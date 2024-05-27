Make Ahead Quiche Recipe - The Herbeevore (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you. Jump to Recipe Watch Video Print

Thismake ahead quiche recipeis great for busy mornings – prep the night before, or cook from frozen! Great for a weekend brunch, a busy holiday, or just a regular weekend family meal.

Serve this quiche up with a simple green salad, fresh fruit salad, or these classicquiche side dishes! This customizable make ahead quiche can be made with your favorite vegetables, some cheese and milk, and eggs.

I love make ahead meals – especially when I can keep extras in the freezer! I made a few of these delicious vegetarian freezer quiches when I had extra eggs, and they tasted amazing. If you need to use up a bunch of eggs before they expire, this is your recipe.

You can prep the eggs and veggies, freeze in the crust, and bake when you are ready for easy homemade recipe anytime. You can also make a crustless quiche too! A great breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner option… this one hits all the marks! It’s a French dish This Make Ahead Quiche Recipe Is Rich

Cheesy

Loaded with vegetables

Flavorful

Savory

A great recipe for eggs that are about to expire

Vegetarian, high protein, and gluten free

Make ahead friendly! Make 1 quiche or a few, freeze and re-heat anytime.

What Is Quiche?

Quiche is a classic recipe from France, with aegg custard baked in a buttery pie crust. You can add vegetables, herbs, meats, or spices to your basic recipe too!

Quiches make fantastic brunch recipes (perfect for Mother’s Day!), and is traditionally served with a salad or fruit.

Make Ahead Quiche For Easy Brunch Hosting

This make ahead freezer quiche is a fantastic and simple recipe to make ahead of time for your next brunch. Great for a busy weeknight, for entertaining, or just for those nights when you don’t feel like cooking. I like to prep one (or a few) of these ahead of time, and freeze some for later.

Having ready cooked meals in the fridge or freezer is a great way to enjoy home cooked meals when you don’t have time in the kitchen. Freezing ingredients is also a great way to use up food that may be expiring soon. Check out allmy make ahead mealsfor some inspiration to help you prep, keep, heat, and heat!

What’s In This Meal Prep Freezer Quiche Recipe?

See the recipe card below for full ingredient amounts and recipe instructions!

More Optional Add-In Ideas

I love quiches because they are so versatile, and you can throw your favorite ingredients or vegetables into the quiche filling! Here are some additional suggestions for a great quiche.

Green Onions – which give the quiche a bright flavor a pop of green color.

– which give the quiche a bright flavor a pop of green color. Broccoli – add steamed broccoli and cheddar cheese for a tasty variation.

– add steamed broccoli and cheddar cheese for a tasty variation. Deli Ham – or your favorite sliced meat.

– or your favorite sliced meat. Turkey Sausage – for regular breakfast sausage for added protein.

– for regular breakfast sausage for added protein. Cherry Tomatoes – which give a pop of flavor.

– which give a pop of flavor. Caramelized Onions – add onions and bacon to make a Quiche Lorraine!

Meal Prep Quiche Recipes You Can Enjoy Anytime You can prep this easy quiche recipe by following the below recipe and dividing it into a few equal portions to enjoy throughout the week. I love having this easy breakfast quiche recipe in my fridge during the busy weekdays. By meal prepping this cheese quiche recipe, you can cook once and have perfectly portioned meals ready to go. I rely heavily on meal prepping andcreated a whole section of the site to recipes you can meal prep, batch cook, or make ahead. Heat + eat, you're all set! Easy Vegetarian Brunch Recipes This make ahead vegetarian quiche is great for a quick cozy weekend breakfast, brunch, or brinner (breakfast for dinner!). It's the perfect recipe for brunch guests, or just for getting the whole family together to enjoy a slow weekend meal. This quiche is also great for having company over for a holiday brunch as well. Ready in under 30 minutes, this meatless quiche is simple to get on the table, and it will go fast! You can see all mybreakfast and brunch recipes on The Herbeevore here, and also if you are heading to a brunch at someone else's home check outmy brunch hostess gift guidefor simple gift ideas the host will love!

How To Make This Freezer Quiche Make-Ahead Breakfast or Brunch

Prepare pie crust according to package directions, place in a 9 inch pie dish, and set aside. In a large bowl, scramble together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Add the spinach and bell pepper and stir again. Pour the egg mixture into the pie crust. Top with gruyere cheese and thyme. If cooking now, bake the quiche in a pre-heated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, or until the top of the quiche and the edges of the crust are golden brown. If freezing, carefully wrap the uncooked quiche in a layer of plastic wrap first. Then wrap in aluminum foil. Freeze for up to 6 months. To cook from frozen: preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the foil and plastic wrap, and cook frozen quiche for 60 to 75 minutes (mine took 75 minutes) until hot and bubbling.

Equipment for Quiche

There are a few basics – a pie tin for baking and a medium bowl for mixing. Here are some other pieces of equipment you could use.

Baking Sheet – for baking the pie dish on. I recommend a baking sheet if you are using a store-bought pastry crust that is in a aluminum tin. The baking sheet will catch any overflow from the quiche.

Aluminum Foil – if you are freezing the quiche for later.

Airtight container – for storing leftovers.

More Crowd-Pleaser Brunch Recipes You’ll Love!

Avocado Toast Breakfast Sandwich (Vegetarian, Gluten Free) Whole Wheat Pretzel Wreath with Sweet Herb Mustard Dipping Sauce Pumpkin Spice Bread (Vegan, Egg Free, Dairy Free) & read through my that I stock my pantry with!

As always, if you make this easy freezer vegetarian quiche recipe be sure to leave me a comment, rate this recipe, and tag me @theherbeevore on Instagram so I can feature you. I love seeing all your photos of my recipe recreations!

Make Ahead Quiche Kelly Jensen This meatless make ahead freezer quiche is great on busy mornings, and you can cook from frozen! Make 1 quiche or a few, and enjoy anytime. Great for breakfast with a side of fruit and a tall glass of OJ. Great for a weekend brunch, a busy holiday, or just a regular weekend. 5 from 15 votes Print Recipe Pin See Also Low Carb BBQ Sauce- Our Most Requested Keto Friendly Recipe! Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Course Breakfast, Brunch, Dinner Cuisine American, French Servings 8 servings Calories 228 kcal Ingredients 1 9 inch unsweetened pie crust

6 large eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper

1/2 cup spinach chopped

1/2 bell pepper thinly sliced

1 cup gruyere cheese or sharp cheddar

1/2 teaspoon thyme Instructions Prepare pie crust according to package directions, place in a 9 inch pie dish, and set aside.

In a large bowl, scramble together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Add the spinach and bell pepper and stir again.

Pour the egg and veggie mixture into the pie crust. Top with gruyere cheese and thyme.

If cooking now, bake the quiche in a pre-heated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.

If freezing, carefully wrap the uncooked quiche in a layer of plastic wrap first. Then wrap in foil. Freeze for up to 6 months. To cook from frozen: preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the foil and plastic wrap, and cook frozen quiche for 60 to 75 minutes (mine took 75 minutes) until hot and bubbling. Video Notes Dietary Modifications This recipe is naturally vegetarian. If you do eat meat, you can add cooked meat to this quiche (not uncooked). To make this dairy free, substitute the milk for a plant-based milk such as coconut milk or almond milk. To make this quiche low carb & keto, omit the crust, and bake just the eggs and veggies. Nutrition Calories: 228kcalCarbohydrates: 14gProtein: 10gFat: 14gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 141mgSodium: 383mgPotassium: 173mgFiber: 1gSugar: 3gVitamin A: 919IUVitamin C: 15mgCalcium: 167mgIron: 2mg Did You Make This Recipe?Please leave a rating and comment below, let us know what you loved about it!

Thank you for supporting the brands that support The Herbeevore and our beehives!