Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (2024)

Got turkey (leftovers)? You will love all of these healthy leftover turkey recipes! Fabulous leftover turkey breast recipes. Delicious and healthy leftover turkey recipes! Paleo, Keto, Low Carb, or just plain amazing!
I am forever in search of easy, but unique recipes that use up leftovers, not being a leftover fan, I like new and healthy leftover turkey recipes. And this round-up has it all! Quiche, pizzas, appetizers, sliders, Banh Mi, Reubens and even dog treats using leftover turkey!
Got leftover turkey or rotisserie chicken? These are our favorite ways to use leftover turkey; Leftover Turkey Tacos, Wild Rice Supreme, and these supreme Turkey cranberry sliders.
Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes
I have a few recipes that use leftover turkey, which is why I brought in my blogging community to fill in the gaps! I’ve broken up the easy recipes with leftover turkey by categories, making it even easier for you to find what you are craving.
And if you happen to be craving some turkey right about now, then be sure to check out my easy turkey recipes; something for everyone; Simple Tender Tasty Turkey, Instant Pot Turkey Breast Recipe, Air Fryer Boneless Turkey Breast, Turkey legs in the air fryer and these Air Fryer Turkey Thighs.
Replacing Cooked Turkey for Chicken in Recipes
Typically, you can use leftover holiday cooked turkey for any recipe that calls for cooked chicken or rotisserie chicken.
For instance, you might enjoy replacing the chicken with turkey in this Creamy Chicken Poblano Soup. In fact, I cannot think of an instance where the recipe calls for cooked/rotisserie chicken that cooked turkey cannot replace it! So be creative! And use that gobbler up!
Frequently Asked Questions
How long does cooked turkey last in the fridge?
Between 3-5 days, when wrapped well or kept in an airtight container. Tuck it near the back of your fridge and it will last longer, as most refrigerators are cooler towards the back.
Can I freeze leftover turkey?
Yes! Probably the easiest and best way to store leftover turkey is by wrapping it well in foil, a freezer ziplock or an airtight container and freeze 4-6 months.
How do I rewarm turkey in the oven without drying it out?
Place desired amount of turkey in a casserole dish or pan, preferably with a lid. Add 1-2 cups of turkey or chicken stock/broth and reheat in a 300F degree oven for 20-45 minutes (time varies based on how much turkey is in the pan.) It’s also yummier and more moist if you had a pat or two of butter to the top of the turkey. (General rule is 1 cup of liquid per 2 cups of turkey)
How do I rewarm turkey in the Crockpot or Slow Cooker?
This is one of my favorite ways, in fact, you can roast your turkey a few days before Thanksgiving or Christmas, carve and then rewarm in the crockpot or slow cooker, saving you precious time and oven space.
Add turkey meat to the crockpot and pour turkey or chicken stock/broth over the top (general rule is 1 cup of liquid, per 2 cups of turkey), add 1-3 pats of butter to the top of the turkey and set crockpot on low for 3-4 hours. Moist, never dried out turkey! Ta-da!
How can you tell if turkey is bad?
Rely on your senses, give it a good sniff. If it smells sour, is slimy or has turned a gray color it has most likely spoiled or bad and it’s best to toss it out.
Leftover Turkey Breast Recipes
So let’s get on with it, I’ve split up these recipes into some main categories to make browsing for recipe easier.
- Leftover Turkey Sandwiches
- Salads made with leftover turkey
- Main Dish & Appetizers made with Leftover Turkey
- Leftover turkey Soups, Stews and Chili
Recipes for Sandwiches using Leftover Turkey
There are some delicious and unique sandwiches in this category! Bahn Mi, Panini, sliders and more!
Leftover Turkey Sandwiches
We will start with the classic, leftover turkey sandwiches, look at all of these creative and beautiful ways to enjoy leftover turkey!
Easy Turkey Cranberry Sliders Recipe (Baked)
Best Turkey and Cheese Sliders
The best and easiest way to enjoy leftover turkey is making these soft, crispy and buttery bottomed turkey and cheese sliders! They will become your favorite too!
3
Rachel Sandwich (Turkey Reuben)
Photo Credit:lifeloveandgoodfood.com
Use leftover sliced turkey in place of deli meat in this gourmet grilled cheese — it’s sure to become a family favorite!
The Best Leftover Turkey Sandwich Ever
Photo Credit:www.onehappyhousewife.com
The perfect way to use your leftover turkey from your holiday celebration. Warm, juicy turkey covered in brie and cranberry aioli served on warm, crusty bread.
5
Turkey Reubens
Photo Credit:mindeescookingobsession.com
Leftover turkey from Thanksgiving? No problem! Try some turkey reubens with homemade thousand island dressing! You'll love this delicious twist on a classic sandwich!
Turkey Banh Mi
Photo Credit:thishealthytable.com
This leftover turkey banh mi sandwich is tangy, crunchy, turkey sandwich heaven. If you've got leftover turkey you will not be disappointed!
Turkey Salad {VIDEO}
Photo Credit:www.missinthekitchen.com
Thanksgiving dinner is epic in our family, we make enough food to feed an army and I think we enjoy the leftovers just as much as we do the actual meal. This Turkey Salad is our favorite way to enjoy the leftover turkey.
8
Leftover Turkey Panini (with Cranberry and Brie)
Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com
Use up your leftover turkey and cranberry sauce with this unique, sophisticated and delicious Leftover Turkey Panini, with, cranberry aioli, fresh green apples, fig spread and ooey gooey melted brie cheese join together to treat your taste buds to a sensational experience!
Turkey Cranberry Sandwich (Thanksgiving Sandwich)
Photo Credit:joyfoodsunshine.com
In this Turkey Cranberry Sandwich recipe turkey and cranberry sauce are nestled between two slices of buttery bread that have been grilled to perfection, all held together by melted cheddar cheese. This Thanksgiving sandwich is the perfect way to use up leftover turkey!
Low Carb Turkey Calzones
Photo Credit:divaliciousrecipes.com
Use your left over roasted turkey to make delicious low carb calzones with a Fathead dough pastry.
Grilled Turkey & Havarti Sandwiches - Gourmet Pesto Grilled Cheese
Photo Credit:anaffairfromtheheart.com
These pesto Grilled Turkey & Havarti Sandwiches are a fast family favorite! Buttery grilled sourdough, garlic basil pesto, melty Havarti cheese, and tomato with sliced turkey. When they ask “what’s for dinner?” and these toasted turkey sandwiches are the answer, there is nothing but smiles!
Copycat Trader Joe's Turkey Gobbler Wrap
Photo Credit:projectmealplan.com
This Turkey Gobbler Wrap is an exact copycat of the Trader Joe’s version, complete with stuffing, cream cheese, and cranberries! Use leftover holiday turkey and sides to create these delicious and easy make-ahead lunches!
Salads made with leftover turkey
Repurpose your turkey to make these delicious, fresh and healthy salads after the big holiday meal!
Leftover Turkey Salads
Creamy Turkey or Chicken Salad
Photo Credit:www.razzledazzlelife.com
This creamy turkey or chicken salad is the perfect way to use-up leftovers. Use leftover or freshly made chicken or turkey, along with the seasonings and creamy touch of mayo for the ultimate salad.
Crunchy Healthy Turkey Salad Recipe {Meal Prep, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto}
Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com
This easy and Healthy Turkey Salad recipe with a Tahini dressing is the perfect balance of colorful, crunchy and creamy. It requires only a few ingredients and comes together in as little as 10 mins.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad With Fresh Rosemary
Photo Credit:whatagirleats.com
Leftover turkey or chicken gets a facelift with this delicious chilled salad with cranberries, apples and walnuts.
Maple Swiss Chard Salad with Turkey
Photo Credit:itsavegworldafterall.com
This chard salad is a great way to use up leftover turkey! With a maple syrup dressing, dried cranberries, and pecans, it’s full of flavor and color.
Leftover Turkey Apple Salad
Photo Credit:www.threeolivesbranch.com
Leftover Turkey Apple Salad is a great way to celebrate fall and use up those leftovers!
Leftover Smoked Turkey Salad
Photo Credit:www.smartypantskitchen.com
Leftovers never tasted so good! Serve this smoked turkey salad as a light lunch or dinner.
Turkey Apple Cranberry Pecan Salad
Photo Credit:www.reneeskitchenadventures.com
Turkey Apple Cranberry Pecan Salad is a delightful mixture of crunchy, sweet and savory flavors and a GREAT way to use up any leftover turkey or chicken!
Main Dish & Appetizer recipes using leftover turkey
Now we’re cooking, repurpose your leftover holiday turkey in these delicious, tasty main dish and appetizer recipes! Everything from quiche, pizza’s, keto and low carb dishes, Indian inspired dishes and much more.
Appetizers & Main Dishes Made with Leftover Turkey
Easy Leftover Turkey Tacos Recipe
2
Turkey Divan Recipe (or chicken)
Use up leftover turkey and stuffing in this creamy, classic turkey Divan recipe.
3
Wild Rice Supreme {Easy Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole}
A classic and traditional dish, great to use leftover turkey or chicken in, this Wild Rice Casserole or Supreme will become a family favorite.
4
Turkey Thai Curry {Perfect for Leftover Turkey}
Photo Credit:www.simplystacie.net
Great way to use leftover turkey! This weeknight meal is a 20-minute dish with the flavors of an all-day simmer.
5
Turkey A La King
Photo Credit:www.giftofhospitality.com
Turkey A La King is an easy entree that takes just 15 minutes to make. It’s a creamy, comforting dish that the whole family will love.
6
Lazy Slow Cooker Green Chili Bake Recipe
Photo Credit:thelazyslowcooker.com
This delicious crockpot green chili bake is a great meal that everyone will love! Tender shredded turkey(or chicken), soft rice, savory cheese and tangy chili peppers make for an easy and winning combination.
7
Turkey Pasta Bake
Photo Credit:girlheartfood.com
Super comforting and loaded with lots of turkey, pasta and cheese, this turkey pasta bake is such an easy and delicious way to use leftover turkey.
8
Turkey Stroganoff Casserole
Photo Credit:www.carriesexperimentalkitchen.com
Utilize leftover turkey from your holiday celebrations and turn it into this Turkey Stroganoff Casserole in a creamy sauce mixed with egg noodles.
9
Leftover Turkey Tikka Masala
Photo Credit:gypsyplate.com
Try something new with your holiday leftovers this year! This Turkey Tikka Masala, with its flavorful yet mild beloved sauce, will make you wish you bought a bigger bird!
10
Turkey Pot Pie (Perfect for Leftover Turkey)
Photo Credit:mindeescookingobsession.com
Turkey Pot Pie is the ultimate comfort food. Prepare it as you clean up Thanksgiving dinner to get a jump on dinner for tomorrow!
11
Leftover Turkey Hand Pies
Photo Credit:carmyy.com
These Leftover Turkey Hand Pies are an easy way to repurpose your leftover turkey! These Leftover Turkey Hand Pies makes for a great snack and freezes well!
12
Turkey Cranberry Pizza
Photo Credit:www.artfrommytable.com
The only thing better than the Thanksgiving meal is the leftovers. Try changing up the usual leftovers for this fabulous Turkey Cranberry Pizza with goat cheese, walnuts and fresh rosemary.
13
Thanksgiving turkey egg rolls
Photo Credit:www.savoringthegood.com
Thanksgiving turkey egg rolls are the most delicious way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. A crispy, golden brown egg roll wrapper surrounds your favorite Thanksgiving flavors.
14
Turkey Marsala Pot Pie
Photo Credit:vikalinka.com
Transform your Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey leftovers into a delicious and comforting pot pie! Flavored with a touch of Marsala wine, thyme and garlic, then baked topped with flaky puff pastry this cozy dish is a true winner!
15
Leftover Turkey Mini Pot Pies
Photo Credit:coupleinthekitchen.com
These leftover turkey mini pot pies are the perfect post-thanksgiving meal! Make them at once and have easy to reheat meals all week long.
16
Leftover Turkey Puff Pastry Pie Recipe
Photo Credit:www.anediblemosaic.com
This hearty meal is a delicious way to use up 2 Thanksgiving leftovers: mashed potatoes and turkey! And the best part is, by adding a few other ingredients like cheddar, broccoli, and puff pastry, it becomes a whole new meal.
17
Turkey Pibil Tamales
Photo Credit:inmamamaggieskitchen.com
These Turkey Pibil Tamales are a great way to use up leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner. Each bite is full of flavor and incredibly delicious.
18
Leftover Turkey Enchiladas
Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com
These healthy Leftover Turkey Enchiladas are bursting with fresh veggies and Mexican flavors, quick and easy to make (no special enchilada sauce needed).
19
Lazy Buffalo Turkey Dip Recipe
Photo Credit:thelazyslowcooker.com
Buffalo turkey dip made in a slow cooker has all of the tangy, gooey goodness of regular buffalo dip with the added yum of turkey. This dish makes a perfect appetizer or game day treat
20
Leftover Turkey Quesadillas with Black Beans
Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org
Put that leftover turkey to good use and make these Leftover Turkey Quesadillas with Black Beans! So easy to make with just a few ingredients, the perfect recipe for the day after a holiday when no one wants to cook anything elaborate.
21
Turkey Stir Fry with Sesame Ginger Dressing
Photo Credit:flavormosaic.com
Skip the Chinese take-out and have this yummy, healthy Turkey Stir Fry with Sesame Ginger Dressing and broccoli and carrots on the dinner table in 30 minutes. Got leftover turkey? This is a perfect recipe to use up any leftover turkey.
22
Cheese, Bacon & Turkey Quiche
Photo Credit:https://www.farmersgirlkitchen.co.uk
Cheese, Bacon & Turkey Quiche combines a crisp cheese pastry case with a rich creamy filling using cooked turkey, bacon, and soft French Brie cheese.
23
Turkey & Stuffing Air Fryer Egg Rolls
Photo Credit:www.persnicketyplates.com
Turkey and Stuffing Air Fryer Egg Rolls are the perfect way to use up leftover turkey, but they also make an easy and unique weeknight meal!
24
Sweet Potato Apple Turkey Bake
Photo Credit:www.thefoodblog.net
This simple casserole is delicious way to use leftover turkey and sweet potatoes, too.
25
Turkey Tacos with Mango Salsa
Photo Credit:www.thefoodblog.net
Tacos are a fresh and tasty way to use leftover turkey, and mango salsa is a natural.
26
Thanksgiving Casserole
Photo Credit:www.makeaheadmealmom.com
Make the most of your leftovers by putting together this freezer meal – then you can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner any time you’d like, without all the work!
27
Leftover Turkey Shepherd's Pie
Photo Credit:lisasdinnertimedish.com
Repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers with this scrumptious leftover turkey shepherd’s pie. It’s easy comfort food that’s on the table in under an hour.
28
Keto Low Carb Cheesy Mushroom Turkey Spaghetti Squash
Photo Credit:www.threeolivesbranch.com
Keto Low Carb Cheesy Mushroom Turkey Spaghetti Squash is a decadent, low carb recipe for your Thanksgiving leftovers.
29
The BEST Turkey Tetrazzini
Photo Credit:www.thewickednoodle.com
A creamy Turkey Tetrazzini recipe with mushrooms, peas, and a crunchy topping made with panko breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. So good you’ll be roasting two turkeys!
30
Easy Turkey Pot Pie with Crescent Rolls
Photo Credit:2cookinmamas.com
Leftovers never tasted so good as they do when you make this easy Turkey Pot Pie. A single crust covers a combination of vegetables, leftover turkey, chicken broth, fat-free half & half & cheese for a delicious & healthy dinner option.
31
Stuffed Crescent Ring - Leftover Turkey
Photo Credit:https://www.devourdinner.com
A Turkey Stuffed Crescent Ring is a delicious and fun way to use up that leftover turkey. Stuff crescent ring with turkey, stuffing, and of course cranberry sauce. Delish!
32
Turkey Shepherd's Pie Recipe - Butter Your Biscuit
Photo Credit:butteryourbiscuit.com
Turkey Shepherd's Pir is loaded with tender turkey, vegetables and gravy topped off with creamy mashed potatoes. A comforting dinner that uses up all your leftovers.
33
Savory Cornbread with Turkey and Cheese
Photo Credit:www.theworktop.com
The turkey and cheese inside this cornbread make it extra filling - a perfect way to start any morning! Just use one bowl for dry ingredients, one bowl for wet ingredients, and mix together.
34
Thanksgiving in a Blanket
Photo Credit:www.sparklestosprinkles.com
Thanksgiving in a Blanket is the most genius way to eat leftovers as it combines shredded turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce all wrapped in a crescent roll for a simple and delicious way to enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers the next day!
35
Easy Leftover Turkey Pie Pie Recipe!
Photo Credit:temeculablogs.com
Make your leftover turkey into a turkey pot pie, freeze and save for another day!
36
Best Leftover Turkey Recipe!
Photo Credit:temeculablogs.com
This is the best leftover turkey recipe everyone will love! Super easy and flavorful turkey dumplings that even your kids will love, great for Thanksgiving leftovers.
37
Broccoli Turkey Casserole
Photo Credit:easyhealthllc.com
Low carb turkey and broccoli casserole full of egg and cheese goodness. Use your leftover turkey for a meal that's ready in about 30 minutes!
38
Skillet Turkey Pot Pie with Biscuit Topping Recipe
Photo Credit:thriftyjinxy.com
You can't go wrong with this delicious and hearty Skillet Turkey Pot Pie with Biscuit Topping recipe! It's easy to make and a great way to use up leftover turkey. And, since it only uses oneskillet, easy cleanup!
39
Turkey Oscar Style - beautifully repurposed leftover turkey!
Photo Credit:anaffairfromtheheart.com
Beautiful and delicious, Turkey Oscar! Leftover turkey never tasted so good, or looked quite so fancy! Leftover turkey becomes a simple and yet elegant looking meal when served “Oscar Style,” with asparagus, buttery shrimp, crabmeat and Hollandaise sauce.
40
Sweet Potato and Leftover Turkey Homemade Dog Treats
Photo Credit:twohealthykitchens.com
These easy, 4-ingredient Homemade Dog Treats are the perfect way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey! (Or, try them any time of year with leftover chicken.) Even better, though? They freeze beautifully, and make darling DIY holiday gifts for all the beloved pups in your life!
41
“Cheater” Leftover Turkey Pot Pie
Photo Credit:twohealthykitchens.com
This super-fast “Cheater” Leftover Turkey Pot Pie is a fantastic way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey! It’s also great with rotisserie chicken or other leftover chicken you might have on hand … all year long. So comforting and delicious butalsocrazy-easy! It’s ready in less than 20 minutes, and leverages tons of shortcuts to make pot pie healthier and easier than ever!
42
Oven-Baked Turkey and Dumplings Casserole
Photo Credit:familyfavoriteholidayrecipes.com
Oven-baked turkey and dumplings casserole is baked all together in one dish, so you can enjoy the classic comfort food without all of the effort!
43
Leftover Turkey Pizza – Easy Dinner
Photo Credit:www.upstateramblings.com
Skip take out tonight and create your own gourmet pizza. Leftover turkey makes it easy to make a mouthwatering yet simple dinner.
44
Air Fryer Thanksgiving Leftover Hand Pies
Photo Credit:www.upstateramblings.com
These cute Thanksgiving leftover hand pies are an easy way to use up your holiday leftovers! Combine turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy along with whatever else you like in pie dough for a simple, portable meal.
45
Mini Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry
Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com
Puff pastry helps you make the most of your holiday leftovers with these easy bite-sized turkey pot pies. Perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter!
46
Authentic Red Enchilada Sauce
Photo Credit:thaicaliente.com
Leftover turkey is the perfect filling for these homemade red enchiladas.
47
Turkey and Cranberry Filo Tarts
Photo Credit:somethingsweetsomethingsavoury.com
These Turkey and Cranberry Phyllo Tarts are full of Christmas flavor – chopped leftover turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce in one delicious, crunchy bite. They are perfect party food and a great way of using up turkey leftovers!
48
Two-Layer Leftover Turkey Tacos with Savory Blueberry Sauce
Photo Credit:www.all-thats-jas.com
For these Leftover Turkey Tacos, turkey meat with bacon and mushrooms is tossed in crunchy taco shells wrapped with soft tortillas and then topped with aioli and blueberry sauce that's both a little sweet and little savory.
49
Turkey Pot Pie
Photo Credit:kitcheninthewilderness.com
Turkey Pot Pie – Homemade turkey pot pie made right in a skillet! This meal is the perfect comfort food and it’s a great way to use up extra turkey from the holidays!
Soups, Stews & Chili using Turkey Leftovers
Nothing tastes better after a huge turkey dinner, than a comforting and simple bowl of healthy turkey soup, chili or stew!
Soups, Stews and Chili using Leftover Turkey
Slow Cooker Turkey Orzo Soup
Photo Credit:kitcheninthewilderness.com
Slow Cooker Turkey Orzo Soup – A comforting crock pot soup recipe made with turkey, orzo, carrots, and more! A great way to use up leftover turkey from the holidays or just an easy to make weeknight meal!
Turkey Rice Soup Recipe
Photo Credit:www.therusticfoodie.com
This gluten free homemade Turkey Soup with Rice recipe is healthy and easy to make! It's cooked in herb broth and full of hearty vegetables.
Leftover Turkey Stew with Potatoes & Vegetables
Photo Credit:www.therusticfoodie.com
This easy homemade leftover Turkey Stew recipe is made with potatoes and vegetables. The best savory potato turkey stew from leftovers!
Healthy Turkey Stew | Laura Fuentes
Photo Credit:www.laurafuentes.com
This healthy leftover turkey stew comfort food meal that’s good for you with hearty vegetables and turkey in a light, creamy broth.
Leftover Turkey Chili
Photo Credit:www.laurafuentes.com
Grab that leftover turkey, shred it and put it in this healthy pot of chili!
Turkey Stock
Photo Credit:theforkedspoon.com
Learn How to Make Turkey Stock using the leftover bones, carcass, neck, and giblets from your Thanksgiving turkey. Use it to make nourishing soups and stews or freeze it for later
Turkey Soup Recipe
Photo Credit:theforkedspoon.com
This Turkey Soup Recipe is an easy, comforting, go-to recipe after feasting for the holidays. Use what’s left of the turkey carcass, add some vegetables and barley, and make a delicious leftover turkey soup!
Turkey Minestrone Soup
Photo Credit:www.reneeskitchenadventures.com
Turkey Minestrone Soup is a wonderfully flavorful way to repurpose holiday turkey leftovers! A healthy combination of fresh veggies, canned beans, pasta and that leftover turkey you have on hand.
Pot Pie Soup
Photo Credit:theshortordercook.com
Homemade creamy pot pie soup is an easy recipe that is tasty with any savory protein. It is the perfect comfort food to make with leftovers from your Thanksgiving turkey.
Homemade Turkey Soup Recipe
Photo Credit:funhappyhome.com
Looking for a great recipe to make the most of your Thanksgiving turkey? You're going to LOVE this Homemade Turkey Soup recipe!
Leftover Turkey and Wild Rice Soup
Photo Credit:www.killingthyme.net
This warming leftover turkey and wild rice soup is heart-healthy, chock fullof veggies, and eats like a meal. It’s the perfect way to use up your holiday leftovers!
Leftover Turkey Noodle Soup
Photo Credit:www.thegayglobetrotter.com
Leftover turkey noodle soup is the perfect comfort food. Made with fresh veggies and turkey or chicken, it’s the perfect winter soup!
Turkey and Lentil Soup with ground or leftover turkey ~ A Gouda Life
Photo Credit:www.agoudalife.com
Turkey and Lentil Soup made with leftover turkey from the holidays. Easy, hearty delicious healthy recipe packed with protein in 30 minutes.
Best Homemade Turkey Taco Soup - Flavor Mosaic
Photo Credit:flavormosaic.com
With adobo spiced turkey, black beans, tomatoes, and corn, in a delicious zesty broth, this Homemade Turkey Taco Soup is an easy healthy and delicious dinner recipe! It's also a great way to use up leftover turkey.
Easy Leftover Turkey Soup Recipe
Photo Credit:www.thefoodieaffair.com
Leftover Turkey SoupRecipe with rice!Transform your leftover holiday meal turkey into this warm and comforting soup for the soul!
Turkey Tortilla Soup
Photo Credit:www.beyondthechickencoop.com
Delicious turkey tortilla soup is filled with black beans, corn, and turkey all in a tasty broth. A great way to use up leftover turkey!
Leftover Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe
Photo Credit:thehungrybluebird.com
Old-fashioned turkey noodle soup, using your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers, carcass and all.
White Bean Turkey Chili
Photo Credit:gypsyplate.com
This hearty and satisfying White Bean Turkey Chili is a great use for your leftover turkey. The sausage takes it over the top
Fragrant Moroccan Turkey Stew {Gluten-free, Meal Prep)
Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com
This spiced Turkey Stew is the perfect 20-minute meal to feed you on cold fall and winter nights. Leftover turkey, apricots, chickpeas, apple juice and spices combine into a fragrant comforting stew that friends and family alike would love.
Paleo Turkey "Tortilla" Soup (Perfect for Leftovers!)
Photo Credit:www.hotpankitchen.com
This Paleo Turkey Tortilla Soup is a healthy version of the classic. Made with veggies, spices, and leftover turkey, it’s a warm and comforting recipe that’s super easy to make.
Instant Pot Leftover Turkey Soup with Vegetables
Photo Credit:www.cleaneatingkitchen.com
This delicious Leftover Turkey Vegetable Soup recipe is the perfect way to use up shredded, cooked turkey. Use your Instant Pot or the stovetop.
Instant Pot White Turkey Chili With Leftover Turkey
Photo Credit:www.onehappyhousewife.com
This creamy and delicious Instant Pot White Turkey Chili is perfect for the holidays. Use your leftover turkey to make this flavorful and comforting soup.
Smoked Turkey Broth
Photo Credit:www.cravethegood.com
One of the best things about cooking a turkey is homemade Turkey broth! This recipe works for turkey cooked in the oven, roaster, or smoker.
I hope you had as much fun browsing these fabulous recipes as I did compiling this post! Thank you for supporting your food bloggers! We appreciate it and are so grateful for you!
