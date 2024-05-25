Nanas Chow Chow Recipe - Kelli's Kitchen (2024)

By Kelli and Holli 11 Comments
This is my Nana’s Chow Chow Recipe. How long has it been since you have had Chow Chow? Do you know what it is? For those of you who do not, chow chow is a preparation added to food in order to enhance its flavor, like whatever you may put on your fries although I wouldn’t put chow chow on fries. Last week, as I was unpacking another box from the move I found some cookbooks and in one of those cookbooks I found an index card in my Nana’s handwriting with her beloved and until-now-lost chow chow recipe. Yay! It is sweet and spicy and perfect for the top of pinto beans or the bottom of a hot dog. Since Nana made it last, many things have changed and I use as many shortcuts as I can.
If you have a full garden, you go ahead and chop up all those garden-fresh items – you’ll need to chop and chop. You may do the same if you have access to a farmer’s market. But, if you are like me, only green bell peppers, onions and tomatoes are ripe in the farmer’s market right now. So, I took what I could get and bought the rest at the store. I purchased 2 bags of angel hair cabbage as well as all my red, orange and yellow bell peppers already cut up. It will save you tons of time! Check around your produce area – they are generally on a top shelf.
Nana’s Chow Chow
Here’s what you are going to need to get:
1 small cabbage, chopped
6 to 8 green or red tomatoes, chopped
6 medium bell peppers, chopped
6 large onions, chopped
2 hot peppers, chopped
3 cups sugar
5 cups white vinegar
1/4 cup salt or pickling salt.
1 teaspoon mustard seeds.
Directions:
Put all ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook for 20 to 25 minutes.
Ladle into pint jars and screw lids tightly on top. Place in a boiling water bath for 15 minutes. Remove and allow to cool on a towel that is in a place in your home that is draft free. Makes 8 to 9 pints.
Now you can give some to your friends and keep some to add to dishes where you want that little extra kick! Before you know it – people will be begging you for more!
Terri C
I’ve made my grandma’s chow chow too. Thanks for the great memories! Yours looks delicious!
Kelli
Thank you Terri!!
Karen
I love chow chow on a pulled pork sandwich! Can’t wait to make my own!!!
Sarah
Looks and smells good. I’ve never been brave enough to try chow chow. I added extra jalapeños to give it more kick. I just have one thing “bad” to say about your recipe. You don’t tell how much headspace.
Kelli and Holli
Sorry about that! 1/4 inch headspace is the correct amount. Too much or too little headspace can cause problems with the seal. Thanks for asking — Kelli
Patsy
I’d like to make childcare for my son but he’s allergic to the green tomatoes so can I just do cabbage instead of the green tomatoes
Kelli and Holli
That’s a great idea! Yes!
Granny Jean
I have made chow chow with ripe tomatoes. Just cut off the top of the tomato and then squeeze out as much liquid and seeds you can. Will keep the chow chow from being too runny.
Reply
Derick
My Aunt made Chow Chow often I remember loving it so much. I was a foodie before that was even a thing. She always had a stockpile of ingredients for any eventuality. I and my Cousin often made cheese dips and the like.
Reply
[…] Add Nana’s Chow Chow for a real zing! […]
[…] are you doing this fine Sunday? I am making more of the Chow Chow I made a few weeks ago and my daughter asked me to make a salsa recipe for canning. Something I […]
