Keto Crustless Quiche Recipe with Bacon & Cheese (2024)

The Best Keto Crustless Quiche Recipe is super easy to make and filled to the brim with cheese and bacon. It is just right for starting any morning with a warm, inviting dish, making it a perfect easy breakfast.

Keto Crustless Quiche Recipe with Bacon & Cheese

If your mornings are anything like mine, you are always looking for easy breakfast recipes that can be made ahead. It seems as soon as my kids’ feet hit the floor in the morning, they are saying they’re hungry and want breakfast. Because this keto quiche recipe can be made ahead and even frozen, it helps put a calm on this busy mom’s morning.

This quick, easy crustless recipe is my new favorite way to make a quiche. I love it with just cheese and bacon, but you may be more adventurous and want to add other ingredients. Not a bacon fan? Simply switch out the bacon for sausage or leftover ham. You can add yummy veggies like bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach, etc. The versatility of this recipe is endless!

Is Quiche Keto?

Yes, it can be with just a few tweaks. Omitting the pastry saves loads of time and carbs. Also, making it without a regular pie crust and including low-carb ingredients makes it only 1 g net carb per serving.

Is a Frittata the Same as a Crustless Quiche?

Basically, yes and no. A frittata is similar to a large omelet or crustless quiche, and it is excellent if you are following a low-carb keto diet. The main difference is that a frittata is mostly eggs with little to no milk or heavy cream. Like an omelet, it is started on the stovetop but finished in the oven.

It is simple to throw together the few ingredients this recipe calls for, then pop it in the oven. You can have a filling and delicious breakfast on the table in around a half-hour. You can also make this quiche ahead to make your morning even easier.

Do You Pre-Cook Bacon for Quiche?

Yes! The bacon tastes much better and is crispier when it is pre-cooked. And, as you know, bacon makes everything better!

Tip: I make several pounds of bacon at once by baking it in the oven so that I have it on hand when I need it for recipes like this.

Instead of a pie plate, I used a 10.25 inch cast iron skillet. I coated the inside of my skillet with left-over bacon grease before adding the ingredients.

A properly-seasoned cast iron skillet has a natural nonstick coating and, when properly cared for, will last for generations. I still use my grandmother’s skillets and plan on passing them down to my daughters. Cast iron skillets are very affordable and long-lasting.

How Do I Know the Keto Quiche Recipe is Done?

I preheat the oven to 350 degrees and then bake for 22 minutes, but oven temperatures vary, so as a result, the baking time may as well. If the quiche jiggles a lot in the middle, it is not done yet. It is perfect when the edges are set, and there is still a little jiggle in the center of it before you take it out of the oven. If you bake until it’s fully set, it may get a bit rubbery.

Variations to Crustless Quiche Recipe:

Change out the meat to sausage, ham, or turkey.

Add veggies like bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach, etc. (I would suggest precooking veggies to make sure any fillings added are as dry as possible.)

Add seasoning like garlic powder or onion powder

Add an ounce of softened cream cheese to the egg mixture before baking

to the egg mixture before baking Change out the cheese to different varieties such as Swiss, Gouda, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, etc.

Use muffin tins instead of a pie plate or skillet.

Why did my quiche puff up after baking then sink?

A quiche will puff up while baking as air causes expansion, then it is normal for it to deflate a bit as it cools.

Can I Make this Crustless Quiche the night before?

Sure! You can make it ahead and bake within the next 1-2 days. I would suggest setting it on the counter so that it can warm to room temperature before baking. If you can’t do that, it may take a few more minutes to bake since you will be putting it in the oven cold.

Is it better to freeze quiche cooked or uncooked?

You can freeze it either way. So you don’t have a mess, be extra careful when transporting it uncooked to the freezer and make sure to place it where it won’t be disturbed until it is fully frozen. If it is already baked, it will keep two to three months in the freezer. If frozen before baking, it will keep for up to a month.

How to reheat this recipe?

Cover the entire dish with foil so it doesn’t burn and reheat in a 350-degree oven for approx 15-20 minutes. You can reheat individual slices in the microwave or covered with foil in the oven.

How long can I keep low carb quiche in the fridge?

After it is baked, it should be refrigerated within two hours. It will stay fresh in the fridge for three to four days.

