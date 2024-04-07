Joppie Sauce – The recipe for the dutch sauce (2024)

Joppie Sauce
Netherlands
10 Minutes
Joppie Sauce is already something of a classic from Holland and especially popular on crispy French fries. The original recipe comes from a small snack bar near Enschede and is of course strictly guarded by the current manufacturer. But this slightly sweet curry calorie bomb is not that difficult to prepare by yourself, if you make some concessions to the „original recipe“.
In this step-by-step recipe, I will show you how to make a similar Joppie sauce yourself.
For me the Joppie sauce is the most famous Dutch sauce. Even though it has only been on Dutch menus since the beginning of the 2000s. The Joppie Sauce was invented by Janyne de Jager, nicknamed „Joppie“, in Annie’s snack bar in Glanerbrug near Enschede and the original recipe was later bought by sauce manufacturer Elite B.V. Elite B.V. has been selling this delicious sauce under the Joppie brand name since 2002.
Joppie Sauce comes on my fries about every time we drive over to the Netherlands. Just recently we went camping in Holland with our VW bus and I had to eat a portion of Patatje Joppie. Because she fits perfectly to the crispy fries due to her slightly sweetish taste, which is complemented with curry.
Delicious fries with Joppie sauce
But since we don’t go to Holland every weekend, I wanted to bring the Dutch sauce to Germany and make it myself at home. The original recipe is of course kept by the manufacturer, so I just studied the ingredients list and experimented a bit. On his homepage, manufacturer Elite B.V. talks about fresh onions, mayonnaise, herbs and spices. Other recipes on the internet say that gherkins are also included in the Joppie recipe. However, there is nothing about this in the manufacturer’s list of ingredients, so I leave it out in my experiments (and try to stick to the list).
What you need to prepare and how to make Joppie sauce yourself, I will show you in this recipe.
Ingredients for the Joppie Sauce
For the Joppie recipe, you can either use ready-made mayonnaise or make your own with egg yolk and rapeseed oil. For my first Joppie attempt I used ready-made mayonnaise and I will post an update with homemade mayonnaise if there are times.
- 200g mayonnaise
- 1 very small chopped onion
- 2-3 teaspoons curry powder
- 2 teaspoons mustard
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 pinch of tomato paste
- Some salt and pepper
- A small shot of light vinegar
Ingredients for the Joppie Sauce
Preparation of the Joppie Sauce
1. Actually, preparing the sauce is quite simple if you use ready-made mayonnaise. Chop the onions as small as possible. For my experiment, I fried them briefly in a large pan until they were slightly glassy and then let them cool down.
2. Mix all the ingredients together, add a little salt, pepper and sugar and put the Joppie sauce in the fridge.
Dutch Joppie sauce with potato wedges
Homemade Joppie Sauce – My conclusion
My homemade Joppie sauce did not quite match the original recipe from Holland. Who knows what secret ingredients are in their recipe. Nevertheless, I am quite satisfied with the quick result, which tastes great on French fries and of course homemade, crispy baked potatoes.
Have you ever tried the Joppie sauce? If so, what special ingredients did you use, or do you think are in the original? Tell us in the comments so that we can find out the secret of Joppie Sauce together 😉
Hey, we are Pragya and Henrik, the creative minds behind Fernweh Koch. As passionate travelers with a big appetite, we discover the world, always looking for great destinations and delicious food. If you want more information and impressions, please follow us on Facebook, Pinterestand Instagram. Just click on the respective picture below. You can also find Fernweh-Koch at Bloglovinand Flipboard.
Mark am 3. April 2021 um 12:32
Hi I chopped the onion until it resembled crushed garlic and put it in a bowl, then added two tsp of rice vinegar and let it pickle for 5 min. Then added tomato paste and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. American mustard, curry powder and Japanese Kupe Mayonnaise. My family loved it.
Antworten