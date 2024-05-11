Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe– Ahomemade versionof the beloved Oatmeal Cream Little Debbie Cake with fluffy filling in the center!

Oatmeal Cream Pies… A Childhood Favorite Snack

What was your favorite childhood treat? Swiss Cake Rolls, Twinkies, Ding Dongs?

I was anOatmeal Cream Piekind of girl.

How long has it been since you had one??? Sadly, they may not be quite what you remembered. Still good, but not amazing. Maybe we’ve matured beyond heavily preserved, factory-processed baked goods.

However, the homemade version is an entirely different story.

Nostalgia isn’t quite what it used to be. ~Peter De Vries

Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pie Cookies

Lt. Dan and I have recently discussed a new house rule for guarding our waistlines. It goes something like this…

If you MUST have it, you must MAKE it from scratch.

This rules out feverishly grabbing ice cream bars,store-bought oatmeal cream pies,and any other junk that you only crave at 11:46 pm, the worst possible time to eat it.

And who in their right mind is going to start baking at 11:46pm? Not me! If my craving continues the next day, I willmake it myselfand delight my family.

Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe

These tender Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies are the perfect treat to satisfy nostalgic cravings no matter the time of day. Plus, they aremuchbetter than the store-bought variety.

The soft pliable cookies are sandwiched together with fluffy cream filling, just how you remember them, taste and texture both.

Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies pack well in lunch boxes to provide a big smile when your little someone discovers their treat. That makes them a double win for both parent and child in my opinion.

So let’s learn how to make oatmeal cream pies right at home! Ready to get started?

Oatmeal Cream Pie Ingredients

For the Oatmeal Cookie Dough:

Brown Sugar

Melted Unsalted Butter

Large Egg

Vanilla Extract

All-Purpose Flour

Cinnamon

Cocoa Powder

Baking Soda

Baking Powder

Salt

Rolled Oats or Quick Oats

For the Cream Pie Filling

Vegetable Shortening

Powdered Sugar or confectioners’ sugar

Vanilla Extract

Marshmallow Fluff

How to Make Oatmeal CreamePies

For Classic Chewy Oatmeal Cookies:

Sift the dry ingredients into a bowl and set aside. Preheat the oven and line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Beat together the wet ingredients on medium speed, then add in the sifted flour mixture ingredients. Once combined add in the oats. Scrape the bowl and mix until smooth. Scoop the dough into balls with a cookie scoop and place it on the baking sheets. Bake in the oven and let cookies cool completely before touching them.

For the Cream Filling:

Cream together the shortening, powdered sugar, and vanilla until it becomes smooth in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, then add in the marshmallow fluff. Mix until smooth. Then assemble the cookies with the filling in the center. It’s best to pipe the filling onto the cookies.

Get The Full (Printable) Oatmeal Cream Pie Recipe Below. Enjoy!

Tips & Tricks

Don’t over-mix the cookie dough! For super soft and chewy cookies, make sure you don’t over-mix the dough! That can create tough cookies.

For super soft and chewy cookies, make sure you don’t over-mix the dough! That can create tough cookies. Don’t overbake the cookies! Cookies will look slightly underdone when they are ready to take out of the oven. Make sure you don’t leave them in the oven too long, or they will be too hard.

Cookies will look slightly underdone when they are ready to take out of the oven. Make sure you don’t leave them in the oven too long, or they will be too hard. To make extra jumbo oatmeal creme pies, make larger cookie dough balls (and increase baking time)!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I substitute butter for the shortening? What about coconut oil?

Yes, you can! It will change the flavor a tad, but will definitely work the same. Butter will make a nice soft filling, while coconut oil will make the filling a little stiffer than the traditional “frosting” filling.

Can I add raisins to my oatmeal cookies?

While the original oatmeal cream pies don’t have raisins in them, you can opt to add raisins if you’re into that!

Can I use plain marshmallow fluff as the filling?

If you are in a time pinch, you can simply just use store-bought marshmallow fluff as the filling, but it won’t be as fluffy or as sweet as if you doctor it up like I did!

How long do Oatmeal Cream Pies stay fresh?

These cookies will stay fresh at room temperature for about 3 to 5 days. Make sure to wrap them well.

Can I freeze Oatmeal Sandwich Cookies?

Yes, it’s best to wrap them individually in plastic wrap before freezing. Then you can place all the individually wrapped cookies in a freezer bag or airtight container and freeze for up to 6 months. Let them thaw at room temperature.

