a bad lightning connector. If you have determined that the problem does not lie in your external speakers, you should replace the lightning connector.

Touch ID nonfunctional after replacement

Following a home button replacement, Touch ID features stop working.

iPhone is paired to the original home button assembly

As a security feature, your home button's embedded Touch ID fingerprint sensor is uniquely paired to your iPhone's logic board at the factory. If the original home button assembly is replaced, damaged, or disconnected, Touch ID features will cease to function.

Restore iPhone 8

Your iPhone is behaving erratically or displays the text "Use iTunes to restore" on startup.

Corrupted software

It isn't often that Apple gives specific directions about how to fix your problem! Restoring the iPhone 8 will erase everything on it, so make sure everything on the iPhone is stored elsewhere prior to restoring. To restore, connect your iPhone 8 to a computer with iTunes installed. Click "Restore" on the iPhone 8 summary page (click on your iPhone icon on the left menu to find this page). Follow the directions to restore. If your iPhone 8 displays the text "Please wait. Very Low Battery," leave it plugged in. This charges the iPhone enough to be able to restore. If the iPhone 8 hangs on this screen for long periods of time, you may need a new battery.

Force restore mode

If your iPhone 8 is frozen with an Apple logo, or exhibiting some other software problem that prevents iTunes from recognizing it, you can force it into recovery/restore mode and then use iTunes to restore the software.

To force restart (hard reset) the iPhone 8, press and release the Volume Up button, press and release the Volume Down button, and press and hold the power button until you see the apple logo, then release.

iPhone has water or liquid damage

After an accidental spill or a drop in the sink, your iPhone no longer works correctly.

Liquid damage mitigation needed

As soon as possible, perform the following:

Immediately remove the iPhone from the liquid (if safe to do so). Minimize the length of time your device is in contact with liquid to prevent corrosive damage. Turn the iPhone off. (If it was off already, do not turn it on.) Skip the rice . Contrary to what you may have heard, rice is not an effective or lasting fix for water damaged electronics. Open the iPhone and disconnect the battery. (See your iPhone’s battery replacement guide for the correct procedure. You don't need to completely remove the battery; simply disconnect the battery connector from the logic board.) Liquid damage may complicate disassembly. Beware that some cables and connectors may be "adhered" to other components in unexpected ways.

At this point, inspect the interior of your iPhone and try to determine the extent of the liquid damage.