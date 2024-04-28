Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches - Easy Flavorful Appetizer Recipe (2024)

This Post May Contain Affiliate Links. Please Read Our Disclosure Policy

Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches make a delicious and easy appetizer with all the flavors of a classic Italian sub!

If you’re looking for an easy, delicious finger food that everyone will love, look no further. When you need a great appetizer to take to any kind of get-together, you want something both simple and tasty! These pinwheels are perfect for game day, holiday parties, or just any day of the week. Packed with all the flavors of an Italian sub sandwich, these pinwheels will become a hit in your home and anywhere you take them!

An Italian sub pinwheel sandwich is a delicious combination of flavors, textures, and colors. The pinwheels are made with thin slices of Italian sub sandwich meat, cheese, and vegetables. The ingredients are layered and rolled up, creating a pinwheel shape. (And if you love these, I have a recipe for BLT Pinwheel Sandwiches that are SO GOOD!)

You know I love a pinwheel recipe here on Inspired by Charm. That’s why I have an entire blog post dedicated to these delicious and easy-to-make appetizers!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Perfect appetizer – full of flavor and color!

– so simple to make! Colorful and perfect for party displays – make them any time of the year!

– make them any time of the year! Crowd pleaser – everyone is going to love these!

Ingredients

You only need a few ingredients to make these Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches.

Flour tortillas

Cream cheese: make sure to leave time to let the cream cheese soften

make sure to leave time to let the cream cheese soften Dry Italian salad dressing mix

Banana pepper: chopped

chopped Red onion: diced

diced Green onions: chopped

chopped Red pepper: chopped

chopped Black olives: drained and chopped

drained and chopped Genoa salami

Pepperoni sandwich size

Provolone cheese

Tomatoes thinly sliced: remove some of the juice and seeds

remove some of the juice and seeds Mixed greens

How To Make

I’ll walk you through the steps for making Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches. For your convenience, I’ve provided a full ingredient list and recipe instructions at the bottom of this post.

First, you’ll combine the cream cheese filling ingredients and mix them with a hand mixer to make your spread.

Next, spread the cream cheese mixture onto a tortilla. On top of the cream cheese mixture, you’ll place the salami, pepperoni, andprovolone cheese.

Then add the tomato and a sprinkle of mixed greens and roll up the tortilla. Cut into slices and then refrigerate until it’s time to serve. Repeat with your remaining tortillas.

That’s it! These pinwheel sandwiches are ready to be served!

Recipe Variations

Looking to try these in a different way? Let me help!

Use spinach instead of mixed greens, or leave out the greens altogether.

Leave out banana peppers or substitute with jalapeños.

Swap out the deli meats for whatever you love!

You can even try pinwheels inspired by your favorite sandwiches including:

BLT Sandwich

Club Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Get creative and have fun!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make pinwheel sandwiches the night before?

Yes! Make pinwheel sandwiches up to 24 hours in advance and save time the day you need them.

How many pinwheel sandwiches per person?

You’ll want to make sure each person has 4-6 pinwheel sandwiches. Keep in mind that you won’t use the end slices, so be sure you don’t count them when you’re deciding how many pinwheels you’ll need.

Do you refrigerate pinwheels before cutting?

Refrigerating pinwheels before cutting them may make it easier to get a clean cut. But you can also use toothpicks to keep the pinwheel together while you cut it as soon as it has been rolled up.

More Appetizer Sandwiches You Will Enjoy

Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Roll-Ups

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Pinwheels

Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Italian Hoagie Dip

Ready to give these Italian Sub Pinwheel Sandwiches a try? If you do, please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

