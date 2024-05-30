Newfoundland Raisin Buns - a decades old tea bun recipe like Nan made! (2024)

Newfoundland Raisin Buns.Traditional Newfoundland raisin tea buns are a cousin to scones and biscuits. Everyone’s Mom or Nan made them. Perfect with a steaming cup of tea.

Raisin Tea Buns

Newfoundland Raisin Buns. Can there be any doubt that the raisin bun is an icon of Newfoundland baking?

It would be nearly impossible to find a single person raised in this province whose mother or grandmother did not bake this most popular of staples in the Newfoundland kitchen.

UPDATE: September 24, 2014. This old time Newfoundland raisins buns recipe has been one of the most popular on Rock Recipes over the last 7 years. In making a list of the TOP 25 recipes in that time this one came in at number 18.

Sultana Raisins are great in this recipe but you can use any kind you like.

I have heard from countless ex-patriot Newfoundlanders as well as new bakers inside the province who have told me that a Google search for Raisin Buns is what led them to initially discover RockRecipes.com in the first place.

That still happens on almost a daily basis and I look forward to welcoming many more in the future.

2017 update: Some people have experienced their buns spreading on a cookie sheet, so I have added a couple of tips in the notes section of the recipe. My grandmothers never made them on a baking sheet anyway, I just like them that way.

They would have made smaller buns and placed and tight together in a 9×13 pan, so that they can hold each other up as they rise. I still do that sometimes, especially if I am making a lot of them to freeze or serve at a big brunch.

Raisin Tea Buns placed in a 9×13 pan, ready for the oven

Images & recipe updated on March 13, 2017.

