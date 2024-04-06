Mughlai Chicken Changezi Recipe (Restaurant Style) (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Chicken changezi recipe (also called Mughlai chicken changezi/changizi, murgh changezi) has a unique taste and is a rich, creamy, and delicious Mughlai-style chicken curry. An age old dish - The origin dates back to the era of Mongolian ruler Genghis (Chengiz) Khan.
This Mughlai delicacy is very popular in Northern India, especially in the eateries and restaurants in Old Delhi. This recipe is perfect for weeknight meals and special occasions.
What is Chicken Changezi
Chicken changezi is a rich, mild, creamy gravy-based dish specially prepared with milk, cashews, fresh cream, tomatoes, and garam masala.
It is believed to have originated far before the influence of Mughlai cuisine in India.
Officially the Mughals era started after Babur's rule in the 14th century AD, and he adopted the term 'Mughal'. But the dish is believed to be named after the 13th-century Mongolian (Mughals) warrior Genghis Khan (Chengiz khan).
However, it has a mixed history, and the exact reason behind the dish still needs to be clarified.
How is Chicken Changezi made
To make this shahi chicken changezi recipe, the juicy chicken pieces are first roasted over high flame, traditionally with ghee (clarified butter), and later simmered over a medium flame in the gravy to give it the perfect taste.
The recipe does not require any whole spices. If you have some previously made garam masala, it is good enough, or you can use whatever you have.
What is special about Chicken Changezi
- All you need is one pot or pan, and it's ready in just 45 minutes!
- It makes for a perfect family-friendly dish that will please adults and kids alike.
- Adding cashew onion paste, milk, and cream gives the gravy an unparalleled rich, creamy texture.
- Super cosy and comforting. A bowl of this curry with rice on a chilly fall or winter day is guaranteed to warm up your insides.
- Customisable heat level. It has a mild taste, but you can easily spice it up or tone it down as desired.
- The leftovers are fantastic. The curry tastes even more flavorful once it has sat in the fridge overnight, making it a perfect make-ahead easy recipes and freezer-friendly dish.
Chicken Changezi Ingredients
Here is what you will need to make this chicken changezi recipe:
Chicken: Chicken Changezis usually made with bone-in skinless breast pieces. I recommend using thighs or drumsticks. Chicken breast meat will also work, but it won't be as flavorful as the bone-in pieces. I would avoid cooked chicken as you won't get the same flavor.
Yogurt (curd or dahi): plain fresh yogurt for marinating the chicken pieces.
Oil or ghee: changezi chicken is also cooked entirely in ghee (clarified butter), but you can use only oil, ghee, or a mix of both. I used a combination of neutral oil and ghee.
Onion: for the masala sauce/gravy.
Cashew nuts: contributes to the richness and creamy texture. Almonds are an excellent replacement.
Ginger-garlic paste: blend fresh ginger and garlic to make a paste.
Tomatoes: fresh red ripe tomatoes grated by using a hand grater. You can even puree these in a food processor to get a smooth paste. You can use tomato puree but it doesn't have the same fresh taste.
Salt: for seasoning.
Cumin powder and coriander powder: add to the flavor base. You can find some cumin seeds and coriander seeds if you have them.
Turmeric powder: provides a warm earthy flavor with an intense yellow color. If it is not available, skip it.
Kashmiri red chili powder: OR use paprika. Kashmiri chili powder imparts more color than heat. It is an Indian variety of chili powder. An ideal choice for recipes that do not need a lot of heat. Feel free to swap regular red chili powder or ground cayenne for a spicy version.
Garam masala powder: a blend of spices commonly used in Indian curries and subzis. Use a good quality garam masala. MDH and Everest are some popular brands.
Chaat masala: spelled as chat masala, adds a tangy flavor to the dish. Or add lemon juice as a finishing touch.
Kasuri methi (or dry fenugreek leaves): It adds a beautiful flavor that takes the whole curry to a new level. You can find it in Indian grocery stores or try checking online.
Milk: cow (or other dairies)
Cream: just a little bit of fresh cream is enough. You can even use it while garnishing only.
Recipe Notes
- The yogurt marination is the KEY to tenderize the chicken. Marinating it for 30 minutes is just fine but you can marinate it up to a day or two in advance.
- The amount of water to use may vary depending on the size and age of the chicken. So use a little water as needed.
- The particular spices used create the unique flavor but you can experiment if you want.
What to serve Chicken Changezi with
This popular dish is best eaten with hot naan bread, plain steamed basmati rice, or any flavored rice. You can pair this with rumali roti or paratha as well. Whatever way you serve will surely tease everyone's taste buds.
To Store Leftovers
Ensure the curry is completely cooled, then transfer it to an airtight container. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.
And you can quickly reheat it by using a frying pan gently over low heat on the stovetop or in the microwave in a pinch.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I make Chicken Changezi without cashews or nuts?
Yes, you can make Chicken Changezi without cashews or nuts. The cashews contribute to the creamy texture of the sauce, but if you have a nut allergy, you can substitute the cashews with more cream.
Can this recipe be made with boneless chicken?
Absolutely! While the chicken recipe calls for bone-in chicken for added flavor, you can also use boneless chicken. Just be careful not to overcook it, as boneless chicken tends to cook faster.
Can I use store-bought ginger-garlic paste?
Yes, you can use store-bought ginger garlic paste. However, the flavor of fresh ginger and garlic is more intense, so if you have the time, it's definitely worth making your own.
What do I do if I can't find chaat masala?
If you can't find chaat masala, you can use a squeeze of lemon juice instead. It will add the tangy flavor that the chaat masala provides.
If you try the recipe, please take a moment to leave a comment and rating. I love hearing from you; it also helps other readers thinking of making the recipe.
Recipe
Mughlai Chicken Changezi Recipe (Restaurant Style)
Chicken changezi is a rich, creamy, and delicious Mughlai delicacy. An age old dish - The origin dates back to the era of Mongolian ruler Genghis (Chengiz) Khan.
Course: Dinner, Main Course
Cuisine: Indian
Keyword: Chicken changezi recipe
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes minutes
Servings: 3 people
Calories:
Author: Geetanjali
Equipment
Pan with lid
Ingredients
For chicken
- 500 grams or 1.1 lb chicken bone-in, skinless
- ½ cup yogurt fresh
- 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- ⅓ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon kashmiri red chili powder (non-spicy) or regular chili powder
- salt as needed
- 2 tablespoon oil for roasting the chicken
For onion cashew paste
- 2 medium size onions chopped
- 7-8 cashews
- 1 tablespoon oil for frying
For gravy
- 2 tablespoon oil or ghee (clarified butter)
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
- 2 medium size tomatoes grated
- ⅓ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder (non-spicy)
- ½ cup milk
- 2 tablespoon fresh cream
- ½ teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon kasuri methi
- ½ teaspoon chaat masala powder
- salt as required
- ½ cup warm water
Instructions
Marinate the chicken
Combine curd, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, turmeric powder, and red chili powder in a bowl. Then whisk well until smooth.
Add the chicken pieces to the mixture and mix well. Let it rest for 30 minutes.
Make the onion cashew paste
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan. Once the oil turns hot, add chopped onions and cashew nuts. Saute until light brown.
Turn off the flame, transfer it to the blending jar, and let it cool down. Once done, blend until smooth. Then set aside.
Roast the chicken
Heat oil in the same pan. Once the oil turns hot, add marinated chicken pieces and roast over medium flame for 10 minutes.
Then transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Make the Gravy
Heat oil or ghee in a pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.
Add grated tomatoes, turmeric powder, chili powder, and salt as required.
Stir to mix. Cover and cook for 7-8 minutes or until oil separates. Stir in between.
Add cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, Kasuri methi, and chat masala powder. Mix well.
Add onion-cashew nut paste, milk and fresh cream. Stir to mix.
Simmer the gravy
Add the roasted chicken. Mix well.
Add ½ cup warm water. Stir to mix. Then cover and cook until the chicken gets tender. Stir in between.
Once done, remove from flame.
Serve
Chicken changezi is ready to serve. Serve hot.
Notes
- The yogurt marination is the KEY to tenderize the chicken. Marinating it for 30 minutes is just fine but you can marinate it upto a day or two in advance.
- The amount of water to use may vary depending on the size and age of the chicken. So use water just as needed.