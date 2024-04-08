Mulled Wine (Wassail Recipe) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Mulled Wine Recipe (Wassail Recipe)– You’ve got to try this delicious Wassail Recipe for the holidays this year! Made with red wine, juices, fragrant spices, and vanilla.

When’s the last time you had a hot steaming cup of homemade wassail?

If your answer isnever, or even over a year ago, this is your moment. Don’t miss it!

Mulled wine, also known as wassail, is a hot holiday punch meant to warm the belly and spirit at the same time.

It’s rich and dark with layer upon layer of festive flavor, starting with red wine, apple cider, orange juice, fresh fruit, and aromatic spices.

I like to add a vanilla bean to my wassail recipe because I feel it mellows the wine, helping it to blend seamlessly with the spices.

Ingredients Checklist for this Mulled Wine Recipe

2 bottles of fruity red wine, like a rioja, pinot noir, or merlot

4 cups apple cider

2 1/2 cups orange juice

1/2 cup honey

2 cups frozen pitted cherries

1 large apple, sliced thin into rounds

1 large orange, sliced thin into rounds with the orange peel intact for flavor

1 piece fresh ginger (2 inches), sliced

8-10 cinnamon sticks

1 vanilla bean, cut open from end to end

1 teaspoon cloves

How To Make Mulled Wine

Crock Pot Instructions

Place all ingredients in a large slow cooker. Cover and turn on high for at least 3 hours, or on low for at least 5 hours.

Ladle the hot mulled wine into glasses or mugs. Garnish with the fruit and cinnamon sticks.

Stovetop Directions…

Place all ingredients in a large sauce pot/saucepan over high heat, not medium heat. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 10-12 minutes. Cover and allow the mixture to steep until ready to serve.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Make This Alcohol Free?

Cooking the wine does eliminate some of the alcohol, but not all, making it a nicelightboozy beverage for the grownups at your holiday gatherings.

Make sure to check out mynon-alcoholic wassail recipefor the kids!

Is It Possible to Mull Wine Without Losing Any of the Alcohol?

The lower the heat is, the less chance the alcohol will evaporate. So in order to keep the alcohol content high, set your slow cooker on LOW.

Is it possible to make a concentrate ahead of time?

You can make it up to a week in advance. You can store the leftovers of your Christmas spiced wine co*cktail recipe in the refrigerator for 7 to 9 days.

