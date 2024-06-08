Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe - Super tasty, moist banana bread with the best banana flavor. Moist and Delicious, this easy quick bread recipe comes out perfectly every time. So good!

People give rave reviews for this popular recipe. It makes a tasty breakfast bread with coffee, a great after school snack for your kiddos, or a delicious dessert recipe. It's one of our go-to favorites around here any time of day!

Ingredients

Pro Tip

Equipment

How To Make Old Fashioned Banana Bread

Variations

Top Tip

Serving Suggestion

Recipe FAQ's

📖 Recipe

Substitution Suggestion.

Variation Suggestions.

Serving Suggestions.

Featured Review: Fran says, "I made this Banana Bread recipe and it was delicious. It was moist and I couldn’t stop eating it. It was easy to make. Thank you."

Looking for a healthy quick bread recipe? Try our Healthy Apple Muffins Recipe, loaded with sweet apples, and savory cinnamon. Made with oatmeal and almond flour for a healthy twist. They are delish!

Recipe From A Friend When I was a young mom, I couldn't for the life of me make a great banana bread. It always turned out overcooked on the outside, and the center of the loaf was undercooked on the inside. That was until my good friend LaDonna saved the day and shared her old family original recipe with me. And it's the best banana bread we've ever had! Thanks LaDonna!

Ingredients

Next time you have some extra bananas, make this great recipe and use them up. All you need for this old fashioned banana bread recipe are yellow or brown spotted bananas and some simple pantry staples.

This easy recipe makes two loaves of banana bread.

salted butter - Butter must be room temperature in order to incorporate into the batter properly.

granulated sugar - White sugar is better here than brown sugar for that classic banana bread flavor.

large bananas - The best bananas are overripe bananas with brown spots. The darker they are, the more pronounced the banana flavor will be.

large eggs

pure vanilla extract

all purpose flour - Bread flour is an acceptable substitute. Bread flour will make it a little less dense than using AP flour.

baking soda

salt - Finely ground kosher salt. We recommend Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt.

sour cream - May substitute ½ cup buttermilk. Out of buttermilk? Make one of our easy buttermilk substitutes.

Pro Tip Pro Tip - It's important to use room temperature ingredients when baking. Room temperature ingredients allow more air to be beaten into the batter or dough, leading to a light and fluffy baked good.

Equipment

How To Make Old Fashioned Banana Bread

1. Pre-Heat Oven. Pre-heat oven to 325°F and set a rack in the middle of the oven.

Make the Batter

2. Cream Together Butter and Sugar. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer or KitchenAid Stand Mixer, cream together the butter and sugar. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl and incorporate all the butter and sugar evenly.



3. Mix Together Wet Ingredients. Mash bananas and add the eggs and vanilla to the mashed bananas. Whisk it all together until smooth.

4. Combine Creamed Butter and Sugar Mixture With Wet Ingredients. Add banana mixture to the butter and sugar. Mix together until well combined.

5. Sift Together Dry Ingredients. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

6. Mix Batter. Slowly incorporate the flour mixture, alternating with sour cream. Mix together until smooth.

Variations This is the time to incorporate any extras you'd like to put into your Banana Bread. Try adding 1 cup of any of these tasty add-ins: Banana Bread with Raisins

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Recipe - Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips or Dark Chocolate Chips

- Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips or Dark Chocolate Chips Banana Nut Bread or Banana Nut Muffins - Chopped Pecans or Walnuts

Prep for Baking

7. Prepare Bread Pans. Butter two large loaf pans with one tablespoon of butter and dust them with flour. Using greased loaf pan that has been dusted with flour will make un-molding the baked banana bread so easy.

8. Pour Batter Into Prepared Pan. Next, spread the batter evenly in the two pans and set aside.

Bake

9. Get Ready to Bake. Place the pans into the oven on the center rack. Once in the oven, it doesn't take long for the wonderful smell of homemade banana bread to start wafting through the house!

Bake the bread for approximately 45 minutes or until a toothpick placed in the center comes out dry.

10. Set Bread Pans on Cooling Rack. Set the bread on a wire rack for 10 minutes. If you pop them out of the pan too quickly, the bread will stick to the bottom of the pan. So, be patient.

11. Un-Mold the Baked Bread. Run a knife around the edges between the pan and the bread and gently take the bread out of the pans and sent on a wire rack to cool.

Top Tip It's a good idea to allow the bread to cool fora littlewhile so that it will be easier toslice. However, patience always runs thin by then andwe can never wait to slice into it as soon as its out of the pan. The first loaf is usually gone in minutes!

Serving Suggestion

The perfect way to serve this homemade banana bread is fresh and warm, right out of the oven. Slice and serve plain, or topped with melted butter or cream cheese. Personally, I'm a butter girl. So, give me all the butter!

Recipe FAQ's

How long does banana bread last? Banana bread will last for 2-3 days at room temperature or up to 6 months in the freezer. What to serve with banana bread? Serve Banana Bread with the following:

. Cream Cheese

. Butter

. Fresh Fruit

. Brunch Dishes

. or with your Morning Coffee How to store banana bread? Store individual slices or whole loaf of banana bread covered with plastic wrap or aluminum foil or stored in an airtight container at room temperature. How to freeze banana bread? Wrap room temperature banana bread in parchment paper and place in a plastic zipper freezer bag or an airtight container. Squeeze out all the air as you close the zipper.

There you have it. Our Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe has the perfect combination of classic flavorsand moist, dense crumb. Anyway you like it, you can't go wrong with this foolproof recipe. We hope you enjoy our super simple, super tasty recipe! Try it and let us know how you like it. We'd love to hear from you!

xo ~ Seanna

📖 Recipe

Best Old Fashioned Banana Bread Recipe
Course: Bread, Dessert
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 50 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour
Servings: 10 people
Calories: 385kcal
Author: Seanna Borrows

▢ hand mixer

▢ liquid measuring cup

▢ dry measuring cups

▢ measuring spoons

▢ 2 loaf pans Ingredients ▢ ¾ cup salted butter 1 ½ sticks, room temperature.

▢ 1 ½ cup granulated sugar

▢ 1 ½ cup bananas mashed.

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

▢ 2 cups all purpose flour

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ ¾ teaspoon table salt

▢ ½ cup sour cream* Instructions Pre-Heat Oven. Pre-heat oven to 325°F and set a rack in the middle of the oven.

Cream Butter and Sugar. Using a hand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar into a smooth texture and the butter is light yellow in color.

Mix Together Wet Ingredients. In a separate bowl, mix together mashed bananas, eggs, and vanilla.

Combine Creamed Butter and Sugar Mixture With Wet Ingredients. Add the banana mixture to the creamed butter and sugar and mix until well combined.

Sift Together Dry Ingredients. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt.

Mix Batter. Add the dry ingredients and sour cream to the wet ingredients mixture, a little at a time, alternating between the two. Mix all together into a smooth batter and set aside.

Prepare Bread Pans. Prepare two bread pans by buttering and flouring each pan. Be sure to tap out the excess flour.

Pour Batter Into Pans. Divide the batter equally between the prepared pans.

Bake. Place pans on the center rack in the pre-heated oven. Bake for 50-60 minutes , until a toothpick inserted into the center of a loaf comes out dry.

Set Bread Pans on Cooling Rack. When loaves are ready to come out of the oven, set them on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes.

Nutrition
Calories: 385kcal | Carbohydrates: 55g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 76mg | Sodium: 410mg | Potassium: 139mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 33g | Vitamin A: 559IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 26mg | Iron: 1mg

Substitution Suggestion. Substitute ½ cup buttermilk for ½ cup sour cream.
Variation Suggestions. Try one of these tasty add-ins: chocolate chips, raisins, or chopped pecans.
Serving Suggestions. Serve this homemade banana bread warm with a little butter or cream cheese.

Did you love this recipe? If you make this recipe and love it, stop back, give it a 5-star rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ and leave a comment. THANK YOU!! Follow Seanna's Kitchen and share this recipe with your friends on Facebook, Instagram,and Pinterest, and subscribe to my Newsletter for ALL the latest recipes! We'd love to hear from you!