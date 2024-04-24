The only Eton Mess recipes you'll ever need (2024)

Whether its creation was a happy accident or divine design, this thoroughly English dessert is heaven in a bowl.Nov 09, 2021 12:00am
By
- 35 mins preparation
- 50 mins cooking plus cooling, standing
- Serves 10
The Eton mess, one of England's best-loved and prettiest desserts, is an absolute joy to eat. Its sublime proportions of crumbled crisp meringue, softly whipped cream and marinated strawberries don't need further embellishment - the beauty of this delicate dessert is in its simplicity.
There are many tales about the origins of Eton mess: one involves an excited labrador sitting on a pavlova at an Eton ceremony; another, a bumpy car ride muddling a strawberry and meringue dessert en-route to an Eton cricket match. Better authority on the matter comes from food historians Robin Weir and Caroline Liddell. In their book Recipes from the Dairy, they write this most British of British desserts originated at Eton's mess hall in the 1930s. Back then it was served as a bowl of bananas or strawberries mixed with ice-cream or cream. The meringue was a later addition - and a very good one at that.
It's not an Eton mess without meringues, and the trick to making great meringues is patience. To ensure a perfect crisp crust, always leave them to cool in the oven after baking. And if you can avoid the temptation to eat them on their own, you can always make the meringues in advance: they'll keep for a few days stored in an airtight container.
In our recipe, we've used raspberries as well as strawberries. This sort of dessert is open to flavour variations, so be creative and use whatever fruit is most fragrant at the time. Apricots would be wonderful, as would plums, and any type of berry is good at Christmas time. And for a lovely fresh, slightly tart note, we've added a little crème fraîche to the whipped cream.
Whether they're folded or layered, when all the Eton mess elements are piled high in a beautiful glass serving bowl, this classic dessert makes the perfect sweet finish for late-summer entertaining.
Want more Christmas desserts?
Ingredients
- 750 gm strawberries, quartered, plus extra to serve
- 110 gm (½ cup) caster sugar
- 200 ml thickened cream, lightly whisked
- 125 gm crème fraîche
- 55 gm (½ cup) pure icing sugar, sieved
- Scraped seeds of ½ vanilla bean
- 125 gm raspberries
Meringues
- 100 gm eggwhite (about 3 eggs)
- 100 gm caster sugar
- 100 gm pure icing sugar, sieved
- 15 gm cornflour
Method
1
For meringues, preheat oven to 120C. Whisk eggwhite and a pinch of salt in an electric mixer until firm peaks form (3-4 minutes). With motor running, gradually add caster sugar and whisk until thick and glossy (2-3 minutes). Sieve icing sugar and cornflour over, fold to combine, then spoon 8cm-diameter mounds onto oven trays lined with baking paper. Bake until meringues lift easily from trays and are crisp but not coloured (45-50 minutes), then turn off oven and cool completely in oven.
2
Meanwhile, toss strawberries and caster sugar in a large bowl to combine, then set aside until juices begin to seep (20 minutes).
3See AlsoHomemade Ginger Ale Syrup + Ginger Mint Lemonade Recipe - Garden TherapyOlive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant RecipeTom Brady’s TB12 Fresh Cod with Salsa Verde Recipe50 Isagenix Shake Recipes - Best Isagenix Shake Recipes
Whisk cream, crème fraîche, icing sugar and vanilla seeds together in a separate large bowl until soft peaks form. Scatter a quarter of the strawberries in the base of a 3-litre serving bowl, spread with a quarter of the cream mixture, and coarsely crumble a quarter of the meringue over the top. Repeat layering with remaining ingredients.
4
Scatter Eton mess with raspberries and extra strawberries and serve.
The Latest from Gourmet Traveller
Recipe CollectionsEaster desserts that aren't hot cross buns
Yesterday 11:00pm
Recipe CollectionsAll the Easter recipes you need
Yesterday 10:15pm
Vivid Sydney’s food program is back for 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Travel NewsVirgin Australia is offering 30% off flights to 36 destinations in flash sale
Mar 10, 2024
DestinationsBeyond laneways: A peek into some of Melbourne's most luxe Airbnb stays
Mar 10, 2024
EntertainingGozney's new Arc pizza oven here to heat up the alfresco entertaining game?
Mar 07, 2024
This is how women do it: Leading women in restaurants
Mar 07, 2024
Drinks NewsTop drops: An expert's best tannic wines for March
Mar 07, 2024
Travel NewsTurkish Airlines announces direct flights between Melbourne and Istanbul from March 2024
Mar 06, 2024
EntertainingYour seasonal guide to luxury Easter eggs, bunnies and hampers
Mar 05, 2024
Food NewsNoma returns to Japan for 10-week Noma Kyoto residency in 2024
Mar 05, 2024
Restaurant NewsNoma, the 'world's best restaurant', is closing in 2025
Mar 05, 2024
Restaurant ReviewsPipis Kiosk: Restaurant review
Mar 05, 2024
Recipe CollectionsOur most popular recipes for autumn
Mar 05, 2024
Travel NewsSeven crossbody bags that make slick travel companions
Mar 03, 2024
Entertaining5 wine fridges to store your vinos for entertaining and longevity
Feb 27, 2024
EntertainingSix quality steak knives that even vegetarians will find use for
Feb 27, 2024
Recipe Collections5 simple co*cktails for every occasion
Feb 27, 2024
Destinations5 luxe Geelong Airbnbs to book for your Great Ocean Road getaway
Feb 27, 2024