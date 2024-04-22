Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links or sponsored content, read our Disclosure Policy.

Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe

There’s so much to love about the holidays. Where does one even begin? There’s the smell of fresh Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s the twinkling lights that illuminate our homes and cozy, sleepy streets. There’s seeing children’s faces light up with excitement when opening presents. These are a few of my favorite things. Following close behind those wondrous things, is the opportunity to sink my teeth into a yummy (and totally unhealthy) chunk of holiday fudge. Thanks to my friend, Lynne, you too can enjoy a mighty delicious piece (or two or three) of fudge courtesy of her Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

4 1/2 c. sugar

Pinch salt

14 1/2 oz. evaporated milk

1 stick butter

2 t. vanilla

12 oz. chocolate chips

12 oz. (3 bars) German sweet chocolate

1 pint (2 jars, 7oz. each) marshmallow creme

2 c. chopped nuts

DIRECTIONS:

Combine sugar, salt, butter and milk and bring to a boil. Boil for 6 minutes or until a candy thermometer reads 234 degrees (soft ball stage). Mix the chocolate chips, German sweet chocolate, marshmallow creme, nuts, and vanilla in a large bowl. Pour the boiling syrup over ingredients in the bowl. Beat until the chocolate is melted and pour into a greased 9×13 pan. Let stand a few hours before cutting.

Can also put in a greased jelly roll pan.

Is your mouth watering yet? This Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge recipe would be perfect for a holiday party. It also makes for a fun DIY gift. Who wouldn’t love to receive a package of holiday fudge? Heck, if they don’t want it, I’ll take it off their hands!

This decadent fudge recipe was crafted by the skilled hands ofLynne Morris, a professional food stylist for 9 years who has worked with companies including Kroger, Procter & Gamble, John Morrell and HoneyBaked Ham just to name a few. View more ofLynne’s creations.

The individual responsible for bringing Lynne’s handiwork to life isLarry White. He has been a professional food photographer for 15 years and has also worked for many of the who’s who in the industry. Learn more aboutLarry and his impressive work.