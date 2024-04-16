The Best Low FODMAP Recipes | Feed Me Phoebe (2024)

For a more up-to-date and complete collection of healthy low FODMAP diet recipes, grab your copy of SIBO Made Simple–it has over 90 low FODMAP recipes that are also anti-inflammatory, with modifications for low histamine, yeast and candida-friendly and vegetarian.

When I first put together this round-up of the best low FODMAP recipes in 2016, I did so because of popular demand.



I hadn’t yet had the necessity to omit this complex system of carbohydrates, and frankly, I thought the prospect sounded pretty miserable.

As always, the best way to tempt the universe is to tell the powers that be that you will not be signing up for a particular trail up Health Mountain. And sure enough, flash forward to earlier this year when I was diagnosed with SIBO and told that my best shot of eradicating this bacteria from my life was to take on a low FODMAP diet, start digestive enzymes for IBS, and attempt to heal my gut.

I’ve learned so much about cooking for a low FODMAP diet since then, which I wrote about in this post. And as of recently, I officially have my very own cookbook with over 90+ low FODMAP recipes and 12 weeks worth of batch cooking meal plans!

The laundry list of items to remove during a low FODMAP elimination diet on the surface makes as little sense as a Rihanna-Paul McCartney collaboration, and I assumed it would also be ten times less awesome. To my surprise though, once I got the hang of it, my meals were no less delicious at home. And this list of recipes for condiments, snacks, easy dinners, rice and grains that I already had in my back pocket, thanks to all your requests, proved to be an invaluable resource.

Many of the dishes below are not completely FODMAP-free. After all, for the rest of us omnivores, garlic and onion are pretty much always VIP’s at the party. But I’ve included notes on what to sub. And I think you’ll find these flavor combinations to be a breath of fresh air.

Having received many meal plans from doctors, I can say that low FODMAP recipes recommended by nutritionists and medical professionals can often leave much to be desired for those of us more foodie, culinary-minded souls.

I hope that the lowFODMAPfolks out therefind this recipe round-up helpful. And for the rest of you, simply ignore the notes, and feast on some amazing inspiration from the bloggers around the web that are constantly inspiring me!

Lastly, I’ve added many new low FODMAP dishes to my repertoire in the last few months–for the most up to date offerings, check out the recipe database here. In addition, as my gift to you, I’ve created a brand new FREE e-book for you to download!

My Guide to Healthy, Low FODMAP Weeknight Meals includes 15 quick and easy dinner recipes that will help you master this dietary mystery box. Unlike some of the links below, you won’t need to make any modifications: the dishes are all low FODMAP, all the time, and so delicious no one else in your family will notice that any of the world’s favorite aromatics are missing.

Read on for the rest of my favorite low FODMAP recipes from around the web!

THE BEST LOW FODMAP BREAKFAST RECIPES

Gluten-Free Matcha Pancakes | Feed Me Phoebe

The Flu-Busting Immune-Boosting Green Drink | Feed Me Phoebe

Omit celery.

Tropical Pineapple-Mint Smoothies | Feed Me Phoebe

[Swap coconut milk in place of the water. You can also use ice or regular water and just add a little maple syrup if needed.]

Mexican Breakfast Frittata | Feed Me Phoebe

Omit the shallot and avocado

Gluten-Free Lemon Loaf Cake with Turmeric Drizzle | Feed Me Phoebe

Banana-Berry Oatmeal Bites | Domesticate-Me

[No swapping necessary! Play around with raspberries and strawberries for variations.]

Maple-Chia Overnight Oats | Feed Me Phoebe

[If you’re worried about your almond consumption, swap for peanut butter.]

Low Sugar Hibiscus Smoothies | Feed Me Phoebe

Grain-Free Granola | Minimalist Baker

[If you’re worried about almonds, just increase the other nuts. You can sub regular sugar (sucrose) for the coconut sugar or just up the maple syrup.]

One Pan BLT Frittata | The Cookie Rookie

[Omit the milk and garlic. I never make mine with dairy, so you should be golden.]

Shakshouka with Red Chard| Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit garlic and onion.]

Thai Peanut Chia Pudding| Feed Me Phoebe

[Swap maple syrup for the honey.]

Green Giant Smoothie| Feed Me Phoebe

Blue Morning Smoothie Bowl | Nutrition Stripped

Skillet Semi-Sweet Potato Home Fries | Feed Me Phoebe

Gluten-Free Blueberry Pancakes | Feed Me Phoebe

THE BEST LOW FODMAP SNACK RECIPES

Roasted Carrot-Jalapeno Salsa | Feed Me Phoebe

Twigs in a Blanket with Sundried Tomatoe Pesto | Feed Me Phoebe

Omit the asparagus and double up on the green beans. Omit the garlic from the pesto and limit to less than 1 tablespoon serving.

Dark Chocolate Coconut Oil Bark | Oh She Glows

{You can use pumpkin seeds instead of almonds if you are sensitive.]

Cajun Sweet Potato Fries | Minimalist Baker

[Omit the garlic powder. Keep your serving size under 1 cup per sitting or add regular potatoes so you can eat more!]

Blistered Shish*to Peppers | Feed Me Phoebe



Japanese Okonoomiyaki | Feed Me Phoebe

Spicy Kale Chips | White on Rice Couple

Baba Ganoush with Gluten-Free Crackers | David Lebovitz

[Omit the garlic.]

Gluten-Free Dijon Baked Chicken Fingers | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit garlic.]

Chips and Homemade Tomatillo Salsa | Cookie and Kate

[Omit the onion.]

THE BEST LOW FODMAP RECIPES FOR CONDIMENTS AND SAUCES

Arugula Pumpkin Seed Pesto | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit the garlic in pretty much any pesto recipe and choose a nut that’s on your okay list.]

Carrot-Ginger Dressing | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit shallot and swap maple syrup for honey.]

Easy Chile Verde Sauce | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit the garlic and onion. This is a great base for braised chicken or meat!]

Homemade Teriyaki Sauce | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit the garlic. If you’re a purist in Japan, you wouldn’t use it anyway.]

The Simplest Romesco Sauce | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit the garlic. If you’re worried about almonds, sub walnuts.]

Gluten-Free Peanut Sauce | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit garlic and sriracha and sub maple syrup for honey.]

Roasted Cherry Tomato Puttanesca Sauce | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit shallots and garlic–you’ll still have a TON of flavor.]

THE BEST LOW FODMAP RECIPES FOR PASTA, RICE AND GRAINS

Skillet Enchilada Quinoa Bake | Feed Me Phoebe

Creamy Polenta with Roasted Carrots and Green Beans | What’s Cooking Good Looking

[Skip the fennel.]

Jalapeno Mac ‘n Cheese | Feed Me Phoebe

[Simply omit the scallions and replace the regular milk with almond or lactose-free milk)

Red Wine Spaghetti | Feed Me Phoebe

Bitter Greens and Sausage Baked Pasta | Feed Me Phoebe

Brown Rice Jambalaya | Feed Me Phoebe

Pasta with Brown Butter, Swiss Chard and Walnuts | Alexandra’s Kitchen

[Sub any short shaped gluten-free pasta.]

Vegan Carrot Penne Alla Vodka | Feed Me Phoebe

Mediterranean Eggplant Pasta | Well Plated

[Omit the garlic and use gluten-free spaghetti]

Low FODMAP Sheet Pan Stuffing | Feed Me Phoebe

Spicy Shrimp Pasta Salad with Sundried Tomatoes | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit the garlic, shallot and asparagus. Add 2 cups diced zucchini to the pan along with the cherry tomatoes. You can also opt to sauté the shrimp as step 1 instead of using a grill pan to save on clean up.]

Quinoa and Potato Hash with Ratatouille | What’s Cooking Good Looking

[Omit garlic and onion from the ratatouille.]

Gluten-Free Bruschetta Pasta Salad | Feed Me Phoebe

THE BEST LOW FODMAP DINNER RECIPES



Low FODMAP Butter Chicken | Feed Me Phoebe

Spanish Fish Stew with Potatoes and Peppers | Feed Me Phoebe

Provencal Chicken and Rice Casserole | Feed Me Phoebe

Caramelized Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa | Pinch of Yum

[Omit the garlic and shallot. Serve on corn tortillas.]

Sesame Shrimp and Summer Vegetable Stir Fry | Feed Me Phoebe

[Swap maple syrup for honey. Omit the garlic.]

Easy Chicken Enchiladas with Roasted Tomato Sauce | Feed Me Phoebe

Cajun Shrimp and Grits | Well Plated

[Omit the scallions and garlic powder.]

Baked Chicken Shawarma Rice Casserole | Feed Me Phoebe

Thai Pumpkin Curry with Shrimp and Bok Choy | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit shallot, garlic and sriracha.]

Kung Pao Chicken| Gimme Some Oven

[Swap maple syrup for honey in the marinade and omit the garlic.]

Blackened Salmon Tacos with Cucumber Salsa | Feed Me Phoebe

Braised Chicken Legs with Turnips and Radishes | Brooklyn Supper

Chinese Five Spice Roasted Peking Chicken | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit garlic.]

Sheet Pan Shrimp Puttanesca | Feed Me Phoebe

Roasted Red Fish with Summer Vegetables | The Yellow Table

Moroccan Baked Chicken Thighs| Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit garlic and shallots.]

Sheet Pan Peri Peri Chicken and Potatoes | Feed Me Phoebe

Broiled Striped Bass with Provencal Tomatoes | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit the garlic.]

Ratatouille Vegetarian Enchiladas | Feed Me Phoebe

Jamie Oliver’s Fantastic Fish Pie (Low FODMAP) | Feed Me Phoebe

Brown Butter Scallops with Parmesan Risotto | Pinch of Yum

[Omit garlic]

Basque Tuna and Potato Stew (Marmitako) | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit the onion and garlic.]

Coconut Lime Shrimp Packets | Feed Me Phoebe

Spicy Blue Potato and Kale Tacos | The Crunchy Radish

[Omit the crema.]

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Bowl | Clean Food Dirty City

[Swap maple syrup for the honey.]

Halibut with Caper-Tomato Tapenade | Feed Me Phoebe

Moroccan Lamb Chili with Sweet Potatoes and Kale | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit onion, garlic and chickpeas.]

One Pan Spicy Korean Chicken Thighs | Feed Me Phoebe

One Pan Roasted Chicken with Potatoes | Andie Mitchell

[Omit the garlic.]

BBQ Salmon with Greens and Lentils (Low FODMAP) | Feed Me Phoebe

Lamb Meatballs with Romesco Sauce | Feed Me Phoebe

Low FODMAP Thai Green Curry | Feed Me Phoebe

Sheet Pan Salmon with Turnips and Bok Choy | Feed Me Phoebe

Low FODMAP Shrimp Diablo Rice Bowls | Feed Me Phoebe

THE BEST LOW FODMAP SOUPS AND SIDE DISH RECIPES

Green Parsnip Soup with Three Herbs | Feed Me Phoebe

Roasted Potato Salad with Pancetta, Arugula, and Sundried Tomatoes | Domesticate Me

[Omit the garlic.]

Late Summer Ratatouille | With Food + Love

[Omit garlic and onion.]

Roasted Eggplant and Zucchini Salad with Basil Vinaigrette | Kale + Caramel

Spinach Mashed Potatoes | Feed Me Phoebe

Parsnip Chowder with Crispy Sage| Feed Me Phoebe

Coconut Kale Salad with Pickled Vegetables| Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit the avocado and garlic.]

Roasted Spring Carrots with Dill Pesto| With Food + Love

[Omit garlic.]

Simple Sautéed Swiss Chard | The Healthy Apple



Roasted Carrot-Ginger Soup with Turmeric | Feed Me Phoebe

Omit the leeks

Red Quinoa with Roasted Carrots, Parsnips and Tahini Sauce | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit onion]

Spicy Roasted Squash with Feta and Herbs | How Sweet It Is

Greek Baked Stuffed Tomatoes with Rice and Zucchini | Feed Me Phoebe

[Omit garlic and onion.]

