Cheddar Butter Bean Bites | Slimming Eats - Slimming Recipes (2024)

· 21 Comments
Cheddar Butter Bean Bites - delicious cheesy bites, perfect for dipping, snacking, picnics or lunches.
This was a last minute throw together that worked perfectly and is not a regular rotation for lunches.
In fact, these were not even planned, I had grabbed a tin out of the pantry thinking it was sweetcorn, didn't pay much attention opened the can only to realise it was actually butter beans.
Not wanting to waste them, I grabbed a few other ingredients I had on hand, formed them into patties, popped in the oven and voila - these Cheddar Butter Bean Bites were the result.
They were so yummy I had to go and buy some more butter beans so I could make them again.
How can I add a ⅓ veg to these Cheddar Butter Bean Bites?
These pair really well as a side to yummy vegetable soup and there are many Soup Recipes to choose from on Slimming Eats
My favourite way to enjoy these is in a mixed salad bowl along with crisp lettuce, cucumber, beets, pickled onions and then as well as those vegetables, I also like
- Avocado
- Quinoa, couscous or rice
- Salsa
Perfect in a lunch box or on a picnic too and can be eaten hot or cold - yum!!!
Kitchen items used to make these Cheddar Butter Bean Bites:
- Measuring Scales
- Chopping Board
- Measuring spoons
- Santoku Knife
- Wooden Spoon
- Mixing Bowl
- Parchment Paper
- Baking Tray
This recipe was originally created on 29 January 2016 and updated on the 13 June 2019
Recipe Card
Cheddar Butter Bean Bites
Yield: SERVES 2
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Cheddar Butter Bean Bites – delicious cheesy bites, perfect for dipping, snacking, picnics or lunches.
Ingredients
- 310g of canned butter beans (drained weight)
- 2 spring onions, finely chopped
- 80g of reduced fat cheddar, grated
- Salt and black pepper season
- ½ teaspoon of wholegrain mustard (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 200c or 400f (gas mark 6)
- Ensure the butterbeans are fully drained
- Place the butter beans and cheddar in a bowl and mash together thoroughly
- Add in the spring onions and mustard (if using) and mix to combine.
- Season as needed with salt and black pepper
- Form into 8 equal sized patties (bites)
- Place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and spray over the top with some spray oil.
- Bake in the oven for approx 30 mins until golden
- Great dipped into soup, served with a mixed salad or as a side to any dish.
Notes
Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe:
- Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box
- WW Points and other Slimming or Weight Loss programs - due to plans regularly changing and updating, we recommend calculating with the official tools you get as a member to those plans to ensure accuracy of values.
If you wish to share this recipe, then please do so by using the share buttons provided at top of this post.
DO NOT COPY AND/OR PASTE FULL RECIPES OR SCREENSHOTS OF ANY CONTENT FROM SLIMMING EATS TO ANY SOCIAL MEDIA OR WEBSITE, IT IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.
ALL IMAGES AND CONTENT ON SLIMMING EATS ARE COPYRIGHT PROTECTED
Nutritional information etc are an estimate and are to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary in values from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information. It is always advised that you calculate values yourself by the ingredients you use and the tools provided to you as a member of the programme you are following.
It is the responsibility of the Reader to assure the products or ingredients they use in any recipes from Slimming Eats are allergen-free (gluten-free, egg-free, soy-free and/or dairy-free, for example). Slimming Eats assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatement about products, opinions or comments on this site.
Check Legal section, for Full Disclaimer, Disclosure and Privacy Policy.
Nutrition Information
Yield 294Serving Size 1 (4 bites)
Amount Per ServingCalories 258Total Fat 10.1gSaturated Fat 5.6gSodium 174mgCarbohydrates 21.7gFiber 8gSugar 2.2gProtein 20.2g
Nutritional information is an estimate and is to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary greatly from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information
Reader Interactions
Comments
Julie says
I have just tried to make these for the first time. I followed the recipe to the tee but 8 minutes into the cooking time they have all spread into one mass.
Any idea why ??
Reply
Shevy (Slimming Eats) says
hmmm they shouldn't of done that, did you drain them fully? As it sounds like the mixture was too wet and there is nothing in the ingredients that would cause that.
Reply
Jane Maclean says
I made these last night to have with soup at
lunchtime and as always they tasted great !
Reply
Shevy (Slimming Eats) says
so glad you enjoyed them Jane, I love them with soup.
Reply
Steph says
Can I substitute the mustard for anything else as I really don't like the taste of mustard. Thank you in advance
Reply
Shevy (Slimming Eats) says
Hi Steph, just omit it shouldn’t make too much difference,
Reply
Carol says
I made these tonight & they smelt delicious. Unfortunately they have ended up really dry & taste almost "floury". Any ideas?
Thank you
Reply
Shevy (Slimming Eats) says
What cheese did you use? Was it already grated stuff in a bag? If so you need to avoid using that kind of cheese as it is usually coated to prevent it from sticking together and doesn't melt as good. That is the only thing I can think of.
Reply
Tony says
Superb!
Made them today. I wanted to eat them immediately but my wife said, "Don't even try it mate".
She wants me to make another batch ASAP. The only thing l find hard to do is make the patties even as l had keep taking pieces of each of them to make them them an even size. Besides that, what a lovely simple recipe. Thank you.
Reply
Clare Jones says
Made these for group taster and they were a massive hit with everyone. So tasty and so easy to make. Thanks for this little treat which is so much like a cheese scone! X
Reply
Becky says
These have become a regular in my house. I have to put them in the food processor though haha you must be a mean masher. Thanks again!
Reply
Lucea says
Made the butterbean bites today, they are delish! I used parmesan instead of low fat cheddar, very tasty. Will be making these again for sure.
Reply
Rachel says
Do these freeze well? Or do they break apart when you take them out? I’m only cooking for me so I don’t want them to go to waste!
Reply
Siobhan (Slimming Eats) says
I know many have frozen these and have said they are fine, but I personally prefer them fresh.
Reply
Catherine simms says
Hi Siobhan
Have made them for first time today.absolutly beautiful.but what's the best way to keep them for tomorrow how long do they keep?
Reply
Siobhan (Slimming Eats) says
I keep them in a tub in the fridge and warm up before serving, should keep for about 3 days.
Reply
Teresa Wright says
We’ve just made these. They smell divine and can’t wait to sample!
I struggle with arthritic hands and used an ice cream scoop to get the right size. We made 10 and cooked for 25 minutes.
Reply
Sue says
Omgoodness! These are soooooo good.......soooooo moreish!! Will defo be making these again! My masher didn’t square up to the challenge so the food processor had to make an appearance! Only took 20 minutes in my fan oven and was a great side dish to my husbands chicken guveç. Love love love!
Reply
Sandra Mullett says
Can I use haricot beans. No butter beans until next shop
Reply
Siobhan (Slimming Eats) says
yep those should be okay
Reply
Joan hogg says
Don’t like butter beans,could I make them with baked beans,do you think
Reply