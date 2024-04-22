Marmite Pasta Recipe (with video) | Don't Go Bacon My Heart (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Marmite Pasta is the unlikely combination the world never knew it needed. Love it or hate it, it’s happened. And boy it’s delicious!

So yeah, Marmite Pasta is totally a thing. No seriously I’ve been making this stuff for years. Ever since the queen Nigella Lawson graced us with her Marmite Spaghetti I’ve been absolutely hooked on this dish. If you’re a Marmite lover, get ready for your tastebuds to tingle, because this dish is about to change your go-to Marmite recipe forever! Follow me…

Marmite Pasta Ingredients

I don’t know about you, but when I first thought of ‘Marmite Pasta’ I got visions of pasta absolutely drowned in Marmite, or even worse, just pasta with Marmite drizzled over it. Yeah, that is pretty gross. Just because Marmite is a fun and kind of ‘novelty’ ingredient, doesn’t mean it can’t actually make a really delicious dish. Here’s what you’ll need:

Pasta – I find spaghetti (or any long cut pasta) works best for this recipe.

– I find spaghetti (or any long cut pasta) works best for this recipe. Marmite – A little goes a long way! I find 1 heaped tsp hits the sweet spot, but if you’re at all weary start off with less as it’s easy to adjust.

– A little goes a long way! I find 1 heaped tsp hits the sweet spot, but if you’re at all weary start off with less as it’s easy to adjust. Butter – This makes the base of the sauce. I recommend using unsalted butter as Marmite is already quite salty.

– This makes the base of the sauce. I recommend using unsalted butter as Marmite is already quite salty. Parmesan – Marmite and cheese is a glorious combo! Parmesan melts nicely into the sauce.

– Marmite and cheese is a glorious combo! Parmesan melts nicely into the sauce. Garlic – Adds a gentle bit of flavour to compliment the Marmite, butter & parmesan.

– Adds a gentle bit of flavour to compliment the Marmite, butter & parmesan. Mushrooms – These help bulk out the pasta. They also take on the flavour of Marmite amazingly!

– These help bulk out the pasta. They also take on the flavour of Marmite amazingly! Parsley – This adds a nice fresh burst of flavour.

I’ve never had Marmite before, should I go straight in for the kill?

Marmite’s slogan is ‘you either love it or you hate’ and I really believe that’s true. My advice would be try Marmite (maybe just on buttered toast) and if you love it, go ahead!

Can I use Vegemite?

Vegemite is Australia’s answer to marmite and the answer is yes you can use it! In fact, I first tested this recipe with Vegemite when I was living in Australia!

Making Marmite Pasta

As you can imagine it truly couldn’t be easier to make. The key is creating a simple sauce to carry the Marmite.

Starchy Pasta Water

Whilst the butter does make up a good portion of the sauce, just butter and Marmite would create a rather dry pasta. Throw in some parmesan and you’ve got clumpy dry pasta. The key to creating the sauce is adding in some of the water your pasta cooks in. The starch molecules help create an emulsion with the butter to create a very light, slightly creamy sauce. Well, less of a sauce, more of a glossy coating to the pasta.

It’s important to scoop out the water JUST before you drain the pasta, just so it’s extra starchy. If you scoop it right at the beginning not only will it be less starchy, which means the sauce will end up too watery, but it’ll also dilute the flavour. Either way, this is a crucial ingredient so don’t skip it!

Can I use other types of pasta?

I tend to stick with spaghetti because it distributes the sauce more evenly, so you’re not stuck with a clump of Marmite in a pasta shell or something. However, feel free to choose whatever type you want, just mix it well!

Process shots: fry mushrooms (photo 1), fry garlic then melt in butter (photo 2), stir in pasta water (photo 3), add Marmite (photo 4), stir to combine (photo 5), toss in pasta then toss in parmesan and parsley (photo 6).

Serving Marmite Pasta

Once the sauce soaks up and begins to wrap around the pasta, serve up right away. I like an extra helping of parmesan, but that’s totally optional. Kind of 😛 I tend to serve this for lunch because it’s fairly light, and also incredibly quick and easy!

After another recipe that uses Marmite? Check out my Puff Pastry Pinwheels!

After another quick, easy and delicious pasta recipe? Give my Cream Cheese Pasta a go!

Alrighty, let’s tuck into the full recipe for this Marmite Pasta shall we?!

How to make Marmite Pasta (Full Recipe & Video)

See Also Easy Milo Slice Recipe | A Melt and Mix RecipeEasy Sushi Bake Recipe [Sushi Casserole] - Celebration GenerationGluten Free Sourdough Bread Recipe - Wonders Of CookingBest Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Recipe (Melty & Stretchy) - Shane & Simple Marmite Pasta Marmite Pasta is the unlikely combination the world never knew it needed. Love it or hate it, it's happened. And boy it's delicious! 4.86 from 7 votes Save Print Pin Rate Servings (click & slide): 2 Course: Lunch / Main Course Cuisine: British Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 15 minutes minutes Calories per serving: 249kcal Author: Chris Collins Cost per serving: £2.50 / $3 Equipment: Frying Pan & Tongs

Pot & Colander

Fine Cheese Grater

Sharp Knife & Chopping Board See Also Martin Freeman’s Eggs royale | Egg recipes Ingredients (check list): ▢ 7oz / 200g Spaghetti , or other long cut pasta

▢ 100-150g / 3.5-5oz Button Mushrooms , sliced (see notes)

▢ 1/4 cup / 20g freshly grated Parmesan , plus more to serve

▢ 2 heaped tbsp Unsalted Butter

▢ 1-2 tsp Marmite (see notes)

▢ 1 clove Garlic , minced/finely diced

▢ 1 heaped tbsp finely diced Fresh Parsley

▢ Salt & Black Pepper , to taste

▢ Olive Oil, for frying Instructions: Pop the spaghetti in salted boiling water and cook until al dente. Scoop out a cup of starchy pasta water JUST before draining.

Meanwhile, fry the mushrooms in a little olive oil over medium heat until they begin to brown. Add the garlic and a pinch of salt & pepper, then fry for another minute or so until the garlic just begins to pick up colour.

Melt in 2 heaped tbsp butter, then pour in 1/3 cup / 80ml of the starchy pasta water. Swiftly whisk with your wooden spoon to emulsify with the butter, then turn the heat down slightly and stir in the Marmite.

Add the spaghetti and toss to coat in the sauce. Sprinkle in the parmesan and toss until it melts and the sauce thickens around the spaghetti (toss in a splash more pasta water to loosen up the pasta if needed). Add the parsley and give it a final toss, then check for seasoning and serve with more parmesan! Quick 1 min demo! Notes: a) Mushrooms -The mushrooms take on the Marmite sauce beautifully, and they're great for bulking out the pasta. If you don't like mushrooms you can leave them out. b) Marmite - I typically add 1 heaped tsp and find that to be the perfect strength. If you're at all wary start off with less and you can easily add more. Remember, this stuff is strong!! c) Can I use Vegemite? - If you're reading this from AUS then yes Vegemite makes the perfect sub (I actually originally tested this recipe with Vegemite when I was living in AUS!) d) Starchy Pasta Water - Important to scoop out the water just before draining, so it's at its starchiest. This is a crucial ingredient to help create the sauce, so make sure you remember it. e) Calories - Based on using 1 tsp olive oil and 1 tsp of marmite. Your Private Notes: Click here to add your own private notes or reminders about this recipe. Nutrition: Nutrition Facts Marmite Pasta Amount Per Serving Calories 249Calories from Fat 109 % Daily Value* Fat 12.08g19% Saturated Fat 6g30% Trans Fat 0.05g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.89g Monounsaturated Fat 4.31g Cholesterol 19mg6% Sodium 160mg7% Potassium 237mg7% Carbohydrates 29.27g10% Fiber 5.1g20% Sugar 1.81g2% Protein 8.86g18% Vitamin A 950IU19% Vitamin C 4.1mg5% Calcium 70mg7% Iron 1.6mg9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Nutrition is based on the absence of salt unless stated as a measurement in the ingredients. Cost is worked out based on ingredients bought from UK supermarkets, then divided by the number of servings. In both instances these values are just for guidance. Please check out my FAQ Page for more info. Tried this recipe?Show me how you got on by tagging @dontgobaconmyheart_ on IG and #dontgobaconmyheart Looking for more?You'll find plenty more delicious comfort food like this in my Debut Cookbook 'Comfy'

If you loved this Marmite Recipe be sure to Pin for later!Made this recipe or got a question? Let me know how you got on in the comments and pick up your free ecookbook along the way!