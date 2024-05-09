Kombucha Flavors | Kombucha Second Fermentation Recipes - Cultures For Health (2024)

Other Kombucha Flavoring and Combinations

Blueberries and cinnamon

Berries and fresh or candied ginger

Strawberries and basil

Cherries and almond extract

Pears and almond extract

Apple juice and cinnamon

Lemon or lime juice and fresh ginger

Pineapple juice, coconut water, and coconut extract

Vanilla beans (split open) or vanilla extract

Pumpkin pie spice

Fresh or candied ginger

Coconut extract

Lavender and chamomile

Chai Spice Blend

Lemon balm and rose hips

Combine 50% lemonade water kefir and 50% kombucha for a Probiotic Palmer.

MAKE KOMBUCHA FIZZY THROUGH A KOMBUCHA SECOND FERMENTATION AND BOTTLING

Why Does It Need For Kombucha Second Fermentation?

There are quite a few advantages to bottling the finished kombucha and fermenting it further.

A second fermentation period allows the flavors to meld and achieve a deeper andmore complex flavor profile.Additionally, if bottled in anairtightcontainer, the carbon dioxide produced during fermentation will remain, giving the kombucha thefizzy textureit is often known for.

Choosing Bottles for Storing Kombucha 2nd Ferment

While essentially any glass container with a lid can store kombucha,it is important to bottle kombucha astruly airtight bottles.

While canning jars are wonderful for storingfinishedkombucha, since they arenot truly airtight, carbon dioxide canleakfrom them andreduce the fizzinessof your kombucha.

A better option is aGrolsch-style flip-top bottle, which will adequatelycontain the fermentation gasesandkeep the kombucha better carbonated.These are available in 12-bottle cases or smaller quantities as part ofDIY Kombucha Kits.

Before using,check the bottles carefullyfor cracks or imperfections, which can weaken the bottle's integrity and lead to explosions. You'll also want to make sure you'veattached the lids on the bottles correctly. Last, we recommend "burping" the bottles every day or soduring the second fermentation to release excess pressure.

HOW-TO VIDEO:How to Assemble Grolsch Flip-Top Bottles

HowOften Should Kombucha Second Fermentation Occur?

There's no hard and fast rule for the length of a second fermentation. In general, we advise letting your bottled kombucha ferment for2 to 14 days.

The length of time you allow your kombucha to ferment for a second time depends on yourpersonal taste preferences, thetemperatureof your fermentation area, and thetypes of flavorsyou've added.