Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes: Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe (2024)

by brandie 44 Comments

Looking for Thanksgiving leftover recipes?This easySweet Potato Biscuits recipe uses leftover sweet potato casserole – even if you make it withmarshmallows on top!

I know everyone is saying it, but I’m gonna say it too: can you believe Thanksgiving is coming this Thursday!? It’s only 4 days away!

It’s my favorite holiday and I look forward to it all year long, but then BAM! It’s here. And I still have a million things to do, of course. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

While I’m sure you are mostly thinking about your upcoming holiday meal, it’s also a good time to think about the leftovers.

I don’t know about you, but I spend a pretty penny on Thanksgiving dinner and I’m not going to let those leftovers go to waste! With perfect timing, our #SundaySupper theme this week is Thanksgiving leftovers, hosted by Nicole of Daily Dish Recipes.

My contribution is Sweet Potato Biscuits, that you make with leftover Sweet Potato Casserole or other leftover sweet potatoes.

I used leftover Sweet Potato Casserole — marshmallows and all — in these biscuits. If you make a different version, use your version. If you don’t make Sweet Potato Casserole at all, no problem — just mash up 1 cup of cooked sweet potatoes and add a couple tablespoons of brown sugar and you’re good.

I like these biscuits mostly because of the color — they look so great with meals during the Autumn months. They go along nicely with a Turkey Noodle Soup that you might make with your leftover turkey. Or for breakfast with some butter and honey. However you enjoy them, one thing is certain…you be able to put leftover sweet potatoes to great use!

Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes:
Sweet Potato Biscuits Recipe

Sweet Potato Biscuits

  • Author: Brandie Valenzuela
Description

Looking for Thanksgiving leftover recipes?This easySweet Potato Biscuits recipe uses leftover sweet potato casserole – even if you make it withmarshmallows on top!

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 4 tablespoons cold butter (2 ounces, cut into pieces)
  • 1 cup leftover sweet potato casserole (or mashed sweet potatoes)
  • 1/81/4 cup milk (or more, if needed)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (or spray with cooking spray).
  2. Mix dry ingredients in food processor. Pulse butter into flour mixture until all butter has been blended into the flour. Process in the sweet potatoes to the flour mixture, just until fully combined with flour.
  3. Add 1/8 cup of milk to mixture. Add more milk, a tablespoon or two at a time, if necessary to achieve a ball of dough in your processor. Dough should be soft and smooth, not dry or too wet. If you end up with dough that is too wet and sticky, at a bit more flour so that it can be handle and rolled. If too dry, add more milk.
  4. Roll dough on your surface so that it is approximate 1/2-inch thick. Cut in 2-inch rounds with a biscuit cutter. Place rounds on prepared baking sheet. Reroll remaining dough and continue cutting rounds until all dough is used.
  5. Bake for 9-10 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.

Notes

–If you don’t have a food processor, you can certainly prepare this recipe by hand. Simply do all the steps in a bowl. When combining butter with flour, use a fork or pastry blender to work the butter into the flour.

–If you won’t be using leftover sweet potato casserole (a casserole that has had sugar added to it), I recommend adding 2 tablespoons of brown sugar to your dry ingredients. This is completely optional though.

–I like to brush butter on the top of the biscuits shortly after they come out of the oven.

  • Category: Breads
  • Method: Baking
  • Cuisine: American

Adapted from Mark Bittman’s How to Cook Everything app
Be sure to check out this massive list of Thanksgiving leftover recipes andideasbelow! Lots of great stuff that I’m sure you will find helpful for your holiday:

Comments

  1. sana says

    I like these biscuits mostly because of the color — they look so great with meals during the Autumn months. They go along nicely with a Turkey Noodle Soup that you might make with your leftover turkey. Or for breakfast with some butter and honey. However you enjoy them, one thing is certain…you be able to put leftover sweet potatoes to great use!

  3. Sarah R. says

    I l-o-v-e that you use leftover sweet potato casserole in this, including the ‘mallows. That is an AWESOME way to reinvent leftovers! Thank you for linking up to Snickerdoodle Sunday and hope you’ll come back this weekend with your latest & greatest. 🙂

  4. Cheryl says

    These look awesome, pinning for Thanksgiving!!

  5. Carlee says

    What a fun and delicious way to use some leftovers! I LOVE this idea!

  6. Amanda says

    I made these last night with leftover Thanksgiving sweet potato caserole, and they were AMAZING! Not a super strong sweet potato flavor, but very soft and moist. Perfect with savory food or served warm with honey 🙂

  7. Mallory @ Total Noms says

    I’m making these this morning! Will let you know how it goes 🙂

  8. Mallory @ Total Noms says

    Thanks for suggesting this for my Thanksgiving Leftovers roundup post- these look DELECTABLE! I am dying to try these this year!

  9. Stephanie says

    This is brilliant. I always have left over sweet potatoes!

  10. Martha says

    Just made the biscuits using Bisquick and leftover sweet potato casserole — easy and delicious. Thanks for the idea!

  11. Liz says

    These look irresistible!!!

  12. Ruby @ The Ruby Red Apron says

    I love this idea! I can’t believe the marshmallows are included!

    • brandie says

      Thanks, Ruby!

  13. Anne @ Webicurean says

    What a GREAT way to use leftover sweet potato casserole! These look really yummy, slathered in butter … drizzled with honey!

    • brandie says

      Thanks Anne! Honey and butter a must in my opinion! 🙂

    • brandie says

      Thanks Sarah! I really wanted to make sure the marshmallows were included too. You really can’t taste them in the recipe, but I wanted this simple and didn’t want to have to work around scooping marshmallows.

  15. Faye Leong says

    Love these sweet potatoes biscuits so much! Great leftovers idea!

    • brandie says

      Thanks Faye!

  16. Jennie @themessybakerblog says

    Brandie, these look amazing. What a brilliant idea. I bet they’re delicious. I can’t wait to try this recipe!

    • brandie says

      Thank you so much, Jennie!

  17. The Wimpy Vegetarian says

    I am totally making these!!! I’ve never made sweet potato bread in any form, but I just know I would love these from a sweet potato casserole!!

  18. Family Foodie says

    Sweet Potato Biscuits Oh MY! What a great idea. I can imagine how wonderful these must be!

  19. Carla says

    You put the actual marshmallows in it too?! I think I love you.

  20. Sheila Fretz says

    These look great ! I never thought of using sweet potatoes in biscuits.

  21. Sarah says

    It’s been ages since I made biscuits! Yum!

  22. Patti says

    Great idea Brandie! I like that you included the marshmallows from the casserole!

  23. Conni Smith says

    YUM!!!! Your biscuits look great!

  24. Heather @girlichef says

    Mmmm…I love sweet potato biscuits – and I totally love that you can use the marshmallows and all in these. They’re the perfect use for leftovers!

  25. Martin D. Redmond says

    When I was a kid, we used to eat those biscuits you buy in the refrigerated section with a plate full of syrup….so I love me some biscuits. And these look and sound amazing!

  26. Hezzi-D says

    Awesome use of leftover sweet potatoes! I like that these are perfect for breakfast the next day.

  27. Bobbi's Kozy Kitchen says

    These would give my plain old sausage and biscuits such a wonderful face lift!!! Thank you for sharing them!

  28. Brianne @ Cupcakes & Kale Chips says

    You are right – the color totally makes these. Mmm, I am thinking a little cream cheese and honey, actually.

  29. Amy Kim (@kimchi_mom) says

    Beautiful! Sounds great and your sweet potato casserole looks awesome!

  30. Susan says

    I’ve made squash biscuits but not sweet potato, it’s been on the list for a long time to do! I bet these are great.

  31. Susan 30A EATS says

    I love biscuits…period! Yours look delicious and would be great at Thanksgiving and for leftovers!

  32. Amanda @ MarocMama says

    Great idea! Can’t wait to try them and make gluten-free.

  33. Jen @JuanitasCocina says

    Great minds think alike…using up those leftover sweet potatoes! I am in love with these biscuits!

  34. diabeticFoodie says

    A restaurant near where I live is famous for their sweet potato biscuits. I tried making their recipe at home once and let’s just say it wasn’t at all the same (I suspect they may have left something out on purpose). I look forward to trying your recipe!

  35. Erin @ Dinners, Dishes and Desserts says

    What a great idea with sweet potatoes – never would have though to turn them into biscuits! They look great!

  36. Megan says

    I agree with what Laura said. Seriously though, I will be making these on Friday!

  37. Cindys Recipes says

    Thanks Brandie for another sweet potato recipe to add to my list!

  38. veronica gantley says

    I love biscuits and what a great way to get rid of the leftovers. Stunning thanksgiving colors! What a gorgeous and delicious recipe!

  39. Laura Hunter says

    Oh forget about leftovers this looks like it needs to make its way to my Thanksgiving table.

