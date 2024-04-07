Melted Onions Recipe on Food52 (2024)

I love how onions become meltingly tender and sweet after a long roast in the oven, but it’s not such an elegant look to plop roasted onions on a platter. Here the petals stay together in a pretty rosette, thanks to a muffin pan. If you don’t have one, use a small rimmed baking sheet or an ovenproof dish and pack the onions tightly together.

To store: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 4 days. Tip: If the stem is the North Pole, you’re cutting through the onion’s equator.

Excerpted from HELP YOURSELF © 2020 by Lindsay Maitland Hunt. Photography © 2020 by Linda Pugliese. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved. —Lindsay Maitland Hunt