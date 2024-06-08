Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Recipe From A Friend Ingredients Pro Tip Equipment How To Make Old Fashioned Banana Bread Make the Batter Variations Prep for Baking Bake Top Tip Serving Suggestion Recipe FAQ's More Tasty Dessert Recipes 📖 Recipe Best Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe Equipment Ingredients Instructions Video Notes Substitution Suggestion. Variation Suggestions. Serving Suggestions. Nutrition

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe - Super tasty, moist banana bread with the best banana flavor. Moist and Delicious, this easy quick bread recipe comes out perfectly every time. So good!

People give rave reviews for this popular recipe. It makes a tasty breakfast bread with coffee, a great after school snack for your kiddos, or a delicious dessert recipe. It's one of our go-to favorites around here any time of day!

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (1)
Jump to:
  • Recipe From A Friend
  • Ingredients
  • Pro Tip
  • Equipment
  • How To Make Old Fashioned Banana Bread
  • Variations
  • Top Tip
  • Serving Suggestion
  • Recipe FAQ's
  • More Tasty Dessert Recipes
  • 📖 Recipe
  • Substitution Suggestion.
  • Variation Suggestions.
  • Serving Suggestions.
  • 💬 Community

Featured Review: Fran says, "I made this Banana Bread recipe and it was delicious. It was moist and I couldn’t stop eating it. It was easy to make. Thank you."

Looking for a healthy quick bread recipe? Try our Healthy Apple Muffins Recipe, loaded with sweet apples, and savory cinnamon. Made with oatmeal and almond flour for a healthy twist. They are delish!

Recipe From A Friend

When I was a young mom, I couldn't for the life of me make a great banana bread. It always turned out overcooked on the outside, and the center of the loaf was undercooked on the inside.

That was until my good friend LaDonna saved the day and shared her old family original recipe with me. And it's the best banana bread we've ever had! Thanks LaDonna!

Ingredients

Next time you have some extra bananas, make this great recipe and use them up. All you need for this old fashioned banana bread recipe are yellow or brown spotted bananas and some simple pantry staples.

This easy recipe makes two loaves of banana bread.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (2)

salted butter - Butter must be room temperature in order to incorporate into the batter properly.

granulated sugar - White sugar is better here than brown sugar for that classic banana bread flavor.

large bananas - The best bananas are overripe bananas with brown spots. The darker they are, the more pronounced the banana flavor will be.

large eggs

pure vanilla extract

all purpose flour - Bread flour is an acceptable substitute. Bread flour will make it a little less dense than using AP flour.

baking soda

salt - Finely ground kosher salt. We recommend Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt.

sour cream - May substitute ½ cup buttermilk. Out of buttermilk? Make one of our easy buttermilk substitutes.

Pro Tip

Pro Tip - It's important to use room temperature ingredients when baking. Room temperature ingredients allow more air to be beaten into the batter or dough, leading to a light and fluffy baked good.

Equipment

How To Make Old Fashioned Banana Bread

1. Pre-Heat Oven. Pre-heat oven to 325°F and set a rack in the middle of the oven.

Make the Batter

2. Cream Together Butter and Sugar. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer or KitchenAid Stand Mixer, cream together the butter and sugar. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl and incorporate all the butter and sugar evenly.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (3)

3. Mix Together Wet Ingredients. Mash bananas and add the eggs and vanilla to the mashed bananas. Whisk it all together until smooth.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (4)

4. Combine Creamed Butter and Sugar Mixture With Wet Ingredients. Add banana mixture to the butter and sugar. Mix together until well combined.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (5)

5. Sift Together Dry Ingredients. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

See Also
Homemade Rye Bread RecipeAuthentic Tortillas de Harina RecipeGluten Free Soda Bread recipe (NO YEAST!) - The Gluten Free BloggerThe Perfect Soft Gingerbread Cookies [Easy Recipe!] - Savory Nothings

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (6)

6. Mix Batter. Slowly incorporate the flour mixture, alternating with sour cream. Mix together until smooth.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (7)

Variations

This is the time to incorporate any extras you'd like to put into your Banana Bread. Try adding 1 cup of any of these tasty add-ins:

  • Banana Bread with Raisins
  • Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Recipe - Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips or Dark Chocolate Chips
  • Banana Nut Bread or Banana Nut Muffins - Chopped Pecans or Walnuts

Prep for Baking

7. Prepare Bread Pans. Butter two large loaf pans with one tablespoon of butter and dust them with flour. Using greased loaf pan that has been dusted with flour will make un-molding the baked banana bread so easy.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (8)

8. Pour Batter Into Prepared Pan. Next, spread the batter evenly in the two pans and set aside.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (9)

Bake

9. Get Ready to Bake. Place the pans into the oven on the center rack. Once in the oven, it doesn't take long for the wonderful smell of homemade banana bread to start wafting through the house!

Bake the bread for approximately 45 minutes or until a toothpick placed in the center comes out dry.

10. Set Bread Pans on Cooling Rack. Set the bread on a wire rack for 10 minutes. If you pop them out of the pan too quickly, the bread will stick to the bottom of the pan. So, be patient.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (10)

11. Un-Mold the Baked Bread. Run a knife around the edges between the pan and the bread and gently take the bread out of the pans and sent on a wire rack to cool.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (11)

Top Tip

It's a good idea to allow the bread to cool fora littlewhile so that it will be easier toslice. However, patience always runs thin by then andwe can never wait to slice into it as soon as its out of the pan. The first loaf is usually gone in minutes!

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (12)

Serving Suggestion

The perfect way to serve this homemade banana bread is fresh and warm, right out of the oven. Slice and serve plain, or topped with melted butter or cream cheese. Personally, I'm a butter girl. So, give me all the butter!

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (13)

Recipe FAQ's

How long does banana bread last?

Banana bread will last for 2-3 days at room temperature or up to 6 months in the freezer.

What to serve with banana bread?

Serve Banana Bread with the following:
. Cream Cheese
. Butter
. Fresh Fruit
. Brunch Dishes
. or with your Morning Coffee

How to store banana bread?

Store individual slices or whole loaf of banana bread covered with plastic wrap or aluminum foil or stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

How to freeze banana bread?

Wrap room temperature banana bread in parchment paper and place in a plastic zipper freezer bag or an airtight container. Squeeze out all the air as you close the zipper.

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (14)

There you have it. Our Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe has the perfect combination of classic flavorsand moist, dense crumb. Anyway you like it, you can't go wrong with this foolproof recipe. We hope you enjoy our super simple, super tasty recipe! Try it and let us know how you like it. We'd love to hear from you!

xo ~ Seanna

More Tasty Dessert Recipes

  • Blueberry Buckle Cake Recipe
  • Easy Peach Dump Cake Recipe
  • Pumpkin Squares
  • Easy Mini Apple Pies

Hungry for More? Subscribe to my Newsletter and follow along on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram for all of the latest recipes.

See Also
Basic Brioche Bread Recipe

📖 Recipe

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (19)

Best Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe - Super tasty, moist banana bread with the best banana flavor. Moist and Delicious, this easy quick bread recipe comes out perfectly every time. So good!

People give rave reviews for this popular recipe. It makes a tasty breakfast bread with coffee, a great after school snack for your kiddos, or a delicious dessert recipe. It's one of our go-to favorites around here any time of day!

This recipe makes two loaves of Banana Bread.

www.seannaskitchen.com

5 from 15 votes

Print Pin Rate Add to Shopping List

Course: Bread, Dessert

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes minutes

Total Time: 1 hour hour

Servings: 10 people

Calories: 385kcal

Author: Seanna Borrows

Equipment

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup salted butter 1 ½ sticks, room temperature.
  • 1 ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 ½ cup bananas mashed.
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ¾ teaspoon table salt
  • ½ cup sour cream*

Instructions

  • Pre-Heat Oven. Pre-heat oven to 325°F and set a rack in the middle of the oven.

  • Cream Butter and Sugar. Using a hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar into a smooth texture and the butter is light yellow in color.

  • Mix Together Wet Ingredients. In a separate bowl, mix together mashed bananas, eggs, and vanilla.

  • Combine Creamed Butter and Sugar Mixture With Wet Ingredients. Add the banana mixture to the creamed butter and sugar and mix until well combined.

  • Sift Together Dry Ingredients. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

  • Mix Batter. Add the dry ingredients and sour cream to the wet ingredients mixture, a little at a time, alternating between the two. Mix all together into a smooth batter and set aside.

  • Prepare Bread Pans. Prepare two bread pans by buttering and flouring each pan. Be sure to tap out the excess flour.

  • Pour Batter Into Pans. Divide the batter equally between the prepared pans.

  • Bake. Place pans on the center rack in the pre-heated oven. Bake for 50-60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center of a loaf comes out dry.

  • Set Bread Pans on Cooling Rack. When loaves are ready to come out of the oven, set them on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes.

  • Un-mold the Baked Bread. Gently slide the edge of a knife between the loaf and side of the pan and follow the path around the entire loaf. This will make it easier to get out of the pan. Turn the pan over and pop the bread out of the pan and set it on the rack to cool.

Video

Notes

Substitution Suggestion.

Substitute ½ cup buttermilk for ½ cup sour cream.

Variation Suggestions.

Try one of these tasty add-ins: chocolate chips, raisins, or chopped pecans.

Serving Suggestions.

Serve this homemade banana bread warm with a little butter or cream cheese.

Nutrition

Calories: 385kcal | Carbohydrates: 55g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 76mg | Sodium: 410mg | Potassium: 139mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 33g | Vitamin A: 559IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 26mg | Iron: 1mg

DID YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE?Mention @SeannasKitchen and tag #seannaskitchen!

Did you love this recipe? If you make this recipe and love it, stop back, give it a 5-star rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ and leave a comment. THANK YOU!! Follow Seanna's Kitchen and share this recipe with your friends on Facebook, Instagram,and Pinterest, and subscribe to my Newsletter for ALL the latest recipes! We'd love to hear from you!

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole Recipe - Easy Chicken Recipes
Cool Mom Eats: Down-to-earth recipes + help that make parenting easier
How to Fix Watery Slime: 9 Steps (with Pictures) - wikiHow
3 Easy Ways to Activate Slime Without Activator - wikiHow
Latest Posts
EASY Sugar Cookies Recipe (No Chill, No Spread) + Tips - Cooking With Karli
Mince & Tatties Recipe: Traditional Scottish Comfort Food
Article information

Author: Golda Nolan II

Last Updated:

Views: 6106

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Golda Nolan II

Birthday: 1998-05-14

Address: Suite 369 9754 Roberts Pines, West Benitaburgh, NM 69180-7958

Phone: +522993866487

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Shopping, Quilting, Cooking, Homebrewing, Leather crafting, Pet

Introduction: My name is Golda Nolan II, I am a thoughtful, clever, cute, jolly, brave, powerful, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.