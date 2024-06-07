Low Carb Chili -Simple Keto Chili Recipe - The Low Carb Diet (2024)

212K Shares

Low Carb Chili Recipe

I can’t believe I haven’t shared this low carb chili recipe with you yet! It was totallyaccidental,so I hope you can find it in your chili-loving heart to forgive me. I’ve been making this low carbchili recipe and a few variations of it since I first started low carb.

Chili was always one of my favorite dishes so I had to find a way to incorporate into my low carb life. After messing with a few recipes I had I finally was able to get the perfect low carb to flavorful ratio.

We bet you’ll like our mouth watering low carbSlow Cooker Cheeseburger Soup.

Flavorful Low Carb Chili

When I first started testing chili recipes I was doubtful I’d be able to keep the same tasty flavors I knew and loved. But boy did it turn out to be rich and delicious. It blew my mind!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ This literally has the same flavor of my beloved chili, but totally low carb and high protein. Thanks!! – Rachel

When it comes down to it, the main punch comes from the seasoning that it’s name derives from – chili powder. When added to the ground beef, onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, and celery, your in chili heaven.

How to Make Keto Chili in 3 Easy Steps

Brown the meat in a fry pan . Throw in the veggies to let it all sizzle. Move it over to a large pot to finish things up.

I’d totally consider putting this together in a slow cooker. But I’d mix everything in the pan first then incorporate it into the Slow Cookers instead of a large pot .

I bet it would bring all the flavors together really nicely!

Please let us know what you think of this recipe with a rating!

Looking for more tasty recipes from The Low Carb Diet? Try our Low Carb Sloppy Joes.

4.07 from 115 votes Print Low Carb Chili Super easy to make and full of the classic chili flavor you love. CourseEntree CuisineAmerican Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 1 hour Total Time 1 hour 15 minutes Servings 6 Calories 348 kcal Author Andres Regalado Ingredients 1.25 lb ground beef

8 oz tomato paste

1 1/2 tomatoes chopped

1 red bell pepper chopped

2/4 cup onion chopped

2 celery sticks chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 cup water add more if needed Instructions Brown meat in fry pan. Once almost finished, drain off fat and sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon salt over meat. Add onions and peppers to pan and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes. Combine cooked meat, onions, peppers, tomatoes, celery, water, and tomato paste in large pot. Stir spices into pot. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to low-medium and let simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes or so. Recipe Notes NET CARBS: 5.17g Nutrition Facts Low Carb Chili See Also Homemade Enchilada Sauce Recipe | Gimme Some OvenInstant Pot Tomato Soup Recipe - Peas and CrayonsEasy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes)Nightshade-Free AIP Chili Recipe (Paleo, Whole30) Amount Per Serving Calories 348Calories from Fat 260 % Daily Value* Fat 28.88g44% Carbohydrates 7.25g2% Fiber 2.08g9% Protein 14.99g30% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.