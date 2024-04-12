Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes: Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe (2024)

Home / / Autumn / Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes: Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe
by brandie 44 Comments
Looking for Thanksgiving leftover recipes?This easySweet Potato Biscuits recipe uses leftover sweet potato casserole – even if you make it withmarshmallows on top!
I know everyone is saying it, but I’m gonna say it too: can you believe Thanksgiving is coming this Thursday!? It’s only 4 days away!
It’s my favorite holiday and I look forward to it all year long, but then BAM! It’s here. And I still have a million things to do, of course. I’m sure I’m not the only one.
While I’m sure you are mostly thinking about your upcoming holiday meal, it’s also a good time to think about the leftovers.
I don’t know about you, but I spend a pretty penny on Thanksgiving dinner and I’m not going to let those leftovers go to waste! With perfect timing, our #SundaySupper theme this week is Thanksgiving leftovers, hosted by Nicole of Daily Dish Recipes.
My contribution is Sweet Potato Biscuits, that you make with leftover Sweet Potato Casserole or other leftover sweet potatoes.
I used leftover Sweet Potato Casserole — marshmallows and all — in these biscuits. If you make a different version, use your version. If you don’t make Sweet Potato Casserole at all, no problem — just mash up 1 cup of cooked sweet potatoes and add a couple tablespoons of brown sugar and you’re good.
I like these biscuits mostly because of the color — they look so great with meals during the Autumn months. They go along nicely with a Turkey Noodle Soup that you might make with your leftover turkey. Or for breakfast with some butter and honey. However you enjoy them, one thing is certain…you be able to put leftover sweet potatoes to great use!
Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes:
Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe
Sweet Potato Biscuits
- Author: Brandie Valenzuela
Description
Ingredients
Scale
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 tablespoons cold butter (2 ounces, cut into pieces)
- 1 cup leftover sweet potato casserole (or mashed sweet potatoes)
- 1/8 – 1/4 cup milk (or more, if needed)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (or spray with cooking spray).
- Mix dry ingredients in food processor. Pulse butter into flour mixture until all butter has been blended into the flour. Process in the sweet potatoes to the flour mixture, just until fully combined with flour.
- Add 1/8 cup of milk to mixture. Add more milk, a tablespoon or two at a time, if necessary to achieve a ball of dough in your processor. Dough should be soft and smooth, not dry or too wet. If you end up with dough that is too wet and sticky, at a bit more flour so that it can be handle and rolled. If too dry, add more milk.
- Roll dough on your surface so that it is approximate 1/2-inch thick. Cut in 2-inch rounds with a biscuit cutter. Place rounds on prepared baking sheet. Reroll remaining dough and continue cutting rounds until all dough is used.
- Bake for 9-10 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.
Notes
–If you don’t have a food processor, you can certainly prepare this recipe by hand. Simply do all the steps in a bowl. When combining butter with flour, use a fork or pastry blender to work the butter into the flour.
–If you won’t be using leftover sweet potato casserole (a casserole that has had sugar added to it), I recommend adding 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to your dry ingredients. This is completely optional though.
–I like to brush butter on the top of the biscuits shortly after they come out of the oven.
- Category: Breads
- Method: Baking
- Cuisine: American
Keywords: 7 ingredients,
Adapted from Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything app
Be sure to check out this massive list of Thanksgiving leftover recipes andideasbelow! Lots of great stuff that I’m sure you will find helpful for your holiday:
Comments
sana says
★★★★★
Reply
Cocomelon says
★★★★★
Sarah R. says
I l-o-v-e that you use leftover sweet potato casserole in this, including the ‘mallows. That is an AWESOME way to reinvent leftovers! Thank you for linking up to Snickerdoodle Sunday and hope you’ll come back this weekend with your latest & greatest. 🙂
Reply
Cheryl says
These look awesome, pinning for Thanksgiving!!
Reply
Carlee says
What a fun and delicious way to use some leftovers! I LOVE this idea!
Reply
Amanda says
I made these last night with leftover Thanksgiving sweet potato caserole, and they were AMAZING! Not a super strong sweet potato flavor, but very soft and moist. Perfect with savory food or served warm with honey 🙂
★★★★★
Reply
Mallory @ Total Noms says
I’m making these this morning! Will let you know how it goes 🙂
Reply
Mallory @ Total Noms says
Thanks for suggesting this for my Thanksgiving Leftovers roundup post- these look DELECTABLE! I am dying to try these this year!
Reply
Stephanie says
This is brilliant. I always have left over sweet potatoes!
Reply
Martha says
Just made the biscuits using Bisquick and leftover sweet potato casserole — easy and delicious. Thanks for the idea!
Reply
Liz says
These look irresistible!!!
Reply
I love this idea! I can’t believe the marshmallows are included!
Reply
brandie says
Thanks, Ruby!
Reply
Anne @ Webicurean says
What a GREAT way to use leftover sweet potato casserole! These look really yummy, slathered in butter … drizzled with honey!
Reply
brandie says
Thanks Anne! Honey and butter a must in my opinion! 🙂
Reply
Sarah says
I’m so glad you used the marshmallows and all. I love the sweet potatoe casserole. I can just eat that during the meal and be perfectly content. But I would be pretty content with these biscuits the next day!
Reply
brandie says
Thanks Sarah! I really wanted to make sure the marshmallows were included too. You really can’t taste them in the recipe, but I wanted this simple and didn’t want to have to work around scooping marshmallows.
Reply
Faye Leong says
Love these sweet potatoes biscuits so much! Great leftovers idea!
Reply
brandie says
Thanks Faye!
Reply
Brandie, these look amazing. What a brilliant idea. I bet they’re delicious. I can’t wait to try this recipe!
Reply
brandie says
Thank you so much, Jennie!
Reply
The Wimpy Vegetarian says
I am totally making these!!! I’ve never made sweet potato bread in any form, but I just know I would love these from a sweet potato casserole!!
Reply
Family Foodie says
Sweet Potato Biscuits Oh MY! What a great idea. I can imagine how wonderful these must be!
Reply
Carla says
You put the actual marshmallows in it too?! I think I love you.
Reply
Sheila Fretz says
These look great ! I never thought of using sweet potatoes in biscuits.
Reply
Sarah says
It’s been ages since I made biscuits! Yum!
Reply
Patti says
Great idea Brandie! I like that you included the marshmallows from the casserole!
Reply
Conni Smith says
YUM!!!! Your biscuits look great!
Reply
Heather @girlichef says
Mmmm…I love sweet potato biscuits – and I totally love that you can use the marshmallows and all in these. They’re the perfect use for leftovers!
Reply
Martin D. Redmond says
When I was a kid, we used to eat those biscuits you buy in the refrigerated section with a plate full of syrup….so I love me some biscuits. And these look and sound amazing!
Reply
Hezzi-D says
Awesome use of leftover sweet potatoes! I like that these are perfect for breakfast the next day.
Reply
Bobbi's Kozy Kitchen says
These would give my plain old sausage and biscuits such a wonderful face lift!!! Thank you for sharing them!
Reply
You are right – the color totally makes these. Mmm, I am thinking a little cream cheese and honey, actually.
Reply
Beautiful! Sounds great and your sweet potato casserole looks awesome!
Reply
Susan says
I’ve made squash biscuits but not sweet potato, it’s been on the list for a long time to do! I bet these are great.
Reply
Susan 30A EATS says
I love biscuits…period! Yours look delicious and would be great at Thanksgiving and for leftovers!
Reply
Amanda @ MarocMama says
Great idea! Can’t wait to try them and make gluten-free.
Reply
Jen @JuanitasCocina says
Great minds think alike…using up those leftover sweet potatoes! I am in love with these biscuits!
Reply
diabeticFoodie says
A restaurant near where I live is famous for their sweet potato biscuits. I tried making their recipe at home once and let’s just say it wasn’t at all the same (I suspect they may have left something out on purpose). I look forward to trying your recipe!
Reply
What a great idea with sweet potatoes – never would have though to turn them into biscuits! They look great!
Reply
Megan says
I agree with what Laura said. Seriously though, I will be making these on Friday!
Reply
Cindys Recipes says
Thanks Brandie for another sweet potato recipe to add to my list!
Reply
veronica gantley says
I love biscuits and what a great way to get rid of the leftovers. Stunning thanksgiving colors! What a gorgeous and delicious recipe!
Reply
Laura Hunter says
Oh forget about leftovers this looks like it needs to make its way to my Thanksgiving table.
Reply