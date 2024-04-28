Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (2024)

Home / Recipes / Appetizers

ByMichael Wurm Jr.

53 Comments

This Post May Contain Affiliate Links. Please Read Our Disclosure Policy

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches make a delicious and easy appetizer with all the flavors of a classic Italian sub!

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (1)

If you’re looking for an easy, delicious finger food that everyone will love, look no further. When you need a great appetizer to take to any kind of get-together, you want something both simple and tasty! These pinwheels are perfect for game day, holiday parties, or just any day of the week. Packed with all the flavors of an Italian sub sandwich, these pinwheels will become a hit in your home and anywhere you take them!

An Italian sub pinwheel sandwich is a delicious combination of flavors, textures, and colors. The pinwheels are made with thin slices of Italian sub sandwich meat, cheese, and vegetables. The ingredients are layered and rolled up, creating a pinwheel shape. (And if you love these, I have a recipe for BLT Pinwheel Sandwiches that are SO GOOD!)

You know I love a pinwheel recipe here on Inspired by Charm. That’s why I have an entire blog post dedicated to these delicious and easy-to-make appetizers!

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (2)

TABLE OF CONTENTS hide

2 Ingredients

3 How To Make

4 Recipe Variations

5 Frequently Asked Questions

6 More Appetizer Sandwiches You Will Enjoy

7 Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

  • Perfect appetizer – full of flavor and color!
  • Read in 30 minutes – so simple to make!
  • Colorful and perfect for party displays – make them any time of the year!
  • Crowd pleaser – everyone is going to love these!
Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (3)

Ingredients

You only need a few ingredients to make these Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches.

  • Flour tortillas
  • Cream cheese: make sure to leave time to let the cream cheese soften
  • Dry Italian salad dressing mix
  • Banana pepper: chopped
  • Red onion: diced
  • Green onions: chopped
  • Red pepper: chopped
  • Black olives: drained and chopped
  • Genoa salami
  • Pepperoni sandwich size
  • Provolone cheese
  • Tomatoes thinly sliced: remove some of the juice and seeds
  • Mixed greens
Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (4)

How To Make

I’ll walk you through the steps for making Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches. For your convenience, I’ve provided a full ingredient list and recipe instructions at the bottom of this post.

  1. First, you’ll combine the cream cheese filling ingredients and mix them with a hand mixer to make your spread.
Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (5)
Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (6)
  1. Next, spread the cream cheese mixture onto a tortilla.
  2. On top of the cream cheese mixture, you’ll place the salami, pepperoni, andprovolone cheese.
Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (7)
  1. Then add the tomato and a sprinkle of mixed greens and roll up the tortilla.
  2. Cut into slices and then refrigerate until it’s time to serve. Repeat with your remaining tortillas.

That’s it! These pinwheel sandwiches are ready to be served!

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (9)
Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (10)

Recipe Variations

Looking to try these in a different way? Let me help!

  • Use spinach instead of mixed greens, or leave out the greens altogether.
  • Leave out banana peppers or substitute with jalapeños.
  • Swap out the deli meats for whatever you love!

You can even try pinwheels inspired by your favorite sandwiches including:

  • BLT Sandwich
  • Club Sandwich
  • Reuben Sandwich
  • Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Get creative and have fun!

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (11)

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make pinwheel sandwiches the night before?

Yes! Make pinwheel sandwiches up to 24 hours in advance and save time the day you need them.

How many pinwheel sandwiches per person?

You’ll want to make sure each person has 4-6 pinwheel sandwiches. Keep in mind that you won’t use the end slices, so be sure you don’t count them when you’re deciding how many pinwheels you’ll need.

Do you refrigerate pinwheels before cutting?

Refrigerating pinwheels before cutting them may make it easier to get a clean cut. But you can also use toothpicks to keep the pinwheel together while you cut it as soon as it has been rolled up.

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (12)

More Appetizer Sandwiches You Will Enjoy

  • Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Roll-Ups
  • Bacon Cheddar Ranch Pinwheels
  • Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
  • Italian Hoagie Dip

Ready to give these Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches a try? If you do, please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

Want more from Inspired by Charm?Join theIBC Mailing Listfor inspiration in your inbox! Follow along onInstagramandTikTokfor daily updates and behind-the-scenes looks at my processes. There’s even more inspiration onFacebookandPinterest!

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (13)

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches

These Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches make a delicious and easy appetizers with all the flavors of a classic Italian sub!

5 from 7 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: American

Keyword: appetizer, pinwheels, roll-ups

Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 50

Calories: 94kcal

Ingredients

  • 8 flour tortillas
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 1 tablespoon dry Italian salad dressing mix
  • 3 tablespoons banana pepper chopped
  • 1/4 cup red onion diced
  • 3 green onions chopped
  • 1/3 cup red pepper chopped
  • 1 can (4 ounces) black olives, drained and chopped
  • 32 slices Genoa salami
  • 24 slices pepperoni sandwich size
  • 24 slices Provolone cheese
  • 2 large tomatoes thinly sliced (remove some of the juice and seeds)
  • 3 cups mixed greens

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, salad dressing mix, banana pepper, red onion, green onion, red pepper, and black olives. Mix with a hand mixer until combined.

  • Spread about 1/4 cup of the cream cheese mixture onto a tortilla.

  • On top of the cream cheese mixture, place four slices of salami, three slices of pepperoni, and three slices of Provolone cheese, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edge.

  • Top with a few slices of tomato and a sprinkle of mixed greens. Roll up tightly.

  • Place several toothpicks about 1-inch apart down the rolled tortilla. Cut in between the toothpicks to create the pinwheels. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and fillings. Refrigerate until it’s time to serve them.

Video

Nutrition

Calories: 94kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 17mg | Sodium: 298mg | Potassium: 74mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 251IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 81mg | Iron: 1mg

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Astrill VPN vs atlas vpn vs CyberGhost vs NordVPN vs More... | Several.com
AtlasVPN Review: Why is it so popular?
40 Frases de Cartel de Santa | El hip hop mexicano
What is a 9/80 Work Schedule? Example, Pros & Cons [2023]
Latest Posts
Vegan Pot Pie Recipe
AtlasVPN shuts down, handing users over to NordVPN
Article information

Author: Laurine Ryan

Last Updated:

Views: 6589

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Laurine Ryan

Birthday: 1994-12-23

Address: Suite 751 871 Lissette Throughway, West Kittie, NH 41603

Phone: +2366831109631

Job: Sales Producer

Hobby: Creative writing, Motor sports, Do it yourself, Skateboarding, Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Stand-up comedy

Introduction: My name is Laurine Ryan, I am a adorable, fair, graceful, spotless, gorgeous, homely, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.