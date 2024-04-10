Coconut Lentil Curry (Pressure Cooker and Stove Top recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Dig into a bowl of this Delicious Creamy Lentil Curry with the Coconut Milk that can be perfectly cooked stove top or in a pressure cooker.

I love lentils, they are budget friendly, great source of protein and can be used for a variety of different recipes.

I also keep a bag of red lentils in my pantry, along with green and brown lentils. Red lentils are great in soups and dhal type curries, while the green and brown varieties have more of a bite and are fabulous in place of ground meatlike this Sweet Potato and Lentil Chilli,Lentil Bolognese andLentil Shepherds Pie

This lentil curry is so easy to make and won’t break the budget, most of the ingredients are ones you pretty much always have stocked up in the pantry. It’s packed full of flavour.

Do you own anInstant Pot ? Then this can also be cooked in an Instant Pot as well as stove top.

If you haven't heard of an Instant Pot you are seriously missing out. It is the best kitchen gadget I have purchased. I would even put it above my actifry and that's saying something. I love this thing so much, that I almost use it EVERY.SINGLE.DAY.

It seriously tops every kitchen appliance I have ever bought.

It is basically a 7in1 cooker, and it slow cooks, pressure cooks, saute's, has settings for soup, chilli, rice, porridge and even makes yoghurt (I haven't tried that yet).

This amazing lentil curry is gluten free, dairy free and vegetarian friendly and is suitable for freezing

Recipe Card Lentil Curry (Pressure Cooker and Stove Top) Yield: SERVES 6 Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes D﻿elicious creamy coconut red lentil curry - perfect cooked stove top or in a pressure cooker Ingredients 1 onion

1 carrot

1 zucchini (courgette)

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon of grated ginger

2 red chillies, finely chopped

1 cup (180g) of red lentils

3 cups (720ml) of chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup (240ml) of lite coconut milk

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

2 teaspoons of ground cumin

2 teaspoons of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of turmeric

2 bay leaves

fresh coriander

Olive oil spray Instructions S﻿tove Top: Add the onion to a food processor and blitz till finely chopped. Spray a Large saucepan with olive oil spray. Add the onion and cumin seeds and fry for 3 mins. Add the ginger, garlic and turmeric and fry for a further few mins. Add the carrot and zucchini to the food processor and blitz till finely chopped Add the carrot, zucchini, lentils, chili, spices and bay leaves to the pot and mix to coat. Pour in the stock, bring to a boil, then reduce heat, and simmer for approx 30 mins, until most of liquid is absorbed, stir through coconut milk till heated Top with some fresh chopped coriander and serve with your choice of sides. Enjoy!!

﻿Pressure Cooker: F﻿ollow step 1 above S﻿et to saute mode, once hot, spray with olive oil spray, Add the onion and cumin seeds and fry for 3 mins. Add the ginger, garlic and turmeric and fry for a further few mins. Add the carrot and zucchini to the food processor and blitz till finely chopped Add the carrot, zucchini, lentils, chili, spices and bay leaves to the pot and mix to coat. Pour in the stock Add lid, close valve (if not self sealing) and set to manual High pressure for 5 mins Once it finishes cooking, do a quick release of all the pressure, by opening the valve. Set to saute mode, stir in the coconut milk and heat until all combined and creamy. Taste and season with salt and black pepper as desired. Top with fresh chopped coriander (optional) and serve with your choice of sides. Notes Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

scroll down to nutritional info box WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values.

Amount Per ServingCalories 208Total Fat 11gSaturated Fat 4gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 6gCholesterol 40mgSodium 232mgCarbohydrates 13gFiber 4gSugar 3gProtein 15g

