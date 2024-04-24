Olive Garden Pasta Alfredo Recipe (2024)

Add a Comment
Comments
Shirley Alm
love hash brown casserole
Melanie
This was a delicious change to our chicken pasta! Super easy and a family hit!
Renee
I made this recipe tonight for the first time and it was SUPER EASY to make and VERY YUMMY to eat! Thank you so much for sharing. I have wanted to find a good alfredo sauce recipe for awhile now since it is my daughter’s favorite type of pasta to order at, yep, the Olive Garden!! 😀
Jennifer
Love this!!!!! We’ve made it twice already! Easy to make & taste the same as if you were at the OG!! =)
Susan
I’ve been using a recipe like this and have found that I can leave the butter out completely (for a healthier version) and don’t even notice the difference! It’s a wonderful Alfredo .. so much so that we don’t order it out!
SW
So, so good!! I just made it and is simple and tasty 🙂 thanks for sharing!
Budget Savvy Diva
You are VERY welcome 🙂
Pam
This was delicious. I sauteed some mushrooms and green peppers and added cooked chicken as well. Very tasty! Thanks for sharing!
Kelly
I just have to let you know, I locve the recipes on Pinterest. I think I have pinned most of them and look forward to trying them!!
Michelle Lubbers
Do you ever add just a pinch of Nutmeg?? That really makes the sauce for me.
mary ortiz
Thank you, I just love this sauce and go to Olive Garden just for their Chicken Alfredo.
Ashkeysh22
Wow this looks amazing! I just saw it on pinterest and added you to my google reader. This is even more unhealthy than I could have imagined, lol. But I wonder if I could get my hubby to eat some vegetables if I mix it in with this!
June
I just made this for dinner. It turned out great! I thought I would have some sauce left over, but it’s all gone!! Thanks for this recipe!!
Lisa
Can you freeze the leftover sauce? And, could you replace the cream with milk?
Regina
Hi Lisa
I did replace the cream with milk and it is soooo yummy as well. The sauce turns a little bit thinner but still really good!
Mel
What size stick of butter?
Morgan
Most likely a 1/4 lb
Sarah
OMG, this Alfredo is simple and AMAZING! I have tried other recipes using cream of chicken soup and chicken stock, but this is SO much better! It really does taste just like Olive Garden’s (which is my #1 weakness! I am literally shoveling it into my mouth at the moment. Awesome recipe, I may add a little more garlic next time though.
Also, any tips on how to get all my cheeses to melt completely?? I had a little chunk of cream cheese and some strings of parmesan,
Matt
I kept stirring and mushing the cream cheese until it melted in. I didn’t manage to get the parmesan to all melt though.
Matt
Thanks for this Alfredo sauce recipe. My wife and daughter loved it.
Asheley
Does this recipe make enough sauce to add chicken and broccoli to it or do I need to make more sauce.
Budget Savvy Diva
It will make enough 🙂
Lexi
This looks delish! If I wanted to make half of the amount would you recommend cutting every ingredient in half?
Budget Savvy Diva
That should work
Lexi
Can I cut this recipe in half?
Riya
Thank goodness for Pinterest! Just made this last night and hubby and I both loved it! We both love olive garden alfredo and this tastes exactly like it! I used grated Parmesan cheese and added shrimp to the pasta for aliitle something extra. I had half of the sauce left over, which i’ll freeze for next time. Now hubby wants me try this with chicken :). Thanks for the amazing recipe!
Kiersten
Did you just use regular kraft parm, or did you buy a block and grate it?! 🙂
Budget Savvy Diva
I used regular 🙂
Sue
I’d like to make this for my son’s open house. Can this be a “baked” dish? I have never made Alfredo before, which must be why my son wants it!
AuntShiSha
The recipe calls for heavy cream but I don’t see when/where to add this? The Husby is very excited to have this tonight but I need a little point in the right direction. Help?
AuntShiSha
Ignore I now see it says mix cream & cream cheese. Duh
lori
We love the recipe but wonder if it can be made a little thicker? Ours was pretty runny.
Budget Savvy Diva
Add some flour or corn starch
Samantha
I just made this sauce and wow I was so impressed. I normally dont care for anything Italian but it’s my boyfriends favorite. After this dish, he
Thinks I’m some kind of domestic goddess and I am loving Pasta. Thank you for posting!
Budget Savvy Diva
You are very welcome 🙂 Enjoy!
Granny Enchanted
I highlighted your recipe post on my blog today. Thank you. http://scrapbookalphabet.blogspot.com/2012/07/fridays-guest-freebies.html
Noelia
Did this! Super easy and extremely delicious!!! 🙂
Thanks for sharing!
Tracy
This was so easy and so delicious! I am so glad I found you.
Thanks for sharing!
Budget Savvy Diva
I am so glad you liked it 🙂
Erin
I’ve been making this recipe for years, it is sooo good! I usually like it pretty thick, that way you can also use it as a dip for bread sticks, veggies… anything else you’d like to add tons of calories to :). To get it thicker, I usually just let it simmer for 8-10 minutes. Sometimes this can cause the cream and butter to separate, but with a good whisking everything comes back together beautifully. Last batch I made I threw in some fresh thyme and parsley from my garden for some variety, added a nice flavor! Highly recommend. And sometimes if I don’t have all Parmesan, I’ve just used Italian cheese blend (which has parm in it) and it turns out great. We haven’t been to Olive Garden in YEARS because of this recipe!
JUdy
I notice on a lot of recipes, there is no servings.
Chelsea
Do you use salted or unsalted stick of butter?
Budget Savvy Diva
Salted
Rose
i am an Olive Garden JUNKIE. This sauce is exactly like the restaurant. I cut the recipe in half and still had enough leftover to save for leftover chicken this week. I think now I am simply a BUDGET SAVVY DIVA junkie!
Budget Savvy Diva
Yay!!! I am so glad you liked it 🙂
Some Mom
This one was a winner. I made it for dinner tonight over fettuccine, added some brocolli and grilled chicken and it was a huge hit. My husband said it tasted just like Olive Garden without the grittiness that they sometimes have (from too much parm or not enough time melting it). I’m replacing my old standby Alfredo sauce (that my Italian grandma brought over from Italy).
The only change I made was doubling the garlic and replacing the 1 ounce of cream cheese with two ounces of goat cheese.
msmolly
I can’t tell you how many Alfredo sauces I’ve tried and didn’t like. The search is finally over!! Tonight I tried your Alfredo recipe and added shrimp and mushrooms to mine and the whole family loved it!! Thanks so much for giving me an Alfredo sauce that I can finally record in my favorites!!
Budget Savvy Diva
I am so glad you liked it! 🙂
courtney
Was just wondering how do u get the cheeses to melt completly? I cooked it forever n th cheese never melted all the way…help!
Kaitlyn
Little late but which parmesan do you use? I find that the kraft ones never melt. I buy presidents choice instead. ..which is better for my student budget anyway.
Alicia
Whisk, whisk, whisk, quickly!, until all cheeses are melted. Be sure to scrape around the edges of the pan, too, so the bottom doesn’t burn. GREAT recipe by the way!
BreAna {Sugar & Spice & All Things Iced}
YUM! I made this alfredo sauce last night and we loved it! I will definitely be making it again (over and over)! 🙂 BTW my shredded parmesan cheese was frozen and I had no problems with it or the cream cheese melting. The sauce came together really well and was smooth. 🙂
Vero
I NEVER have to look at the menu at Olive Garden. Chicken Alfredo with broccoli it is. I’m super excited to try this recipe especially because I already have most of the ingredients. Just 1 question…when you say “heat till bubbling but not to the boiling point” does this mean I then turn it off and add the cheese to the hot mixture or does the flame remain on? I gotta get this perfect! Thanks again…or maybe not so much since I do feel the need to let my pants out as I type =)
Vero
Also, will Philadelphia cream cheese work? I see something different on the picture.
Budget Savvy Diva
Yes it will
Vero
OMG! I made this recipe and didn’t wanna get too excited. You have to understand that you would be messing with my emotions and where alfredo sauce is concerned, well let’s just say you don’t wanna go there. The sauce is sitting on my stove as I type and you’re lucky I don’t know where you live because I’d be knocking on your door ready to kiss you. THIS IS FABULOUS!!! No more need to pay $20 for a dish of my favorite pasta ever. Thank you soooooo very much =)
Budget Savvy Diva
I am SOOO glad you liked it!!!!! I am in LOVE with this recipe as well … You can use it for casseroles as well 😉
Megan
About how many servings will this make?
Courtney
I loved this sauce, I want to make a batch and freeze it, has anyone ever tried to freeze it before?
Rona
Yes, this is one of those recipes I might make once a month but it will be a delicious treat.
Deana Baker
I have made this twice already and it was a huge hit. The first time I made grilled chicken to go with it and last nite, grilled italian sausage, super yummy. I did tweek it for our tasting, instead of salt I used powdered chicken base and onion powder (very little) and instead of parmesean I used the grated parmesean, asiago and romano, very tastey as it is but I like to be different, thanks so much for sharing the recipie because I think it tastes way better than Olive Gardens and cheaper 🙂
Rachael
I’ve been playing around with other alfredo recipes or trying to make up my own for years. I made this tonight, and can say that this is what I’ll be using from now on! I even made a batch that used margarine, fat free half and half, and light cream cheese to cut some of the fat and cals and it was delish. Thanks!
SW
So good. Any idea on how to make the chicken that goes with it at Olive Garden? Or shrimp…oh, That would be amazing as well!!!
ga32122
Just made this for dinner and it was DELICIOUS! My cream cheese did not melt all the way so the sauce was kinda clumpy but it was still good.
Guro
How much is one stick of butter?
Jaime
Found this recipe on Pinterest while I was craving Olive Garden, decided to give it a try to save some money, and WOW. Really is a copy cat recipe for sure. I actually have made the recipe on their own website for Alfredo sauce and this still tastes more like it than that! Thank you, I am officially a fan and will be looking out for all future recipes!
Mary
Wow! Thank you for this delicious and easy recipe! Tastes just like Olive Garden. I have bought jars of Alfredo sauce at the store and they were always nasty. So glad to be able to make it at home from scratch.
Eloise
Delicious! I did add a pinch of nutmeg and a couple shakes of basil. And to use milk instead of heavy cream, I changed it to: 1/2 stick butter, 1/2 block of cream cheese and about 3/4 cup of milk. Then I just added the parm cheese little by little until it was good! To those saying the cheese didn’t melt well enough: The mixture was probably too hot when you added the parm cheese! It can’t be hot!! Make sure your burner is on LOW – medium low when you add the cheese!
Karen Shroyer
WONDERFUL! So easy to make and best of all I pleased 2 teens who are never easy to please. The way may family eats I will have to double next time, none left over 🙁
Pam
We loved it!!!! I need hints on how to reheat the sauce that i kept. So far it always turns to an oil? I need help I don’t want to throw it away. I guess I could just make a half portion but it would be awesome to just reheat the next day. Hints Please =)
Budget Savvy Diva
I just heat mine in a saucepan
Pam
but how do you keep it creamy and white and just an oil?
Tracy
Thank you so much for this recipe! I have made it three times and it gets better each time. I add cornstarch because I like my sauce thick but otherwise it is perfect.
Kim
Made tonite for me since I am only one who loves Alfredo! Thank you very much! It’s definitely a hit!
Annie
Like Guro I’m wondering how much is a stick of butter. It seems nobody else has problems with that, any help please? Thanks 😉
Jessica
This is probably a dumb question but can you can this? I see a jar in the pic and I would love to be able to can my Alfredo sauce so i can make it in bulk without using all my freezer space!
Bridget
How long does it keep in the refrigerator?
Watson
About 1 week
Angie Thiel
Awesome, it was perfect! Everyone loved it. Went right by the instrctions. Will definitely make again. Hubby said it was better than OG.
Tisha
So yummy found thus recipe on Pinterest and loved it
Ally
This recipe is AMAZING! It really is super delicious. Thank you! I was wondering if you had a problem with the butter separating after refrigerated? When I went to reheat leftovers the butter was just everywhere. Any suggestions?
Watson
I never had this problem — anyone else?
Katie P.
I’ve had alfredo separate too – someone told me if I put a little flour in there, it wouldn’t do that (and that makes sense). Just add a little after you’ve melted the butter and it should not separate. 🙂
Suzanne Kirkpatrick
I made this tonight…..not only was it SO SUPER EASY TO MAKE but it tasted SO AMAZING AND DELICIOUS that my family requested it again and soon!!! There is NOTHING I WOULD CHANGE! Follow this recipe exact and you too will be so stinking impressed and amazed it came from your kitchen!!! Thanks so much for another GREAT meal!! You,your dad and your mom,hubsters,and catson rock!!! Yummmmoooolicious!!
Watson
Yay!!! I am so glad you enjoyed it 🙂
Rhonda Stoner
This is the best alfredo out there!
Jennifer
Definitly want to try this!!!!
Amber Hellmann
Now I have something to go with my olive graden soup I make. It is like going to olive garden but cheaper!
Kari
This was easy to make and it tasted AMAZING! I think I’m going to use the rest of the sauce to make a spinach pizza. I think this sauce is even better than Olive Garden!!!
Sara
Awww thanks 🙂 Love the feedback
lisa cordova
olive garden copycat alfredo was a big hit in my family! they want more tonight!
Sara
I am so glad you liked it 🙂
Brittany
great recipe my husband begs me to make it all the time the only recommendation i have is to buy a block of Parmesan and shred it your self there is so much more flavor its Delicious if you can afford it we normally use kraft but on special occasions we do it this way
Sara
Ohhhhh I love Parmesan straight from the block — so good 🙂
Sheena
I’m making your copy cat olive garden five cheese ziti recipe will this recipe for the Alfredo sauce make enough? The recipe calls for 15oz
Sara
Yes it will be enough 🙂
Amber
love this recipe! I am wanting to use it to make Alfredo for a church dinner. I am making a large quantity of it & was thinking about making it the night before. However I am concerned that it will separate like most Alfredo sauces do that aren’t in a jar. Any rules to prevent this or what I can add or so when reheating?
tammy
This looks so good, but how do I measure the tablespoons of cream cheese since it comes in a block?
Sara
There should be measurements on the packaging
sara
try adding 2 tbs . of worcestershire sauce and a few drops of hot sauce
gives much more flavor
Tina
Does this recipe call for a pound or 1/2 pound of pasta?
Sara
1 pound
Sarah
Wonderful! Made this for the second time this week. I served over zucchini noodles. Got my 3 year old to eat his veggies. Also perfect for those eating low carb. Thank you!
Heather Waters
I made the recipe for Olive Garden Pasta Alfredo. I think I might have put in a little more parmesan cheese that was called for. I didn’t know that the sauce thickens, so when I added the additional parmesan….it was thick! Good, but a little too thick. We’re having leftovers for dinner tonight. I’ll know better next time. My husband really liked it. He asked me “where are the bread sticks and all you can eat salad?”. Thank you Sara for a great recipe.
Sincerely , Heather
Mine was a little runny too, but i melted the butter and the minced garlic then I wisked in 1 Tablespoon of flour for 2 minutes then added the milk and wisked that in. Then followed the rest of the recipe as normal. It was great! I love this recipe!!!
Candy
Hello. My husband grated a block of parnesean. I think it will be too salty with regular butter. What is your opinion about using non salted butter?
Candy Whitt