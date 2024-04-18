Keto Egg Cups - 9 Delicious & Easy Low Carb Breakfast Recipes (2024)

Keto Egg Cups – 9 Ways are packed with protein and perfect for busy school or work mornings or a holiday brunch. Best of all, they’re all easy to make-ahead for a healthy breakfast on the go.
Eggs are a big favorite for breakfast at our house.
We usually keep a few hard boiled eggs in the fridge and to switch things up, I’ll make a batch of these Low Carb Breakfast Cups.
They are ketogenic friendly and if you leave out the cheese, they’re also paleo and whole30 compliant. You make them in a muffin pan so everyone in the family can get their own frittatas.
AN EASY MAKE AHEAD BREAKFAST:
The single personal size portions makes them perfect to keep on hand in your fridge or freezer throughout the week. They are freezer-friendly so they are perfect to make-ahead on your meal prep day. Then when you’re ready to serve, pop one in the microwave for about 30-45 seconds.
And the best part? These Keto Egg Cups are a chock full of protein and couldn’t be more simple customize with any toppings or add-ins you like.
And if you have some leftover vegetables, turkey or bacon? Just chop them up and toss them in – kale, zucchini, asparagus – they all work great!
HOW TO MAKE KETO EGG CUPS:
You’re going to start by making the base recipe.
Eggs, salt and black pepper – super easy!
Whisk them together in a large 4-cup measuring cup or a mixing bowl. add any other seasonings you like.
Chop up your favorite combo of veggies and proteins and mix until combined.
Divide evenly among muffin cups (about 1/2 – 2/3 cups full) and sprinkle with any additional toppings.
I like lining my muffin tin with these silicone liners since they are guaranteed to pop out easily without sticking.
If you don’t have silicone liners, be sure to grease the muffin tins with a non-stick cooking spray.
Pop these in the oven at 400 F and once cooled, you can store them in resealable bags or glass containers.
Keep them in the fridge (or freezer) and every morning, heat one up in the microwave for 30-40 seconds. Breakfast is ready to go!
I’m sharing 9 recipes on this post but you can totally make them all the same kind! My kids love having fun options for breakfast so I like to switch it up.
With a batch of these fun breakfast egg cups, now there’s no excuse to skip having a healthy breakfast when you’re on the run each morning.
SOME TIPS WHEN MAKING THESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- Grease or line your muffin pan with silicone liners for easy removal
- Fill each muffin cup about 1/2 – 2/3 full
- Use your favorite combo of vegetables or protein – be sure to chop them up into bite-sized pieces
- Since ham and sausage can tend to have a lot of fillers and extras, be sure to use a brand with less nitrates (Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s has a few great ones)
- Season with your favorite spices and herbs – not a fan of basil? Leave it out and use thyme or for an extra kick, cumin or Cayenne pepper instead.
BROCCOLI AND CHEDDAR CHEESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- black pepper
- broccoli
- cheddar cheese
- garlic powder
- thyme
BUFFALO CHICKEN BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- pepper
- cooked chicken
- green onions
- buffalo sauce
HAM AND CHEDDAR CHEESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- pepper
- ham
- cheddar cheese
- garlic powder
- onion powder
- mustard (optional)
KIMCHI BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- pepper
- toasted sesame oil
- chopped kimchi
- diced red bell peppers
- finely chopped bacon (optional)
- diced red bell peppers
JALAPENO POPPER BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- pepper
- jalapenos
- bacon
- cream cheese
- cheddar
- garlic powder
- onion powder
MUSHROOM, PEPPER & SPINACH BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- pepper
- mushrooms
- green peppers
- spinach
- smoked paprika
- chili powder (optional)
SPINACH AND PARMESAN CHEESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- pepper
- spinach
- Parmesan cheese
- garlic powder
SUN-DRIED TOMATO AND SPINACH BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- pepper
- sun-dried tomatoes
- spinach
- fresh basil
TOMATO, SPINACH & PARMESAN CHEESE BREAKFAST EGG CUPS
- eggs
- salt
- pepper
- tomatoes
- spinach
- Parmesan cheese
- Italian seasoning
- garlic powder
9 Keto Egg Cups
9 Keto Egg Cups are the perfect easy make-ahead breakfast for on the go. Best of all, they are packed with protein and so convenient for busy mornings, weekend or holiday brunch!
Ingredients
BREAKFAST EGG MUFFINS - START WITH THIS BASE FOR ALL FLAVORS FIRST:
- 10large eggs
- 1 - 1 1/2teaspoonssea saltor to taste
- 1/4 - 1/2teaspoonblack pepperor to taste
Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese
- 1/2tspdried thyme
- 1/2tspgarlic powder
- 1 1/2cupsbroccolisteamed and chopped (or frozen and thawed)
- 2/3cupgrated cheddar cheeseplus more for topping
Buffalo Chicken
- 1/3cupBuffalo SauceI used Frank's
- 1/3cupchopped green onions
- 1cupchopped cookedor rotisserie chicken
Ham and Cheddar Cheese
- 1/2teaspoongarlic powder
- 1/2teaspoononion powder
- 1/2tspdried mustard or Dijon Mustardoptional
- 2/3cupgrated cheddar cheeseplus more for topping
- 3/4cupchopped cooked or deli ham
Kimchi
- 1/2teaspoontoasted sesame oil
- 1/3cupfinely chopped kimchi
- 1/4cupdiced red peppers
- 1/3cupcrumbled cooked baconoptional
Jalapeño Popper
- 1/2tspgarlic powder
- 1/2tsponion powder
- 3-4Jalapeño peppersde-seeded and chopped, plus round slices for topping (if desired)
- 1/3cupsoftened cream cheese
- 1/2cupgrated cheddar cheese
- 1/3cupcooked crumbled bacon
Mushroom, Pepper and Spinach
- 1/2tspsmoked paprika
- 1/4tspchili powderoptional or to taste
- 1cupchopped mushroomswhite button or cremini
- 1/2cupdiced green bell peppers
- 1cupchopped spinach
- 1/4cupdiced cooked sausageoptional
Spinach and Cheese
- 1/2teaspoongarlic powder
- 1/2teaspoondried basil
- 2cupschopped spinach
- 1 1/2cupsgrated Parmesan cheeseplus more for topping
Sun-Dried Tomato, Parmesan and Spinach
- 1/3cup1/2 sun dried tomatoessoaked in very warm water until tender and chopped (discard soaking water)
- 3/4cupchopped spinach
- 1/4cuploosely packed chopped fresh basil
- 1cupgrated Parmesan cheeseplus more for topping
Tomato, Spinach and Parmesan
- 1/2tso garlic powder
- 3/4tspItalian seasoning
- 1cupdiced ripe tomatoes
- 1cupchopped spinach
- 3/4cupgrated Parmesan cheeseplus more for topping
Instructions
START WITH THIS BASE RECIPE FOR ALL BREAKFAST EGG MUFFINS:
Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a 12 count muffin pan with silicone liners or coat with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
In a large 4 cup measuring cup or mixing bowl, crack in eggs and whisk together with salt and black pepper.
Broccoli and Cheddar
Whisk in garlic powder and thyme until combined. Stir in broccoli and cheddar. Divide evenly into muffin tins1 filling each about 2/3 full.
Sprinkle with more cheddar if desired. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set.
Buffalo Chicken
Whisk in garlic powder and buffalo sauce until combined. Stir in green onions. Divide evenly into muffin cups filling each about 2/3 full.
Use a spoon to evenly distribute chicken into muffin cups (about 2-3 tablespoons each). Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set. Serve with a drizzle of buffalo sauce if desired.
Ham and Cheddar
Whisk in garlic powder and onion powder until combined. Stir in ham and cheddar cheese. Divide evenly into muffin cups filling each about 2/3 full.
Top with more ham and cheese if desired. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set.
Kimchi
Whisk in sesame oil until combined. Stir in kimchi, cheese and bacon (if using). Divide evenly into muffin cups filling each about 2/3 full.
Top with more chopped kimchi & bacon if desired. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set.
Jalapeño Popper
Whisk in garlic powder, onion powder and cream cheese until combined. Stir in cheddar cheese, chopped jalapeño and bacon. Divide evenly into muffin cups filling each about 2/3 full.
Place 1 round jalapeño slice on top in each muffin cup, if desired. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set.
Mushroom, Green Pepper and Spinach
Whisk in Italian seasoning until combined. Stir in mushrooms, peppers and spinach (Add sausage if using). Divide evenly into muffin cups filling each about 2/3 full.
Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set.
Spinach and Cheese
Whisk in garlic powder and basil until combined. Stir in spinach and cheese. Divide evenly into muffin cups filling each about 2/3 full.
Sprinkle with more cheese if desired. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set.
Sun-Dried Tomato, Parmesan and Spinach
Stir in sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, basil and cheese. Divide evenly into muffin cups filling each about 2/3 full.
Sprinkle with more cheese if desired. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set.
Tomato, Spinach & Cheese
Whisk in garlic powder and Italian seasonings until combined. Stir in tomatoes, spinach and cheese. Divide evenly into muffin cups filling each about 2/3 full.
Sprinkle with more cheese if desired. Bake in preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until set.
