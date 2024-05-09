Kombucha Flavors | Kombucha Second Fermentation Recipes - Cultures For Health (2024)

Previous | Next
Kombucha flavors are one of the most significant benefits of making your ownkombucha second fermentation at home.You can influence the flavor of your finished kombucha 2nd ferment, plus find new flavor blends that you and your family will enjoy.
You can influence the flavor of kombucha tea bychoosing a different tea, adjusting the fermentation time, or adding flavoring.
In our tutorial below, we'll explain more about each of these methods and provide some of our favorite flavoring ideas for inspiration!
Jump to a Section:
- 3 Ways to Influence Kombucha Flavors
- All About Second Fermentation
- Instructions for Bottling
WAYS TO INFLUENCE KOMBUCHA FLAVORS FLAVORING
1. Choose A Different Kombucha Flavoring Tea
The type of tea you useto brew kombucha can change the flavor of the finished kombucha, even before flavoring agents are added. From black to white teas, each variety lends a different flavor to the finished beverage.
LEARN MORE:Compare the flavor of different varieties of tea for making kombucha.
2. Adjust 2nd Ferment Time
The longer a batch of kombucha ferments, the less sweet and more acidic the resulting liquid will be. We recommend fermenting the kombucha forat least 7 daysandup to 30 days.
Tip:After 7 days, begintastingthe brewing kombucha. Use astrawor non-metal spoonto remove some liquid from the jar. Once the flavor reaches the desired sweetness or acidity, halt the process by pouring the finished kombucha into bottles or containers for flavoring or drinking plain.
3. Add Kombucha Flavoring
Once the initial fermentation period is complete, and the Kombucha SCOBY has been removed, you can consume your kombucha as is or choose to add additional flavoring.
If you decide to flavor your kombucha, you can eitherenjoy itimmediatelyorferment furtherfor a more developed taste in the final product.
From fruit and juices to herbs and spices, you can create a wide variety of flavored drinks. Ourkombucha scoby flavoring collectionhas 20 different flavors that you can choose from to create your own personalized fizzy sensations!
Ratios for Kombucha Flavoring
- If flavoring with fresh, frozen, or dried fruit, start with10-30% fruitand70-90% Kombucha.
- If flavoring with juice, start with10-20% juiceand80-90% Kombucha.
- Suppose flavoring with herbs, the variety and strength of herbs vary greatly.Experiment to come up with the best ratiosand combinations for your taste preferences.
- For flavor extracts such as almond or vanilla extract, start with1/4teaspoon extract per cup of kombuchaand adjust to taste. Remember, the flavor will continue to develop during thesecond fermentation period.
OUR FAVORITE KOMBUCHA FLAVORING
Other Kombucha Flavoring and Combinations
- Blueberries and cinnamon
- Berries and fresh or candied ginger
- Strawberries and basil
- Cherries and almond extract
- Pears and almond extract
- Apple juice and cinnamon
- Lemon or lime juice and fresh ginger
- Pineapple juice, coconut water, and coconut extract
- Vanilla beans (split open) or vanilla extract
- Pumpkin pie spice
- Fresh or candied ginger
- Coconut extract
- Lavender and chamomile
- Chai Spice Blend
- Lemon balm and rose hips
- Combine 50%lemonade water kefirand 50% kombucha for a Probiotic Palmer.
MAKE KOMBUCHA FIZZY THROUGH A KOMBUCHA SECOND FERMENTATION AND BOTTLING
Why Does It Need For Kombucha Second Fermentation?
There are quite a few advantages to bottling the finished kombucha and fermenting it further.
A second fermentation period allows the flavors to meld and achieve a deeper andmore complex flavor profile.Additionally, if bottled in anairtightcontainer, the carbon dioxide produced during fermentation will remain, giving the kombucha thefizzy textureit is often known for.
Choosing Bottles for Storing Kombucha 2nd Ferment
While essentially any glass container with a lid can store kombucha,it is important to bottle kombucha astruly airtight bottles.
While canning jars are wonderful for storingfinishedkombucha, since they arenot truly airtight, carbon dioxide canleakfrom them andreduce the fizzinessof your kombucha.
A better option is aGrolsch-style flip-top bottle, which will adequatelycontain the fermentation gasesandkeep the kombucha better carbonated.These are available in 12-bottle cases or smaller quantities as part ofDIY Kombucha Kits.
Before using,check the bottles carefullyfor cracks or imperfections, which can weaken the bottle's integrity and lead to explosions. You'll also want to make sure you'veattached the lids on the bottles correctly. Last, we recommend "burping" the bottles every day or soduring the second fermentation to release excess pressure.
HOW-TO VIDEO:How to Assemble Grolsch Flip-Top Bottles
HowOften Should Kombucha Second Fermentation Occur?
There's no hard and fast rule for the length of a second fermentation. In general, we advise letting your bottled kombucha ferment for2 to 14 days.
The length of time you allow your kombucha to ferment for a second time depends on yourpersonal taste preferences, thetemperatureof your fermentation area, and thetypes of flavorsyou've added.
- Having a basic understanding of how fermentation works can shed light on why higher temperatures accelerate the process. Therefore, if your fermentation area is warmer, it may be necessary to shorten the second fermentation period to achieve the desired results.
- Similarly, if you pair your finished kombucha with juices that havehigh sugar content,this provides the bacteria in yourkombucha more to feed on and willspeed up fermentationas well.
Burping Bottles and Taste Testing For Kombucha Flavoring
The best way to check if your kombucha is done with its second ferment is totaste itto test its flavor and fizziness. Tasting your kombuchaevery day or sois also a good way to remember torelease some of the pressurebuilt up in the bottles - this is especially important if you don't want to endup with amessy explosion!
INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOTTLING KOMBUCHA FOR A SECOND FERMENTATION
Kombucha Second Fermentation Bottling Step-by-Step
- RemovetheSCOBYfrom the finished kombucha.
- Addthe desired flavoring and mix to combine.
- Bottlethe flavored kombucha in airtight bottles leaving a few inches of headspace.
- Leave the bottled kombucha toferment for 2-14 daysatroom temperature.
- Once the second fermentation process is complete,strain outany solids, if desired,rebottleandstoreon the counter or in the refrigerator.
Storing Bottled 2nd Fermentation Kombucha
We recommend storing bottled kombucha atroom temperature for no longer than 14 days, as carbonation can build up. Themore sugarin the flavoring, thefasterthe carbonation will build. It's a good idea toburpthe bottles occasionally during the second fermentation to release excess pressure.
Use Caution When Opening Bottles For Kombucha Second Fermentation
The creation of carbon dioxide during the secondary fermentation period means the bottle contents will beunder pressure, and caution should be used when opening the bottle.
We recommendcovering the bottlewith a cloth to catch any spraying liquid and opening the bottle slowly over the sink whileapplying downward pressure.
TIME TO START BREWING KOMBUCHA SECOND FERMENTATION AT HOME!
If you've made it this far and haven't gone to check out some of our amazing Kombucha starters - what are you waiting for?
Cultures For Health makes brewing your personal kombucha easy with ourhuge selection of kombucha scoby starters and kitsand try ourpineapple kombucha recipe!
We even have special kits for each of the kombucha flavors you might want to brew at home, like:
- White Tea and Ginger
- Lemon Iced Tea
- Black Chai Spice
Ourkombucha tea kitscome with everything you need to start brewing like a pro, including all of the tools you will need. It's the easiest way to start brewing at home.
Ready to Learn More?
- Browse our collection ofkombucha recipes
- Learnhow to use kombucha as a brinefor marinating meat
- HOW-TO VIDEO: Assembling Grolsch Flip-Top Bottles
- The Complete Kombucha Brewing Glossary: Baby SCOBYs to Second Fermentation
- Basic Kombucha Recipe
