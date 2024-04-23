Olive Garden Shared Some of Its BEST Recipes Online! (2024)

The only thing better than having a delicious dinner at Olive Garden is being able to make that Italian dinner yourself.

Well, get ready, because Olive Garden’s got your back. Lucky for us, they’ve released some of their most beloved recipes online, and honestly, we couldn’t be more excited. With choices like vegetable lasagna, chicken parmigiana and their famous Alfredo sauce, how can you go wrong?

This Is What’s on the Menu

It can be hard to choose a main meal for dinner, so let’s start with these classics: chicken parmigiana and chicken gnocchi soup. Not only is it a simple chicken and spaghetti dish to make, but it’s filling and usually gives a good amount of leftovers (always a good thing). With an estimated prep and cook time of around 35 minutes, this recipe won’t eat up your whole night. That means you can spend more time thinking about recipes to make tomorrow. Want to add a more personal touch? Make it with this homemade spaghetti sauce.

Not a meat-eater? Don’t worry, vegetable lasagna to the rescue! With fresh ingredients like zucchini, squash, red pepper and goat cheese, this savory dish will be a fan-favorite all around. While it may take a little longer to cook at around 50 minutes, expect your patience to be rewarded.

Last but not least, Olive Garden’s Alfredo sauce is essential. You’ll need butter, milk, heavy cream, garlic, flour and cheese to whip up this quick 10-minute sauce. Not sure what recipe to pair it with? Experiment with this recipe for homemade pasta dough.

Time for Dessert!

How about doing something a bit different? Olive Garden has a tropical recipe for pineapple tiramisu. Or, if you’re a fan of the classic dessert, try ourtiramisu recipe to round out your night.

We hope to see more recipes from you soon, Olive Garden!