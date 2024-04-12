Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes: Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Looking for Thanksgiving leftover recipes?This easySweet Potato Biscuits recipe uses leftover sweet potato casserole – even if you make it withmarshmallows on top!

I know everyone is saying it, but I’m gonna say it too: can you believe Thanksgiving is coming this Thursday!? It’s only 4 days away!

It’s my favorite holiday and I look forward to it all year long, but then BAM! It’s here. And I still have a million things to do, of course. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

While I’m sure you are mostly thinking about your upcoming holiday meal, it’s also a good time to think about the leftovers.

I don’t know about you, but I spend a pretty penny on Thanksgiving dinner and I’m not going to let those leftovers go to waste! With perfect timing, our #SundaySupper theme this week is Thanksgiving leftovers, hosted by Nicole of Daily Dish Recipes.

My contribution is Sweet Potato Biscuits, that you make with leftover Sweet Potato Casserole or other leftover sweet potatoes.

I used leftover Sweet Potato Casserole — marshmallows and all — in these biscuits. If you make a different version, use your version. If you don’t make Sweet Potato Casserole at all, no problem — just mash up 1 cup of cooked sweet potatoes and add a couple tablespoons of brown sugar and you’re good.

I like these biscuits mostly because of the color — they look so great with meals during the Autumn months. They go along nicely with a Turkey Noodle Soup that you might make with your leftover turkey. Or for breakfast with some butter and honey. However you enjoy them, one thing is certain…you be able to put leftover sweet potatoes to great use!

Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes:

Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (or spray with cooking spray). Mix dry ingredients in food processor. Pulse butter into flour mixture until all butter has been blended into the flour. Process in the sweet potatoes to the flour mixture, just until fully combined with flour. Add 1/8 cup of milk to mixture. Add more milk, a tablespoon or two at a time, if necessary to achieve a ball of dough in your processor. Dough should be soft and smooth, not dry or too wet. If you end up with dough that is too wet and sticky, at a bit more flour so that it can be handle and rolled. If too dry, add more milk. Roll dough on your surface so that it is approximate 1/2-inch thick. Cut in 2-inch rounds with a biscuit cutter. Place rounds on prepared baking sheet. Reroll remaining dough and continue cutting rounds until all dough is used. Bake for 9-10 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown. Notes –If you don't have a food processor, you can certainly prepare this recipe by hand. Simply do all the steps in a bowl. When combining butter with flour, use a fork or pastry blender to work the butter into the flour. –If you won't be using leftover sweet potato casserole (a casserole that has had sugar added to it), I recommend adding 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to your dry ingredients. This is completely optional though. –I like to brush butter on the top of the biscuits shortly after they come out of the oven.

Adapted from Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything app

