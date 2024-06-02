Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (2024)

Table of Contents
Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes Replacing Cooked Turkey for Chicken in Recipes Frequently Asked Questions Leftover Turkey Breast Recipes Recipes for Sandwiches using Leftover Turkey Leftover Turkey Sandwiches Easy Turkey Cranberry Sliders Recipe (Baked) Best Turkey and Cheese Sliders Rachel Sandwich (Turkey Reuben) The Best Leftover Turkey Sandwich Ever Turkey Reubens Turkey Banh Mi Turkey Salad {VIDEO} Leftover Turkey Panini (with Cranberry and Brie) Turkey Cranberry Sandwich (Thanksgiving Sandwich) Low Carb Turkey Calzones Grilled Turkey & Havarti Sandwiches - Gourmet Pesto Grilled Cheese Copycat Trader Joe's Turkey Gobbler Wrap Salads made with leftover turkey Leftover Turkey Salads Creamy Turkey or Chicken Salad Crunchy Healthy Turkey Salad Recipe {Meal Prep, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto} Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad With Fresh Rosemary Maple Swiss Chard Salad with Turkey Leftover Turkey Apple Salad Leftover Smoked Turkey Salad Turkey Apple Cranberry Pecan Salad Main Dish & Appetizer recipes using leftover turkey Appetizers & Main Dishes Made with Leftover Turkey Easy Leftover Turkey Tacos Recipe Turkey Divan Recipe (or chicken) Wild Rice Supreme {Easy Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole} Turkey Thai Curry {Perfect for Leftover Turkey} Turkey A La King Lazy Slow Cooker Green Chili Bake Recipe Turkey Pasta Bake Turkey Stroganoff Casserole Leftover Turkey Tikka Masala Turkey Pot Pie (Perfect for Leftover Turkey) Leftover Turkey Hand Pies Turkey Cranberry Pizza Thanksgiving turkey egg rolls Turkey Marsala Pot Pie Leftover Turkey Mini Pot Pies Leftover Turkey Puff Pastry Pie Recipe Turkey Pibil Tamales Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Lazy Buffalo Turkey Dip Recipe Leftover Turkey Quesadillas with Black Beans Turkey Stir Fry with Sesame Ginger Dressing Cheese, Bacon & Turkey Quiche Turkey & Stuffing Air Fryer Egg Rolls Sweet Potato Apple Turkey Bake Turkey Tacos with Mango Salsa Thanksgiving Casserole Leftover Turkey Shepherd's Pie Keto Low Carb Cheesy Mushroom Turkey Spaghetti Squash The BEST Turkey Tetrazzini Easy Turkey Pot Pie with Crescent Rolls Stuffed Crescent Ring - Leftover Turkey Turkey Shepherd's Pie Recipe - Butter Your Biscuit Savory Cornbread with Turkey and Cheese Thanksgiving in a Blanket Easy Leftover Turkey Pie Pie Recipe! Best Leftover Turkey Recipe! Broccoli Turkey Casserole Skillet Turkey Pot Pie with Biscuit Topping Recipe Turkey Oscar Style - beautifully repurposed leftover turkey! Sweet Potato and Leftover Turkey Homemade Dog Treats “Cheater” Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Oven-Baked Turkey and Dumplings Casserole Leftover Turkey Pizza – Easy Dinner Air Fryer Thanksgiving Leftover Hand Pies Mini Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry Authentic Red Enchilada Sauce Turkey and Cranberry Filo Tarts Two-Layer Leftover Turkey Tacos with Savory Blueberry Sauce Turkey Pot Pie Soups, Stews & Chili using Turkey Leftovers Soups, Stews and Chili using Leftover Turkey Slow Cooker Turkey Orzo Soup Turkey Rice Soup Recipe Leftover Turkey Stew with Potatoes & Vegetables Healthy Turkey Stew | Laura Fuentes Leftover Turkey Chili Turkey Stock Turkey Soup Recipe Turkey Minestrone Soup Pot Pie Soup Homemade Turkey Soup Recipe Leftover Turkey and Wild Rice Soup Leftover Turkey Noodle Soup Turkey and Lentil Soup with ground or leftover turkey ~ A Gouda Life Best Homemade Turkey Taco Soup - Flavor Mosaic Easy Leftover Turkey Soup Recipe Turkey Tortilla Soup Leftover Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe White Bean Turkey Chili Fragrant Moroccan Turkey Stew {Gluten-free, Meal Prep) Paleo Turkey "Tortilla" Soup (Perfect for Leftovers!) Instant Pot Leftover Turkey Soup with Vegetables Instant Pot White Turkey Chili With Leftover Turkey Smoked Turkey Broth

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my .

Got turkey (leftovers)? You will love all of these healthy leftover turkey recipes! Fabulous leftover turkey breast recipes. Delicious and healthy leftover turkey recipes! Paleo, Keto, Low Carb, or just plain amazing!

I am forever in search of easy, but unique recipes that use up leftovers, not being a leftover fan, I like new and healthy leftover turkey recipes. And this round-up has it all! Quiche, pizzas, appetizers, sliders, Banh Mi, Reubens and even dog treats using leftover turkey!

Got leftover turkey or rotisserie chicken? These are our favorite ways to use leftover turkey; Leftover Turkey Tacos, Wild Rice Supreme, and these supreme Turkey cranberry sliders.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (1)

Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes

I have a few recipes that use leftover turkey, which is why I brought in my blogging community to fill in the gaps! I’ve broken up the easy recipes with leftover turkey by categories, making it even easier for you to find what you are craving.

And if you happen to be craving some turkey right about now, then be sure to check out my easy turkey recipes; something for everyone; Simple Tender Tasty Turkey, Instant Pot Turkey Breast Recipe, Air Fryer Boneless Turkey Breast, Turkey legs in the air fryer and these Air Fryer Turkey Thighs.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (2)

Replacing Cooked Turkey for Chicken in Recipes

Typically, you can use leftover holiday cooked turkey for any recipe that calls for cooked chicken or rotisserie chicken.

For instance, you might enjoy replacing the chicken with turkey in this Creamy Chicken Poblano Soup. In fact, I cannot think of an instance where the recipe calls for cooked/rotisserie chicken that cooked turkey cannot replace it! So be creative! And use that gobbler up!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (3)

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does cooked turkey last in the fridge?

Between 3-5 days, when wrapped well or kept in an airtight container. Tuck it near the back of your fridge and it will last longer, as most refrigerators are cooler towards the back.

Can I freeze leftover turkey?

Yes! Probably the easiest and best way to store leftover turkey is by wrapping it well in foil, a freezer ziplock or an airtight container and freeze 4-6 months.

How do I rewarm turkey in the oven without drying it out?

Place desired amount of turkey in a casserole dish or pan, preferably with a lid. Add 1-2 cups of turkey or chicken stock/broth and reheat in a 300F degree oven for 20-45 minutes (time varies based on how much turkey is in the pan.) It’s also yummier and more moist if you had a pat or two of butter to the top of the turkey. (General rule is 1 cup of liquid per 2 cups of turkey)

How do I rewarm turkey in the Crockpot or Slow Cooker?

This is one of my favorite ways, in fact, you can roast your turkey a few days before Thanksgiving or Christmas, carve and then rewarm in the crockpot or slow cooker, saving you precious time and oven space.
Add turkey meat to the crockpot and pour turkey or chicken stock/broth over the top (general rule is 1 cup of liquid, per 2 cups of turkey), add 1-3 pats of butter to the top of the turkey and set crockpot on low for 3-4 hours. Moist, never dried out turkey! Ta-da!

How can you tell if turkey is bad?

Rely on your senses, give it a good sniff. If it smells sour, is slimy or has turned a gray color it has most likely spoiled or bad and it’s best to toss it out.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (4)

Leftover Turkey Breast Recipes

So let’s get on with it, I’ve split up these recipes into some main categories to make browsing for recipe easier.

  • Leftover Turkey Sandwiches
  • Salads made with leftover turkey
  • Main Dish & Appetizers made with Leftover Turkey
  • Leftover turkey Soups, Stews and Chili

Recipes for Sandwiches using Leftover Turkey

There are some delicious and unique sandwiches in this category! Bahn Mi, Panini, sliders and more!

Leftover Turkey Sandwiches

We will start with the classic, leftover turkey sandwiches, look at all of these creative and beautiful ways to enjoy leftover turkey!

1

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (5)

Easy Turkey Cranberry Sliders Recipe (Baked)

2

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (6)

Best Turkey and Cheese Sliders

The best and easiest way to enjoy leftover turkey is making these soft, crispy and buttery bottomed turkey and cheese sliders! They will become your favorite too!

3

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (7)

Rachel Sandwich (Turkey Reuben)

Photo Credit:lifeloveandgoodfood.com

Use leftover sliced turkey in place of deli meat in this gourmet grilled cheese — it’s sure to become a family favorite!

4

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (8)

The Best Leftover Turkey Sandwich Ever

Photo Credit:www.onehappyhousewife.com

The perfect way to use your leftover turkey from your holiday celebration. Warm, juicy turkey covered in brie and cranberry aioli served on warm, crusty bread.

5

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (9)

Turkey Reubens

Photo Credit:mindeescookingobsession.com

Leftover turkey from Thanksgiving? No problem! Try some turkey reubens with homemade thousand island dressing! You'll love this delicious twist on a classic sandwich!

6

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (10)

Turkey Banh Mi

Photo Credit:thishealthytable.com

This leftover turkey banh mi sandwich is tangy, crunchy, turkey sandwich heaven. If you've got leftover turkey you will not be disappointed!

7

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (11)

Turkey Salad {VIDEO}

Photo Credit:www.missinthekitchen.com

Thanksgiving dinner is epic in our family, we make enough food to feed an army and I think we enjoy the leftovers just as much as we do the actual meal. This Turkey Salad is our favorite way to enjoy the leftover turkey.

8

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (12)

Leftover Turkey Panini (with Cranberry and Brie)

Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com

Use up your leftover turkey and cranberry sauce with this unique, sophisticated and delicious Leftover Turkey Panini, with, cranberry aioli, fresh green apples, fig spread and ooey gooey melted brie cheese join together to treat your taste buds to a sensational experience!

9

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (13)

Turkey Cranberry Sandwich (Thanksgiving Sandwich)

Photo Credit:joyfoodsunshine.com

In this Turkey Cranberry Sandwich recipe turkey and cranberry sauce are nestled between two slices of buttery bread that have been grilled to perfection, all held together by melted cheddar cheese. This Thanksgiving sandwich is the perfect way to use up leftover turkey!

10

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (14)

Low Carb Turkey Calzones

Photo Credit:divaliciousrecipes.com

Use your left over roasted turkey to make delicious low carb calzones with a Fathead dough pastry.

11

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (15)

Grilled Turkey & Havarti Sandwiches - Gourmet Pesto Grilled Cheese

Photo Credit:anaffairfromtheheart.com

These pesto Grilled Turkey & Havarti Sandwiches are a fast family favorite! Buttery grilled sourdough, garlic basil pesto, melty Havarti cheese, and tomato with sliced turkey. When they ask “what’s for dinner?” and these toasted turkey sandwiches are the answer, there is nothing but smiles!

12

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (16)

Copycat Trader Joe's Turkey Gobbler Wrap

Photo Credit:projectmealplan.com

This Turkey Gobbler Wrap is an exact copycat of the Trader Joe’s version, complete with stuffing, cream cheese, and cranberries! Use leftover holiday turkey and sides to create these delicious and easy make-ahead lunches!

Salads made with leftover turkey

Repurpose your turkey to make these delicious, fresh and healthy salads after the big holiday meal!

Leftover Turkey Salads

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (17)

Creamy Turkey or Chicken Salad

Photo Credit:www.razzledazzlelife.com

This creamy turkey or chicken salad is the perfect way to use-up leftovers. Use leftover or freshly made chicken or turkey, along with the seasonings and creamy touch of mayo for the ultimate salad.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (18)

Crunchy Healthy Turkey Salad Recipe {Meal Prep, Gluten-Free, Low Carb, Keto}

Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com

This easy and Healthy Turkey Salad recipe with a Tahini dressing is the perfect balance of colorful, crunchy and creamy. It requires only a few ingredients and comes together in as little as 10 mins.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (19)

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad With Fresh Rosemary

Photo Credit:whatagirleats.com

Leftover turkey or chicken gets a facelift with this delicious chilled salad with cranberries, apples and walnuts.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (20)

Maple Swiss Chard Salad with Turkey

Photo Credit:itsavegworldafterall.com

This chard salad is a great way to use up leftover turkey! With a maple syrup dressing, dried cranberries, and pecans, it’s full of flavor and color.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (21)

Leftover Turkey Apple Salad

Photo Credit:www.threeolivesbranch.com

Leftover Turkey Apple Salad is a great way to celebrate fall and use up those leftovers!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (22)

Leftover Smoked Turkey Salad

Photo Credit:www.smartypantskitchen.com

Leftovers never tasted so good! Serve this smoked turkey salad as a light lunch or dinner.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (23)

Turkey Apple Cranberry Pecan Salad

Photo Credit:www.reneeskitchenadventures.com

Turkey Apple Cranberry Pecan Salad is a delightful mixture of crunchy, sweet and savory flavors and a GREAT way to use up any leftover turkey or chicken!

Main Dish & Appetizer recipes using leftover turkey

Now we’re cooking, repurpose your leftover holiday turkey in these delicious, tasty main dish and appetizer recipes! Everything from quiche, pizza’s, keto and low carb dishes, Indian inspired dishes and much more.

See Also
Traditional Irish Soda Bread RecipeVegan Calamari Recipe - Astig VeganThanksgiving Leftover Recipes: Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe12 Heart-Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes That Every Guest Will Love

Appetizers & Main Dishes Made with Leftover Turkey

1

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (24)

Easy Leftover Turkey Tacos Recipe

2

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (25)

Turkey Divan Recipe (or chicken)

Use up leftover turkey and stuffing in this creamy, classic turkey Divan recipe.

3

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (26)

Wild Rice Supreme {Easy Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole}

A classic and traditional dish, great to use leftover turkey or chicken in, this Wild Rice Casserole or Supreme will become a family favorite.

4

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (27)

Turkey Thai Curry {Perfect for Leftover Turkey}

Photo Credit:www.simplystacie.net

Great way to use leftover turkey! This weeknight meal is a 20-minute dish with the flavors of an all-day simmer.

5

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (28)

Turkey A La King

Photo Credit:www.giftofhospitality.com

Turkey A La King is an easy entree that takes just 15 minutes to make. It’s a creamy, comforting dish that the whole family will love.

6

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (29)

Lazy Slow Cooker Green Chili Bake Recipe

Photo Credit:thelazyslowcooker.com

This delicious crockpot green chili bake is a great meal that everyone will love! Tender shredded turkey(or chicken), soft rice, savory cheese and tangy chili peppers make for an easy and winning combination.

7

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (30)

Turkey Pasta Bake

Photo Credit:girlheartfood.com

Super comforting and loaded with lots of turkey, pasta and cheese, this turkey pasta bake is such an easy and delicious way to use leftover turkey.

8

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (31)

Turkey Stroganoff Casserole

Photo Credit:www.carriesexperimentalkitchen.com

Utilize leftover turkey from your holiday celebrations and turn it into this Turkey Stroganoff Casserole in a creamy sauce mixed with egg noodles.

9

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (32)

Leftover Turkey Tikka Masala

Photo Credit:gypsyplate.com

Try something new with your holiday leftovers this year! This Turkey Tikka Masala, with its flavorful yet mild beloved sauce, will make you wish you bought a bigger bird!

10

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (33)

Turkey Pot Pie (Perfect for Leftover Turkey)

Photo Credit:mindeescookingobsession.com

Turkey Pot Pie is the ultimate comfort food. Prepare it as you clean up Thanksgiving dinner to get a jump on dinner for tomorrow!

11

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (34)

Leftover Turkey Hand Pies

Photo Credit:carmyy.com

These Leftover Turkey Hand Pies are an easy way to repurpose your leftover turkey! These Leftover Turkey Hand Pies makes for a great snack and freezes well!

12

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (35)

Turkey Cranberry Pizza

Photo Credit:www.artfrommytable.com

The only thing better than the Thanksgiving meal is the leftovers. Try changing up the usual leftovers for this fabulous Turkey Cranberry Pizza with goat cheese, walnuts and fresh rosemary.

13

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (36)

Thanksgiving turkey egg rolls

Photo Credit:www.savoringthegood.com

Thanksgiving turkey egg rolls are the most delicious way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. A crispy, golden brown egg roll wrapper surrounds your favorite Thanksgiving flavors.

14

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (37)

Turkey Marsala Pot Pie

Photo Credit:vikalinka.com

Transform your Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey leftovers into a delicious and comforting pot pie! Flavored with a touch of Marsala wine, thyme and garlic, then baked topped with flaky puff pastry this cozy dish is a true winner!

15

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (38)

Leftover Turkey Mini Pot Pies

Photo Credit:coupleinthekitchen.com

These leftover turkey mini pot pies are the perfect post-thanksgiving meal! Make them at once and have easy to reheat meals all week long.

16

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (39)

Leftover Turkey Puff Pastry Pie Recipe

Photo Credit:www.anediblemosaic.com

This hearty meal is a delicious way to use up 2 Thanksgiving leftovers: mashed potatoes and turkey! And the best part is, by adding a few other ingredients like cheddar, broccoli, and puff pastry, it becomes a whole new meal.

17

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (40)

Turkey Pibil Tamales

Photo Credit:inmamamaggieskitchen.com

These Turkey Pibil Tamales are a great way to use up leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner. Each bite is full of flavor and incredibly delicious.

18

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (41)

Leftover Turkey Enchiladas

Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com

These healthy Leftover Turkey Enchiladas are bursting with fresh veggies and Mexican flavors, quick and easy to make (no special enchilada sauce needed).

19

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (42)

Lazy Buffalo Turkey Dip Recipe

Photo Credit:thelazyslowcooker.com

Buffalo turkey dip made in a slow cooker has all of the tangy, gooey goodness of regular buffalo dip with the added yum of turkey. This dish makes a perfect appetizer or game day treat

20

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (43)

Leftover Turkey Quesadillas with Black Beans

Photo Credit:www.babaganosh.org

Put that leftover turkey to good use and make these Leftover Turkey Quesadillas with Black Beans! So easy to make with just a few ingredients, the perfect recipe for the day after a holiday when no one wants to cook anything elaborate.

21

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (44)

Turkey Stir Fry with Sesame Ginger Dressing

Photo Credit:flavormosaic.com

Skip the Chinese take-out and have this yummy, healthy Turkey Stir Fry with Sesame Ginger Dressing and broccoli and carrots on the dinner table in 30 minutes. Got leftover turkey? This is a perfect recipe to use up any leftover turkey.

22

Cheese, Bacon & Turkey Quiche

Photo Credit:https://www.farmersgirlkitchen.co.uk

Cheese, Bacon & Turkey Quiche combines a crisp cheese pastry case with a rich creamy filling using cooked turkey, bacon, and soft French Brie cheese.

23

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (46)

Turkey & Stuffing Air Fryer Egg Rolls

Photo Credit:www.persnicketyplates.com

Turkey and Stuffing Air Fryer Egg Rolls are the perfect way to use up leftover turkey, but they also make an easy and unique weeknight meal!

24

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (47)

Sweet Potato Apple Turkey Bake

Photo Credit:www.thefoodblog.net

This simple casserole is delicious way to use leftover turkey and sweet potatoes, too.

25

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (48)

Turkey Tacos with Mango Salsa

Photo Credit:www.thefoodblog.net

Tacos are a fresh and tasty way to use leftover turkey, and mango salsa is a natural.

26

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (49)

Thanksgiving Casserole

Photo Credit:www.makeaheadmealmom.com

Make the most of your leftovers by putting together this freezer meal – then you can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner any time you’d like, without all the work!

27

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (50)

Leftover Turkey Shepherd's Pie

Photo Credit:lisasdinnertimedish.com

Repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers with this scrumptious leftover turkey shepherd’s pie. It’s easy comfort food that’s on the table in under an hour.

28

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (51)

Keto Low Carb Cheesy Mushroom Turkey Spaghetti Squash

Photo Credit:www.threeolivesbranch.com

Keto Low Carb Cheesy Mushroom Turkey Spaghetti Squash is a decadent, low carb recipe for your Thanksgiving leftovers.

29

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (52)

The BEST Turkey Tetrazzini

Photo Credit:www.thewickednoodle.com

A creamy Turkey Tetrazzini recipe with mushrooms, peas, and a crunchy topping made with panko breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. So good you’ll be roasting two turkeys!

30

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (53)

Easy Turkey Pot Pie with Crescent Rolls

Photo Credit:2cookinmamas.com

Leftovers never tasted so good as they do when you make this easy Turkey Pot Pie. A single crust covers a combination of vegetables, leftover turkey, chicken broth, fat-free half & half & cheese for a delicious & healthy dinner option.

31

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (54)

Stuffed Crescent Ring - Leftover Turkey

Photo Credit:https://www.devourdinner.com

A Turkey Stuffed Crescent Ring is a delicious and fun way to use up that leftover turkey. Stuff crescent ring with turkey, stuffing, and of course cranberry sauce. Delish!

32

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (55)

Turkey Shepherd's Pie Recipe - Butter Your Biscuit

Photo Credit:butteryourbiscuit.com

Turkey Shepherd's Pir is loaded with tender turkey, vegetables and gravy topped off with creamy mashed potatoes. A comforting dinner that uses up all your leftovers.

33

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (56)

Savory Cornbread with Turkey and Cheese

Photo Credit:www.theworktop.com

The turkey and cheese inside this cornbread make it extra filling - a perfect way to start any morning! Just use one bowl for dry ingredients, one bowl for wet ingredients, and mix together.

34

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (57)

Thanksgiving in a Blanket

Photo Credit:www.sparklestosprinkles.com

Thanksgiving in a Blanket is the most genius way to eat leftovers as it combines shredded turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce all wrapped in a crescent roll for a simple and delicious way to enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers the next day!

35

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (58)

Easy Leftover Turkey Pie Pie Recipe!

Photo Credit:temeculablogs.com

Make your leftover turkey into a turkey pot pie, freeze and save for another day!

36

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (59)

Best Leftover Turkey Recipe!

Photo Credit:temeculablogs.com

This is the best leftover turkey recipe everyone will love! Super easy and flavorful turkey dumplings that even your kids will love, great for Thanksgiving leftovers.

37

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (60)

Broccoli Turkey Casserole

Photo Credit:easyhealthllc.com

Low carb turkey and broccoli casserole full of egg and cheese goodness. Use your leftover turkey for a meal that's ready in about 30 minutes!

38

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (61)

Skillet Turkey Pot Pie with Biscuit Topping Recipe

Photo Credit:thriftyjinxy.com

You can't go wrong with this delicious and hearty Skillet Turkey Pot Pie with Biscuit Topping recipe! It's easy to make and a great way to use up leftover turkey. And, since it only uses oneskillet, easy cleanup!

39

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (62)

Turkey Oscar Style - beautifully repurposed leftover turkey!

Photo Credit:anaffairfromtheheart.com

Beautiful and delicious, Turkey Oscar! Leftover turkey never tasted so good, or looked quite so fancy! Leftover turkey becomes a simple and yet elegant looking meal when served “Oscar Style,” with asparagus, buttery shrimp, crabmeat and Hollandaise sauce.

40

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (63)

Sweet Potato and Leftover Turkey Homemade Dog Treats

Photo Credit:twohealthykitchens.com

These easy, 4-ingredient Homemade Dog Treats are the perfect way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey! (Or, try them any time of year with leftover chicken.) Even better, though? They freeze beautifully, and make darling DIY holiday gifts for all the beloved pups in your life!

41

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (64)

“Cheater” Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

Photo Credit:twohealthykitchens.com

This super-fast “Cheater” Leftover Turkey Pot Pie is a fantastic way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey! It’s also great with rotisserie chicken or other leftover chicken you might have on hand … all year long. So comforting and delicious butalsocrazy-easy! It’s ready in less than 20 minutes, and leverages tons of shortcuts to make pot pie healthier and easier than ever!

42

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (65)

Oven-Baked Turkey and Dumplings Casserole

Photo Credit:familyfavoriteholidayrecipes.com

Oven-baked turkey and dumplings casserole is baked all together in one dish, so you can enjoy the classic comfort food without all of the effort!

43

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (66)

Leftover Turkey Pizza – Easy Dinner

Photo Credit:www.upstateramblings.com

Skip take out tonight and create your own gourmet pizza. Leftover turkey makes it easy to make a mouthwatering yet simple dinner.

44

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (67)

Air Fryer Thanksgiving Leftover Hand Pies

Photo Credit:www.upstateramblings.com

These cute Thanksgiving leftover hand pies are an easy way to use up your holiday leftovers! Combine turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy along with whatever else you like in pie dough for a simple, portable meal.

45

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (68)

Mini Turkey Pot Pies with Puff Pastry

Photo Credit:bigflavorstinykitchen.com

Puff pastry helps you make the most of your holiday leftovers with these easy bite-sized turkey pot pies. Perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter!

46

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (69)

Authentic Red Enchilada Sauce

Photo Credit:thaicaliente.com

Leftover turkey is the perfect filling for these homemade red enchiladas.

47

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (70)

Turkey and Cranberry Filo Tarts

Photo Credit:somethingsweetsomethingsavoury.com

These Turkey and Cranberry Phyllo Tarts are full of Christmas flavor – chopped leftover turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce in one delicious, crunchy bite. They are perfect party food and a great way of using up turkey leftovers!

48

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (71)

Two-Layer Leftover Turkey Tacos with Savory Blueberry Sauce

Photo Credit:www.all-thats-jas.com

For these Leftover Turkey Tacos, turkey meat with bacon and mushrooms is tossed in crunchy taco shells wrapped with soft tortillas and then topped with aioli and blueberry sauce that's both a little sweet and little savory.

49

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (72)

Turkey Pot Pie

Photo Credit:kitcheninthewilderness.com

Turkey Pot Pie – Homemade turkey pot pie made right in a skillet! This meal is the perfect comfort food and it’s a great way to use up extra turkey from the holidays!

Soups, Stews & Chili using Turkey Leftovers

Nothing tastes better after a huge turkey dinner, than a comforting and simple bowl of healthy turkey soup, chili or stew!

Soups, Stews and Chili using Leftover Turkey

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (73)

Slow Cooker Turkey Orzo Soup

Photo Credit:kitcheninthewilderness.com

Slow Cooker Turkey Orzo Soup – A comforting crock pot soup recipe made with turkey, orzo, carrots, and more! A great way to use up leftover turkey from the holidays or just an easy to make weeknight meal!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (74)

Turkey Rice Soup Recipe

Photo Credit:www.therusticfoodie.com

This gluten free homemade Turkey Soup with Rice recipe is healthy and easy to make! It's cooked in herb broth and full of hearty vegetables.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (75)

Leftover Turkey Stew with Potatoes & Vegetables

Photo Credit:www.therusticfoodie.com

This easy homemade leftover Turkey Stew recipe is made with potatoes and vegetables. The best savory potato turkey stew from leftovers!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (76)

Healthy Turkey Stew | Laura Fuentes

Photo Credit:www.laurafuentes.com

This healthy leftover turkey stew comfort food meal that’s good for you with hearty vegetables and turkey in a light, creamy broth.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (77)

Leftover Turkey Chili

Photo Credit:www.laurafuentes.com

Grab that leftover turkey, shred it and put it in this healthy pot of chili!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (78)

Turkey Stock

Photo Credit:theforkedspoon.com

Learn How to Make Turkey Stock using the leftover bones, carcass, neck, and giblets from your Thanksgiving turkey. Use it to make nourishing soups and stews or freeze it for later

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (79)

Turkey Soup Recipe

Photo Credit:theforkedspoon.com

This Turkey Soup Recipe is an easy, comforting, go-to recipe after feasting for the holidays. Use what’s left of the turkey carcass, add some vegetables and barley, and make a delicious leftover turkey soup!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (80)

Turkey Minestrone Soup

Photo Credit:www.reneeskitchenadventures.com

Turkey Minestrone Soup is a wonderfully flavorful way to repurpose holiday turkey leftovers! A healthy combination of fresh veggies, canned beans, pasta and that leftover turkey you have on hand.

Pot Pie Soup

Photo Credit:theshortordercook.com

Homemade creamy pot pie soup is an easy recipe that is tasty with any savory protein. It is the perfect comfort food to make with leftovers from your Thanksgiving turkey.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (81)

Homemade Turkey Soup Recipe

Photo Credit:funhappyhome.com

Looking for a great recipe to make the most of your Thanksgiving turkey? You're going to LOVE this Homemade Turkey Soup recipe!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (82)

Leftover Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

Photo Credit:www.killingthyme.net

This warming leftover turkey and wild rice soup is heart-healthy, chock fullof veggies, and eats like a meal. It’s the perfect way to use up your holiday leftovers!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (83)

Leftover Turkey Noodle Soup

Photo Credit:www.thegayglobetrotter.com

Leftover turkey noodle soup is the perfect comfort food. Made with fresh veggies and turkey or chicken, it’s the perfect winter soup!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (84)

Turkey and Lentil Soup with ground or leftover turkey ~ A Gouda Life

Photo Credit:www.agoudalife.com

Turkey and Lentil Soup made with leftover turkey from the holidays. Easy, hearty delicious healthy recipe packed with protein in 30 minutes.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (85)

Best Homemade Turkey Taco Soup - Flavor Mosaic

Photo Credit:flavormosaic.com

With adobo spiced turkey, black beans, tomatoes, and corn, in a delicious zesty broth, this Homemade Turkey Taco Soup is an easy healthy and delicious dinner recipe! It's also a great way to use up leftover turkey.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (86)

Easy Leftover Turkey Soup Recipe

Photo Credit:www.thefoodieaffair.com

Leftover Turkey SoupRecipe with rice!Transform your leftover holiday meal turkey into this warm and comforting soup for the soul!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (87)

Turkey Tortilla Soup

Photo Credit:www.beyondthechickencoop.com

Delicious turkey tortilla soup is filled with black beans, corn, and turkey all in a tasty broth. A great way to use up leftover turkey!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (88)

Leftover Turkey Noodle Soup Recipe

Photo Credit:thehungrybluebird.com

s

Old-fashioned turkey noodle soup, using your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers, carcass and all.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (89)

White Bean Turkey Chili

Photo Credit:gypsyplate.com

This hearty and satisfying White Bean Turkey Chili is a great use for your leftover turkey. The sausage takes it over the top

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (90)

Fragrant Moroccan Turkey Stew {Gluten-free, Meal Prep)

Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com

This spiced Turkey Stew is the perfect 20-minute meal to feed you on cold fall and winter nights. Leftover turkey, apricots, chickpeas, apple juice and spices combine into a fragrant comforting stew that friends and family alike would love.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (91)

Paleo Turkey "Tortilla" Soup (Perfect for Leftovers!)

Photo Credit:www.hotpankitchen.com

This Paleo Turkey Tortilla Soup is a healthy version of the classic. Made with veggies, spices, and leftover turkey, it’s a warm and comforting recipe that’s super easy to make.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (92)

Instant Pot Leftover Turkey Soup with Vegetables

Photo Credit:www.cleaneatingkitchen.com

This delicious Leftover Turkey Vegetable Soup recipe is the perfect way to use up shredded, cooked turkey. Use your Instant Pot or the stovetop.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (93)

Instant Pot White Turkey Chili With Leftover Turkey

Photo Credit:www.onehappyhousewife.com

This creamy and delicious Instant Pot White Turkey Chili is perfect for the holidays. Use your leftover turkey to make this flavorful and comforting soup.

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (94)

Smoked Turkey Broth

Photo Credit:www.cravethegood.com

One of the best things about cooking a turkey is homemade Turkey broth! This recipe works for turkey cooked in the oven, roaster, or smoker.

I hope you had as much fun browsing these fabulous recipes as I did compiling this post! Thank you for supporting your food bloggers! We appreciate it and are so grateful for you!

Be sure to leave a comment below and PIN what you loved!

Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (2024)
Top Articles
Roasted Carrot Soup Recipe - Vegan, Gluten Free, and Healthy!
Cranberry Meatball Recipe
Chattanooga Permit Office
Days of Play 2024 comes to PlayStation Store
Latest Posts
Dinner FAST! 20 Minute Gluten-Free Recipes - Iowa Girl Eats
Best Green Bean Casserole Recipe
Article information

Author: Tish Haag

Last Updated:

Views: 5953

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tish Haag

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 30256 Tara Expressway, Kutchburgh, VT 92892-0078

Phone: +4215847628708

Job: Internal Consulting Engineer

Hobby: Roller skating, Roller skating, Kayaking, Flying, Graffiti, Ghost hunting, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Tish Haag, I am a excited, delightful, curious, beautiful, agreeable, enchanting, fancy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.