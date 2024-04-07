Joppie Sauce – The recipe for the dutch sauce (2024)

Joppie Sauce is already something of a classic from Holland and especially popular on crispy French fries. The original recipe comes from a small snack bar near Enschede and is of course strictly guarded by the current manufacturer. But this slightly sweet curry calorie bomb is not that difficult to prepare by yourself, if you make some concessions to the „original recipe“.

In this step-by-step recipe, I will show you how to make a similar Joppie sauce yourself.