Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe– Ahomemade versionof the beloved Oatmeal Cream Little Debbie Cake with fluffy filling in the center!
Oatmeal Cream Pies… A Childhood Favorite Snack
What was your favorite childhood treat? Swiss Cake Rolls, Twinkies, Ding Dongs?
I was anOatmeal Cream Piekind of girl.
How long has it been since you had one??? Sadly, they may not be quite what you remembered. Still good, but not amazing. Maybe we’ve matured beyond heavily preserved, factory-processed baked goods.
However, the homemade version is an entirely different story.
Nostalgia isn’t quite what it used to be. ~Peter De Vries
Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pie Cookies
Lt. Dan and I have recently discussed a new house rule for guarding our waistlines. It goes something like this…
If you MUST have it, you must MAKE it from scratch.
This rules out feverishly grabbing ice cream bars,store-bought oatmeal cream pies,and any other junk that you only crave at 11:46 pm, the worst possible time to eat it.
And who in their right mind is going to start baking at 11:46pm? Not me! If my craving continues the next day, I willmake it myselfand delight my family.
Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe
These tender Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies are the perfect treat to satisfy nostalgic cravings no matter the time of day. Plus, they aremuchbetter than the store-bought variety.
The soft pliable cookies are sandwiched together with fluffy cream filling, just how you remember them, taste and texture both.
Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies pack well in lunch boxes to provide a big smile when your little someone discovers their treat. That makes them a double win for both parent and child in my opinion.
So let’s learn how to make oatmeal cream pies right at home! Ready to get started?
Oatmeal Cream Pie Ingredients
For the Oatmeal Cookie Dough:
- Brown Sugar
- Melted Unsalted Butter
- Large Egg
- Vanilla Extract
- All-Purpose Flour
- Cinnamon
- Cocoa Powder
- Baking Soda
- Baking Powder
- Salt
- Rolled Oats or Quick Oats
For the Cream Pie Filling
- Vegetable Shortening
- Powdered Sugar or confectioners’ sugar
- Vanilla Extract
- Marshmallow Fluff
How to Make Oatmeal CreamePies
For Classic Chewy Oatmeal Cookies:
- Sift the dry ingredients into a bowl and set aside.
- Preheat the oven and line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
- Beat together the wet ingredients on medium speed, then add in the sifted flour mixture ingredients. Once combined add in the oats. Scrape the bowl and mix until smooth.
- Scoop the dough into balls with a cookie scoop and place it on the baking sheets.
- Bake in the oven and let cookies cool completely before touching them.
For the Cream Filling:
- Cream together the shortening, powdered sugar, and vanilla until it becomes smooth in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, then add in the marshmallow fluff. Mix until smooth.
- Then assemble the cookies with the filling in the center. It’s best to pipe the filling onto the cookies.
Get The Full (Printable) Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe Below. Enjoy!
Tips & Tricks
- Don’t over-mix the cookie dough! For super soft and chewy cookies, make sure you don’t over-mix the dough! That can create tough cookies.
- Don’t overbake the cookies! Cookies will look slightly underdone when they are ready to take out of the oven. Make sure you don’t leave them in the oven too long, or they will be too hard.
- To make extra jumbo oatmeal creme pies, make larger cookie dough balls (and increase baking time)!
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I substitute butter for the shortening? What about coconut oil?
Yes, you can! It will change the flavor a tad, but will definitely work the same. Butter will make a nice soft filling, while coconut oil will make the filling a little stiffer than the traditional “frosting” filling.
Can I add raisins to my oatmeal cookies?
While the original oatmeal cream pies don’t have raisins in them, you can opt to add raisins if you’re into that!
Can I use plain marshmallow fluff as the filling?
If you are in a time pinch, you can simply just use store-bought marshmallow fluff as the filling, but it won’t be as fluffy or as sweet as if you doctor it up like I did!
How long do Oatmeal Cream Pies stay fresh?
These cookies will stay fresh at room temperature for about 3 to 5 days. Make sure to wrap them well.
Can I freeze Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies?
Yes, it’s best to wrap them individually in plastic wrap before freezing. Then you can place all the individually wrapped cookies in a freezer bag or airtight container and freeze for up to 6 months. Let them thaw at room temperature.
Check the printable recipe card below for the nutrition information including calories, protein, cholesterol, trans fat, and vitamin percentages.
Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes minutes
Perfect Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies – Soft rustic cookie sandwiches with fluffy filling in the middle! Classic oatmeal cream pies are sensational.
Servings: 10 cream pies
Ingredients
For the Oatmeal Cookies:
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 1/2 teaspoons cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup rolled oats
For the Cream Filling:
- 1 cup vegetable shortening
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 7.5 ounces marshmallow fluff (1 jar)
Instructions
For the Cookies:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Sift the dry ingredients into a medium bowl and set aside.
Use an electric mixer to cream the brown sugar, butter, egg, and vanilla. Once smooth, slowly add the dry mixture to the wet mixture until well combined. Stir in the oats.
Use a tablespoon-sized scoop to form equal dough balls. Allow them plenty of space to spread. Bake for 7-9 minutes. Letthe cookies cool completely before moving off the parchment paper.
For the Filling:
Cream the shortening, powdered sugar, and vanilla together until smooth. Mix in the marshmallow fluff.
To Assemble:
Match up two cookies that are of equal size and shape. Turn the bottom cookies over. Use a piping bag (or zip-bag with the corner cut off) to pipe the filling onto the bottom cookie. This is much easier than trying to spread it.Add the top cookie of each cream pie and press down.
Notes
I found I liked a thin layer of cream filling better than a thick layer, but you should have plenty if you want to pile it on!
Nutrition
Serving: 2cookies, Calories: 546kcal, Carbohydrates: 67g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 30g, Saturated Fat: 11g, Cholesterol: 40mg, Sodium: 208mg, Potassium: 106mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 46g, Vitamin A: 305IU, Calcium: 38mg, Iron: 1.2mg
Course: Cookies, Dessert, Holiday
Cuisine: American
Author: Sommer Collier
