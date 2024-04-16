Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Make this Straight-From-the-Restaurant Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe at home tonight for your family. Our Secret Restaurant Recipe tastes just like Olive Garden’s.
Photo by Annie
Olive Garden Marsala Chicken
An Olive Garden Copycat Recipe
Straight-From-the-Restaurant
Way back in the simpler days of the internet, restaurants were kind enough to share recipes on their new websites so that fans could enjoy their favorite dishes at home. Alton has spent hours tracking down these recipes. We are proud that we can help the restaurants share these vintage recipes with a whole new generation of fans.
Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Recipe is a Straight-From-the-Restaurant Recipe.
Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe
Make our Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe at home tonight for your family. Our Secret Restaurant Recipe tastes just like Olive Garden's.
Prep Time30 minutes mins
Active Time25 minutes mins
Total Time55 minutes mins
Course: Dinner, Lunch, Main Course, Sauce
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: Chicken Recipe, Olive Garden, Pasta Dish
Yield: 4 People
Ingredients
- 4 Chicken Breasts boneless and skinless
- 1/2 cup Flour
- Salt and freshly ground Black Pepper to taste
- Dried Oregano to taste
- 4 tablespoons Oil
- 4 tablespoons Butter or Margarine
- 2 cups fresh Mushrooms sliced
- 1 cup Marsala Wine
Instructions
Pound chicken breasts between sheets of plastic wrap to about 1/4-inch thickness.
Combine flour, salt, pepper and oregano in a mixing bowl.
Dredge chicken pieces in the flour, shaking off any excess.
Heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat.
Cook chicken breasts on medium heat for about 2 minutes on the first side, until lightly browned.
Turn breasts over to cook other side.
Add mushrooms to skillet.
Cook breasts about 2 more minutes, until both sides are lightly browned. Continue to stir mushrooms.
Add Marsala wine around chicken pieces. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes.
Serve over pasta.
