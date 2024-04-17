Lavender Creme Brulee Recipe - Lavender & Macarons (2024)

Published: . Updated: by Iryna Bychkiv | This post may contain affiliate links. Read more here
Prepare to fall madly in love with creamy, decadent and mouthwatering, Lavender Creme Brulee. It is no doubt one of the easiest and most delicious desserts ever.
I feel like I haven't made Creme Brulee in ages. Looking back at the times, when I just started cooking and exploring recipes, Creme Brulee was one of my most cooked desserts.
You know why? Because it is the easiest and always comes out perfect. I became so obsessed with this decadent French dessert, that I even bought Creme Brulee set, which came in very useful.
Fast forward, several years later, I started a food blog and I felt like I must explorenew recipes. Hence, my Creme Brulee set remains hardly used.
This summer, Ifound out that July is a time when lavender blooms at its peak. And luckily for us, one of the lavender farms was nearby, so we didn't think twice and one beautiful Saturday we decided to squeeze the lavender picking into our schedule.
I have to say, that the amount of joy me and my husband received from this fun activity was comparable to shopping for shoes (if you know what I mean:).
We were so excited to manually cut the flowers and put them into our bucket. It felt like I could stay there all day long, it was such a relaxing time.
That's why I'm pretty sure we're gonna go lavender pickingagain next year.
You're probably wondering why am I telling you all this?
Well, after our fun lavender picking, we've got so much lavenderthat I can't help but think where should I use it besidesputting it in my bedding.
Since New Year's Eve is only a few days away, I thought it would be fun to prepare dessert that is super easy, super delicious and yet extravagant.
I added a little bit of my lavender into the cream and it infused this classic French dessert with pleasant floral aroma.
You can prepare Creme Brulee the day ahead or in the morning. Make sure to give it at least 2 hours to set in a refrigerator. When ready to serve, caramelise the sugar and enjoy the decadent taste of this easy dessert.
Recipe
Lavender Creme Brulee Recipe
You've got to make this Lavender Creme Brulee! It is one of the easiest and most delicious desserts ever. Creamy and decadent!
Cuisine: French
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour
Total Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 5 -6 portions
Calories: 412kcal
Author: Iryna Bychkiv
Ingredients
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 ½ tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons fresh lavender or 1 tablespoon of dried lavender
- 3 tablespoons sugar + more for sprinkling
- 4 egg yolks
Instructions
In a medium sauce pan and on a medium heat add heavy whipping cream and heat it up just until it's hot but not boiling. Remove from heat, add vanilla and lavender and set aside. Let lavender to infuse the cream for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 300 F.
Meanwhile in a medium mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks with a sugar.
Strain infused cream and discard the lavender. Add half of the cream mixture into the eggs and whisk until nice and smooth. Add the remaining cream and keep whisking until you have a smooth custard.
Strain the custard back into the sauce pan or another clean bowl.
Place prepared ramekins in a large high-sided baking pan and divide the custard between the ramekins.
Carefully and slowly fill the pan with hot water halfway up the ramekins.
Place the pan in the oven and cook for 50-60 minutes until slightly wobbly in the center. Remove creme brulee from the oven, let it cool completely and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
When ready to serve, sprinkle each ramekin with 1-2 tablespoons of sugar and heat with a small kitchen blowtorch until sugar caramelizes.
*If you don't have a kitchen blowtorch, you can place your ramekins with the sprinkled sugar under the broiler for 3-4 minutes until sugar caramelizes.
Nutrition
Calories: 412kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 38g | Saturated Fat: 23g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 263mg | Sodium: 33mg | Potassium: 112mg | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 1625IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 95mg | Iron: 1mg
Iryna Bychkiv
Website
Iryna Bychkiv is the founder and writer of the culinary website Lavender & Macarons, where she shares clean, European-inspired recipes that are delicious, easy to prepare, and made with wholesome ingredients. Iryna loves creating meals that are simple yet healthy and unique, including vegan and vegetarian recipes.
Iryna is also a freelance writer for MSN and Associated Press Wire.
Sterling Rose says
I am excited to try this! I am making it tonight. I have dried lavender. Is the 2 tablespoons for fresh lavender?
Reply
Iryna Bychkiv says
Sterling, sorry for the late response! It's 2 tablespoons of fresh lavender. If you use dried lavender, you will need one tablespoon.
Reply
Charmaine S. says
Hi!
I’m in the Netherlands and I just wanted you to know that I have been slowly making my way through your recipes. I have enjoyed every single one and have managed to recreate them successfully. Your directions are so clear and easy to follow. I don’t do Instagram so I haven’t been taking pictures. I’m thinking I will start doing that so I can share my efforts with you. I will be making your Lavender Creme Brulee later this week. Thank you!
Reply
Iryna says
Charmaine, thank you for your lovely comment! I'm all smiles! I'm very happy you're enjoying my recipes and if you ever get chance to share your creations on Instagram, I'll be excited to see them!
I hope my Creme Brulee will turn out just as delicious as the rest of the recipes!:)
Reply
Jeff Sammler says
Hi,
I have 5 oz ramekins that I just got. Will this work for the brûlée’s? When I ordered them I did consider the ounce per ramekin. Please let know if it will affect the cooking process for the brûlée’s..
Thank you for your time
Jeff
Reply
Iryna says
Hi Jeff! Sorry for the late reply! Yes, 5 oz ramekins are fine. I have and use them as well and it doesn't affect a cooking time.
Reply