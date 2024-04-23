Olive Garden Shared Some of Its BEST Recipes Online! (2024)

The only thing better than having a delicious dinner at Olive Garden is being able to make that Italian dinner yourself.
Well, get ready, because Olive Garden’s got your back. Lucky for us, they’ve released some of their most beloved recipes online, and honestly, we couldn’t be more excited. With choices like vegetable lasagna, chicken parmigiana and their famous Alfredo sauce, how can you go wrong?
This Is What’s on the Menu
It can be hard to choose a main meal for dinner, so let’s start with these classics: chicken parmigiana and chicken gnocchi soup. Not only is it a simple chicken and spaghetti dish to make, but it’s filling and usually gives a good amount of leftovers (always a good thing). With an estimated prep and cook time of around 35 minutes, this recipe won’t eat up your whole night. That means you can spend more time thinking about recipes to make tomorrow. Want to add a more personal touch? Make it with this homemade spaghetti sauce.
Not a meat-eater? Don’t worry, vegetable lasagna to the rescue! With fresh ingredients like zucchini, squash, red pepper and goat cheese, this savory dish will be a fan-favorite all around. While it may take a little longer to cook at around 50 minutes, expect your patience to be rewarded.
Last but not least, Olive Garden’s Alfredo sauce is essential. You’ll need butter, milk, heavy cream, garlic, flour and cheese to whip up this quick 10-minute sauce. Not sure what recipe to pair it with? Experiment with this recipe for homemade pasta dough.
Time for Dessert!
How about doing something a bit different? Olive Garden has a tropical recipe for pineapple tiramisu. Or, if you’re a fan of the classic dessert, try ourtiramisu recipe to round out your night.
We hope to see more recipes from you soon, Olive Garden!
Find More Ways to Make Olive Garden at Home
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Cheese RavioliI love to bake and cook, especially Italian dishes like this homemade ravioli recipe. In fact, my idea of a perfect day consists of cooking my family's favorite foods then watching them dig in!—Lori Daniels, Hartland, Michigan. If you like this, learn how to make Olive Garden's black tie mousse cake.Get Our Recipe for Homemade Ravioli
Inspired by: Olive Garden's BreadsticksFresh, buttery and oh-so delicious, these copycat Olive Garden breadsticks taste just like the real deal. Plus, they can be on the table in less than an hour! —Lauren Habermehl, Pewaukee, WisconsinGet Our Recipe for Copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Fettuccine AlfredoThis easy Alfredo sauce is creamy, comforting and coats fettuccine noodles in fine fashion. This recipe is wonderful as is, but sometimes I like to add sliced fresh mushrooms and black olives that have been sautéed in butter and garlic. —Jo Gray, Park City, Montana
Get Our Recipe for Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo
Inspired by: Chocolate Brownie LasagnaOlive Garden Chocolate Lasagna is truly something else. It’s one thing to have a brownie with tangy cream cheese frosting slathered on top (orswirled in the batter). It’s a whole other ball game to multiply that four times. —Molly AllenGet Our Recipe for Chocolate Lasagna
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Zuppa ToscanaI let my young son pick out seed packets and he chose kale, which grew like crazy. This hearty soup helped make good use of it and rivals a restaurant version that we love.—Michelle Babbie, Malone, New York
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Five Cheese Ziti al FornoAfter having the five-cheese ziti at Olive Garden, I tried to make my own version of it—and I think I got pretty close. I always double this when I'm making it and freeze the second one for another meal. —Keri Whitney, Castro Valley, California
Get Our Recipe for Five-Cheese Ziti al Forno
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Chicken MarsalaThis classic recipe is a staple at Italian restaurants everywhere. Perhaps it’s the juicy, tender chicken breasts, or maybe it’s the flavorful, slightly sweet, mushroom wine sauce. Not to mention the side of creamy, dreamy fettuccine Alfredo. Whatever the reason, it’s a dish that we love to eatand love to make at home. —Lauren Habermehl, Pewaukee, WisconsinGet Our Recipe for Copycat Chicken Marsala
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Pasta e fa*gioliHere's an Italian favorite made easier by using prepared spaghetti sauce and canned broth for the flavorful base. —Cindy Garland, Limestone, Tennessee
Get Our Recipe for Hearty Pasta fa*gioli
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Lasagna ClassicoWant to know how to make lasagna for a casual holiday meal? You can't go wrong with this deliciously rich meat lasagna recipe. My grown sons and daughter-in-law request it for their birthdays, too. —Pam Thompson, Girard, Illinois
Get Our Recipe for Best Lasagna
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Spinach-Artichoke DipWhenever I go to an event, I'm always asked to bring this hot dip. Five types of cheese make it a standout and oh-so delicious. I love its party-ready convenience— I serve it straight from the slow cooker, so set-up and clean-up are a breeze! —Noelle Myers, Grand Forks, North Dakota
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Sicilian Cheesecake with Strawberry ToppingThe creamy texture and lovely look of this strawberry cheesecake always get compliments. —L.C. Herschap, Luling, Texas
Get Our Recipe for Strawberry Cheesecake
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Chicken ParmigianaMy husband used to order chicken parmigiana at restaurants for years. I found this cheesy chicken parmesan recipe in our local newspaper, adjusted it for two and began making this at home. After 50 years of marriage, I still enjoy making his favorite recipes. -Lola Butler, Sun City, California
Get Our Recipe for Cheesy Chicken Parmigiana
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Toasted RavioliWhile visiting a friend who had just moved to St. Louis, Missouri, I tried these toasted ravioli at almost every restaurant! When I got home, I had to try to replicate them, and this recipe comes pretty close. —Cristina Carrera, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Get Our Recipe for Toasted Ravioli
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Raspberry LemonadeHere's a concentrate that allows you to enjoy a refreshing summer beverage any time of year. Sweet raspberries balance the tartness from lemons. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Get Our Recipe for Raspberry Lemonade Concentrate
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Giant Cheese Stuffed ShellsMore cheese, please! You'll get your fill from saucy jumbo pasta shells loaded with four kinds—ricotta, Asiago, mozzarella and cottage cheese. Do the prep work, and then freeze according to the recipe directions to have a ready-to-bake meal. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Get Our Recipe for Four-Cheese Stuffed Shells
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Shrimp AlfredoI make this spicy shrimp pasta a lot because it's a something my family never seems to get tired of. The sauce is so fast to make I can get it done while the fettuccine is cooking. In the past, I have added red peppers and spinach, but who's to say you could not add mushrooms or more or less spice. —Stephanie Beluk, Sharpsburg, Georgia
Get Our Recipe for Spicy Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
I tasted chicken gnocchi soup at Olive Garden and wanted to see if I could re-create it myself at home. Here's the delicious result! It's wonderful on a cool evening. —Jaclynn Robinson, Shingletown, California
Get Our Recipe for Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Marinara Dipping SauceMy mother, who was Italian American, called marinara sauce "gravy." She made this marinara sauce recipe in big batches several times a month, so it was a staple on our dinner table. A mouthwatering aroma filled the house each time she cooked it. —James Grimes, Frenchtown, New Jersey
Get Our Recipe for Marinara
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Italian MargaritaWith this amaretto margarita, add a touch of Italian flair to the classic lime drink. —James Schend, Taste of Home Deputy Editor
Get Our Recipe for Amaretto Margarita
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Herb-Grilled SalmonMy roasted salmon is so simple but elegant enough to serve to company. I make it on days when I have less than an hour to cook. The salmon seasoning is an easy way to add flavor. —Luanne Asta, Hampton Bays, New York
Get Our Recipe for Herb-Roasted Salmon Fillets
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Famous House SaladAntipasto ingredients are sliced and diced to make this substantial chop salad. I like to buy sliced meat from the deli and chop it all up so you can get a bit of everything in each bite. —Kim Molina, Duarte, California
Get Our Recipe for Super Italian Chopped Salad
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Eggplant ParmigianaWe really like eggplant and would rather have it baked than fried. This can be served as a side dish or main dish. —Donna Wardlow-Keating, Omaha, Nebraska
Get Our Recipe for Eggplant Parmesan
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Minestrone SoupIt’s hard to not go overboard when you’re at Olive Garden. From the Never Ending Pasta Bowls to the all-you-can-eat breadsticks andtiramisu for dessert, it’s pretty much a carbapalooza. Luckily, for people who want a lighter option, there’s Olive Garden minestrone soup. —Lauren Habermehl, Pewaukee, WisconsinGet Our Recipe for Minestrone
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Spaghetti with Meat SauceMy homemade spaghetti sauce got rave reviews, but it was so time-consuming to make on the stovetop. My family loves this flavorful slow-cooker version. —Arlene Sommers, Redmond, Washington
Get Our Recipe for Meaty Spaghetti Sauce
Inspired by: Olive Garden's TiramisuInstead of using coffee and rum, I let cinnamon shine in this tiramisu. It's best if eaten within two days—if it even lasts that long! —Cathy Geniti, Saratoga Springs, New York
Get Our Recipe for Hot Chocolate Tiramisu
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Grilled Chicken MargheritaI invented this roast chicken to prove goat cheese really is delish. I served it to my skeptical family without telling them, and they gobbled it up. But any soft cheese will do. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, DE
Get Our Recipe for Stuffed Chicken with Marinated Tomatoes
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Seafood AlfredoMy guests usually can't believe I prepared this meal myself. The rich, creamy main dish features plenty of seafood flavors with a hint of garlic and lemon. Frozen peas and a jar of Alfredo sauce make it a simple supper that will be requested time and again. —Melissa Mosness, Loveland, Colorado
Get Our Recipe for Seafood Alfredo
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Rotini with Meat SauceMy husband loves pasta; I cringe over the messy dishes. On Spaghetti Day, as he calls it, I make a one-pot saucy rotini that keeps everyone happy. —Lorraine Caland, Shuniah, Ontario
Get Our Recipe for One-Pot Saucy Beef Rotini
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Alfredo Dipping SauceWhen I found out I had celiac disease and couldn't have fettuccine Alfredo, I was determined to figure out a way to re-create it. I mix this homemade alfredo sauce with gluten-free multigrain pasta, but you can use any style of pasta. —Jackie Charlesworth Stiff, Frederick, Colorado. You can use this sauce to make Asiago tortelloni alfredo with grilled chicken.
Get Our Recipe for Homemade Alfredo Sauce
One evening, we had unexpected company. Since I had the ingredients on hand, I made this spaghetti and meatballs recipe. Everyone raved! This classic recipe makes a big batch and is perfect for entertaining. —Mary Lou Koskella, Prescott, Arizona
Get Our Recipe for Best Spaghetti and Meatballs
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Spaghetti with Traditional Marinara and Sautéed ShrimpFlavorful marinara sauce simmers for just a few hours. Right before mealtime, toss in the shrimp to cook quickly. Serve over hot spaghetti for a delicious weeknight dish that feels dressed up. —Sue Mackey, Jackson, Wisconsin
Get Our Recipe for Shrimp Marinara
Inspired by: Olive Garden's Warm Italian DoughnutsLight, crispy pastry puffs, sopaipillas are a sweet way to round out a spicy meal. They make a nice winter dessert served warm and topped with honey or sugar. —Mary Anne McWhirter, Pearland, Texas
Get Our Recipe for Sopaipillas
