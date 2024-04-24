The only Eton Mess recipes you'll ever need (2024)

Whether its creation was a happy accident or divine design, this thoroughly English dessert is heaven in a bowl.

Nov 09, 2021 12:00am

By

  • 35 mins preparation
  • 50 mins cooking plus cooling, standing
  • Serves 10

    • The only Eton Mess recipes you'll ever need (1)

    Print

The Eton mess, one of England's best-loved and prettiest desserts, is an absolute joy to eat. Its sublime proportions of crumbled crisp meringue, softly whipped cream and marinated strawberries don't need further embellishment - the beauty of this delicate dessert is in its simplicity.

There are many tales about the origins of Eton mess: one involves an excited labrador sitting on a pavlova at an Eton ceremony; another, a bumpy car ride muddling a strawberry and meringue dessert en-route to an Eton cricket match. Better authority on the matter comes from food historians Robin Weir and Caroline Liddell. In their book Recipes from the Dairy, they write this most British of British desserts originated at Eton's mess hall in the 1930s. Back then it was served as a bowl of bananas or strawberries mixed with ice-cream or cream. The meringue was a later addition - and a very good one at that.

It's not an Eton mess without meringues, and the trick to making great meringues is patience. To ensure a perfect crisp crust, always leave them to cool in the oven after baking. And if you can avoid the temptation to eat them on their own, you can always make the meringues in advance: they'll keep for a few days stored in an airtight container.

In our recipe, we've used raspberries as well as strawberries. This sort of dessert is open to flavour variations, so be creative and use whatever fruit is most fragrant at the time. Apricots would be wonderful, as would plums, and any type of berry is good at Christmas time. And for a lovely fresh, slightly tart note, we've added a little crème fraîche to the whipped cream.

Whether they're folded or layered, when all the Eton mess elements are piled high in a beautiful glass serving bowl, this classic dessert makes the perfect sweet finish for late-summer entertaining.

Want more Christmas desserts?

Ingredients

  • 750 gm strawberries, quartered, plus extra to serve
  • 110 gm (½ cup) caster sugar
  • 200 ml thickened cream, lightly whisked
  • 125 gm crème fraîche
  • 55 gm (½ cup) pure icing sugar, sieved
  • Scraped seeds of ½ vanilla bean
  • 125 gm raspberries

Meringues

  • 100 gm eggwhite (about 3 eggs)
  • 100 gm caster sugar
  • 100 gm pure icing sugar, sieved
  • 15 gm cornflour

Method

  • 1

    For meringues, preheat oven to 120C. Whisk eggwhite and a pinch of salt in an electric mixer until firm peaks form (3-4 minutes). With motor running, gradually add caster sugar and whisk until thick and glossy (2-3 minutes). Sieve icing sugar and cornflour over, fold to combine, then spoon 8cm-diameter mounds onto oven trays lined with baking paper. Bake until meringues lift easily from trays and are crisp but not coloured (45-50 minutes), then turn off oven and cool completely in oven.

  • 2

    Meanwhile, toss strawberries and caster sugar in a large bowl to combine, then set aside until juices begin to seep (20 minutes).

  • 3

    See Also
    Homemade Ginger Ale Syrup + Ginger Mint Lemonade Recipe - Garden TherapyOlive Garden’s Marsala Chicken Restaurant RecipeTom Brady’s TB12 Fresh Cod with Salsa Verde Recipe50 Isagenix Shake Recipes - Best Isagenix Shake Recipes

    Whisk cream, crème fraîche, icing sugar and vanilla seeds together in a separate large bowl until soft peaks form. Scatter a quarter of the strawberries in the base of a 3-litre serving bowl, spread with a quarter of the cream mixture, and coarsely crumble a quarter of the meringue over the top. Repeat layering with remaining ingredients.

  • 4

    Scatter Eton mess with raspberries and extra strawberries and serve.

The Latest from Gourmet Traveller

  • Recipe CollectionsEaster desserts that aren't hot cross buns

    Yesterday 11:00pm

  • Recipe CollectionsAll the Easter recipes you need

    Yesterday 10:15pm

  • Vivid Sydney’s food program is back for 2024

    Mar 10, 2024

  • Travel NewsVirgin Australia is offering 30% off flights to 36 destinations in flash sale

    Mar 10, 2024

  • DestinationsBeyond laneways: A peek into some of Melbourne's most luxe Airbnb stays

    Mar 10, 2024

  • EntertainingGozney's new Arc pizza oven here to heat up the alfresco entertaining game?

    Mar 07, 2024

    See Also
    Prince William's favourite curry revealed - and we've found the recipe

  • This is how women do it: Leading women in restaurants

    Mar 07, 2024

  • Drinks NewsTop drops: An expert's best tannic wines for March

    Mar 07, 2024

  • Travel NewsTurkish Airlines announces direct flights between Melbourne and Istanbul from March 2024

    Mar 06, 2024

  • EntertainingYour seasonal guide to luxury Easter eggs, bunnies and hampers

    Mar 05, 2024

  • Food NewsNoma returns to Japan for 10-week Noma Kyoto residency in 2024

    Mar 05, 2024

  • Restaurant NewsNoma, the 'world's best restaurant', is closing in 2025

    Mar 05, 2024

  • Restaurant ReviewsPipis Kiosk: Restaurant review

    Mar 05, 2024

  • Recipe CollectionsOur most popular recipes for autumn

    Mar 05, 2024

  • Travel NewsSeven crossbody bags that make slick travel companions

    Mar 03, 2024

  • Entertaining5 wine fridges to store your vinos for entertaining and longevity

    Feb 27, 2024

  • EntertainingSix quality steak knives that even vegetarians will find use for

    Feb 27, 2024

  • Recipe Collections5 simple co*cktails for every occasion

    Feb 27, 2024

  • Destinations5 luxe Geelong Airbnbs to book for your Great Ocean Road getaway

    Feb 27, 2024

The only Eton Mess recipes you'll ever need (2024)
Top Articles
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones – Beats Red
Best VPNs for Xbox One in 2018
louisville cars & trucks "cars by owner" - craigslist
ET to PDT Converter - Savvy Time
Latest Posts
How to Use NordVPN on Xbox: Step-by-Step Tutorial (2024)
So könnt ihr ein VPN auf eurer Xbox One installieren
Article information

Author: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Last Updated:

Views: 5967

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gov. Deandrea McKenzie

Birthday: 2001-01-17

Address: Suite 769 2454 Marsha Coves, Debbieton, MS 95002

Phone: +813077629322

Job: Real-Estate Executive

Hobby: Archery, Metal detecting, Kitesurfing, Genealogy, Kitesurfing, Calligraphy, Roller skating

Introduction: My name is Gov. Deandrea McKenzie, I am a spotless, clean, glamorous, sparkling, adventurous, nice, brainy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.