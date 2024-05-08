Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (2024)

Posted: · Updated: · By Chrysa

Skip the Chinese take-out and make your own stir-fry style dish with this easy Pressure Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken recipe. Perfect for weeknight dinners!

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (2)

I resisted getting a pressure cooker for a long time. To me it was the thing my grandma used to do canning and my mother-in-law used to make delicious boliche en salsa (the Puerto Rican version of pot roast).

But over the last couple of years, pressure cookers have gotten crazy popular! Everywhere I look I see Facebook friends talking about what they made in their pressure cooker and I find lots of easy pressure cooker recipes and Instant Pot recipes online and in magazines.

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (3)

SO, I figured it was about time I give it a try and guess what – I like it. I have been looking for yummy Power Pressure Cooker XL recipes and what I like best so far is this yummy and easy honey sesame chicken pressure cooker recipe.

This particular recipe can be made in basically ANY pressure cooker including the Instant Pot, Power Pressure Cooker XL, or whatever type of pressure cooker you choose to use.

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (4)

I owe a thanks to Tristar Products for sending me their Power Pressure Cooker XL and encouraging me to finally try a pressure cooker!

The Power Pressure Cooker XL is GREAT choice because it saves time, energy, & money and cooks even the most inexpensive cuts of meat to juicy perfection.

It has a removable inner pot that is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. I have the 10 quart version that is so big it can even cook a turkey!

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (5)

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Pressure CookerHoney Sesame Chicken

Ingredients:

3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 small onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
2/3 cup soy sauce or gluten-free tamari sauce
1/3 cup ketchup
1 Tbsp. sesame oil
2/3 cup honey
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 Tbsp. corn starch
3 Tbsp. water
2 green onions, chopped (green part only)
2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

How to Make Pressure Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken:

  • Preheat pressure cooker on the chicken setting. Place oil, onion, and chicken to the cooker and sauté 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened.
  • Add garlic and continue cooking for one minute, stirring constantly.
  • Add soy sauce, ketchup, and red pepper flakes and stir to coat chicken. Pressure cook on chicken setting (high) for 4 minutes. Release pressure.
  • Mix sesame oil and honey into the mixture. In a small bowl, dissolve corn starch in water and add to pressure cooker. Simmer until sauce thickens.
  • Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds.
  • Serve immediately with rice.

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (8)

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken

Chrysa

Skip the Chinese take-out and make your own stir-fry style dish with this easy Honey Sesame Chicken recipe. It's simple to prepare in your Instant Pot or other pressure cooker and will quickly become a weeknight dinner favorite!

4.43 from 33 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 9 minutes mins

Total Time 19 minutes mins

Course Main Course

Cuisine Asian

Calories 459 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Preheat pressure cooker on the chicken setting. Place oil, onion, and chicken to the cooker and sauté 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened.

  • Add garlic and continue cooking for one minute, stirring constantly.

  • Add soy sauce, ketchup, and red pepper flakes and stir to coat chicken. Pressure cook on chicken setting (high) for 4 minutes. Release pressure.

  • Mix sesame oil and honey into the mixture. In a small bowl, dissolve corn starch in water and add to pressure cooker. Simmer until sauce thickens.

  • Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds.

  • Serve immediately with rice.

Nutrition

Serving: 1gCalories: 459kcalCarbohydrates: 31gProtein: 55gFat: 12gSaturated Fat: 3gPolyunsaturated Fat: 9gCholesterol: 145mgSodium: 1392mgFiber: 1gSugar: 26g

I am not a nutritionist. These values were calculated automatically with the Spoonacular Food API.

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (9)

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (11)

ABOUT CHRYSA + THRIFTY JINXY

Thrifty Jinxy helps you live a fabulous life on a frugal budget. By spending less on the boring everyday stuff, you can have more money to splurge on the things you REALLY want! We feature recipes, DIY ideas, money-saving tips, great on-line deals, and more! Read more...

Easy Pressure Cooker Recipes: Honey Sesame Chicken (2024)

