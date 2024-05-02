29 Healthy And Easy Spiralizer Recipes (+Tips) (2024)

This article may contain affiliate links, please read our disclosure policy.
Not sure what to prep with your spiralizer? Here you’ll find 25 genius ways to use your spiralizer to make delicious andhealthy spiralizer recipes! Plus, everything you need to know about spiralizing and storing veggies.
Table of contents
Looking for thebest spiralizer recipes?
You are in the right place!
Spiralizing veggies is a great way to reduce refined carbs and add more whole foods to your diet. And all of this while enjoying tasteful and delicious meals.
There are so many healthy and tasty spiralizer recipes to choose from! And by substituting pasta with vegetables, you will not only reduce your carbs intake but also increase the number of vitamins and fiber in your diet.
And I promise you won’t lose anything in flavor.
I know spiralizers have been around for a while, and I really wanted to resist the temptation to buy one.
After all, I call myself a minimalist. I really didn’t have any space in my tiny kitchen for another tool. Especially one that, I thought, I would probably use twice (like most of the kitchen tools we all buy…garlic peeler, anyone?).
But I couldn’t be more wrong! If you are on the fence, investing in a spiralizer is totally worth it.
What Does Spiralizing Mean?
Spiralizing means turning vegetables or fruits into noodles. It’s a straightforward process, and it’s basically a different way of cutting vegetables. But turning veggies into beautiful ribbons makes eating them even more appealing!
By transforming veggies into noodles, you can create a naturally gluten-free,low-carbpaleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian-friendly alternative to pasta.
Spiralized veggies are not only filling and nutritious. They are easy to make and beautiful to see. Spiralizing is a great way to incorporate more veggies into your diet, opt for low-carb recipes that will help you lose weight and stay healthy and will also help you to stay on budget.
What more could you want?
Which Spiralizer should you buy?
There are many different spiralizers on the market. This5-Blade Spiralizeris one of the top sellers on Amazon, with over 17,000 reviews and 4.5 stars.
Or, you can opt for a smaller option like theSimpleTaste Spiralizer. It’s not as sturdy as the other option, but a good alternative if you don’t have much storage space.
Another way to go, if you just want to test a recipe out and aren’t sure about the investment, is to use ajulienne peeler. It takes a bit longer to cut vegetables with it, but you can achieve a similar result and see if you like it.
You can have a look at all my favorite spiralizershereto find the best one for you!
What can you make with a spiralizer?
You can pretty much turn every pasta or noodles recipe into a delicious spiralized version.
And the great thing about turning veggies into spiralized vegetables is that you’ll normally get a low-calorie, healthy version of the original dish without losing on taste.
Below you can find some of my favorite easy spiralizer recipes!
And if you need more tips on how to use your spiralizer, jump to the bottom of the page or click here:
- How to use a spiralizer
- What food can you spiralize?
- How to store spiralized veggies
- Top Spiralizer tips
29 Best Spiralizer Recipes
1
Burst Tomato Zucchini Spaghetti with Avocado Sauce
Photo Credit:pinchofyum.com
A great healthy recipe is ready in 30 minutes! Burst Tomato and Zucchini noodles tossed with a simple and creamy, vegan avocado sauce.
2
Butternut Squash & Sage Spaghetti with Zucchini Noodles
Photo Credit:www.eatyourselfskinny.com
This butternut squash and sage spaghetti are, of course, made with zucchini noodles.
It’s healthy, delicious, and can easily be made in 30 minutes using simple ingredients!
It's a perfect spiralizer recipe you can cook at any time, but especially in thefall.
Try this creamy butternut squash pasta with sage for a carb-loaded alternative.
3
Spiralized Sweet Potato Enchilada Casserole
Photo Credit:www.asaucykitchen.com
Although spiralizer recipes are incredibly healthy, they can also be indulgent.
This mouthwatering spiralized sweet potato enchilada casserole is loaded with veggies and black beans and soaked in a simple homemade enchilada sauce.
4
Spiralized Spring Vegetables Salad with Spicy Tuna
Photo Credit:www.cottercrunch.com
Believe it or not, this tuna spiralized salad is ready in 10 minutes!
It's a budget-friendly recipe made with simple ingredients.
A big plus is that it requires no cooking at all, but it's incredibly tasty! Perfect for busy days!
5
Spiralized Sweet Potato & Black Bean Quesadillas
Photo Credit:cookieandkate.com
These hearty quesadillas are filled with spicy spiralized sweet potatoes, black beans, and melted cheese.
They go well with a creamy avocado dip on top! Perfect for a busy weeknight dinner.
6
Spicy Sesame Zoodles with Crispy Tofu
Photo Credit:pinchofyum.com
This zucchini spiralizer recipe is super easy to make – soy sauce, peanut butter, sesame oil, garlic, zucchini, and tofu. It’s a great vegan spiralizer recipe!
7
Coconut Curry Zoodle Ramen
Photo Credit:themodernproper.com
I love ramen!
And this zoodle version is so good that will win over even the most voracious meat eater!
Yes, it's that good!
8
Creamy Avocado Pesto Zucchini Noodles
Photo Credit:www.simplyquinoa.com
These avocado pesto zucchini noodles are the perfect way to lighten up a classic dish.
Packed with flavor, I promise you won’t miss the actual pasta!
9
Chipotle Sweet Potato Noodles with Black Beans
Photo Credit:detoxinista.com
These sweet potato noodles are spicy and comforting.
With smokey chipotle peppers and protein-rich black beans, they quickly come together to create an enjoyable Southwestern-inspired meal.
10
Sweet Potato Noodles Salad
Photo Credit:pinchofyum.com
Amazingly good real food salad with a short ingredient list!
Cilantro, spiralized sweet potato, roasted corn, pepitas, and a homemade chipotle garlic dressing. Super yummy!
11
Zucchini Noodles with Basil-Pumpkin Seed Pesto
Photo Credit:cookieandkate.com
Pestois one of my favorite sauces, and these fresh, raw zucchini noodles tossed with basil pesto, and cherry tomatoes are perfect for a light, healthy lunch or dinner.
12
Noodle-Free Pad Thai
Photo Credit:minimalistbaker.com
I love how colorful this dish is! And it’s also super delicious.
Ready in 30 minutes, this is the perfect low-carb alternative to your favorite veggie noodle recipe.
13
Vegan Spiralized Beet and Squash Pizza
Photo Credit:greenevi.com
I know most spiralizer recipes are low-carb.
But I couldn't resist this pizza with spiralized beet and squash!
It's made with a simple dough that comes together quite quickly (and you can also freeze it, making it perfect for meal prep).
It's then topped with plenty of autumn veggies and a creamy tofu spread. Delicious!
14
Carrot Celeriac Spiralized Salad Recipe
Photo Credit:www.cottercrunch.com
If you are after something light and healthy, this marinated vegetable spiralized salad is perfect!
This salad is paleo, vegan, and whole 30 friendly plus you can make it in under 30 minutes.
Made with celeriac (celery root) is an extremely versatile vegetable and rich in nutrients!
And if you don’t have celery root, you can use turnips instead!
15
Creamy Garlic Roasted Red Pepper Pasta
Photo Credit:pinchofyum.com
This creamy garlic roasted red pepper spiralized zucchini pasta is simply delicious!
With garlic, almond milk, roasted red peppers, and courgetti.
Asian Inspired Zoodle Flu Buster Soup
Photo Credit:www.cottercrunch.com
This Asian-inspired paleo zucchini noodle soup is light yet rich in anti-inflammatory properties.
A soothing, delicious, and nutritious soup, it’s one of my favorite veggie spiralizer recipes!
17
Rainbow Noodle Salad
Photo Credit:https://www.saltandlavender.com/
Another colorful dish for you to try!
This spiralized rainbow noodle salad is healthy and made entirely of vegetable noodles with a creamy avocado and lime dressing.
Delicious!
18
Rainbow Power Salad with Roasted Chickpeas
Photo Credit:pinchofyum.com
This is what I call beautiful food in a bowl! One of the tastiest spiralized recipes I have tried!
And I love the crunchy roasted chickpeas!
19
Golden Turmeric Noodle Miso Soup
Photo Credit:www.loveandlemons.com
This vegetable noodle miso soup is perfect on a cold winter’s day!
Healthy and healing, it’s made with lemon, ginger, and turmeric.
20
Butternut Squash Noodles with Creamy Garlic Mushrooms & Lentils
Photo Credit:wallflowerkitchen.com
A base of spiralized butternut squash with creamy mushrooms, lentils, and sage. This recipe is healthy, grain-free, and high in protein!
21
Spiralized Zucchini Vegetable Noodle Soup
Photo Credit:www.loveandlemons.com
Perfect for the colder evenings! You can prep this soup in advance and reheat it when you are ready to eat it.
The veggies stay firm, and the broth just tastes better and better.
22
Crispy Spiralized Baked Fries
Another one of my favorite veggie spiralizer recipes!
Not as low-carb and skinny as some of the other options, but sometimes you just need something delicious.
And these spiralized potatoes are exactly what you need!
23
Creamy Spinach Sweet Potato Noodles with Cashew Sauce
Photo Credit:pinchofyum.com
Creamy spinach and sweet potato noodles are the main ingredients of this dish.
Topped with a creamy cashew sauce, this plate is divine.
Gluten-free and vegan, it’s perfect if you are on a low-carb diet!
24
15 Minute Garlic Lime Cashew Zoodles
Photo Credit:https://www.saltandlavender.com
These spiralized zucchini noodles are ready in just 15 minutes!
They are a quick and easy vegan meal option, ideal for lunch of dinner when you have very little time.
25
Peas and Pesto Potato Noodles
Photo Credit:inspiralized.com
If you want to eat fewer carbs than pasta but still looking for something to fill you up, these spiralized potato noodles are the perfect compromise!
I have to say this is one of my favorite spiralizer recipes!
26
Thai Zoodle Salad
Photo Credit:themodernproper.com
This spiralized Thai salad is made with zucchini noodles, cabbage, shredded chicken, and carrots.
It's fresh, crunchy, healthy, and covered in the most delicious peanut dressing. So good!
27
Spiralized Vegetable Stir Fry Recipe with Cashew Sauce
Photo Credit:www.cottercrunch.com
What makes this spiralized veggie stir fry special is the satay-style sauce. It's creamy, sweet, and simply mouthwatering.
You can also make it in advance, making it perfect for meal prep. Keep the sauce separate from the spiralized veggies, and mix everything when ready to eat.
28
Garlic Parmesan Mushroom Zoodles
Photo Credit:theflavoursofkitchen.com
This 15-minute garlic parmesan mushroom spiralized zucchini recipe is one pan and just made with 6 ingredients.
An easy and delicious low-carb dinner for the entire family!
29
Zucchini Pasta with Lentil Bolognese
Photo Credit:minimalistbaker.com
No matter what you want to call them: zucchini noodles, zoodle, or courgetti, spiralized zucchini are one of the most versatile spiralized vegetables.
And this lentil bolognese sauce is the perfect protein-packed sauce for this low-carb pasta alternative.
How to use a spiralizer
1. Clean your vegetables: Wash your vegetables and peel them (if necessary). Cut off both ends to make them flat and even.
2. Choose your blade: Select the best blade for the job based on vegetables and recipes.
Please, please be careful!
No matter what spiralizer you use, the blades are always really sharp. Avoid cutting yourself (yes, I’ve been there…I’ve done that…spiralized fingers aren’t fun!).
3. Place the vegetables on the spiralizer: Make sure the spiralizer is firmly and securely in place on your table or kitchen worktop. Place the vegetable on the spiralizer, and make sure the vegetable is aligned with the central blade.
4. Spiralize! This is the fun part: turn the handle and watch your veggies transform into noodles! Collect all your spiralized vegetables in a bowl, ready for your delicious recipe!
What food can you spiralize?
There are plenty of vegetables and fruits that can be spiralized. Zucchini is the most common vegetable used in recipes. It’s soft and easy to spiralize, and with its neutral color and taste, it’s easy to substitute it for pasta in many recipes.
But there are plenty of other options too!
Here are just some of my favorite vegetables and fruits you can spiralize, but feel free to try others and use your imagination!
- Zucchini (Courgettes)
- Cucumber
- Beet
- Cabbage
- Carrot
- Parsnip
- Potato
- Sweet Potato
- Onion
- Butternut Squash
- Celeriac
- Pear
- Apple
Whatever veggie you pick, use the tastiest and freshest ingredients you can find!
Here are the top tips to make sure you don’t spiralize the wrong veggie:
- Make sure the vegetable or fruit has firm and solid flesh. If it’s too juicy, it won’t work!
- You need vegetables at least 2 inches long, or you won’t be able to turn veggies into noodles.
- You need the vegetable to be at least 1.5-2 inches wide, or the spiralizer blades won’t cut through it. If you are spiralizing carrots or other “narrow” vegetables, make sure you pick the widest you can find.
How to store spiralized veggies (courgetti, zoodles, and anything else…)
1. Dry your spiralized veggies
Zucchini noodles— and other vegetables with some water weight — can get soggy. After you spiralize, dry them off with a paper towel or spiralize them into a colander and let them drain while you do the rest of your prep. You might also try salting them (like eggplant), or if you’re cooking them, just toss them in the sauté pan.
Carrots, parsnips, and other root vegetablestend to be a bit crunchy. This makes them perfect for lunch because you can dress them in advance — no need for a separate salad dressing container. Let them sit for a bit to soften if you’re eating them right away.
2. Store
Preparing spiralized veggies on the go can be time-consuming, but my tip is to spiralize the veggies once on Sunday when I have a bit more time. Then store them in the fridge in a paper towel-lined airtight container or plastic bag.
They will last for 4-5 days.
The paper towel will absorb all the excess moisture, and your veggie noodles will be ready for the next meal!
My Top Spiralizer Tips
Tip 1: Colorful veggies (beets, carrots) are great to spiralize, but they can easily stain your spiralizer. Make sure you wash your spiralizer immediately after use.
Tip 2: Zucchini noodles (Courgetti) and any other vegetables full of water can quickly get soggy. Place them in a colander and sprinkle them with salt. They will release most of their water content within 10-15 minutes, then dry them with a paper towel.
Tip 3: Spiralize your veggies ahead of time during the weekend, and place them in an airtight container in the fridge. This will speed up your dinner prep time in the evenings during the week.
Tip 4: Pick the most symmetrical veggies you can find. As much as I love ugly-looking vegetables, the straighter the veggie is, the easier it will be to spiralize it.
Do you have any other favorite easy spiralizer recipes?
Let me know in the comments!
29 Healthy Spiralizer Recipes
29 quick and easy veggie spiralizer recipes, plus all the tips you need to know to spiralize your veggie to make skinny delicious recipes!
Cook Time30 minutes mins
Total Time30 minutes mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Author: Sara Trezzi
Equipment
Ingredients
Veggies You Can Use in Your Spiralizer
- Zucchini - Courgettes
- Cucumber
- Beet
- Cabbage
- Carrot
- Parsnip
- White Potato
- Sweet Potato
- Onion
- Butternut Squash
- Celeriac
Instructions
Select your favorite spiralizer recipes.
Click on the link and get cooking.
Prep a delicious, quick fiber-rich meal in no time!
Notes
Tip 1: Colorful veggies (beets, carrots) are great to spiralize, but they can easily stain your spiralizer. Make sure you wash your spiralizer immediately after use.
Tip 2: Zucchini noodles (Courgetti) and any other vegetables full of water can easily get soggy. Place them in a colander and sprinkle them with salt. They will release most of their water content within 10-15 minutes, then dry them with a paper towel.
Tip 3: Spiralize your veggies ahead of time during the weekend, and place them in an airtight container in the fridge. This will speed up your dinner prep time in the evenings during the week.
Tip 4: Pick the most symmetrical veggies you can find. As much as I love ugly-looking vegetables, the straighter the veggie is, the easier will be to spiralize it.
Did you make this recipe? Tag @gatheringdreams on Instagram. I want to see it!
