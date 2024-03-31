German Fennel Salad Recipe – Mutti's Fenchelsalat Rezept (2024)

Home German Salad Recipes Fennel Salad

Mutti'sfennel salad, aka Fenchelsalat, would be an unusual addition to your salad repertoire. Tasting a bit like anise, it pairs really well with apple slices to balance the flavors.

Topped with a vinaigrette, this easy salad recipe is quick to make and an outstanding accompaniment to your buffet recipes.



Make this fennel salad either mixed together with apples or serve the apples on the side. If you're mixing in the apples, Granny Smith's are really nice.

I've used Gala apples and the color of the peel is a nice touch.

Fennel is ...

Fennel looks like, and does, belong to the carrot family. Amazingly, it smells and tastes like anise ... with a licorice flavor.

Fennel is an interesting vegetable to use, not only in German salads, but also as a cooked vegetable. Try it roasted or in a gratin. You'll find it an unusual flavor that compliments many different meats.

You'll probably find that you can grow fennel quite easily where you live. It's a very hardy perennial ... considered invasive in some areas, so you'll want to check it out before you plant.

If you happen to have kennels or stables, plant it nearby. It's considered to be good at driving away fleas!

Grab your copy of Oma's favorite salads in herSummer Salads e-Cookbook. Take a peek atall Oma's eCookbooks. They make sharing your German heritage a delicious adventure!

Oma says,

Dip your apples in a bit of lemon juice/water to keep them from turning brown. They'll look so pretty dressing up this salad.



Hummus?

Yep. Hummus. Sylvie, my daughter-in-law, shares that hummus dressing is delicious in thisand explains how to make the changes. Her easy hummus recipethat's the basis for the salad dressing so quick to make and it's becoming wildly popular in Germany. Try it. I think you'll like it too!

Ready to make this fennel salad?

10 minutes

Cook Time

none

Total Time 10 minutes

Servings:

Makes 4 servings Ingredients: 1 fennel bulb

2 apples

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoonsvinegar

¼cup olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar

salt and pepper Instructions: Prepare the fennel by removing theroots. Trim off the upper leaves. Cut the fennel, vertically, intoquarters. Remove the tough core. Slice the fennel very thinly or use amandolin. Either peel andcore the apples and then slice thinly if you wish to mix together withthe fennel. If you wish to serve the apple slices separately, as shownabove, then quarter the apples and remove the cores. Slice. Prepare vinaigrette by mixing together the lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, sugar, salt, and pepper. Mix the vinaigrette with the fennel (and or apple slices) and serve. Notes/Hints:

Do dip your apples in a bit of lemon juice/water to keep them from turning brown. They'll look so pretty dressing up this salad. * * * * *

Unless otherwise noted recipe, images and content © Just like Oma | www.quick-german-recipes.com



* * * * *

German Fennel Salad made Just like Oma By Oma Gerhild Fulson



This fennel salad is an unusual addition to your salad repertoire. Tasting a bit like anise, it tastes so good when served with apples to balance the flavours. Ingredients: fennel bulb,apples,lemon juice,vinegar,oil,sugar,seasonings, For the full recipe, scroll up ...

