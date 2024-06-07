Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (2024)

Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (1)

Low Carb Chili Recipe

I can’t believe I haven’t shared this low carb chili recipe with you yet! It was totallyaccidental,so I hope you can find it in your chili-loving heart to forgive me. I’ve been making this low carbchili recipe and a few variations of it since I first started low carb.

Chili was always one of my favorite dishes so I had to find a way to incorporate into my low carb life. After messing with a few recipes I had I finally was able to get the perfect low carb to flavorful ratio.

Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (2)

Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (4)

Flavorful Low Carb Chili

When I first started testing chili recipes I was doubtful I’d be able to keep the same tasty flavors I knew and loved. But boy did it turn out to be rich and delicious. It blew my mind!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

This literally has the same flavor of my beloved chili, but totally low carb and high protein. Thanks!!

– Rachel

When it comes down to it, the main punch comes from the seasoning that it’s name derives from – chili powder. When added to the ground beef, onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, and celery, your in chili heaven.

Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (5)

How to Make Keto Chili in 3 Easy Steps

  1. Brown the meat in a fry panLow Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (6).
  2. Throw in the veggies to let it all sizzle.
  3. Move it over to a large potLow Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (7) to finish things up.

Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (8)

I’d totally consider putting this together in a slow cooker. But I’d mix everything in the pan first then incorporate it into the Slow CookersLow Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (9) instead of a large potLow Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (10).

I bet it would bring all the flavors together really nicely!

Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (11)

Looking for more tasty recipes from The Low Carb Diet? Try our Low Carb Sloppy Joes.

Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (12)

4.07 from 115 votes

Print

Low Carb Chili

Super easy to make and full of the classic chili flavor you love.

CourseEntree

CuisineAmerican

Prep Time 15 minutes

Cook Time 1 hour

Total Time 1 hour 15 minutes

Servings 6

Calories 348 kcal

Author Andres Regalado

Ingredients

  • 1.25lbground beef
  • 8oztomato paste
  • 1 1/2tomatoeschopped
  • 1red bell pepperchopped
  • 2/4cuponionchopped
  • 2celery stickschopped
  • 1 1/2teaspoonscumin
  • 1 1/2teaspoonchili powder
  • 1/2teaspoonpepper
  • 1 1/2teaspoonssalt
  • 3/4cupwateradd more if needed

Instructions

  1. Brown meat in fry pan. Once almost finished, drain off fat and sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon salt over meat.

  2. Add onions and peppers to pan and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes.

  3. Combine cooked meat, onions, peppers, tomatoes, celery, water, and tomato paste in large pot.

  4. Stir spices into pot. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to low-medium and let simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes or so.

Recipe Notes

NET CARBS: 5.17g

Nutrition Facts

Low Carb Chili

Amount Per Serving

Calories 348Calories from Fat 260

% Daily Value*

Fat 28.88g44%

Carbohydrates 7.25g2%

Fiber 2.08g9%

Protein 14.99g30%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (2024)
