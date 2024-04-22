Italian Christmas Cookies Recipe - Grumpy's Honeybunch (2024)

Published: Dec 5, 2008 Last updated: Nov 14, 2023 by Shelby Law Ruttan · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

This Italian Christmas Cookies recipe is an Italian classic cookie that is popular during the holiday season. They are a soft ball shaped cookie glazed with a thick glaze and sprinkled with colored sprinkles. A festive cookie everyone will love to find on their cookie tray!

This is my favoriteItalian Christmas Cookiesrecipe. These soft cookies that are coated with an almond-flavored glaze,then topped with festive sprinkles. They make the perfect holiday treat and is one one that my whole family loves.

It is a big batch Italian cookie recipe making it perfect for the holiday season and cookie exchange parties.

These cookies are soft and have a buttery almond flavor and make a delicious addition to cookie trays.

These are not only great for the holiday season but also special occasions such as potlucks, church events, or just because.

For the cookies:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees f. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Add the eggs to a large bowl and using a hand mixeron medium speed,beat the eggs for 5 minutes, until light and foamy. Set aside. In another large bowl, combine 5 cups of theflour, confectioners’ sugar, and baking powder. Stir with a whiskto combine. Set aside. On low speed, gradually beat the vegetableshortening and extracts until combined. Gradually mix in the beaten eggs. Gradually add the flour mixtureto the egg mixture 1 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. The doughshould be stiff. If it is not stiff enough to roll into a cookie ball, gradually add more flourbeginning with ½ cup. (This is where the extra cup of flourcomes in). If still not stiff enough, gradually add remaining half cup. By this time the cookie doughshould be stiff enough to shape into a cookie ball. Scoop dough with a 1 tablespoon sized cookie scoop. Then roll doughinto balls. Place the cookies at least 2-inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Bake cookies at 12 minutes, until dough is no longer wet on top and bottom of cookies are slightly brown.

For the icing:

While the cookies are baking, make the icing. In a small bowl, combine the confectioner’s sugar, milk and extracts until smooth. As soon as cookies are removed from the oven, quickly dip two or three times into the glaze. Place on a wire rack with wax paper beneath itto drain and immediately top with sprinkles. Let dry 24 hours. Place in airtight containers to store.

Large mixing bowl

Medium mixing bowl

Cookie sheets

Parchment paper

Electric hand mixer

Small cookie scoop (1 tablespoon sized)

Yield is approximately 4-½ dozen (56) cookies. Two cookies are equal to one serving.

Air-dry the cookies on a cooling rack for 24 hours then store the cookies on the counteror fridge for up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months.

Substitute room temperature butterfor the shortening.

Add 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon spiceto the flour mixture.

Use orangeextract and substitute orangejuice for the heavy cream in the glaze.

Sprinkle with colored sugars instead of jimmies.

Substitute 1 teaspoon vanillaextract for the almond extract.

For Italian Lemon Cookies, substitute lemon extractand sprinkle lemon zestover the top of the iced cookie.

Substitute 1 tablespoon of the light cream for honeyin the glaze.

Sift the flourfirst, then lightly spoon it into the measuring cups, leveling it off with a knife before combining with the sugar.

Add the dry ingredients 1 cup at a time, stirring until well combined after each addition.

If the doughstarts to become stiff before all of the flour mixtureis added, then don’t add any more flour.

Frost the cookies while they are still warm by dipping them in the bowl of icing. This allows the icing to seep into the cookie.

Sprinkle with the colored jimmies immediately after you dip the cookie in the icing.

If the glazeseems too thin, add more powdered sugarone tablespoon at a time until it is at the desired consistency.

Serve these cookies with a tall glass of cold milk or hot cup of coffee or tea.

Not everyone loves the traditional anise flavor of this Italian christmas cookie recipe, so I used almond and vanilla extract in its place.

Making there Italian classic has become a regular family tradition.

I was curious about the origin of Italian Christmas Cookies. All I really knew was they were also called Italian Wedding Cookies. I did an online search to find out exactly where these came from. I really couldn't come up with anything other than recipes, so I went toWikipediaand found a whole list of cookies! There were 9 cookies that were labeled Italian. Not a single cookie on that list of 9 cookie recipescame close. So, while these are called Italian Christmas Cookies, I am not exactly sure why.

📖 Recipe