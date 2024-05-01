How to Make Hot Pot at Home - FeedMi Recipes (2024)

JUMP TO RECIPE

How to make hot pot at home! For me, hot pot is more of an experience rather than just a dish. It’s fun and interactive to cook as you eat and hot pot at home can be cheaper and more satisfying than at restaurants!

What is Hot Pot?

For me, hot pot is more of an experience rather than just a dish.

The centerpiece is a pot of broth at the dining table that is constantly simmering.

Surrounding the pot are various uncooked ingredients that each person can add into the broth and cook as they eat.

There are many different variations such as Chinese Sichuan hot pot, Japanese shabu-shabu, and Vietnamese lẩu to name a few.

The differences are in the flavors of the broth and the accompanying ingredients but they all have the same spirit.

This is my favorite thing to do when hosting friends or family.

It’s fun, interactive, and everyone can cook and eat exactly what they like!

RELATED: VIETNAMESE MACARONI SOUP (SÚP NUI): EASY INSTANT POT RECIPE

At Home Hot Pot Set Up

The two most important items you need to do hot pot at home is a pot and portable stove.

Pot

For the pot, I like to have multiple flavors of broth so I invested in a split pot.

The one I have is from H Mart and costs about $25.

If you just want one flavor, you can also use a regular pot.

I recommend a larger pot, about 4 quarts or more so you have room to add ingredients.

Stove

For the portable stove, I like to use a gas stove.

This is cordless so you can place it anywhere you like.

It is easy to use and requires a canister of butane fuel to power it.

Bring the pot of broth to a boil first on your stovetop so you don’t waste gas on the portable stove.

Instant Pot

A pot and portable stove can also be substituted for an Instant Pot.

If you use an Instant Pot, you may also need an extension cord if there is not an outlet within reach of your dining table.

Hot Pot Ingredients

Before you can have the ultimate hot pot at home, you will need a variety of ingredients. This is the star of the show!

The four main categories of ingredients you should have are broth, protein, carbs, and veggies.

A recipe card is included below that you can bring to the grocery store with you, save, print out, or pin to Pinterest.

It includes my personal hot pot staples and plenty of food to feed 6 people.

The options are truly endless but here are a few suggestions:

Broth:

Little Sheep Hot Pot Soup Base – Hot

Haidilao Broth Flavor Hot Pot Seasoning

chicken broth

water

green onions

yellow onion

garlic cloves

ginger

Proteins:

assorted thinly sliced meats thinly sliced beef ribeye thinly sliced beef brisket thinly sliced lamb shoulder thinly sliced wagyu

frozen dumplings or wontons

assorted seafood assorted fish balls shrimp scallops fish lobster mussels clams



Carbs:

handmade noodles

glass noodles

egg noodles

udon

cooked rice

Veggies:

kabocha squash

napa cabbage

enoki mushrooms

shiitake mushrooms

bok choy

tong hao

corn

fried tofu puffs

RELATED: EASY YANGZHOU FRIED RICE RECIPE (CƠM CHIÊN DƯƠNG CHÂU)

Hot Pot Soup Bases

There are many different broths that you can create for hot pot.

You can opt to make it from scratch, use a hot pot soup base packet from an Asian grocery store, or even purchase broth from your favorite restaurant.

Store-Bought Soup Bases

My favorite to use for hot pot nights is the Little Sheep Hot Pot Soup Base – Hot packet.

You can find it at H Mart, 99 Ranch Market, your local Asian grocery store, or Amazon.

Little Sheep is a popular Chinese hot pot restaurant and I really enjoy their broth.

The “hot” flavor is savory, umami, and has the perfect amount of spice.

On the other hand, for a non-spicy option, I recommend the Haidilao Broth Flavor Hot Pot Seasoning packet.

Both of these options are for Chinese style hot pot broths.

Another broth flavor I’ve done at home is Thai tom yum.

The options are endless, get creative, and make whatever soup base you enjoy!

Soup Base Enhancers

Regardless of the flavor, I like to start with the same base for the soup base.

Secondly, I add chicken broth for more depth, water, yellow onion, green onions, garlic, and ginger.

Then I add in the hot pot soup base flavor packets or seasonings.

I also like to have extra plain chicken broth or water on hand to add throughout the meal to refill. As you cook, the soup will evaporate and reduce.

The soup broth becomes more flavorful and concentrated, however it can get too salty.

The extra water or plain chicken broth helps to dilute it and add more liquid so you can continue cooking!

RELATED: HOW TO MAKE SOONDUBU JJIGAE (SOFT TOFU STEW)

How to Eat Hot Pot

Cooking the Ingredients

Part of the hot pot experience is cooking everything yourself.

Ingredients are served and presented on the dining table uncooked.

The pot of broth stays simmering throughout the meal.

Of course what you choose to add to the pot and how long you cook it, is personal preference.

The meats are thinly sliced so it only takes a few seconds to cook.

You can judge the doneness by the color. It is brown when fully cooked.

My personal favorite is when it is a little pink because the texture is nice and tender.

What Order to Add Ingredients

I also think there is an art to the order in which you add your ingredients.

Firstly, I like to start with veggies and seafood to flavor the broth.

Then cook the meats which adds more fat and flavor.

Lastly, I add the starchy items like noodles because it thickens up the broth.

If you’re still feeling hungry, at the very end, add rice to the broth to create congee.

One of my favorite things about hot pot is that the flavor of the soup just gets better as you eat!

However, if the water evaporates and becomes overly concentrated or salty, simply add in more water or plain chicken broth to dilute.

RELATED: HOW TO MAKE CHICKEN CONGEE (VIETNAMESE CHÁO GÀ)

Hot Pot Sauces

Hot pot to me is also all about the sauces! It’s fun to experiment with different combinations.

I love dipping everything in the sauce including meats, veggies, tofu, and fish balls.

When hosting, I like to create a little sauce bar with bottles of soy sauce, ponzu, fish sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, goma or sesame sauce, chili oil, sriracha, chili peppers, vinegar, salt, pepper, cilantro, freshly minced garlic, and sliced green onions.

Here are some of my favorite combinations for inspiration: ponzu based, sesame based, and one with a raw yolk!

Ponzu based sauce : ponzu, soy sauce, cilantro, garlic, green onions, Thai chili, chili oil, sesame oil

: ponzu, soy sauce, cilantro, garlic, green onions, Thai chili, chili oil, sesame oil Sesame based sauce : sesame sauce, cilantro, garlic, Thai chili, green onions, chili oil

: sesame sauce, cilantro, garlic, Thai chili, green onions, chili oil Raw yolk sauce: garlic, chili oil, green onions, ponzu sauce, soy sauce, egg yolk

Hot Pot at Home vs. Restaurants

All You Can Eat Hot Pot

My favorite way to hot pot is at all you can eat hot pot restaurants.

If the price is $35/person or less then I definitely think it is worth it!

Hot Pot at Home

To do hot pot at home, there is certainly a lot of prep work and clean up.

However it can be cheaper and more satisfying than a la carte hot pot restaurants.

Comparatively, you can get all your favorite items and more food for the amount you’re paying.

My grocery bill for hot pot at home for about 4-6 people is usually around $100 for all the ingredients.

Everyone is usually stuffed by the end and we have a bit leftover too.

A La Carte Hot Pot

At a la carte restaurants, a basic cut of meat alone (not wagyu or premium cuts) can cost $15-$30/plate and you would need to have at least 1 plate per person to be satisfied.

However the benefit of going out for hot pot is that you don’t have to grocery shop, prep the ingredients/broth, or cleanup.

There are definitely pros and cons for each experience!

What to Make with Leftover Hot Pot Ingredients

Lastly, if you have any hot pot leftovers store them in a sealed container in the fridge.

Cooked ingredients should be stored separately from raw because of safety.

Additionally, carbs like noodles should be stored separately as well so they don’t get soggy.

If you have leftover ingredients such as broth, veggies, meat, here are some dishes you can make with it!

Congee Bibimbap Fried Rice

Save This Ultimate Guide for Hot Pot at Home!

I hope this guide for how to make hot pot at home was helpful and that you host your very own hot pot night (or day) with family and friends!

Remember to save this so you have all the tips and shopping list to have an epic hot pot feast!

Please leave a rating and comment below if you try it. I’d love to know what you think!

Did you make this recipe? I would love to see! Tag me on Instagram@feedmi_ or TikTok@feedmi

PRINT PIN Hot Pot at Home How to make hot pot at home! It's fun & interactive to cook as you eat & hot pot at home can be cheaper and more satisfying! Prep Time 25 minutes minutes Cook Time 5 minutes minutes Total Time 30 minutes minutes Servings 6 Ingredients PROTEINS: 1 lb thinly sliced beef ribeye

1 lb thinly sliced beef brisket

1 lb thinly sliced lamb shoulder

1 bag frozen dumplings or wontons

1 lb assorted fish balls BROTH: 1 packet Little Sheep Hot Pot Soup Base – Hot

1 packet Haidilao Broth Flavor Hot Pot Seasoning

8 cups chicken broth

4 cups water

4 green onions

1 yellow onion

6 garlic cloves

1 ginger CARBS/VEGGIES: 6 servings handmade noodles, udon, and/or cooked rice

1 kabocha squash

1 napa cabbage

enoki mushrooms

bok choy

fried tofu puffs Instructions Wash and cut vegetables. Arrange all proteins, carbs, and veggies onto different plates.

In a split pot on medium heat, combine 4 cups of chicken broth and 2 cups of water to each side.

To each side of the split pot, add ½ yellow onion, 1 inch piece of ginger, white portions of 2 green onions, and 3 garlic cloves.

Add the different flavored soup bases to each side of the split pot. Bring to a boil.

Serve with the uncooked proteins, carbs, and veggies. Add items to the split pot as you eat, cook, and enjoy!

MORE RECIPES