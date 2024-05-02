29 Healthy And Easy Spiralizer Recipes (+Tips) (2024)

This article may contain affiliate links, please read our disclosure policy.

Not sure what to prep with your spiralizer? Here you’ll find 25 genius ways to use your spiralizer to make delicious andhealthy spiralizer recipes! Plus, everything you need to know about spiralizing and storing veggies.

Looking for thebest spiralizer recipes?

You are in the right place!

Spiralizing veggies is a great way to reduce refined carbs and add more whole foods to your diet. And all of this while enjoying tasteful and delicious meals.

There are so many healthy and tasty spiralizer recipes to choose from! And by substituting pasta with vegetables, you will not only reduce your carbs intake but also increase the number of vitamins and fiber in your diet.

And I promise you won’t lose anything in flavor.

I know spiralizers have been around for a while, and I really wanted to resist the temptation to buy one.

After all, I call myself a minimalist. I really didn’t have any space in my tiny kitchen for another tool. Especially one that, I thought, I would probably use twice (like most of the kitchen tools we all buy…garlic peeler, anyone?).

But I couldn’t be more wrong! If you are on the fence, investing in a spiralizer is totally worth it.

What Does Spiralizing Mean?

Spiralizing means turning vegetables or fruits into noodles. It’s a straightforward process, and it’s basically a different way of cutting vegetables. But turning veggies into beautiful ribbons makes eating them even more appealing!

By transforming veggies into noodles, you can create a naturally gluten-free,low-carbpaleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian-friendly alternative to pasta.

Spiralized veggies are not only filling and nutritious. They are easy to make and beautiful to see. Spiralizing is a great way to incorporate more veggies into your diet, opt for low-carb recipes that will help you lose weight and stay healthy and will also help you to stay on budget.

What more could you want?

Which Spiralizer should you buy?

There are many different spiralizers on the market. This5-Blade Spiralizeris one of the top sellers on Amazon, with over 17,000 reviews and 4.5 stars.

Or, you can opt for a smaller option like theSimpleTaste Spiralizer. It’s not as sturdy as the other option, but a good alternative if you don’t have much storage space.

Another way to go, if you just want to test a recipe out and aren’t sure about the investment, is to use ajulienne peeler. It takes a bit longer to cut vegetables with it, but you can achieve a similar result and see if you like it.

You can have a look at all my favorite spiralizershereto find the best one for you!

What can you make with a spiralizer?

You can pretty much turn every pasta or noodles recipe into a delicious spiralized version.

And the great thing about turning veggies into spiralized vegetables is that you’ll normally get a low-calorie, healthy version of the original dish without losing on taste.

Below you can find some of my favorite easy spiralizer recipes!

And if you need more tips on how to use your spiralizer, jump to the bottom of the page or click here:

How to use a spiralizer

What food can you spiralize?

How to store spiralized veggies

Top Spiralizer tips

How to use a spiralizer

1. Clean your vegetables: Wash your vegetables and peel them (if necessary). Cut off both ends to make them flat and even.

2. Choose your blade: Select the best blade for the job based on vegetables and recipes.

Please, please be careful!

No matter what spiralizer you use, the blades are always really sharp. Avoid cutting yourself (yes, I’ve been there…I’ve done that…spiralized fingers aren’t fun!).

3. Place the vegetables on the spiralizer: Make sure the spiralizer is firmly and securely in place on your table or kitchen worktop. Place the vegetable on the spiralizer, and make sure the vegetable is aligned with the central blade.

4. Spiralize! This is the fun part: turn the handle and watch your veggies transform into noodles! Collect all your spiralized vegetables in a bowl, ready for your delicious recipe!

What food can you spiralize?

There are plenty of vegetables and fruits that can be spiralized. Zucchini is the most common vegetable used in recipes. It’s soft and easy to spiralize, and with its neutral color and taste, it’s easy to substitute it for pasta in many recipes.

But there are plenty of other options too!

Here are just some of my favorite vegetables and fruits you can spiralize, but feel free to try others and use your imagination!

Zucchini (Courgettes)

Cucumber

Beet

Cabbage

Carrot

Parsnip

Potato

Sweet Potato

Onion

Butternut Squash

Celeriac

Pear

Apple

Whatever veggie you pick, use the tastiest and freshest ingredients you can find!

Here are the top tips to make sure you don’t spiralize the wrong veggie:

Make sure the vegetable or fruit has firm and solid flesh. If it’s too juicy, it won’t work! You need vegetables at least 2 inches long, or you won’t be able to turn veggies into noodles. You need the vegetable to be at least 1.5-2 inches wide, or the spiralizer blades won’t cut through it. If you are spiralizing carrots or other “narrow” vegetables, make sure you pick the widest you can find.

How to store spiralized veggies (courgetti, zoodles, and anything else…)

1. Dry your spiralized veggies

Zucchini noodles— and other vegetables with some water weight — can get soggy. After you spiralize, dry them off with a paper towel or spiralize them into a colander and let them drain while you do the rest of your prep. You might also try salting them (like eggplant), or if you’re cooking them, just toss them in the sauté pan.

Carrots, parsnips, and other root vegetablestend to be a bit crunchy. This makes them perfect for lunch because you can dress them in advance — no need for a separate salad dressing container. Let them sit for a bit to soften if you’re eating them right away.

2. Store

Preparing spiralized veggies on the go can be time-consuming, but my tip is to spiralize the veggies once on Sunday when I have a bit more time. Then store them in the fridge in a paper towel-lined airtight container or plastic bag.

They will last for 4-5 days.

The paper towel will absorb all the excess moisture, and your veggie noodles will be ready for the next meal!

My Top Spiralizer Tips

Tip 1: Colorful veggies (beets, carrots) are great to spiralize, but they can easily stain your spiralizer. Make sure you wash your spiralizer immediately after use.

Tip 2: Zucchini noodles (Courgetti) and any other vegetables full of water can quickly get soggy. Place them in a colander and sprinkle them with salt. They will release most of their water content within 10-15 minutes, then dry them with a paper towel.

Tip 3: Spiralize your veggies ahead of time during the weekend, and place them in an airtight container in the fridge. This will speed up your dinner prep time in the evenings during the week.

Tip 4: Pick the most symmetrical veggies you can find. As much as I love ugly-looking vegetables, the straighter the veggie is, the easier it will be to spiralize it.

Do you have any other favorite easy spiralizer recipes?

Let me know in the comments!

