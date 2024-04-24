Olive Garden Pasta Alfredo Recipe (2024)

This one was a winner. I made it for dinner tonight over fettuccine, added some brocolli and grilled chicken and it was a huge hit. My husband said it tasted just like Olive Garden without the grittiness that they sometimes have (from too much parm or not enough time melting it). I’m replacing my old standby Alfredo sauce (that my Italian grandma brought over from Italy).

The only change I made was doubling the garlic and replacing the 1 ounce of cream cheese with two ounces of goat cheese.