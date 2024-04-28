Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (2024)

Home / Recipes / Appetizers
ByMichael Wurm Jr.
53 Comments
Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches make a delicious and easy appetizer with all the flavors of a classic Italian sub!
If you’re looking for an easy, delicious finger food that everyone will love, look no further. When you need a great appetizer to take to any kind of get-together, you want something both simple and tasty! These pinwheels are perfect for game day, holiday parties, or just any day of the week. Packed with all the flavors of an Italian sub sandwich, these pinwheels will become a hit in your home and anywhere you take them!
An Italian sub pinwheel sandwich is a delicious combination of flavors, textures, and colors. The pinwheels are made with thin slices of Italian sub sandwich meat, cheese, and vegetables. The ingredients are layered and rolled up, creating a pinwheel shape. (And if you love these, I have a recipe for BLT Pinwheel Sandwiches that are SO GOOD!)
You know I love a pinwheel recipe here on Inspired by Charm. That’s why I have an entire blog post dedicated to these delicious and easy-to-make appetizers!
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
- Perfect appetizer – full of flavor and color!
- Read in 30 minutes – so simple to make!
- Colorful and perfect for party displays – make them any time of the year!
- Crowd pleaser – everyone is going to love these!
Ingredients
You only need a few ingredients to make these Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches.
- Flour tortillas
- Cream cheese: make sure to leave time to let the cream cheese soften
- Dry Italian salad dressing mix
- Banana pepper: chopped
- Red onion: diced
- Green onions: chopped
- Red pepper: chopped
- Black olives: drained and chopped
- Genoa salami
- Pepperoni sandwich size
- Provolone cheese
- Tomatoes thinly sliced: remove some of the juice and seeds
- Mixed greens
How To Make
I’ll walk you through the steps for making Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches. For your convenience, I’ve provided a full ingredient list and recipe instructions at the bottom of this post.
- First, you’ll combine the cream cheese filling ingredients and mix them with a hand mixer to make your spread.
- Next, spread the cream cheese mixture onto a tortilla.
- On top of the cream cheese mixture, you’ll place the salami, pepperoni, andprovolone cheese.
- Then add the tomato and a sprinkle of mixed greens and roll up the tortilla.
- Cut into slices and then refrigerate until it’s time to serve. Repeat with your remaining tortillas.
That’s it! These pinwheel sandwiches are ready to be served!
Recipe Variations
Looking to try these in a different way? Let me help!
- Use spinach instead of mixed greens, or leave out the greens altogether.
- Leave out banana peppers or substitute with jalapeños.
- Swap out the deli meats for whatever you love!
You can even try pinwheels inspired by your favorite sandwiches including:
- BLT Sandwich
- Club Sandwich
- Reuben Sandwich
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Get creative and have fun!
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I make pinwheel sandwiches the night before?
Yes! Make pinwheel sandwiches up to 24 hours in advance and save time the day you need them.
How many pinwheel sandwiches per person?
You’ll want to make sure each person has 4-6 pinwheel sandwiches. Keep in mind that you won’t use the end slices, so be sure you don’t count them when you’re deciding how many pinwheels you’ll need.
Do you refrigerate pinwheels before cutting?
Refrigerating pinwheels before cutting them may make it easier to get a clean cut. But you can also use toothpicks to keep the pinwheel together while you cut it as soon as it has been rolled up.
Ready to give these Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches a try? If you do, please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.
Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches
These Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches make a delicious and easy appetizers with all the flavors of a classic Italian sub!
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Keyword: appetizer, pinwheels, roll-ups
Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 50
Calories: 94kcal
Ingredients
- 8 flour tortillas
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 tablespoon dry Italian salad dressing mix
- 3 tablespoons banana pepper chopped
- 1/4 cup red onion diced
- 3 green onions chopped
- 1/3 cup red pepper chopped
- 1 can (4 ounces) black olives, drained and chopped
- 32 slices Genoa salami
- 24 slices pepperoni sandwich size
- 24 slices Provolone cheese
- 2 large tomatoes thinly sliced (remove some of the juice and seeds)
- 3 cups mixed greens
Instructions
In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, salad dressing mix, banana pepper, red onion, green onion, red pepper, and black olives. Mix with a hand mixer until combined.
Spread about 1/4 cup of the cream cheese mixture onto a tortilla.
On top of the cream cheese mixture, place four slices of salami, three slices of pepperoni, and three slices of Provolone cheese, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edge.
Top with a few slices of tomato and a sprinkle of mixed greens. Roll up tightly.
Place several toothpicks about 1-inch apart down the rolled tortilla. Cut in between the toothpicks to create the pinwheels. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and fillings. Refrigerate until it’s time to serve them.
Video
Nutrition
Calories: 94kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 17mg | Sodium: 298mg | Potassium: 74mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 251IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 81mg | Iron: 1mg