Easy Cream Cheese Spritz Cookies Recipe (2024)

Easy Cream Cheese Spritz Cookies Recipe – made with a cookie press, soft, buttery, sweet and delicious! Very easy to make with minimal effort, perfect for the holidays or a party!

Buttery, cute and addictive, these spritz cookies are soft, delicious and perfect for Christmas.

Quick to make, fun for kids and adults, if you follow this Cream Cheese Spritz Cookies Recipe.

ThisEasy Cream Cheese Spritz Cookies Recipe always produces the perfect cookies.

Adding cream cheese to shortbread is such a great idea.

I love it, because all you need to do is prepare the dough, fill the cookie press (spritz) and press out the cookies.

How to makeCream Cheese Spritz Cookies:

Preheat oven to 350F.

In a bowl, cream together butter and cream cheese.

Add sugar, beat to incorporate. Add egg yolk and beat until light and fluffy.

Next add vanilla and beat to combine. In a separate bowl combine flour and salt. Add flour gradually to the butter mixture and beat until incorporated

Place the dough (you’ll need to work in batches) in the cookie press with the desired disk.

Press dough out onto clean, ungreased cookie sheet. (Do not cover the baking sheet with parchment, wax paper or aluminum foil)!

Sprinkle cookies with holiday sprinkles (optional).

Bake for 13-15 minutes, until golden brown on the edges, rotating the sheets once halfway through (be careful not to burn them!).Remove from the oven and let cookies cool for 5-7 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack or a platter.

You can also color the dough (using gel food coloring preferably), if you’d like to make colorful cookies, like green Christmas trees.

So the most important question that may arise is – Do you really need a cookie press to make spritz cookies?

And the answer is no.

Many people, also experienced home and professional bakers will tell you to just fill a piping bag and use a tip like “star” to pipe out the cookies.

I’ve tried it and it works.

But using a pastry bag has its cons, too!

Why use a cookie press instead of pastry bag for spritz cookies?

The shapes you can create with a pastry bag and tip are limited.

It requires more effort, than just using the cookie press.

And honestly, I prefer the press.

I do enough work throughout the day with my hands and any shortcut is welcome.

The cookies are the same size and shape when using a cookie press.

If you decide to use a piping bag, your dough needs to be the perfect consistency. Too thick will make the piping more difficult.

What cookie press to use for cream cheese spritz cookies?

There are many brands on the marker and almost all of them look like my grandmother’s old cookie press.

But hers is made out of metal and a lot sturdier.

The one I have os the OXO brand.

I have three sets of disks, but the ones that come with the press and pretty good.

This is what I sued today.

There also is a Nordic Ware and Wilton cookie presses, that look almost similar.

Hope you get to try thisEasy Cream Cheese Spritz Cookies Recipe.

