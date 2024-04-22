Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious! (2024)

Home » Recipes » Christmas Recipes » Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links or sponsored content, read our Disclosure Policy.

Jump to Recipe

Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious! (1)

Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious! (2)Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe

There’s so much to love about the holidays. Where does one even begin? There’s the smell of fresh Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s the twinkling lights that illuminate our homes and cozy, sleepy streets. There’s seeing children’s faces light up with excitement when opening presents. These are a few of my favorite things.

Following close behind those wondrous things, is the opportunity to sink my teeth into a yummy (and totally unhealthy) chunk of holiday fudge. Thanks to my friend, Lynne, you too can enjoy a mighty delicious piece (or two or three) of fudge courtesy of her Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge recipe.

INGREDIENTS:
4 1/2 c. sugar
Pinch salt
14 1/2 oz. evaporated milk
1 stick butter
2 t. vanilla
12 oz. chocolate chips
12 oz. (3 bars) German sweet chocolate
1 pint (2 jars, 7oz. each) marshmallow creme
2 c. chopped nuts

DIRECTIONS:
Combine sugar, salt, butter and milk and bring to a boil. Boil for 6 minutes or until a candy thermometer reads 234 degrees (soft ball stage). Mix the chocolate chips, German sweet chocolate, marshmallow creme, nuts, and vanilla in a large bowl. Pour the boiling syrup over ingredients in the bowl. Beat until the chocolate is melted and pour into a greased 9×13 pan. Let stand a few hours before cutting.

Can also put in a greased jelly roll pan.

Is your mouth watering yet? This Mom’s Fantastic Holiday Fudge recipe would be perfect for a holiday party. It also makes for a fun DIY gift. Who wouldn’t love to receive a package of holiday fudge? Heck, if they don’t want it, I’ll take it off their hands!

Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious! (3)

This decadent fudge recipe was crafted by the skilled hands ofLynne Morris, a professional food stylist for 9 years who has worked with companies including Kroger, Procter & Gamble, John Morrell and HoneyBaked Ham just to name a few. View more ofLynne’s creations.

The individual responsible for bringing Lynne’s handiwork to life isLarry White. He has been a professional food photographer for 15 years and has also worked for many of the who’s who in the industry. Learn more aboutLarry and his impressive work.

Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious! (4)

Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Additional Time: 3 hours

Total Time: 3 hours 45 minutes

Delicious and decadent homemade fudge recipe guaranteed to be loved by all.

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 c. sugar
  • Pinch salt
  • 14 1/2 oz. evaporated milk
  • 1 stick butter
  • 2 t. vanilla
  • 12 oz. chocolate chips
  • 12 oz. (3 bars) German sweet chocolate
  • 1 pint (2 jars, 7oz. each) marshmallow creme
  • 2 c. chopped nuts

Instructions

  1. Combine sugar, salt, butter and milk and bring to a boil. Boil for 6 minutes or until a candy thermometer reads 234 degrees (soft ball stage).
  2. Mix the chocolate chips, German sweet chocolate, marshmallow creme, nuts, and vanilla in a large bowl.
  3. Pour the boiling syrup over ingredients in the bowl. Beat until the chocolate is melted and pour into a greased 9×13 pan or you can also put in a greased jelly roll pan.
  4. Let stand a few hours before cutting.

About Kelli

Kelli Bhattacharjee is the owner of Freebie Finding Mom. When she's not goofing around with her son, she's busy blogging, or just hanging out with the family which usually involves listening to music too loud and having dance parties.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. bel says

    Looks good!

    Reply

  2. Catherine Pearce says

    Hi Kelli, I’m from NZ and we don’t have some of the ingredients that you have in the US, for example what is marshmallow cream? Is there anything that can replace it. Thanks for your tips.

    Reply

    • vicki says

      I have a recipe for fudge that requires 15 large marshmallows. You can try that instead of the cream.

      Reply

  3. Tina says

    U can use Marshmallows instead of marshmallow Creme put a bag in a bowl and put in Microwave and Melt.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      I agree with Tina. I have quite a few recipes using marshmallow creme. so I just put the equivalent amount stated in the recipe and melt it with the chocolate.

      Reply

  4. Debbie Key says

    See Also
    Easy Cream Cheese Spritz Cookies Recipe

    I’ve used this recipe for years except I use semi sweet chocolate chips and I substitute the marshmallow creme for chunky peanut butter. It is delicious and everyone who tries its, Loves it.
    If you like peanut butter, try it

    Reply

    • Kelli says

      Thanks, Debbie! 🙂 Kelli

      Reply

  5. RobL says

    Just checking, this is one 12 oz can of evaporated milk, plus 2 1/2 oz evaporated milk?

    Reply

    • Kelli says

      Hi Rob, Sure, just so you have 14 1/2 total ounces. 🙂 Kelli

      Reply

      • RobL says

        Thanks for that, will be trying this. It just seemed an odd amount, given that the cans are 12 oz. Appreciate your quick reply.

        Rob

        Reply

        • Kelli says

          My pleasure.

          Reply

  6. margie cerratto says

    where to find german chocolate bars? what could I subsitute. thank you.

    Reply

    • Kelli says

      Hi Margie, I have never substituted anything for German chocolate but I’d imagine most any other kind of chocolate bars would work. Hope that helps. 🙂 Kelli

      Reply

  7. margie cerratto says

    can german choc bar have substitude can find.

    Reply

  8. Darlene says

    What size jelly roll pan?

    Reply

  9. Ashley says

    Can’t wait to try this going home Wednesday will buy ingriedients to try it and can use as a bazzar seller with all the other stuff I make for people as donations as well thank you for a great idea

    Reply

    • Kelli says

      Hi Ashley, I hope you love it! 🙂 Kelli

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious! (2024)
Top Articles
The Best Laptop Bags of 2024
How To Apply The Liquipel Liquid Glass Screen Protector - Snow Lizard Products
R.G. LeTourneau Museum and Archives
Movies playing in Southeast Michigan, new releases April 19
Latest Posts
13 Sharp Laptop Bags to Haul Your Computer in Style
Atlas VPN-Rezension. Kostengünstiges und zuverlässiges VPN unter der Leitung von Nord Security
Article information

Author: Fredrick Kertzmann

Last Updated:

Views: 5447

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Fredrick Kertzmann

Birthday: 2000-04-29

Address: Apt. 203 613 Huels Gateway, Ralphtown, LA 40204

Phone: +2135150832870

Job: Regional Design Producer

Hobby: Nordic skating, Lacemaking, Mountain biking, Rowing, Gardening, Water sports, role-playing games

Introduction: My name is Fredrick Kertzmann, I am a gleaming, encouraging, inexpensive, thankful, tender, quaint, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.