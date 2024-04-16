Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Make this Straight-From-the-Restaurant Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe at home tonight for your family. Our Secret Restaurant Recipe tastes just like Olive Garden’s.

Photo by Annie

Olive Garden Marsala Chicken An Olive Garden Copycat Recipe To See ALL of Our Olive Garden Copycat Recipes – Click HERE To See ALL of Our Chicken Copycat Recipes – Click HERE To See ALL of Our Italian Restaurant Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Straight-From-the-Restaurant Way back in the simpler days of the internet, restaurants were kind enough to share recipes on their new websites so that fans could enjoy their favorite dishes at home. Alton has spent hours tracking down these recipes. We are proud that we can help the restaurants share these vintage recipes with a whole new generation of fans. Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Recipe is a Straight-From-the-Restaurant Recipe. To See ALL of Our Straight-From-the-Restaurant Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Try these Recipes with Your Olive Garden Marsala Chicken Click on any Name below for the Recipe Olive Garden Bread Sticks Recipe

Olive Garden Salad and Dressing Recipe

Mini (Outback Steakhouse) Bloomin’ Onion Bites Recipe

Emeril’s Delmonico Shrimp Remoulade Recipe

Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites Recipe

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse’s Barbecue Shrimp Orleans Recipe

Cheesecake Factory Fried Mac and Cheese Balls Recipe

Alamo Drafthouse The Clooney co*cktail Recipe

Olive Garden Frozen Tiramisu Recipe

J Alexanders Carrot Cake Secret Recipe

Other Delicious Italian Recipes from Your Favorite Restaurants and Our Readers and Friends Click on any Name below for the Recipe Romano’s Macaroni Grill Fonduta Gamberi Recipe

Olive Garden Marsala Chicken Recipe

Old Spaghetti Factory Spaghetti with Burnt Butter Recipe

Texas Roadhouse Buttery Dinner Rolls and Cinnamon Butter Recipes Recipe

California Pizza Kitchen Chicken Tequila Fettuccine Recipe

Golden Corral Seafood Salad Recipe

Olive Garden Garlic Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Carrabba’s Italian Grill Bread Dip Recipe

Red Lobster Shrimp Alfredo Recipe

Olive Garden Chianti Braised Short Ribs Recipe

Phillips Crab Fettuccini Alfredo Recipe

O’Charley’s Prime Rib Pasta Recipe

Cheesecake Factory Luau Salad Recipe

Carrabba’s Lobster Ravioli Recipe

Olive Garden’s Spaghetti Carbonara Recipe To See ALL of Our Italian Restaurant Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Here are a Few More Recipes From Across Our Family of Websites You Will Love Click on any Name below for the Recipe Texas de Brazil Chicken Wrapped in Bacon Recipe

Longhorn Steakhouse Fire-Grilled Corn on the Cob Recipe

Outback Steakhouse Alice Springs Chicken Recipe Recipe

Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse’s Barbecue Shrimp Orleans Recipe

Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites Recipe

LongHorn Steakhouse Prairie Fries with Horseradish Ranch Dipping Sauce Recipes

The ChopHouse Lobster Mac and Cheese Recipe

McCormick and Schmick’s Gold Margarita co*cktail Recipe

Longhorn Steakhouse Grilled Peach Cobbler Recipe

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Tickled Pink co*cktail Recipe

Outback Steakhouse Nutter Butter Peanut Butter Pie Recipe







Print Pin Recipe Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe Make our Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe at home tonight for your family. Our Secret Restaurant Recipe tastes just like Olive Garden's. Prep Time30 minutes mins Active Time25 minutes mins Total Time55 minutes mins See Also The only Eton Mess recipes you'll ever need Course: Dinner, Lunch, Main Course, Sauce Cuisine: Italian Keyword: Chicken Recipe, Olive Garden, Pasta Dish Yield: 4 People Ingredients 4 Chicken Breasts boneless and skinless

1/2 cup Flour

Salt and freshly ground Black Pepper to taste

Dried Oregano to taste

4 tablespoons Oil

4 tablespoons Butter or Margarine

2 cups fresh Mushrooms sliced

1 cup Marsala Wine Instructions Pound chicken breasts between sheets of plastic wrap to about 1/4-inch thickness.

Combine flour, salt, pepper and oregano in a mixing bowl.

Dredge chicken pieces in the flour, shaking off any excess.

Heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat.

Cook chicken breasts on medium heat for about 2 minutes on the first side, until lightly browned.

Turn breasts over to cook other side.

Add mushrooms to skillet.

Cook breasts about 2 more minutes, until both sides are lightly browned. Continue to stir mushrooms.

Add Marsala wine around chicken pieces. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes.

Serve over pasta. Olive Garden Marsala Chicken An Olive Garden Copycat Recipe To See ALL of Our Olive Garden Copycat Recipes - Click HERE To See ALL of Our Chicken Copycat Recipes - Click HERE To See ALL of Our Italian Restaurant Copycat Recipes - Click HERE

Pin this Recipe



Other Delicious Chicken Pasta Recipes from Your Favorite Restaurants and Our Readers and Friends Click on any Name below for the Recipe California Pizza Kitchen Chicken Tequila Fettuccine Restaurant Recipe

Olive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant Recipe

Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s Pasta Milano Restaurant Recipe

Applebee’s Three Cheese Chicken Penne Pasta Recipe

Outback Steakhouse Queensland Chicken and Shrimp Recipe

Cheesecake Factory Cajun Jambalaya Pasta Recipe

Chinese Restaurant-Style Chicken Chow Mein Recipe

Rock Bottom Brewery Tuscan Chicken Pasta Recipe

Bravo! Italian Kitchen Pasta Bravo Recipe

Rock Bottom Brewery Tuscan Chicken Pasta Recipe

Gordon Biersch Cajun Pasta Recipe

Olive Garden’s Spaghetti Carbonara Restaurant Recipe

Wagamama Yaki Soba Recipe

Pasta House Company Chicken Ignatio Recipe To See ALL of Our Restaurant Chicken Copycat Recipes – Click HERE

Lidia’s Commonsense Italian Cooking: 150 Delicious and Simple Recipes Anyone Can Master

In her beautifully illustrated new cookbook, Lidia Bastianich lays out a comprehensive curriculum of wise cooking tips–from the cutting board to the kitchen table. Lidia Bastianich is the host of the PBS shows Lidia’s Kitchen, Lidia’s Italy in America and Lidia’s Italy. Lidia’s cookbooks include Lidia’s Commonsense Italian Cooking, Lidia’s Favorite Recipes, Lidia’s Italy in America, Lidia Cooks from the Heart of Italy, and Lidia’s Italy. She is the chef/owner of four acclaimed New York City restaurants – Felidia, Becco, Esca and Del Posto, as well as Lidia’s Pittsburgh and Lidia’s Kansas City. And if you watched the 1st 3 seasons of MasterChef you know her son. He is Joe – the bald one with “The Stare.” CLICK HERE NOW to get Lidia’s Commonsense Italian Cooking: 150 Delicious and Simple Recipes Anyone Can Master



Photo of Chicken Marsala is by Annie Eats and is used by permission under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) License. Thank you, Annie. Great Picture. Photos may be “representative” of the recipe and not the actual finished dish. All photo licenses listed were correct at the time of the posting of the page. Recipe is our adaption of several recipes formally widely-circulated on the internet – courtesy of the Wayback Machine. Additional Information Courtesy of Wikipedia and is used by permission.