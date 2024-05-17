I've made these numerous times. Always came out great. Today I am making them. I opened the oven to rotate the pan halfway through. I was shocked to see a pool of butter. I don't know what I did wrong. The butter was frozen after grating. The kitchen is not overly warm. I've had this happen before when making puff pastry from scratch. But that was in the summer and the kitchen was too hot. Any thoughts?

Perfect as written. Red pepper jelly cream cheese combo blew my mind. I was worried the sugar would make it too sweet. It wasn't. I also brushed the tops with egg wash for aesthetics, which was good. I need to try without now.

These were too cloyingly sweet for me. I ate one with bacon, which helped, but I was left with a strong burnt sugar aftertaste. The dough is so crumbly it made a huge mess and was annoying to deal with. I don’t feel like it’s worth the hassle for me. I’d rather make buttery biscuits that I can top with honey and butter.

My go to from now on. Game changer. Your video was perfect. Don't get caught up in the 6 inch square. Make a square or rectangle see that it's 1.5 inches and then cut them. Easy. I am loving these love squares.

these are off the charts rich and delicious. I bet my dr would say I should eat them once a year or less, but if you can get away with it, make em. the folding is easier than it sounds, but I took a french cooking class back before the dr cared. highly recommend

I made these for New Year's brunch and they were a hit! I've got a little bit of buttermilk left, so I'm going to test out a half batch and make mini biscuits to have with Saturday tea. I'm excited to have started 2024 successfully executing this recipe. THE LAYERS ARE EVERYTHING!

Can you freeze the dough after it is made and cook them later?

Made this as directed but realized I rolled the final round a little flatter than it was supposed to be. So I just doubled the biscuits I cut, and they still rose quite a bit. Absolutely perfect!

Adore this recipe. I skip the sugar, and keep leftover biscuits in the fridge. Open it in half and pop it in the toaster to accompany morning coffee or evening soup!

Rather disappointed in the results, for all the fuss and bother. Fun to try once, but too much work (and too high-fat) to make again.

Made this biscuits today!! @erickim recipes work fabulously for me!! This is the best biscuit recipe, so far!! Love it!!

I wish I could view a short video of the technique of lifting the top half off the bottom half and making its way around....I can't visualize this by the way it was written. Does anyone else have a different better way of describing this technique so I could it out?

This is another extreme hybrid product of biscuit / scone / rough puff recipes and technique. Having chased the perfect biscuit for many years I’ve learned that you can’t go wrong if you sift and weigh your flour (regardless of its brand and protein content), use high quality butter and real buttermilk — not the make at home substitutes, which create a similar reaction but do not taste the same. And FYI, ALL biscuits can be square if you roll or pat the dough into a square instead of a circle.

I made this today because (1) we got Covid (thriceNow) ans (2) my man loves biscuits. One word: WOW!!!!Do not let the steps here intimidate. Yes this is all about creating layers while keeping that butter chill. Just trust your hands, the spoon and the rolling pinHave fun and get ready to bow down to the amazing texture and flavor these bad boys have to offer!!

Grating butter seems to be the new thing. I'd use a food processor to grate the butter, remove it from the bowl for freezing and then use the processor to mix the dry ingredients and process the butter and buttermilk by pulsing the blade, and then proceed with booking the dough.

A six inch square of dough cut into nine pieces means each biscuit is 1.5 inches square. Seems like an awfully small biscuit to me.

HEAVENLY BISCUITS. I have made Briana's biscuits successfully and let me tell you, they are easy and good. As someone who ruins 7/10 things I bake I can say this recipe is pretty darn foolproof. Stop obsessing about ingredient weight/volume and buy yourself a kitchen scale - they are like $20 and take up no room. Or don't, and follow the recipe and you'll still have good biscuits.

The cream cheese and pepper jelly combo mentioned here, and in the corresponding article, is no surprise to this home chef raised in S. Louisiana. An entire block of cream cheese drowning in a jello-y pool of pepper jelly, served with a side of Ritz crackers, is a standard holiday/celebration dish on many Southern tables.

I've been making biscuits for 53 years now. Some are poor, some are good and some are great. I just read a lot of these notes that you folks wrote about making these biscuits and I'm flabbergasted! For heavens sake just make the biscuits! Don't worry if it's 2 grams off. If you don't like what you made do it again! And for heavens sake have fun and experiment! That's a big part of what this cooking thing is supposed to be.

The thing I like best about this biscuit recipe is that the biscuits are square! No cutting out round biscuits & then having to deal w/ the scraps.

I asked a baking instructor at King Arthur about this--he acknowledged that their weight is lighter than the rest, and it has to do with how they measure. I think most recipes assume somewhere between 120g (low) and roughly 140g (high). If I'm using a KA recipe, I stick with their standard, but if I'm converting volume to weights, I usually go with 130g per cup of AP flour.

for Betsy OakPark - imagine a pancake on a griddle. use the spatula to lift half the pancake up, and fold it over on top of the other side of the pancake. Then turn the half-moon pancake a quarter turn and repeat. for the dough, the bench scraper is used like the spatula, to lift half of the dough up to flop over the other half, like closing a book. then you turn the folded dough and repeat until you've done your 5 turns, etc. hope it helps.

Love the assumption that you may not have a rolling pin, so use a wine bottle. But when it comes to folding the dough, everyone has a bench scraper lol.

For those of you confused by the folding process- there’s a lovely video on YouTube Briana made during COVID times when they sold this biscuit recipe to support the bakery. Just put her name in the search bar and it should come up. And for the record, these biscuits are absolute perfection.

I've asked this question many times and have never received an answer from NYT Cooking or NYT Bakers. King Arthur Flour, easily called "The Gold Standard" for flour, lists the weight of AP flour at 120 grams/Cup. 3.33 Cups would equal 399.6 grams. Humidity, etc, etc can cause some variance, of course, but, to me, NYT baking recipes are all over the place on flour weights . . . except for Claire Saffitz' recipes!

Using the bench scraper or a sharp knife, cut straight down into the square to create a 3-by-3 grid of 9 squares, then place them on your sheet pan, upside down if you’d like taller biscuits. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until risen, golden brown on top, and slightly pale on the sides. Don’t worry if a couple of the biscuits tip over or if melted butter pools underneath. Brush the tops with melted butter and sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if using.

Build the final layer: Fold the dough in half one last time, then roll to about 1½ inches thick to create a 6-inch square, using the bench scraper to straighten out the edges.

Flour a clean surface and dump the mixture directly onto it. Using your hands, gently press the crumbs together and then use a floured rolling pin or empty wine bottle to roll the mass gently but firmly into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Fold the dough in half: Using a bench scraper, lift the top half off the surface and fold it over the bottom half. This step may be crumbly and messy at first, but just go for it and fold what you can down from the top. Repeat this roll-and-fold motion 5 times, flouring the surface and dough as needed and using the bench scraper to straighten the edges as needed. The dough will come together as you roll it. Rotate the mixture after each fold to create a square.

Add half the buttermilk and toss with the spoon. When incorporated, add the rest of the buttermilk and gently toss again, without mashing together or overmixing, until the dry ingredients are lightly hydrated throughout. The mixture will be crumbly.

Coarsely grate the butter onto a plate, then freeze until cold and hard, at least 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the butter to the dry ingredients. Using a spoon, toss together until all of the butter is coated with flour.

These wonderful hearty biscuits, from the brilliant baker Briana Holt of Tandem Coffee + Bakery in Portland, Maine, are crusty on the outside but tender on the inside, with distinct layers that are fun to peel apart while eating. Different from fluffy, airy Southern biscuits, Ms. Holt’s biscuits are like sturdy, salty-sweet Tempur-Pedic pillows that bounce back when you press into them. At Tandem, these beauties are split and served slathered with butter and fruit jam or, in an especially divine combination, cream cheese and hot pepper jelly. —Eric Kim

FAQs

Do not Overwork Biscuit Dough. Handle the dough as little as possible. Every time you touch, knead and fold, you are developing gluten. The more developed the gluten, the tougher the biscuit.

There is some actual science behind why White Lily flour is lighter than others and, thus, better suited for items like biscuits and cakes.

A non-fluffy, flat biscuit can be caused by a few things: too much liquid in the dough (resist the urge to add more buttermilk to make the dough come together and use the heat of your hands and a bit more kneading instead). Over-mixing the dough can cause flat biscuits.

Buttermilk can produce better results when baking biscuits than using regular milk or cream. Buttermilk is acidic and when it is combined with baking soda, it creates a chemical reaction that produces carbon dioxide gas, which causes the dough to rise and gives the biscuits a light and flaky texture.

Pillai became known in India as the 'Biscuit King' or 'Biscuit Baron'. He took over Nabisco's other Asian subsidiaries. Pillai then established links with Boussois-Souchon-Neuvesel (BSN), the French food company, and by 1989 controlled six Asian companies worth over US$400 million.

Bake them close to each other.



Biscuits are an exception to this rule: Placing them close to one another on your baking sheet actually helps them push each other up, as they impede each other from spreading outward and instead puff up skywards.

White Lily brand flour, especially the self-rising flour, is the gold standard among Southern cooks who make biscuits on a regular basis. White lily, self rising. I use it for everything except those thing I make using either cake flour or yeast.

The butter version rises the highest — look at those flaky layers! The shortening biscuit is slightly shorter and a bit drier, too. Butter contains a bit of water, which helps create steam and gives baked goods a boost.

Buttermilk adds a tangy flavor to the biscuits and makes them slightly more tender.

There are several keys to making fluffy biscuits. For recipes where the fat (butter and shortening work well together) is cut into the flour: Use low protein flour made from soft wheat such as White Lilly or Martha White all purpose flours. Either brand's self-rising flour is excellent too and easier.

Cover the dough loosely with a kitchen towel and allow it to rest for 30 minutes. Gently pat out the dough some more, so that the rectangle is roughly 10 inches by 6 inches. Cut dough into biscuits using a floured biscuit cutter (or even a glass, though its duller edge may result in slightly less tall biscuits).

in this case, it appears that the biscuit structure is just a lot more stable (structurally speaking) when there's less butter. When you get a lot of butter, you're kind of filling your biscuit with holes, which makes it unable to bear its own weight to rise very far.

There are many theories about why Southern biscuits are different (ahem, better) than other biscuits—richer buttermilk, more butter, better grandmothers—but the real difference is more fundamental. Southern biscuits are different because of the flour most Southerners use. My grandmother swore by White Lily flour.

Yes, you can substitute sour cream! Thin it with milk or water to get the right consistency. For each cup of buttermilk needed, use 3/4 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup liquid. Editor's Tip: Sour cream has a higher fat content, so this will result in richer-tasting foods.

Whichever you choose, this ingredient is the acid that will change your milk into buttermilk. Having trouble deciding between the two? Don't think too much about it–you really won't taste either ingredient in your end result, so just use whatever you have on hand!

The two keys to success in making the best biscuits are handling the dough as little as possible as well as using very cold solid fat (butter, shortening, or lard) and cold liquid. When the biscuits hit the oven, the cold liquid will start to evaporate creating steam which will help our biscuits get very tall.

Mixing. The multi-stage mixing method is preferred for its ability to produce consistent doughs which are not fully developed. Blending all dry ingredients to rub or cut the shortening into the flour until fat is fully distributed and pea-sized lumps are visible.

Southern cooks have several tricks when it comes to making tender and delicious biscuits, from the cutters they use, to the type and amount of liquid incorporated, to the number of kneads required to turn out a perfect dough. The not-so-secret ingredient they rely upon is soft wheat flour.