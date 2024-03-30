Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (1)

There's a ton to love about the Christmas season. From decorating the home to making holiday crafts with the kids to shopping for the perfect present, there's plenty to enjoy. But of course, it wouldn't be Christmas without cookies! Whether you're headed to a cookie exchange this season or just want sweet treats to munch on while you deck the halls, we've got plenty of Christmas cookie recipes that you'll want to bake this season.

From traditional Italian Christmas cookies to Christmas bar cookies, there's something here for everyone. Whether you're looking for something quick and easy or more complex, you're sure to find a Christmas cookie recipe here that's perfect to celebrate the holidays. These cookies make for thoughtful gifts to your neighbors or friends, though you might be tempted to keep them just for yourself. Our advice is to make up some extra cookie dough to store in the freezer, so that you have some on hand next time your cookie craving hits.

Santa won't be the only one munching on these crunchy, sugary, delicious cookies come Christmas. Keep reading for plenty of ideas for Christmas cookie recipes, and don't forget to bookmark your favorite ones.

1

Jam Pie Bites

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (2)

Need a last-minute dessert? Pull some leftover pie dough out and top it with jam for these simple and delicious Christmas cookies.

Get the Jam Pie Bites recipe.

2

Lavender Shortbread Wedges

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (3)

Put a twist on your go-to shortbread Christmas cookies with this recipe. A sprinkle of dried lavender atop citrusy wedges makes for a delicious holiday cookie.

Get the Lavender Shortbread Wedges recipe.

3

Halvah With Chocolate

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (4)

Another unexpected and tasty contribution to the Christmas cookie table will be these bites made with homemade Tahini, dark chocolate and sesame seeds.

Get the Halvah with Chocolate recipe.

4

Brown Butter Crispy Rice Treats

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (5)

These might not technically be cookies, but trust us, no one will complain about a tray of these brown butter-infused marshmallow treats. You can top them with red and green sprinkles for a seasonal touch.

Get the Brown Butter Crispy Rice Treats recipe.

5

Deep-Fried Oreos

Bring the fair food favorite to your home this Christmas. All you'll need are Oreos, pancake batter and a healthy dusting of confectioners' sugar.

Get the Deep-Fried Oreos recipe.

6

Christmas Butter Cookies

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (7)

You can't go wrong with a classic — these butter cookies are delicious, versatile and the perfect foundation for sugary-sweet frosting.

Get the Christmas Butter Cookies recipe.

7

Linzer Stars

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (8)

The secret to these traditional Austrian cookies is using a high-quality jam. Trust us, they taste just as good as they look.

Get the Linzer Stars recipe.

8

Matcha Snowball Cookies

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (9)

Don't these green cookies with a light dusting of sugar just scream Christmas? We'd bet no one else will bring something this creative to the cookie exchange this year.

Get the Matcha Snowball Cookies recipe.

9

Black Forest Cookies

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (10)

The classic cake, now in cookie form. Honestly, who wouldn't want a chocolate cookie topped with whipped cream and cherries?

Get the Black Forest Cookies recipe.

10

Chocolate Spritz Sandwiches

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (11)

No, you don't have to be a pro baker to pull off these picture-perfect cookies. Just use a cookie press!

Get the Chocolate Spritz Sandwiches recipe.

11

Cranberry-Pistachio Cornmeal Biscotti

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (12)

Skip the store-bought biscotti. These crunchy cookies feature ginger, orange zest, dried cranberries and pistachios for extra flair. They also pair perfectly with coffee.

Get the Cranberry-Pistachio Cornmeal Biscotti recipe.

12

Neapolitan Cookies

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (13)

Your favorite ice cream flavor, now in cookie form. These eye-catching cookies are easier to make than you think

Get the Neapolitan Cookies recipe.

13

Jammy Walnut Rugelach

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (14)

These mini-pastries are made with spiced sugar, jam, and toasted walnuts, all rolled up in a perfectly buttery, flaky crust.

Get the Jammy Walnut Rugelach recipe.

14

White Chocolate-Dipped Madeleines

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (15)

Shh... no one has to know the madeleines are store-bought. Dip 'em in melted chocolate and sprinkle with chopped cranberries and pistachios so they look (and taste!) homemade.

Get the White Chocolate-Dipped Madeleines recipe.

15

Sugar Cookie Trees

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (16)

"Glue" a stack of sugar cookies together with royal icing to create the perfect edible pine.

Get the Sugar Cookie Trees recipe.

16

Peppermint Meringues

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (17)

Cookies or candies? No matter what you call them, they're delicious (gluten-free!) minty bites that are easy to make.

Get the Peppermint Meringues recipe.

17

Basic Sugar Cookies

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (18)

Here, your base for epic holiday decorations.

Get the Basic Sugar Cookies recipe.

18

Red Velvet Cookies

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (20)

We skipped the cream cheese for chocolate chips to really double down on the deep flavor. Red food coloring make these fit for Christmas!

Get the Red Velvet Cookies recipe.

19

Iced Lemon Stars

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (21)

Make Basic Sugar Cookies but add 1 tsp grated lemon zest along with egg and vanilla. Cut and bake as directed. Once cool, make the Lemon Glaze: In a bowl, combine 1 cup confectioners’ sugar and 2 Tbsp lemon juice until smooth. Spoon over cookies. Let set, about 1 hour.

20

Chocolate Caramel Cookies

Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (22)

Wrap chocolate cookie dough around caramel candies for the best-ever surprise inside.

Get the Chocolate Caramel Cookies recipe.

