Keto Egg Cups - 9 Delicious & Easy Low Carb Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Keto Egg Cups – 9 Ways are packed with protein and perfect for busy school or work mornings or a holiday brunch. Best of all, they’re all easy to make-ahead for a healthy breakfast on the go.

Eggs are a big favorite for breakfast at our house.

We usually keep a few hard boiled eggs in the fridge and to switch things up, I’ll make a batch of these Low Carb Breakfast Cups.

They are ketogenic friendly and if you leave out the cheese, they’re also paleo and whole30 compliant. You make them in a muffin pan so everyone in the family can get their own frittatas.

AN EASY MAKE AHEAD BREAKFAST:

The single personal size portions makes them perfect to keep on hand in your fridge or freezer throughout the week. They are freezer-friendly so they are perfect to make-ahead on your meal prep day. Then when you’re ready to serve, pop one in the microwave for about 30-45 seconds.

And the best part? These Keto Egg Cups are a chock full of protein and couldn’t be more simple customize with any toppings or add-ins you like.

And if you have some leftover vegetables, turkey or bacon? Just chop them up and toss them in – kale, zucchini, asparagus – they all work great!

HOW TO MAKE KETO EGG CUPS:

You’re going to start by making the base recipe.

Eggs, salt and black pepper – super easy!

Whisk them together in a large 4-cup measuring cup or a mixing bowl. add any other seasonings you like.

Chop up your favorite combo of veggies and proteins and mix until combined.

Divide evenly among muffin cups (about 1/2 – 2/3 cups full) and sprinkle with any additional toppings.

I like lining my muffin tin with these silicone liners since they are guaranteed to pop out easily without sticking.

If you don’t have silicone liners, be sure to grease the muffin tins with a non-stick cooking spray.

Pop these in the oven at 400 F and once cooled, you can store them in resealable bags or glass containers.

Keep them in the fridge (or freezer) and every morning, heat one up in the microwave for 30-40 seconds. Breakfast is ready to go!

I’m sharing 9 recipes on this post but you can totally make them all the same kind! My kids love having fun options for breakfast so I like to switch it up.

With a batch of these fun breakfast egg cups, now there’s no excuse to skip having a healthy breakfast when you’re on the run each morning.

SOME TIPS WHEN MAKING THESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

Grease or line your muffin pan with silicone liners for easy removal

Fill each muffin cup about 1/2 – 2/3 full

Use your favorite combo of vegetables or protein – be sure to chop them up into bite-sized pieces

Since ham and sausage can tend to have a lot of fillers and extras, be sure to use a brand with less nitrates (Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s has a few great ones)

Season with your favorite spices and herbs – not a fan of basil? Leave it out and use thyme or for an extra kick, cumin or Cayenne pepper instead.

BROCCOLI AND CHEDDAR CHEESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS



eggs

salt

black pepper

broccoli

cheddar cheese

garlic powder

thyme

BUFFALO CHICKEN BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

eggs

salt

pepper

cooked chicken

green onions

buffalo sauce

HAM AND CHEDDAR CHEESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

eggs

salt

pepper

ham

cheddar cheese

garlic powder

onion powder

mustard (optional)

KIMCHI BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

eggs

salt

pepper

toasted sesame oil

chopped kimchi

diced red bell peppers

finely chopped bacon (optional)

JALAPENO POPPER BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

eggs

salt

pepper

jalapenos

bacon

cream cheese

cheddar

garlic powder

onion powder

MUSHROOM, PEPPER & SPINACH BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

eggs

salt

pepper

mushrooms

green peppers

spinach

smoked paprika

chili powder (optional)

SPINACH AND PARMESAN CHEESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

eggs

salt

pepper

spinach

Parmesan cheese

garlic powder

SUN-DRIED TOMATO AND SPINACH BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

eggs

salt

pepper

sun-dried tomatoes

spinach

fresh basil

TOMATO, SPINACH & PARMESAN CHEESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS

eggs

salt

pepper

tomatoes

spinach

Parmesan cheese

Italian seasoning

garlic powder

