Char Siu - Best Char Siu Pork Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my privacy policy.

The best Char Siu recipe with perfect Cantonese BBQ char siu pork and sweet char siu sauce. This is an authentic recipe that tastes like Cantonese restaurants in Chinatown!





Table of Contents Char Siu Pork

Other Recipes You Might Like

Char Siu Recipe

What Is Char Siu Sauce Made Of?

Cooking Tips for the Best Char Siu Pork Belly

Frequently Asked Questions Can I Use Pork Tenderloin? Can I Freeze the Leftover?

How Many Calories per Serving?

What to Serve with This Recipe?

Char Siu Sauce:



Char Siu Pork

Char Siu, or Chinese BBQ pork, is one of the most popular pork recipes in Cantonese cooking.

If you have been to Chinatown, I am sure you have seen glistening and perfectly roasted meats such as Chinese roast pork (siu yuk), chicken and duck hanging in front of the Chinese BBQ restaurants.

BBQ pork belly char siu is the epitome of Cantonese BBQ. They are always sliced into thin pieces and served with steamed white rice, with vegetable on the side.

Sometimes spelled as char siew or char sui, the pork is always perfectly charred, juicy, tender, dripping in a sticky, sweet and savory sauce.

When cooked right, this is one of the best pork recipes to savor in the whole world!

In this recipe, you will learn how to make the best char siu, 100% homemade, with the taste that rivals the best Cantonese restaurants in Chinatown!

Other Recipes You Might Like Chinese Roast Pork

Chinese BBQ Pork

Char Siu Chicken

Char Siu Recipe

How to make char siu? There are two parts of the recipe.

The first part is picking the best cut of pork. The second part is tmaking he char siu sauce which is the marinade.

It’s best to marinate the pork belly overnight. To BBQ, roast in the oven at 400F for 15 minutes.

Set the oven to broil and broil all sides of the pork belly until they char nicely. Slice into thin pieces before serving.

What Is Char Siu Sauce Made Of?

Before you marinate the pork belly, you will need to make the Char Siu Sauce.

Here are the list of ingredients:

“Nam yue” or fermented red bean curd. This ingredient is optional if you don’t have it, but it adds the iconic nuance and aromas to the pork.

Maltose (preferred) or honey.

Soy sauce.

Oyster sauce.

Five spice powder.

Ground white pepper.

These ingredients mingle together to produce the most amazing, sweet, savory, sticky sauce that marinates the pork belly before roasting in the oven. You can make a few servings and keep them in the fridge.

Cooking Tips for the Best Char Siu Pork Belly

I have another Chinese BBQ Pork recipe, but this is the best and most authentic recipe ever!

The taste of this recipe reminds me of the best of the best in Malaysia, found at the many chicken rice stalls there.

Here are my Cooking Tips:

Use pork belly. Try to choose fatty pork belly with equal layer of meat and fat. The ratio of fat and meat should be 50:50.

If you can’t find pork belly, you may choose fatty pork shoulder or pork butt.

Remove the skin before marinating the pork.

Marinate overnight for the deeper flavors.

Roast and BBQ the pork in an oven. Then grill over direct fire (using an outdoor BBQ grill or over the stove top). You can also use broil it using your oven. The key is to char all sides of the pork belly with a nice char.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Use Pork Tenderloin?

Yes, you can use pork tenderloin for char siu.

Pork tenderloin is less fatty but it will make a leaner and healthier version of this recipe.

Can I Freeze the Leftover?

You can keep the leftover in the refrigerator for a few days but I don’t recommend freezing.

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is only 361 calories per serving.

What to Serve with This Recipe?

Serve this recipe with plain rice or chicken rice. For a Cantonese BBQ dinner at home, I recommend the following recipes.

Chinese Roast Pork Chicken Rice Restaurant-style Chinese Greens with Oyster Sauce Chinese Fried Rice