Vegan Coleslaw (Classic Recipe!) - The Simple Veganista (2024)

An easy vegan coleslaw recipe that’s a perfect side dish for summer parties, potlucks and barbecues. Light, flavorful and so much healthier than store-bought and ready in 10 minutes!

Crunchy, healthy and easy to make this classic coleslaw is not overly drowning in dressing and is one of those back pocket side dish recipes that we love making all year round and goes with just about anything!

During summer coleslaw is the ultimate side dish and gets even better the next day, making it perfect for planning ahead. And because vegan coleslaw is dairy-free you won’t have to worry about it spoiling when taking to picnics and potlucks.

So without further ado, let’s make homemade coleslaw!

Ingredients You’ll Need

Coleslaw is so easy to make at home and this version is a little healthier compared to most recipes. Traditional coleslaw has quite a bit of sugar and dairy. This ‘lighter’ version is dairy-free with minimal sweetener.

What you’ll need:

Green and red cabbage – this combo makes for a colorful coleslaw, but feel free to use just green cabbage.

How To Make Vegan Coleslaw

Making vegan coleslaw is easy and requires just a few simple steps.

1. Shred the cabbage by hand:

Remove the outer leaves of the cabbage.

Slice the cabbage in half, cut the halves in half. Cut away the inside core with a diagonal slice.

Thinly shred the cabbage. You can make the cabbage as thin or thick as you like. Feel free to cut the shred as small as you like if you feel they are too long. Here’s a quick tutorial: How to Cut Cabbage

2. Shred the carrots and make the coleslaw dressing.

3. Assemble the coleslaw: Add the cabbage and carrots to a large mixing bowl, pour the dressing overtop and toss to combine. Finish with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Tips For The Best Coleslaw For convenience, use packaged, pre-shredded cabbage, carrots, or coleslaw mix.

cabbage, carrots, or coleslaw mix. If you prefer a mayo-free and oil-free dressing, try the slaw dressing for this Spicy Coleslaw with a simple tahini based dressing. It’s delicious!

with a simple tahini based dressing. It’s delicious! Vegan coleslaw will last about 4 – 5 days in the refrigerator in a sealed container. After a few days, it will soften and lose it’s crispness, but it will still be delicious.

Can coleslaw be frozen?

No. Coleslaw isn’t very good after it’s been frozen. Raw cabbage does not freeze well.

Can this recipe be made in advance?

Yes, you can make coleslawahead and stored in the refrigerator until ready to use, up to 3 – 4 days. If making ahead for entertaining this coleslaw recipe is best made only a few hours ahead for best presentation. The red cabbage will start to bleed slightly into the dressing after 12 hours or so.

Serving Suggestions

I love coleslaw with this or veggie burgers. It’s also great with veggie dogs & wraps, or can be eaten as a light main meal.

It’s also great with these sides:

Healthy Baked Beans

Roasted Red Potatoes





You can easily make a hearty meal with sides alone!

If you try this easy coleslaw recipe, please let me know! Leave a comment and rate it below. I love to hear what you think, or any changes you make.

