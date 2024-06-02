Leftover Turkey Recipes (Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my .

Got turkey (leftovers)? You will love all of these healthy leftover turkey recipes! Fabulous leftover turkey breast recipes. Delicious and healthy leftover turkey recipes! Paleo, Keto, Low Carb, or just plain amazing!

I am forever in search of easy, but unique recipes that use up leftovers, not being a leftover fan, I like new and healthy leftover turkey recipes. And this round-up has it all! Quiche, pizzas, appetizers, sliders, Banh Mi, Reubens and even dog treats using leftover turkey!

Got leftover turkey or rotisserie chicken?

Healthy Leftover Turkey Recipes

I have a few recipes that use leftover turkey, which is why I brought in my blogging community to fill in the gaps! I’ve broken up the easy recipes with leftover turkey by categories, making it even easier for you to find what you are craving.

And if you happen to be craving some turkey right about now, then be sure to check out my easy turkey recipes; something for everyone;

Replacing Cooked Turkey for Chicken in Recipes

Typically, you can use leftover holiday cooked turkey for any recipe that calls for cooked chicken or rotisserie chicken.

For instance, you might enjoy replacing the chicken with turkey in this Creamy Chicken Poblano Soup. In fact, I cannot think of an instance where the recipe calls for cooked/rotisserie chicken that cooked turkey cannot replace it! So be creative! And use that gobbler up!

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does cooked turkey last in the fridge? Between 3-5 days, when wrapped well or kept in an airtight container. Tuck it near the back of your fridge and it will last longer, as most refrigerators are cooler towards the back. Can I freeze leftover turkey? Yes! Probably the easiest and best way to store leftover turkey is by wrapping it well in foil, a freezer ziplock or an airtight container and freeze 4-6 months. How do I rewarm turkey in the oven without drying it out? Place desired amount of turkey in a casserole dish or pan, preferably with a lid. Add 1-2 cups of turkey or chicken stock/broth and reheat in a 300F degree oven for 20-45 minutes (time varies based on how much turkey is in the pan.) It’s also yummier and more moist if you had a pat or two of butter to the top of the turkey. (General rule is 1 cup of liquid per 2 cups of turkey) How do I rewarm turkey in the Crockpot or Slow Cooker? This is one of my favorite ways, in fact, you can roast your turkey a few days before Thanksgiving or Christmas, carve and then rewarm in the crockpot or slow cooker, saving you precious time and oven space.

Add turkey meat to the crockpot and pour turkey or chicken stock/broth over the top (general rule is 1 cup of liquid, per 2 cups of turkey), add 1-3 pats of butter to the top of the turkey and set crockpot on low for 3-4 hours. Moist, never dried out turkey! Ta-da! How can you tell if turkey is bad? Rely on your senses, give it a good sniff. If it smells sour, is slimy or has turned a gray color it has most likely spoiled or bad and it’s best to toss it out.

So let’s get on with it, I’ve split up these recipes into some main categories to make browsing for recipe easier.

There are some delicious and unique sandwiches in this category! Bahn Mi, Panini, sliders and more!

Repurpose your turkey to make these delicious, fresh and healthy salads after the big holiday meal!

Now we’re cooking, repurpose your leftover holiday turkey in these delicious, tasty main dish and appetizer recipes! Everything from quiche, pizza’s, keto and low carb dishes, Indian inspired dishes and much more.

Nothing tastes better after a huge turkey dinner, than a comforting and simple bowl of healthy turkey soup, chili or stew!

I hope you had as much fun browsing these fabulous recipes as I did compiling this post! Thank you for supporting your food bloggers! We appreciate it and are so grateful for you!

