Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (2024)

Posted: · Updated: · By Chrysa
Jump to Recipe
Skip the Chinese take-out and make your own stir-fry style dish with this easy Pressure Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken recipe. Perfect for weeknight dinners!
I resisted getting a pressure cooker for a long time. To me it was the thing my grandma used to do canning and my mother-in-law used to make delicious boliche en salsa (the Puerto Rican version of pot roast).
But over the last couple of years, pressure cookers have gotten crazy popular! Everywhere I look I see Facebook friends talking about what they made in their pressure cooker and I find lots of easy pressure cooker recipes and Instant Pot recipes online and in magazines.
SO, I figured it was about time I give it a try and guess what – I like it. I have been looking for yummy Power Pressure Cooker XL recipes and what I like best so far is this yummy and easy honey sesame chicken pressure cooker recipe.
This particular recipe can be made in basically ANY pressure cooker including the Instant Pot, Power Pressure Cooker XL, or whatever type of pressure cooker you choose to use.
I owe a thanks to Tristar Products for sending me their Power Pressure Cooker XL and encouraging me to finally try a pressure cooker!
The Power Pressure Cooker XL is GREAT choice because it saves time, energy, & money and cooks even the most inexpensive cuts of meat to juicy perfection.
It has a removable inner pot that is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. I have the 10 quart version that is so big it can even cook a turkey!
Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Pressure CookerHoney Sesame Chicken
Ingredients:
3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 small onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2/3 cup soy sauce or gluten-free tamari sauce
1/3 cup ketchup
1 Tbsp. sesame oil
2/3 cup honey
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 Tbsp. corn starch
3 Tbsp. water
2 green onions, chopped (green part only)
2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
How to Make Pressure Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken:
- Preheat pressure cooker on the chicken setting. Place oil, onion, and chicken to the cooker and sauté 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened.
- Add garlic and continue cooking for one minute, stirring constantly.
- Add soy sauce, ketchup, and red pepper flakes and stir to coat chicken. Pressure cook on chicken setting (high) for 4 minutes. Release pressure.
- Mix sesame oil and honey into the mixture. In a small bowl, dissolve corn starch in water and add to pressure cooker. Simmer until sauce thickens.
- Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds.
- Serve immediately with rice.
PIN IT ON PINTEREST:
Did you make this recipe? I want to see it!
Share a photo on Instagram and tag me – @ThriftyJinxy.
Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken
Chrysa
Skip the Chinese take-out and make your own stir-fry style dish with this easy Honey Sesame Chicken recipe. It's simple to prepare in your Instant Pot or other pressure cooker and will quickly become a weeknight dinner favorite!
4.43 from 33 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 9 minutes mins
Total Time 19 minutes mins
Course Main Course
Cuisine Asian
Calories 459 kcal
Ingredients
- 3 pounds chicken breast boneless, skinless
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 small onion diced
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 2/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup ketchup
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 2/3 cup honey
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 2 Tbsp. corn starch
- 3 Tbsp. water
- 2 green onions chopped (green part only)
- 2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
Instructions
Preheat pressure cooker on the chicken setting. Place oil, onion, and chicken to the cooker and sauté 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened.
Add garlic and continue cooking for one minute, stirring constantly.
Add soy sauce, ketchup, and red pepper flakes and stir to coat chicken. Pressure cook on chicken setting (high) for 4 minutes. Release pressure.
Mix sesame oil and honey into the mixture. In a small bowl, dissolve corn starch in water and add to pressure cooker. Simmer until sauce thickens.
Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds.
Serve immediately with rice.
Nutrition
Serving: 1gCalories: 459kcalCarbohydrates: 31gProtein: 55gFat: 12gSaturated Fat: 3gPolyunsaturated Fat: 9gCholesterol: 145mgSodium: 1392mgFiber: 1gSugar: 26g
I am not a nutritionist. These values were calculated automatically with the Spoonacular Food API.
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!
Subscribe Today
For all the latest direct to your inbox
ABOUT CHRYSA + THRIFTY JINXY
Thrifty Jinxy helps you live a fabulous life on a frugal budget. By spending less on the boring everyday stuff, you can have more money to splurge on the things you REALLY want! We feature recipes, DIY ideas, money-saving tips, great on-line deals, and more! Read more...