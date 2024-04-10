Cheddar Butter Bean Bites | Slimming Eats - Slimming Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Cheddar Butter Bean Bites - delicious cheesy bites, perfect for dipping, snacking, picnics or lunches.

This was a last minute throw together that worked perfectly and is not a regular rotation for lunches.

In fact, these were not even planned, I had grabbed a tin out of the pantry thinking it was sweetcorn, didn't pay much attention opened the can only to realise it was actually butter beans.

Not wanting to waste them, I grabbed a few other ingredients I had on hand, formed them into patties, popped in the oven and voila - these Cheddar Butter Bean Bites were the result.

They were so yummy I had to go and buy some more butter beans so I could make them again.

How can I add a ⅓ veg to these Cheddar Butter Bean Bites?

These pair really well as a side to yummy vegetable soup and there are many Soup Recipes to choose from on Slimming Eats

My favourite way to enjoy these is in a mixed salad bowl along with crisp lettuce, cucumber, beets, pickled onions and then as well as those vegetables, I also like

Avocado

Quinoa, couscous or rice

Salsa

Perfect in a lunch box or on a picnic too and can be eaten hot or cold - yum!!!

Kitchen items used to make these Cheddar Butter Bean Bites:

This recipe was originally created on 29 January 2016 and updated on the 13 June 2019

Are you Looking for Slimming World Syns or Weight Watchers (WW) Points? We are removing all Slimming World syn values from the website, you can read more about that here. To ensure precise calculations, we recommend utilizing the official tools provided with your membership to specific plans, as they may undergo regular updates. Values can vary between different brands, so it's essential to calculate recipes using these tools to guarantee accuracy in any recipe you prepare.