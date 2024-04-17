Lavender Creme Brulee Recipe - Lavender & Macarons (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Prepare to fall madly in love with creamy, decadent and mouthwatering, Lavender Creme Brulee. It is no doubt one of the easiest and most delicious desserts ever.

I feel like I haven't made Creme Brulee in ages. Looking back at the times, when I just started cooking and exploring recipes, Creme Brulee was one of my most cooked desserts.

You know why? Because it is the easiest and always comes out perfect. I became so obsessed with this decadent French dessert, that I even bought Creme Brulee set, which came in very useful.

Fast forward, several years later, I started a food blog and I felt like I must explorenew recipes. Hence, my Creme Brulee set remains hardly used.

This summer, Ifound out that July is a time when lavender blooms at its peak. And luckily for us, one of the lavender farms was nearby, so we didn't think twice and one beautiful Saturday we decided to squeeze the lavender picking into our schedule.

I have to say, that the amount of joy me and my husband received from this fun activity was comparable to shopping for shoes (if you know what I mean:).

We were so excited to manually cut the flowers and put them into our bucket. It felt like I could stay there all day long, it was such a relaxing time.

That's why I'm pretty sure we're gonna go lavender pickingagain next year.

You're probably wondering why am I telling you all this?

Well, after our fun lavender picking, we've got so much lavenderthat I can't help but think where should I use it besidesputting it in my bedding.

Since New Year's Eve is only a few days away, I thought it would be fun to prepare dessert that is super easy, super delicious and yet extravagant.

I added a little bit of my lavender into the cream and it infused this classic French dessert with pleasant floral aroma.

You can prepare Creme Brulee the day ahead or in the morning. Make sure to give it at least 2 hours to set in a refrigerator. When ready to serve, caramelise the sugar and enjoy the decadent taste of this easy dessert.

