Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (2024)

Low Carb Chili Recipe
I can’t believe I haven’t shared this low carb chili recipe with you yet! It was totallyaccidental,so I hope you can find it in your chili-loving heart to forgive me. I’ve been making this low carbchili recipe and a few variations of it since I first started low carb.
Chili was always one of my favorite dishes so I had to find a way to incorporate into my low carb life. After messing with a few recipes I had I finally was able to get the perfect low carb to flavorful ratio.
Flavorful Low Carb Chili
When I first started testing chili recipes I was doubtful I’d be able to keep the same tasty flavors I knew and loved. But boy did it turn out to be rich and delicious. It blew my mind!
This literally has the same flavor of my beloved chili, but totally low carb and high protein. Thanks!!
– Rachel
When it comes down to it, the main punch comes from the seasoning that it’s name derives from – chili powder. When added to the ground beef, onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, and celery, your in chili heaven.
How to Make Keto Chili in 3 Easy Steps
- Brown the meat in a fry pan.
- Throw in the veggies to let it all sizzle.
- Move it over to a large pot to finish things up.
I’d totally consider putting this together in a slow cooker. But I’d mix everything in the pan first then incorporate it into the Slow Cookers instead of a large pot.
I bet it would bring all the flavors together really nicely!
Low Carb Chili
Super easy to make and full of the classic chili flavor you love.
CourseEntree
CuisineAmerican
Prep Time 15 minutes
Cook Time 1 hour
Total Time 1 hour 15 minutes
Servings 6
Calories 348 kcal
Author Andres Regalado
Ingredients
- 1.25lbground beef
- 8oztomato paste
- 1 1/2tomatoeschopped
- 1red bell pepperchopped
- 2/4cuponionchopped
- 2celery stickschopped
- 1 1/2teaspoonscumin
- 1 1/2teaspoonchili powder
- 1/2teaspoonpepper
- 1 1/2teaspoonssalt
- 3/4cupwateradd more if needed
Instructions
Brown meat in fry pan. Once almost finished, drain off fat and sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon salt over meat.
Add onions and peppers to pan and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes.
Combine cooked meat, onions, peppers, tomatoes, celery, water, and tomato paste in large pot.
Stir spices into pot. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to low-medium and let simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes or so.
Recipe Notes
NET CARBS: 5.17g
Nutrition Facts
Low Carb Chili
Amount Per Serving
Calories 348Calories from Fat 260
% Daily Value*
Fat 28.88g44%
Carbohydrates 7.25g2%
Fiber 2.08g9%
Protein 14.99g30%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Shoshanna says
Yum, my whole family will enjoy this recipe. Thanks!
Reply
Leigh says
Hi Andres!
Love your recipes, thank you :-)) I don’t know if you need any suggestions or requests, but I do have a couple I’d love to see.
I like the low carb caramel sauce, so perhaps a LC chocolate sauce?
And of course, everyone loves brownies! Perhaps the ultimate brownie?
In any case, keep up the great work, love your blog!
Leigh
Reply
Debby Sumwalt says
Andres I am excited about this chili recipe! I appreciate all the work you put into this site, so that LC people like me, and many others, can benefit. Love your recipes/stories/pictures.
Reply
Andres Regalado says
Thank you for the kind words, Debby! Hope you enjoy this recipe and continue to come back for more 🙂
Reply
Ashley says
What brand of tomato paste did you use/recommend? I was wondering if there is a better low carb tomato paste than the one I used.
Reply
Taz says
Andres, this looks amazing. I have been hungry for chili and I can’t wait to make it. I just checked and I have everything to put it together! Woo-hoo, can’t wait to enjoy a bowl.
Reply
Andres Regalado says
It was delicious! Hope you enjoy the recipe as much as I did 🙂
Reply
Cyn says
Have been dying for some chili, and this is exactly what I wanted…I can live without the beans in this one!
Thanks for this simple but luscious fulfilling chili Recipe! And I LOVE red peppers, so glad you used them! Thanks, I will be back to see MORE of your recipes and maybe add a few of my own!
Reply
Assistant Becca says
We’re so glad to hear that you enjoyed the recipe!
Martha says
I love you site. Thank you for sharing your experiences, and tips, and revipes. I was asked to follow a low carb diet by my doctor, so I can loose about 30 lbs. I need surgery.
I love the way I’m feeling on this diet, and want to make it my life style, even after surgery.
Again thank you!
Reply
Assistant Becca says
Thank you so much for leaving a comment. We’re glad that you’re enjoying the recipes. Best of success with your endeavors to get and stay healthy!
Reply
Michele says
Can this be frozen?
Reply
Katie K says
Wow! Thanks so much for cutting through the chase on this for us. I too have tried to find a low carb chili that tastes as good as the carb version with no luck. I’ve followed your recipe exactly and am just dying to try it! Got another hour or so to cook but I had to taste and it’s wonderful already! Keep up the good work!
Reply
tberryfine says
This was awesome!! I used one large tomato and a can of diced tomatoes – believe the carbs balance out. Could you more chili powder or a jalapeño you kick it up a notch. Added sour cream and shredded cheese. This recipe is a keeper!!
Reply
madalin says
Look so delicious!!! I want to eat all of this at the first moment when I see them.Thank you for sharing these food.
Reply
Rachel says
This literally has the same flavor of my beloved chili, but totally low carb and high protein. Thanks!!
Reply
Pam Nobles says
This is truly delicious!
Reply
Andres Regalado says
I’m really glad you enjoyed it as much as you did!
Reply
Tami says
It was just so simple and delicious!
Reply
Mikey says
Easy low carb chili I can make while meal prepping other meals for the week. Nice andres.
Reply
Veronica says
Just tried this recipe! It reminded me of my mothers amazing chili recipe. Thanks!!!
Reply
Cristian says
Made this for my roommates who aren’t on low carb and they all loved it!! Couldn’t even tell!
Reply
jacci doyle says
Is the recipe 1 1/2 cups of tomatoes? or 1 and 1/2 tomatoes? My daughter has PCOS and is on the KETO diet and just sent this recipe to me to make for supper. Thanks
Reply
Hope says
I have a question, what is considered a serving size for this recipe?
Reply
Andres Regalado says
It’s about 1/6 of what the recipe makes. I hope you give the recipe a try and enjoy it 🙂
Reply
Sondra says
YUM! I made this with 2 Lbs ground turkey and increased the spices to 2 tsp each. It’s so very good!
Reply
Keshia says
I followed this recipe, but with a few variations. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and I only used 6oz of tomato paste instead of 8oz. I’m not sure if using the ground turkey is keto friendly or not, but I don’t eat much red meat. Today was my first time cooking chili, and it turned out great! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Reply
Kim says
Question…..is 5.17 carbs for the entire recipe or per serving????new to keto….
Thanks
Reply
T.W. says
If you look at the Nutrition Facts box, it says “Amount Per Serving.” Hope that helps!
This looks delicious. Can’t wait to try it!
Reply
Megan says
Great chili. I’ve made it many times. I’m not a fan of chunky tomatoes/seeds so I use a can of tomato sauce or tomato puree instead. I also add more water.
Reply
Linda Z says
Just made it and WOW it’s fantastic!!!
Easy to make and delicious.
Reply