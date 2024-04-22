Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious! (2024)

Home » Recipes » Christmas Recipes » Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe
This post may contain affiliate links or sponsored content, read our Disclosure Policy.
Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe
There’s so much to love about the holidays. Where does one even begin? There’s the smell of fresh Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s the twinkling lights that illuminate our homes and cozy, sleepy streets. There’s seeing children’s faces light up with excitement when opening presents. These are a few of my favorite things.
Following close behind those wondrous things, is the opportunity to sink my teeth into a yummy (and totally unhealthy) chunk of holiday fudge. Thanks to my friend, Lynne, you too can enjoy a mighty delicious piece (or two or three) of fudge courtesy of her Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
4 1/2 c. sugar
Pinch salt
14 1/2 oz. evaporated milk
1 stick butter
2 t. vanilla
12 oz. chocolate chips
12 oz. (3 bars) German sweet chocolate
1 pint (2 jars, 7oz. each) marshmallow creme
2 c. chopped nuts
DIRECTIONS:
Combine sugar, salt, butter and milk and bring to a boil. Boil for 6 minutes or until a candy thermometer reads 234 degrees (soft ball stage). Mix the chocolate chips, German sweet chocolate, marshmallow creme, nuts, and vanilla in a large bowl. Pour the boiling syrup over ingredients in the bowl. Beat until the chocolate is melted and pour into a greased 9×13 pan. Let stand a few hours before cutting.
Can also put in a greased jelly roll pan.
Is your mouth watering yet? This Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge recipe would be perfect for a holiday party. It also makes for a fun DIY gift. Who wouldn’t love to receive a package of holiday fudge? Heck, if they don’t want it, I’ll take it off their hands!
This decadent fudge recipe was crafted by the skilled hands ofLynne Morris, a professional food stylist for 9 years who has worked with companies including Kroger, Procter & Gamble, John Morrell and HoneyBaked Ham just to name a few. View more ofLynne’s creations.
The individual responsible for bringing Lynne’s handiwork to life isLarry White. He has been a professional food photographer for 15 years and has also worked for many of the who’s who in the industry. Learn more aboutLarry and his impressive work.
Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Additional Time: 3 hours
Total Time: 3 hours 45 minutes
Delicious and decadent homemade fudge recipe guaranteed to be loved by all.
Ingredients
- 4 1/2 c. sugar
- Pinch salt
- 14 1/2 oz. evaporated milk
- 1 stick butter
- 2 t. vanilla
- 12 oz. chocolate chips
- 12 oz. (3 bars) German sweet chocolate
- 1 pint (2 jars, 7oz. each) marshmallow creme
- 2 c. chopped nuts
Instructions
- Combine sugar, salt, butter and milk and bring to a boil. Boil for 6 minutes or until a candy thermometer reads 234 degrees (soft ball stage).
- Mix the chocolate chips, German sweet chocolate, marshmallow creme, nuts, and vanilla in a large bowl.
- Pour the boiling syrup over ingredients in the bowl. Beat until the chocolate is melted and pour into a greased 9×13 pan or you can also put in a greased jelly roll pan.
- Let stand a few hours before cutting.
About Kelli
Kelli Bhattacharjee is the owner of Freebie Finding Mom. When she's not goofing around with her son, she's busy blogging, or just hanging out with the family which usually involves listening to music too loud and having dance parties.
Reader Interactions
Comments
bel says
Looks good!
Reply
Catherine Pearce says
Hi Kelli, I’m from NZ and we don’t have some of the ingredients that you have in the US, for example what is marshmallow cream? Is there anything that can replace it. Thanks for your tips.
Reply
vicki says
I have a recipe for fudge that requires 15 large marshmallows. You can try that instead of the cream.
Reply
Tina says
U can use Marshmallows instead of marshmallow Creme put a bag in a bowl and put in Microwave and Melt.
Reply
Judy says
I agree with Tina. I have quite a few recipes using marshmallow creme. so I just put the equivalent amount stated in the recipe and melt it with the chocolate.
Reply
Debbie Key says
I’ve used this recipe for years except I use semi sweet chocolate chips and I substitute the marshmallow creme for chunky peanut butter. It is delicious and everyone who tries its, Loves it.
If you like peanut butter, try it
Reply
Kelli says
Thanks, Debbie! 🙂 Kelli
Reply
RobL says
Just checking, this is one 12 oz can of evaporated milk, plus 2 1/2 oz evaporated milk?
Reply
Kelli says
Hi Rob, Sure, just so you have 14 1/2 total ounces. 🙂 Kelli
Reply
RobL says
Thanks for that, will be trying this. It just seemed an odd amount, given that the cans are 12 oz. Appreciate your quick reply.
Rob
Reply
Kelli says
My pleasure.
Reply
margie cerratto says
where to find german chocolate bars? what could I subsitute. thank you.
Reply
Kelli says
Hi Margie, I have never substituted anything for German chocolate but I’d imagine most any other kind of chocolate bars would work. Hope that helps. 🙂 Kelli
Reply
margie cerratto says
can german choc bar have substitude can find.
Reply
Darlene says
What size jelly roll pan?
Reply
Ashley says
Can’t wait to try this going home Wednesday will buy ingriedients to try it and can use as a bazzar seller with all the other stuff I make for people as donations as well thank you for a great idea
Reply
Kelli says
Hi Ashley, I hope you love it! 🙂 Kelli
Reply