Rum Raisin Fruitcake. A simplified recipe using rum soaked raisins! (2024)

Rum Raisin Fruitcake

Originally published Dec 2017.

This Rum Raisin Fruitcake came about as the result of a question from one of our long time followers. There are no shortage of questions from readers at the height of the Christmas baking season but this one got me thinking.

Of course there is always a debate about fruitcake. No question about it, there is no grey area to be found. You either like fruitcake or you do not.

Often, I think you have to be brought up with it to hold any affinity for it at all. I don’t think there are many people who suddenly develop a love of fruitcake later in life.

It probably has to be intrinsically tied to memories of mothers and grandmothers baking at the Holidays. For most, I think, it’s about reminiscences of wonderful Christmases past.

Once you get past the debate over love and hate though, there are also big gaps in fruitcake preference. Some people prefer a dark fruitcake like my Nut Lovers Fruitcake or a lighter un-spiced fruitcake like our Orange Brandy Fruitcake.

Then there are some that don’t like a particular fruit in it like currents or dates. Or, some won’t enjoy specific spices, like cloves, or specific flavours, like citrus.

The personal preferences are endless.

Rum and Raisin Fruitcake. A “plain” fruitcake?

The question I got though, was if I had a recipe for a more “plain” fruitcake. Now what in the world did this writer mean by that?

Upon further enquiry, the lady who messaged me wanted a recipe for what was essentially something akin to a boiled raisin cake. She wanted a cake with a rather straightforward, quick, unfussy method.

Her father was not fond of very dark, too molasses-y cakes, and he hated spices, nuts and any hint of citrus too.

A little molasses was fine she said, but not too dark like our recipe for Old English Fruitcake.

What about booze, I asked, “does he like a little rum in there?” That unsurprisingly was not a problem.

Suddenly this was a fruitcake that I might just be able to get behind! A rather “plain” Rum Raisin Cake now sounded like a great idea.

I took a molasses cake recipe I once modified as the base. Then, I changed the balance of brown sugar and molasses, soaked plenty of raisins in plenty of rum and set out to make the cake.

Sultana Raisins are great in this recipe but you can use any kind you like. Golden raisins are also a good choice.

Spiced or unspiced?

Now, I was a little if-fy on the spices, because I knew Spouse would prefer them in this cake. So, why not make two as an experiment?

I made a smaller cake of half the size, with the spices noted in this recipe, in a 9×5 inch loaf pan and it was wonderful too.

It’s great to have a choice for a spiced cake or an un-spiced cake to suit your own preference.

Size is also a big preference when it comes to fruitcake. So, the option to make half the recipe as a large loaf cake is great too rather than the quite substantial 10 inch cake size.

You’d probably get 3, small disposable loaf sized cakes out of this recipe, if you prefer. That size makes it an ideal recipe for gift giving too.

If you like this recipe, be sure to check out our entire collection of Favourite Newfoundland Christmas Cakes here.

If you're looking for other food gift ideas for the Holidays or just lots of seasonal recipe suggestions for both cooking and baking, be sure to browse our Christmas Recipes Category.

