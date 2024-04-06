Keto Fried Pickles Recipe (2024)

Click Here For Full Recipe

ThisKeto Fried Pickles Recipeis so easy - and you will never miss the carbs! Crispy fried pickles are the ultimateketo appetizeror on the go snack!

Fried pickleshave been my family's go-to appetizer at just about every restaurant we have ever been to. It is the one snack we can all agree on.

This recipe uses dill pickles, but you can use sweet pickles, bread and butter pickles, or even dill pickle spears to change it up. To make them a bit spicy, add a teaspoon of cayenne pepper or cajun seasoning to your almond flour mixture. To save on carbs, use a mixture of ⅛ cup almond flour and ⅛ cup parmesan cheese. You can also use ground pork rinds to get even lower in carbs.

When I decided to doone year of keto, I knew I had to get to work recreating all of the "normal" foods to keep me on track.Keto Fried Pickleswas one I knew the family would love.

The key to a goodfried pickleis getting the batter to stick and keep it crunchy while keeping the pickle inside soft.

Almond flourmakes the perfect batter - and my favoriteOh Nuts Blanched Almond Flouris perfect to keeplow-carb fried picklescrunchy.

I used avocado oil to make theseketo deep-fried picklesand they turned out perfectly. Avocado oil is a keto-friendly oil that is unrefined like extra virgin oliveoil, but with a higher smoking point, so it can be used tocookat higherheat.

To save on calories you can also cook these breaded pickles in an air fryer. Cook keto air fryer pickles at 375* for four minutes, shake the basket or flip the pickles over, and cook for another 4 minutes or until desired crispiness.

It only takes a few minutes to perfectly fry theselow-carb keto pickle chipsin avocado oil.

Keto Pickle Chipscan be saved in the refrigerator for a few days, however, you will want to crisp them back up in the toaster or a few minutes in the air fryer.

I plugged this recipe into my favorite Keto Calculator App -Carb Manager- and it came up with the following macros:

MACROS

Each servinghas 2 net carbs, 3 total carbs, 1 g fiber, 3 g fat, 2 g protein, and 38 calories!

Note: With any Keto Recipe you want to make sure you scan and calculate your specific ingredients as exact macros many vary depending on brands!

Nutrition calculations are based on exact ingredients used and may vary between brands. For exact macro measurements, always calculate your own macros using the exact ingredients that you use.

Keto Fried Pickles

Ingredients:

16 oz dill pickle chips

¼ cup blanched almond flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, whisked

Avocado oil, for frying

Instructions:

Drain all juice from pickle jar and place pickle chips in a single layer on a paper towel. Blot with additional paper towels until pickles are dry to the touch.

In a shallow bowl whisk egg well.

In a second bowl, mixalmond flour, garlic powder, paprika, and salt.

In a skillet, heat oil to medium-high heat.

Using tongs, dredge dry pickle chips through egg wash and coat withalmond flourmixture, and place into hot oil. Let fry a couple of minutes and then flip over.

Once both sides are golden brown, remove fried pickles and place them on dry paper towels.

Serve hot with your favorite Keto Dipping Sauce.