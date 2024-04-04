{Add in ANYTHING} Soft & Chewy Cookie Recipe (2024)

What makes this cookie recipeunique is not only is it extra soft, thick, and chewy, but it is a perfect basic cookie dough to add in any combination of mix-ins that you or your kids LOVE! Anything from chocolate chips, sprinkles, or even berries and nuts can be added for your perfect cookie!

I am so thrilled to continue my Thick & Chewy Cookie series by partnering with Country Crock® to sponsor this post. I can’t wait to share my recipes and memories and this delicious new cookie recipe with you!

If you have been around here long, you probably know I have a serious love of cookies! Of all my memories growing up my favorites are almost all in the kitchen with my mom. I can’t remember a time when I asked to make something that she said no, instead we were huddled side by side in our kitchen working together, laughing, being creative, licking the bowl and making memories.

I can’t tell you how much I love doing the same with my own kids now! Ionce heard a speaker talking about how to raise children who turn into people you are proud of, and his biggest piece of advice was “Spend twice as much time with them and half as much money on them.” Wow. This really hit me in the heart. How simple, yet how powerful.

Sometimes it is hard to come up with things to do with them each and every day, but no matter what all of my kids always love to be with me in the kitchen so we find ourselves baking quite a bit. Not only is baking a great activity to foster natural conversation and connections, but it also sparks creativity and introduces basic math and reading skills. It is one of those super powerhouse educational things that doesn’t seem like work at all!

What we are ABSOLUTELY LOVING lately is the Country Crock® Make It Yours™Cookie Recipe. It makesa basic cookie dough that lets you add whatever your mind can dream up to the dough to give you limitless options for cookie flavors! My favorite part is that I can make the dough, then split it into two or three parts and let each of my kids be creative and create their own signature cookies! There is no taking turns, this recipe just lets it be all about them! They get to have fun, be creative, and create a cookieall their own that they can be be proud of.

Oh and did I mention that these cookies are good? Like seriously good! Me, my kids, and all my neighbors agree. I can say this with confidence since we made them during my littlest’s nap then took them outside to share while we played on a beautiful afternoon and they were gone in about 3 minutes flat! My favorite flavor we made was Oreo Confetti Cookies so I am going to share that recipe with your below!

Make It YoursCookie Recipe

This recipe comes together like a basic cookie recipe- Mix the buttery spread, sugars, eggs and vanilla together. Combine the dry ingredients then pour them into the wet ingredients and stir until everything is well mixed and you have a nice thick and creamy dough.

TIP: I love to use Country Crock in cookie recipes. Since buttery spreadhas a higher melting point than butter, when you put the cookies in the oven it gives them more time to cook before melting so they keep their shape better and most importantly, stay thicker while baking. I LOVE my cookies thick, soft and chewy! If you do too, make sure to check out my other Thick & Chewy Cookie Recipes!

Now comes the fun part! Pick your mix-ins for the cookies! There are so many options you can choose from. The recipe says to add 1-2 cups of mix-ins, but let’s be honest I am much more toward the heaping 2 cups total. Mix them in well to make sure that every bite is filled with your favorite flavors. Here are some ideas to spark your creativity:

Sprinkles

Pecans

White Chocolate

Pretzel Pieces

Marshmallows

Raisins

Chocolate cookie pieces

Chocolate Candies

Peanuts

Dried cranberries

Walnuts

Coconut

Chocolate chips or chocolate chunks (or both!)

Chopped up candy bars

Tip: If you are making multiple flavors (for multiple kids) like me, you can split the dough into halves, thirds, or even quarters. The recipe makes about 4 dozen cookies total so there is plenty to split it up without having to double the batch. Just split the amount of mixins equally and you will be ready to create.

Drop the dough on a cookie sheet by rounded tablespoonfuls and bake at 375˚F for 8-12 minutes or until they are just set in the middle. Take them out of the oven and let them cool for a minute or two, then move them to a wire baking rack to cool.

TIP: To make sure the cookies are super soft and chewy, keep a good eye on them at the end of the baking time. You want to remove them from the oven when they are just set in the middle, not golden brown all over. I usually can tell because the cookie looses it’s “shine” as it bakes, so when the center is no longer shiny it is ready to take out. They continue to cook after you take them out of the oven so if you wait to remove them until they are golden brown all over, they will often be more crunchy then chewy in texture.

Grab the Make it Yours™ Recipe below, or scroll down to grab the recipe with our add ins for Oreo Confetti cookies!

We made a few varieties but our favorite from this batch was my daughter’s creation filled with Oreo cookie crumbles and sprinkles! Once the kids create their cookie they then they get to give it a fun name and this one was dubbed the Oreo Confetti cookie! Yum!!

Oreo Confetti Cookie Recipe

I mean seriously… are you not drooling?! Because I am! Oneof extra thing we didmaking these cookies was since the cookie crumbs make the dough a bit thicker we were able to handle it easily, so we scooped the rounded tablespoonfuls then rolled them into balls with our hands. This made the final baked cookies a really perfect shape and extra thick, just like we love them! Also, we added a few extra sprinkles on top to make sure they were extra colorful since my daughter loves all of the colors all the time! That step is optional but does make them really pretty.

For more great recipes and ideas make sure to follow Country Crock® on Instagram and Facebook!

Hungry for more family-friendly recipes? Sign up for my free recipe club to get new family-friendly recipes in your inbox each week! Find me sharing daily meal-time inspiration on Pinterest and Instagram. 5 from 2 votes Oreo Confetti Cookies Hover over "serves" value to reveal recipe scaler Author:Kimber Print Review Recipe Ingredients 1 cup Country Crock® Spreadable Sticks or Tub cold from the refrigerator

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 cups chocolate cookie crumbs

1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles + extra for the tops optional Instructions Preheat oven to 375°. Mix Country Crock® Spread, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, egg, egg yolk and vanilla in large bowl until well mixed. Stir in flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda until blended. (Dough will be soft and creamy.)

Add cookie crumbs and sprinkles, and mix until every spoonful of dough has some of the delicious mix-ins.

Gather dough by rounded tablespoonfuls and roll into balls with your hands. Place on ungreased baking sheets 3-inches apart. Optional: Top with additional sprinkles

Bake 8 to 12 minutes until edges are lightly golden. Cool 1 minute on wire rack; remove from sheets and cool completely.

Add toppings and decorations if desired. (Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.) See Also Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts Recipe (Rumaki) Did you make this recipe?Tag me on Instagram @thepinningmama! If you enjoyed this recipe, please leave a review! It helps support my website and makes my day!

This is a sponsored conversation written by me on behalf of Country Crock . The opinions and text are all mine.